Special Report

23 Countries With the Most Tanks. Ranked

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Angelo Young
Published:

Ever since the introduction of mechanized warfare during World War I, tanks have emerged as a fundamental component of contemporary warfare. According to British military consultant Nicholas Drummond’s 2020 assessment, it is estimated that there are approximately 73,000 tanks worldwide. This figure includes 20,000 in storage and 10,000 that have undergone modernization since 2010.

To determine the countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed defense statistics website GlobalFirepower’s Combat Tank Fleet Strength by Country (2023) dataset with information about 145 countries’ militaries. We ranked countries by the number of tanks in service and listed only countries with at least 1,000 tanks. 

The largest number of tanks are currently held by Russia, with a fleet of nearly 12,600, compared to Ukraine’s meager 1,890 tanks. The other leading tank arsenals are held by North Korea, with 6,645 tanks, the United States at 5,500 tanks, and China with 4,950 tanks. (While it may not have the most tanks, the U.S. has the largest air force in the world.)

Advanced battle tanks have better capabilities, but a large number of older tanks like the T-72 can still inflict immense damage through attrition, as we are witnessing in Ukraine.

Here are the countries with the most tanks.

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr

23. Japan
> Number of tanks: 1,004
> Examples of tanks used: Type 90 Tank, Type 10 Tank
> Active-duty military personnel: 240,000 — #19 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $54,124 billion — #9 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.1% — #106 most of 145

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

22. Taiwan
> Number of tanks: 1,012
> Examples of tanks used: CM-32, CM-11 Brave Tiger
> Active-duty military personnel: 170,000 — #31 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $12,958 billion — #21 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.7% — #62 most of 145

24/7 Wall St.
How Ukraine’s Newly-Bolstered Tank Army Compares to Russia’s

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

21. Cuba
> Number of tanks: 1,230
> Examples of tanks used: T-55M, T-62M
> Active-duty military personnel: 50,000 — #67 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: N/A
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

20. Saudi Arabia
> Number of tanks: 1,273
> Examples of tanks used: M1A2, AMX-30, M60A3
> Active-duty military personnel: 225,000 — #20 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $55,564 billion — #8 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 6.6% — #3 most of 145

Leopard 1v lesany by Adamicz
Leopard 1v lesany (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Adamicz

19. Greece
> Number of tanks: 1,365
> Examples of tanks used: Leopard 1, Leopard 2
> Active-duty military personnel: 130,000 — #37 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $8,080 billion — #31 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.9% — #12 most of 145

Leclerc-openphotonet PICT6015 by Daniel Steger
Leclerc-openphotonet PICT6015 (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Daniel Steger

18. Jordan
> Number of tanks: 1,588
> Examples of tanks used: Leclerc, M60A3 Patton
> Active-duty military personnel: 90,000 — #50 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $2,177 billion — #59 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 5.0% — #7 most of 145

T-90 snorkel by Serguei S. Dukachev
T-90 snorkel (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Serguei S. Dukachev

17. Algeria
> Number of tanks: 1,700
> Examples of tanks used: T-90, T-72
> Active-duty military personnel: 130,000 — #38 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $9,112 billion — #26 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 5.6% — #4 most of 145

24/7 Wall St.
History’s 15 Largest Tank Battles

u0421u0440u0435u0434u043du0438u0439 u0442u0430u043du043a u0422-62 by u041cu0443u0437u0435u0439 u043eu0442u0435u0447u0435u0441u0442u0432u0435u043du043du043eu0439 u0432u043eu0435u043du043du043eu0439 u0438u0441u0442u043eu0440u0438u0438
u0421u0440u0435u0434u043du0438u0439 u0442u0430u043du043a u0422-62 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by u041cu0443u0437u0435u0439 u043eu0442u0435u0447u0435u0441u0442u0432u0435u043du043du043eu0439 u0432u043eu0435u043du043du043eu0439 u0438u0441u0442u043eu0440u0438u0438

16. Eritrea
> Number of tanks: 1,756
> Examples of tanks used: T-55A/AM2, T-62
> Active-duty military personnel: 175,000 — #27 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: N/A
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

15. Morocco
> Number of tanks: 1,761
> Examples of tanks used: T-72B, M1A2, M60 Patton
> Active-duty military personnel: 200,000 — #24 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $5,378 billion — #42 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 4.2% — #10 most of 145

ParkPatriot2015part2-21 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
ParkPatriot2015part2-21 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin

14. Vietnam
> Number of tanks: 1,829
> Examples of tanks used: T-72, T-62
> Active-duty military personnel: 470,000 — #9 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: N/A
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Tank Leopard 2A7 NATO Days 2022 by Fric.matej
Tank Leopard 2A7 NATO Days 2022 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Fric.matej

