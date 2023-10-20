Special Report

Every State’s Poorest Town

Indy beetle / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that the consumer price index rose 3.7% in September 2023 from a year ago. While the latest CPI data is a marked improvement from the multi-decade high of 9.1%, reported in June 2022, inflation is still nearly double the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate.

While no one has been spared from rising prices, low-income households are being hit hardest. A recent survey from the U.S. Census Bureau found that over 85% of households making less than $50,000 a year reported at least some difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last week, compared to less than 45% households earning $100,000 or more a year. Additionally, 61% households earning less than $50,000 found rising prices to be “very stressful,” compared to only 28% of households with annual incomes of $100,000 or more. 

Both the economic and psychological toll inflation is taking is evident in many of the country’s most vulnerable communities. (Here is a look at the states where inflation is stressing people out the most.)

Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people, and ranked them by median household income. 

Among the places on this list, the typical household earns anywhere from $43,800 to just $9,100 annually. For reference, most American households earn over $69,000 a year. With such low incomes, the residents of these places are more likely to depend on government assistance to afford basic necessities. In all but two communities on this list, the share of households who receive SNAP benefits, or food stamps, exceeds the respective statewide recipiency rate. 

Low incomes in these communities are often reflected in the local housing market. In over half of the places on this list, the typical home is worth less than $100,000. (Here is a look at the counties with the cheapest homes in America.)

See the poorest town in every state.

 

Source: Michael Warren / iStock via Getty Images

Alabama: Union Springs
> Median household income: $20,476 (Alabama: $54,943)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.2% (Alabama: 26.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.1% (Alabama: 13.3%)
> Median home value: $64,900 (Alabama: $157,100)
> Population: 3,389
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 294

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Alaska: Alakanuk
> Median household income: $36,429 (Alaska: $80,287)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 1.8% (Alaska: 30.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 39.5% (Alaska: 10.4%)
> Median home value: $122,900 (Alaska: $282,800)
> Population: 1,065
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 70

9 Crises That Will Threaten the Global Economy in 2023

Snow Covered Canyon by Alan Stark
Snow Covered Canyon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Stark

Arizona: Cibecue
> Median household income: $18,232 (Arizona: $65,913)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.4% (Arizona: 31.2%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 48.4% (Arizona: 10.2%)
> Median home value: N/A (Arizona: $265,600)
> Population: 1,417
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 167

Jones BBQ, Marianna, Arkansas by Mike Norton
Jones BBQ, Marianna, Arkansas (CC BY 2.0) by Mike Norton

Arkansas: Marianna
> Median household income: $17,932 (Arkansas: $52,123)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.4% (Arkansas: 24.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.3% (Arkansas: 11.3%)
> Median home value: $75,700 (Arkansas: $142,100)
> Population: 3,660
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 189

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

California: Thermal
> Median household income: $14,500 (California: $84,097)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (California: 35.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.6% (California: 9.5%)
> Median home value: $119,300 (California: $573,200)
> Population: 1,198
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 725

 

Source: ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Colorado: Rocky Ford
> Median household income: $29,822 (Colorado: $80,184)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Colorado: 42.8%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.7% (Colorado: 7.4%)
> Median home value: $81,900 (Colorado: $397,500)
> Population: 3,876
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 180

Source: Alexander Farnsworth / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Connecticut: Canaan
> Median household income: $28,873 (Connecticut: $83,572)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 24.5% (Connecticut: 40.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.8% (Connecticut: 11.5%)
> Median home value: $170,300 (Connecticut: $286,700)
> Population: 1,243
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 126

LRWalls-SpringGarden, FrontExt by Linda Roy Walls
LRWalls-SpringGarden, FrontExt (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Linda Roy Walls

Delaware: Laurel
> Median household income: $34,615 (Delaware: $72,724)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3% (Delaware: 33.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.2% (Delaware: 10.5%)
> Median home value: $150,100 (Delaware: $269,700)
> Population: 3,886
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50

