These Are the 20 Most Haunted Cities in America

To boost tourism, America’s cities tout their history, restaurant scene, funky neighborhoods, entertainment venues, and sports teams. They usually aren’t shy about mentioning paranormal activity, either. Tours of murder scenes and other supposedly haunted sites are popular in towns across the country – and some places claimed to have experienced more spectral episodes than others. (You might want to give a wide berth to America’s most infamous murder homes.)

To find the most haunted towns in America, 24/7 Tempo gleaned information from sources such as Haunted Rooms America, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, and CNBC. We focused on those locations that have reported the most examples of extraordinary paranormal activity.

In a CNBC story on haunted cities, Andrew Nichols, the executive director of the American Institute for Parapsychology, said there are two main reasons why some cities may be more haunted than others. An old city with lots of history has what Nichols said are many locations and objects with memories – like people have memories. He also pointed out that some areas have unusual magnetic-field properties conducive to ghosts and hauntings.

Many Southern cities have reported paranormal goings-on, and six of them are on our list. Much of this is attributed to traumatic Civil War experiences, and the souls of the enslaved that are said to haunt former plantations. St. Augustine in Florida and New Orleans in particular have singular historical and cultural pasts that might contribute to eerie phenomena. St. Augustine is America’s oldest city, founded by the Spanish, and visitors report still seeing Spanish soldiers at the city’s old fort. New Orleans, home of gothic writer Anne Rice, was once the property of the French and Spanish, and its association with voodoo has marked it as a place of restless spirits. (Around the world, these are the most mysterious places on earth.)

Immigration has played a large role in the development of cities such as New York and Los Angeles, and the sometimes tragic outcomes experienced by newly arrived people are allegedly why they continue to haunt sites in those cities. The ghosts of historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, meanwhile, are said to inhabit rooms of the White House, while Benjamin Franklin’s spirit has allegedly been spotted at Independence Hall in Philadelphia.