13. Ukraine
> Number of tanks: 1,890
> Examples of tanks used: T-72, Leopard 2, M1 Abrams
> Active-duty military personnel: 200,000 — #23 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $5,943 billion — #36 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.2% — #19 most of 145

Source: svarshik / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

12. Israel
> Number of tanks: 2,200
> Examples of tanks used: Magach, M4 Sherman, AMX-13
> Active-duty military personnel: 173,000 — #29 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $24,341 billion — #15 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 5.2% — #6 most of 145

24/7 Wall St.
The US Has the Largest Air Force in the World

TankAltayT1 (1) by CeeGee
TankAltayT1 (1) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by CeeGee

11. Turkey
> Number of tanks: 2,229
> Examples of tanks used: Altay, Leopard 1, Leopard 2, M60 Patton
> Active-duty military personnel: 425,000 — #11 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $15,479 billion — #18 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.1% — #45 most of 145

Source: 101561334@N08 / Flickr

10. South Korea
> Number of tanks: 2,331
> Examples of tanks used: M48 Patton, K1, K1A1
> Active-duty military personnel: 555,000 — #8 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $50,227 billion — #10 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.8% — #28 most of 145

Source: ciagov / Flickr

9. Syria
> Number of tanks: 2,616
> Examples of tanks used: T-62, T-72, T-55, T-90
> Active-duty military personnel: 100,000 — #43 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: N/A
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

Al-Khalid IDEAS 2012 by Guy Martin
Al-Khalid IDEAS 2012 (CC BY 1.0) by Guy Martin

8. Pakistan
> Number of tanks: 3,742
> Examples of tanks used: Al-Khalid, Al Zarrar, T-80, Type 85
> Active-duty military personnel: 654,000 — #6 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $11,305 billion — #23 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.8% — #13 most of 145

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

7. Iran
> Number of tanks: 4,071
> Examples of tanks used: The Karrar, Zulfiqar MBT 3, Mobarez
> Active-duty military personnel: 575,000 — #7 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $24,589 billion — #14 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.3% — #36 most of 145

24/7 Wall St.
The US Navy Ships and Submarines With the Biggest Crews

Source: Lalam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

6. India
> Number of tanks: 4,614
> Examples of tanks used: T-72, T-90, Arjun
> Active-duty military personnel: 1,450,000 — #2 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $76,598 billion — #3 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 2.7% — #30 most of 145

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

5. Egypt
> Number of tanks: 4,664
> Examples of tanks used: Ramses II, M1A1, T-90MS
> Active-duty military personnel: 440,000 — #10 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $5,165 billion — #43 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.3% — #93 most of 145

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

4. China
> Number of tanks: 4,950
> Examples of tanks used: Type 99, Type 96, Type 90
> Active-duty military personnel: 2,000,000 — #1 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $293,352 billion — #2 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 1.7% — #63 most of 145

South Carolina National Guard by The National Guard
South Carolina National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard

3. United States
> Number of tanks: 5,500
> Examples of tanks used: M1 Abrams
> Active-duty military personnel: 1,390,000 — #3 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $800,672 billion — #1 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 3.5% — #15 most of 145

War Memorial park by Carla Antonini
War Memorial park (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Carla Antonini

2. North Korea
> Number of tanks: 6,645
> Examples of tanks used: M2020, Songun-915
> Active-duty military personnel: 1,200,000 — #4 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: N/A
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: N/A

24/7 Wall St.
The US Military’s Biggest Wheeled and Tracked Vehicles

Source: kovalchuk / iStock via Getty Images

1. Russia
> Number of tanks: 12,566
> Examples of tanks used: T-72, T-80, T-90
> Active-duty military personnel: 830,900 — #5 most of 145
> Military spending, 2021: $65,908 billion — #5 highest of 145
> Military spending as pct. of GDP: 4.1% — #11 most of 145

Methodology

To determine the countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed GlobalFirepower’s Combat Tank Fleet Strength by Country (2023) dataset with information about 145 countries’ militaries. We ranked countries by the number of tanks in service and listed only countries with at least 1,000 tanks. GlobalFire is an annually-updated website tracking defense-related information.

Data on active-duty military personnel also came from GlobalFirepower, while examples of tanks in each country’s arsenal came from another defense statistics-tracking website, Military Factory. Military spending by country and military spending as a percentage of gross domestic product came from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s Military Expenditure Database.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, Military

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World

Every Warplane in China’s Air Force