Gifford Community Center 2 by GreaterPonce665
Gifford Community Center 2 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by GreaterPonce665

Florida: Gifford
> Median household income: $22,353 (Florida: $61,777)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1% (Florida: 31.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.1% (Florida: 13.2%)
> Median home value: $115,300 (Florida: $248,700)
> Population: 4,477
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 590

glenwood by savoryexposure
glenwood (CC BY-SA 2.0) by savoryexposure

Georgia: Glenwood
> Median household income: $19,625 (Georgia: $65,030)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.7% (Georgia: 33.0%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.7% (Georgia: 11.9%)
> Median home value: $82,500 (Georgia: $206,700)
> Population: 1,116
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 322

 

Kula Kai Cave by mifl68
Kula Kai Cave (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by mifl68

Hawaii: Hawaiian Ocean View
> Median household income: $25,402 (Hawaii: $88,005)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.7% (Hawaii: 34.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.3% (Hawaii: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $168,300 (Hawaii: $662,100)
> Population: 3,851
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 113

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Idaho: Glenns Ferry
> Median household income: $29,219 (Idaho: $63,377)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% (Idaho: 29.1%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 19.6% (Idaho: 8.7%)
> Median home value: $104,200 (Idaho: $266,500)
> Population: 1,197
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 87

Source: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Illinois: Alorton
> Median household income: $19,605 (Illinois: $72,563)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3% (Illinois: 36.2%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 54.0% (Illinois: 12.6%)
> Median home value: $44,600 (Illinois: $212,600)
> Population: 1,864
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 618

Austin, Indiana by Chris Flook
Austin, Indiana (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Chris Flook

Indiana: Austin
> Median household income: $27,008 (Indiana: $61,944)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.8% (Indiana: 27.8%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 27.4% (Indiana: 9.0%)
> Median home value: $74,200 (Indiana: $158,500)
> Population: 3,921
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 306

Rock Island 652 and 630, Railr... by Jerry Huddleston
Rock Island 652 and 630, Railr... (CC BY 2.0) by Jerry Huddleston

Iowa: Oelwein
> Median household income: $38,325 (Iowa: $65,429)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.2% (Iowa: 29.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.7% (Iowa: 9.6%)
> Median home value: $86,900 (Iowa: $160,700)
> Population: 5,961
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 262

 

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Kansas: Chetopa
> Median household income: $21,843 (Kansas: $64,521)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5% (Kansas: 34.4%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 16.1% (Kansas: 7.1%)
> Median home value: $54,200 (Kansas: $164,800)
> Population: 1,113
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 188

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky: Clay City
> Median household income: $19,643 (Kentucky: $55,454)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.7% (Kentucky: 25.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 32.2% (Kentucky: 12.7%)
> Median home value: $67,000 (Kentucky: $155,100)
> Population: 1,097
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 213

Many, LA, city sign IMG 7198 by Billy Hathorn
Many, LA, city sign IMG 7198 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Billy Hathorn

Louisiana: Many
> Median household income: $18,148 (Louisiana: $53,571)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Louisiana: 25.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.5% (Louisiana: 15.7%)
> Median home value: $122,900 (Louisiana: $174,000)
> Population: 2,337
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 246

MachiasME WashingtonCountyCourthouse by Magicpiano
MachiasME WashingtonCountyCourthouse (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Magicpiano

Maine: Machias
> Median household income: $20,333 (Maine: $63,182)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.9% (Maine: 33.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.6% (Maine: 12.1%)
> Median home value: $105,000 (Maine: $212,100)
> Population: 1,396
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 99

Federalsburg, Maryland by Doug Kerr
Federalsburg, Maryland (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

Maryland: Federalsburg
> Median household income: $31,532 (Maryland: $91,431)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.3% (Maryland: 41.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.0% (Maryland: 10.4%)
> Median home value: $123,400 (Maryland: $338,500)
> Population: 2,824
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 271

