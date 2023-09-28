The Best BBQ Spots in America

“Barbecue” is a tricky word. It can describe a backyard cooking appliance – a Weber grill, a Big Green Egg, a hibachi. It also means an event at which grilled foods are served, as in “Come on over to our place for a barbecue on Saturday.” It has even become the term for a particular flavor, as in BBQ potato chips.

For many food lovers, however, “barbecue” – often rendered as BBQ or bar-b-q – isn’t about any of these things. It describes a method of preparing meats and sometimes other foods through long, slow, wood-smoke-infused cooking over indirect heat – and is also the word for the results of that process.

There are similar examples in many parts of the world, but in America, the idea of hours-long food preparation over a wood fire was born in indigenous communities, primarily in the Caribbean, and evolved into the barbecue we know today with influences from African American culture, Mexican outdoor cooking, and later – specifically in the Texas Hill Country, one of the nation’s great barbecue meccas – the cured meat and sausage-making traditions of German and Czech immigrants. It is truly a melting-pot cuisine. (It is certainly one of the iconic dishes America has gifted the world.)

To assemble a list of the top barbecue spots in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed and extrapolated from listings, rankings, and reviews on numerous websites, including Lonely Planet, Gayot, Eater, and Food & Wine, as well as Southern Living, Texas Monthly, and other regionally focused sites.

Many of the barbecue spots on our list have a cult following, and their customers are willing to wait in line for hours to get their share. Numerous Texas pit houses are only open during a brief window on select days before they sell out. Some are family-owned establishments that have been passed down for generations, while others are new establishments headed by enthusiastic young pitmasters.

The vast majority of the places on our list are from the South (including Texas, of course). The exceptions are two from California, one from Indiana (but run by a Texan who even brings his own mesquite wood north for authenticity), and a small regional chain in Missouri and Kansas. (There’s ‘cue all over the place, of course, even in unlikely corners of the U.S. Here’s a list of the best barbecue joint in every state.)

Every region has its own style of seasoning, from simple salt and pepper in Texas and vinegary sauce in North Carolina to a mustard glaze in South Carolina and a sweet tomato-based coating in Kansas City. In general, too, Texas prefers beef while the Southeastern states are pork-centric. Chicken is common around the country, and mutton and other meats are sometimes seen. Of course there is endless crossover and there are many variations – but whatever the particulars, barbecue is one of the great American foods, and these are the best places to find it.