The Place at the Center of Every State

Every decade since the inaugural census in 1790, the Census Bureau has conducted a fascinating calculation known as the “center of population” for the United States. This point represents the hypothetical location where, on an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S., the country would perfectly balance if everyone had identical weight – essentially, the average residence of Americans. Currently, this point resides near Hartville, Missouri, situated approximately 15 miles from the town itself.

The Census Bureau collaborates with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS), renowned for its precise measurements of latitude, longitude, and elevation, to officially mark this center of population with a survey monument.

This intriguing demographic center has shifted progressively westward since the inaugural Census in 1790, mirroring the nation’s growth and migration patterns. Initially located in Kent County, Maryland, near Baltimore, it has gradually journeyed to its current position in Missouri since 1980. (These are the states where the population has grown the most since 1880.)

Hartville, the town closest to this center, boasts a population of 547 residents within its 0.7 square miles. It’s predominantly inhabited by a white population, constituting about 96%. The town is poor, with a poverty rate of 30.5%, compared to a U.S. average of about 11%. Median household income is $22,000, while the national figure is over $68,000. (See what income level is considered middle class in your state.)

Additionally, the Census Bureau calculates the population center for each state using the same principles. It’s important to note that the population center of Missouri is not Hartville but rather Saint Thomas, situated about 80 miles to the northeast.