 

Ware, Massachusetts by Doug Kerr
Ware, Massachusetts (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

Massachusetts: Ware
> Median household income: $43,783 (Massachusetts: $89,026)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8% (Massachusetts: 45.2%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 29.9% (Massachusetts: 12.2%)
> Median home value: $183,900 (Massachusetts: $424,700)
> Population: 6,339
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 152

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Michigan: Baldwin
> Median household income: $22,593 (Michigan: $63,202)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3% (Michigan: 30.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 41.3% (Michigan: 12.6%)
> Median home value: $79,100 (Michigan: $172,100)
> Population: 1,036
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 375

Aurora MN co hwy 100 IMG 1498 by Bjoertvedt
Aurora MN co hwy 100 IMG 1498 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Bjoertvedt

Minnesota: Aurora
> Median household income: $32,287 (Minnesota: $77,706)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6% (Minnesota: 37.6%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 28.4% (Minnesota: 7.5%)
> Median home value: $67,600 (Minnesota: $250,200)
> Population: 1,709
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 311

MS1 South - Rosedale by formulanone
MS1 South - Rosedale (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone

Mississippi: Rosedale
> Median household income: $15,955 (Mississippi: $49,111)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.3% (Mississippi: 23.2%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 38.3% (Mississippi: 14.0%)
> Median home value: $75,800 (Mississippi: $133,000)
> Population: 1,915
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 169

City Hall - Versailles, Missou... by KOMUnews
City Hall - Versailles, Missou... (CC BY 2.0) by KOMUnews

Missouri: Versailles
> Median household income: $22,786 (Missouri: $61,043)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Missouri: 30.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.7% (Missouri: 10.1%)
> Median home value: $87,700 (Missouri: $171,800)
> Population: 2,492
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 341

 

HISTORIC SCHOOLHOUSE, PLAINS, SANDERS COUNTY by JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD
HISTORIC SCHOOLHOUSE, PLAINS, SANDERS COUNTY (CC BY-SA 3.0) by JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD

Montana: Plains
> Median household income: $24,844 (Montana: $60,560)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.8% (Montana: 33.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 34.8% (Montana: 9.0%)
> Median home value: $153,400 (Montana: $263,700)
> Population: 1,156
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 88

Source: Ammodramus / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska: Falls City
> Median household income: $37,712 (Nebraska: $66,644)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2% (Nebraska: 32.9%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.3% (Nebraska: 8.0%)
> Median home value: $72,900 (Nebraska: $174,100)
> Population: 4,130
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 113

Tonopah by Willem van Bergen
Tonopah (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Willem van Bergen

Nevada: Tonopah
> Median household income: $33,144 (Nevada: $65,686)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Nevada: 26.1%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 11.2% (Nevada: 11.8%)
> Median home value: $154,000 (Nevada: $315,900)
> Population: 1,895
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 43

Ashland, New Hampshire by Doug Kerr
Ashland, New Hampshire (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

New Hampshire: Ashland
> Median household income: $33,365 (New Hampshire: $83,449)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.3% (New Hampshire: 38.2%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 14.1% (New Hampshire: 6.1%)
> Median home value: $160,600 (New Hampshire: $288,700)
> Population: 1,778
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

Salem Nuclear Power Plant by Sarah Skiold-Hanlin
Salem Nuclear Power Plant (CC BY 2.0) by Sarah Skiold-Hanlin

New Jersey: Salem
> Median household income: $26,667 (New Jersey: $89,703)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7% (New Jersey: 41.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 35.2% (New Jersey: 8.4%)
> Median home value: $59,100 (New Jersey: $355,700)
> Population: 5,237
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 499

 

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New Mexico: Twin Lakes
> Median household income: $21,167 (New Mexico: $54,020)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.7% (New Mexico: 28.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 42.7% (New Mexico: 17.5%)
> Median home value: $53,800 (New Mexico: $184,800)
> Population: 1,082
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 140

