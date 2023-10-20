America's 24 Biggest Gun Makers, Ranked

America’s gun industry is booming. Domestic firearm production topped 13.8 million in 2021, a 66% increase from 8.3 million just five years earlier, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Additionally, an October 2022 Gallup survey found that 45% of Americans have a gun in their home, the largest share reported in over a decade.
The arms and ammunition industry had a direct economic impact of over $32.1 billion in 2022 alone, according to the industry advocacy group National Shooting Sports Foundation. However, although there over 3,000 federally licensed gun makers operating in the U.S., the firearm manufacturing market is dominated by only a handful of companies.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the companies making the most firearms in the United States. Companies are ranked on domestic firearm production in 2021. Data on the location of each company’s production facilities and manufacturing output by firearm type in 2021 are also from the ATF.
Each of the 24 companies on this list produced over 100,000 firearms in 2021. It is important to note that some of these companies are headquartered overseas, and that only the firearms they manufactured in U.S. plants were considered in this ranking. Large foreign gun makers often have substantial U.S. manufacturing facilities, not only to better supply recreational shooters, but also to compete for government arms contracts. (These are the states with the highest gun ownership rates.)
While no company has a monopoly on the American gun market, some appear to be coming close. Combined, the top five gun makers on this list accounted for 50% of all domestic firearm production in 2021. These companies include Ruger, Sig Sauer, and Smith & Wesson. (Here is a look at the companies selling the most guns online.)
Here are America’s largest gun makers.
24. Strassells Machine Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 106,807 (0.8% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 57.9% handguns; 42.1% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): Model 995 carbine, Model 4095 carbine, Model C9 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Mansfield, OH
23. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 110,727 (0.8% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 3.4% handguns; 40.3% rifles; 56.3% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): BRO-SPEC15 rifle, BRO-PREDATOR rifle, BRO-SCOUT rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Neosho, MO
22. Radical Firearms LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 126,040 (0.9% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 20.7% handguns; 79.3% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): 16″ 7.62×39 with 12″ RPR rifle, 7.5″ 5.56 NATO pistol with 7″MHR
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Stafford, TX
21. Century Arms Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 132,705 (1.0% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 3.7% handguns; 46.0% rifles; 50.2% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): BFT-47 rifle, VSKA rifle, DRACO pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Georgia, VT
20. Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 151,771 (1.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 59.5% handguns; 40.5% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): Python revolver, King Cobra revolver, 1911 pistol, M4 Carbine
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): West Hartford, CT
19. Beretta USA Corp.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 155,352 (1.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 83.7% handguns; 0.8% rifles; 15.6% shotguns
> Popular firearm model(s): 92X pistol, A300 Ultima shotgun, Ultraleggero shotgun
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN
18. Diamondback Firearms LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 163,195 (1.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 18.0% handguns; 81.6% rifles; 0.4% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Sidekick revolver, DB15 rifle, DB10 rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL
17. FN America, LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 169,407 (1.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 78.0% handguns; 22.0% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): FN 502 pistol, FN SCAR 205 NRCH rifle, FN 15 Guardian rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Columbia, SC
16. Aero Precision LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 177,059 (1.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 0.3% rifles; 99.7% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): AR-15 barrels, upper receivers, and lower receivers
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Tacoma and Lakewood, WA
15. Legacy Sports International Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 214,258 (1.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 2.8% handguns; 22.1% rifles; 75.2% shotguns
> Popular firearm model(s): Pointer shotgun, Citadel Coach shotgun, Howa H7 rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Reno, NV
14. Kel Tec CNC Industries Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 215,804 (1.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 46.5% handguns; 31.8% rifles; 21.7% shotguns
> Popular firearm model(s): P15 pistol, PLR22 pistol, SU16 rifle, KS7 shotgun
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL
13. SCCY Industries LLC
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 216,932 (1.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 100% handguns
> Popular firearm model(s): DVG-1 pistol, CPX-4 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Daytona Beach, FL
12. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 290,780 (2.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 100% handguns
> Popular firearm model(s): G3 pistol, 605 revolver, 44 revolver, GX4 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA
11. Kimber Mfg. Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 294,750 (2.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 98.9% handguns; 1.1% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): Hunter rifle, K6XS revolver, K6S DASA revolver, AEGIS 1911 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Troy, AL, Yonkers, NY
10. Henry RAC Holding Corp
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 320,603 (2.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 1.0% handguns; 92.6% rifles; 5.0% shotguns; 1.4% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Golden Boy rifle, Big Boy Carbine, Long Ranger rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ, Rice Lake, WI
9. Savage Arms, Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 406,867 (2.9% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 0.2% handguns; 96.6% rifles; 3.3% shotguns
> Popular firearm model(s): 110 rifle, 63 rifle, 320 shotgun
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA
8. Maverick Arms (Incl. Mossberg)
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 492,444 (3.6% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 5.0% handguns; 14.4% rifles; 59.5% shotguns; 21.2% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Mossberg 500 shotgun, Mossberg Patriot rifle, MC2C pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Eagle Pass, TX, North Haven, CT
7. Heritage Manufacturing, Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 505,601 (3.7% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 97.4% handguns; 2.6% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): Barkeep revolver, Rough Rider revolver, Rancher carbine
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Bainbridge, GA
6. WM C Anderson Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 505,635 (3.7% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 0.3% handguns; 6.4% rifles; 93.3% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Kiger 9C pistol, AM-15 rifle, upper and lower receivers
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Hebron, KY
5. Glock Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 581,944 (4.2% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 100% handguns
> Popular firearm model(s): G19 pistol, G17 pistol, G27 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Smyrna, GA
4. Springfield Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 590,750 (4.3% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 25.1% handguns; 74.9% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): Saint AR-15 rifle, Hellcat pistol, 1911 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Geneseo, IL
3. Sig Sauer Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 1,294,185 (9.4% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 93.8% handguns; 6.2% rifles
> Popular firearm model(s): MCX-Spear rifle, P320 pistol
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Newington and Exeter, NH
2. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 2,078,013 (15.1% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 64.3% handguns; 35.5% rifles; 0.3% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Mark IV pistol, 10/22 rifle, Bearcat pistol, American rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Newport, NH, Prescott, AZ, Mayodan, NC, Southport, CT
1. Smith & Wesson
> Domestic firearm production, 2021: 2,317,792 (16.8% of all U.S. made firearms)
> 2021 production by firearm type: 81.2% handguns; 18.4% rifles; 0.1% shotguns; 0.2% misc.
> Popular firearm model(s): Model 60 revolver, M&P Shield pistol, M&P 15 rifle
> U.S. manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO, Springfield, MA
