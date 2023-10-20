Every State’s Poorest Town Indy beetle / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that the consumer price index rose 3.7% in September 2023 from a year ago. While the latest CPI data is a marked improvement from the multi-decade high of 9.1%, reported in June 2022, inflation is still nearly double the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate.

While no one has been spared from rising prices, low-income households are being hit hardest. A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that over 85% of households making less than $50,000 a year reported at least some difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last week, compared to less than 45% households earning $100,000 or more a year. Additionally, 61% households earning less than $50,000 found rising prices to be “very stressful,” compared to only 28% of households with annual incomes of $100,000 or more.

Both the economic and psychological toll inflation is taking is evident in many of the country’s most vulnerable communities. (Here is a look at the states where inflation is stressing people out the most.)

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people, and ranked them by median household income.

Among the places on this list, the typical household earns anywhere from $43,800 to just $9,100 annually. For reference, most American households earn over $69,000 a year. With such low incomes, the residents of these places are more likely to depend on government assistance to afford basic necessities. In all but two communities on this list, the share of households who receive SNAP benefits, or food stamps, exceeds the respective statewide recipiency rate.

Low incomes in these communities are often reflected in the local housing market. In over half of the places on this list, the typical home is worth less than $100,000. (Here is a look at the counties with the cheapest homes in America.)

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images Alabama: Union Springs

> Median household income: $20,476 (Alabama: $54,943)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (Alabama: 26.7%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.1% (Alabama: 13.3%)

> Median home value: $64,900 (Alabama: $157,100)

> Population: 3,389

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 294

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Alaska: Alakanuk

> Median household income: $36,429 (Alaska: $80,287)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 1.8% (Alaska: 30.6%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.5% (Alaska: 10.4%)

> Median home value: $122,900 (Alaska: $282,800)

> Population: 1,065

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 70

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons California: Thermal

> Median household income: $14,500 (California: $84,097)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (California: 35.3%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.6% (California: 9.5%)

> Median home value: $119,300 (California: $573,200)

> Population: 1,198

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 725

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images Colorado: Rocky Ford

> Median household income: $29,822 (Colorado: $80,184)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Colorado: 42.8%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.7% (Colorado: 7.4%)

> Median home value: $81,900 (Colorado: $397,500)

> Population: 3,876

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 180

Source: Alexander Farnsworth / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Connecticut: Canaan

> Median household income: $28,873 (Connecticut: $83,572)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.5% (Connecticut: 40.6%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.8% (Connecticut: 11.5%)

> Median home value: $170,300 (Connecticut: $286,700)

> Population: 1,243

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 126

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images Idaho: Glenns Ferry

> Median household income: $29,219 (Idaho: $63,377)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% (Idaho: 29.1%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.6% (Idaho: 8.7%)

> Median home value: $104,200 (Idaho: $266,500)

> Population: 1,197

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 87

Source: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons Illinois: Alorton

> Median household income: $19,605 (Illinois: $72,563)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 54.0% (Illinois: 12.6%)

> Median home value: $44,600 (Illinois: $212,600)

> Population: 1,864

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 618

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images Kansas: Chetopa

> Median household income: $21,843 (Kansas: $64,521)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Kansas: 34.4%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.1% (Kansas: 7.1%)

> Median home value: $54,200 (Kansas: $164,800)

> Population: 1,113

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 188

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Kentucky: Clay City

> Median household income: $19,643 (Kentucky: $55,454)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.7% (Kentucky: 25.7%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 32.2% (Kentucky: 12.7%)

> Median home value: $67,000 (Kentucky: $155,100)

> Population: 1,097

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 213

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Michigan: Baldwin

> Median household income: $22,593 (Michigan: $63,202)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3% (Michigan: 30.6%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.3% (Michigan: 12.6%)

> Median home value: $79,100 (Michigan: $172,100)

> Population: 1,036

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 375

Source: Ammodramus / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Nebraska: Falls City

> Median household income: $37,712 (Nebraska: $66,644)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2% (Nebraska: 32.9%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.3% (Nebraska: 8.0%)

> Median home value: $72,900 (Nebraska: $174,100)

> Population: 4,130

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 113

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons New Mexico: Twin Lakes

> Median household income: $21,167 (New Mexico: $54,020)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.7% (New Mexico: 28.5%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.7% (New Mexico: 17.5%)

> Median home value: $53,800 (New Mexico: $184,800)

> Population: 1,082

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons New York: New Square

> Median household income: $24,881 (New York: $75,157)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% (New York: 38.1%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 70.3% (New York: 14.3%)

> Median home value: $552,200 (New York: $340,600)

> Population: 9,433

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 724

Source: Indy beetle / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons North Carolina: Scotland Neck

> Median household income: $15,985 (North Carolina: $60,516)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.4% (North Carolina: 33.0%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.0% (North Carolina: 12.1%)

> Median home value: $63,300 (North Carolina: $197,500)

> Population: 2,033

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 396

Source: Nyttend / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons Ohio: Lincoln Heights

> Median household income: $12,183 (Ohio: $61,938)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.0% (Ohio: 29.7%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 63.1% (Ohio: 12.4%)

> Median home value: $72,600 (Ohio: $159,900)

> Population: 3,153

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 613

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Pennsylvania: Braddock

> Median household income: $22,670 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.5% (Pennsylvania: 13.4%)

> Median home value: $33,900 (Pennsylvania: $197,300)

> Population: 1,949

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 917

Source: danlogan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Rhode Island: Central Falls

> Median household income: $40,235 (Rhode Island: $74,489)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.7% (Rhode Island: 14.7%)

> Median home value: $187,300 (Rhode Island: $292,600)

> Population: 22,192

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 18

Source: fotoneurotic / iStock via Getty Images Utah: East Carbon

> Median household income: $39,583 (Utah: $79,133)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1% (Utah: 35.4%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.9% (Utah: 5.9%)

> Median home value: $64,200 (Utah: $339,700)

> Population: 1,524

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 134

Source: Nyttend / Public Domain / Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons Virginia: Jonesville

> Median household income: $17,344 (Virginia: $80,615)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Virginia: 40.3%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 48.0% (Virginia: 8.0%)

> Median home value: $117,200 (Virginia: $295,500)

> Population: 1,313

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 319

Source: forestservicenw / Flickr Washington: Oroville

> Median household income: $32,083 (Washington: $82,400)

> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Washington: 37.3%)

> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.3% (Washington: 11.2%)

> Median home value: $142,700 (Washington: $397,600)

> Population: 1,694

> No. of towns considered in ranking: 342

Methodology

To identify America’s poorest towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey five-year estimates.

We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2021 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded.

Additional data on the median home values, educational attainment, SNAP recipiency rate, and population are also from the ACS five-year estimates.