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

New York: New Square
> Median household income: $24,881 (New York: $75,157)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9% (New York: 38.1%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 70.3% (New York: 14.3%)
> Median home value: $552,200 (New York: $340,600)
> Population: 9,433
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 724

Source: Indy beetle / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

North Carolina: Scotland Neck
> Median household income: $15,985 (North Carolina: $60,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.4% (North Carolina: 33.0%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.0% (North Carolina: 12.1%)
> Median home value: $63,300 (North Carolina: $197,500)
> Population: 2,033
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 396

New Rockford, North Dakota by Andrew Filer
New Rockford, North Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Andrew Filer

North Dakota: New Rockford
> Median household income: $35,595 (North Dakota: $68,131)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.8% (North Dakota: 31.1%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 17.2% (North Dakota: 6.4%)
> Median home value: $88,400 (North Dakota: $209,900)
> Population: 1,374
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 50

Source: Nyttend / Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Lincoln Heights
> Median household income: $12,183 (Ohio: $61,938)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.0% (Ohio: 29.7%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 63.1% (Ohio: 12.4%)
> Median home value: $72,600 (Ohio: $159,900)
> Population: 3,153
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 613

 

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Mound Building by Rdlogan05
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Mound Building (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rdlogan05

Oklahoma: Wetumka
> Median household income: $24,769 (Oklahoma: $56,956)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.1% (Oklahoma: 26.8%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 21.6% (Oklahoma: 12.6%)
> Median home value: $61,900 (Oklahoma: $150,800)
> Population: 1,294
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 222

Grand Ronde, Oregon by Visitor7
Grand Ronde, Oregon (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Visitor7

Oregon: Grand Ronde
> Median household income: $27,465 (Oregon: $70,084)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.0% (Oregon: 35.0%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 46.2% (Oregon: 14.7%)
> Median home value: $183,900 (Oregon: $362,200)
> Population: 1,334
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 200

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pennsylvania: Braddock
> Median household income: $22,670 (Pennsylvania: $67,587)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.8% (Pennsylvania: 33.1%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 40.5% (Pennsylvania: 13.4%)
> Median home value: $33,900 (Pennsylvania: $197,300)
> Population: 1,949
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 917

Source: danlogan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rhode Island: Central Falls
> Median household income: $40,235 (Rhode Island: $74,489)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 35.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 33.7% (Rhode Island: 14.7%)
> Median home value: $187,300 (Rhode Island: $292,600)
> Population: 22,192
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 18

Blackville SC by Evanoco
Blackville SC (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Evanoco

South Carolina: Blackville
> Median household income: $19,583 (South Carolina: $58,234)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4% (South Carolina: 29.8%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 45.8% (South Carolina: 10.7%)
> Median home value: $67,500 (South Carolina: $181,800)
> Population: 2,135
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 230

 

Fort Thompson Substation by Western Area Power
Fort Thompson Substation (CC BY 2.0) by Western Area Power

South Dakota: Fort Thompson
> Median household income: $24,125 (South Dakota: $63,920)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.8% (South Dakota: 30.0%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 44.1% (South Dakota: 8.4%)
> Median home value: $96,900 (South Dakota: $187,800)
> Population: 1,266
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 72

Tennessee by GPA Photo Archive
Tennessee (CC BY 2.0) by GPA Photo Archive

Tennessee: Jamestown
> Median household income: $18,000 (Tennessee: $58,516)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.3% (Tennessee: 29.0%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 47.2% (Tennessee: 12.1%)
> Median home value: $68,100 (Tennessee: $193,700)
> Population: 2,058
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 269

Dimmit County, TX, Courthouse IMG 1701 by Billy Hathorn
Dimmit County, TX, Courthouse IMG 1701 (CC BY-SA 2.5) by Billy Hathorn

Texas: Carrizo Hill
> Median household income: $9,110 (Texas: $67,321)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 0.0% (Texas: 31.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 10.3% (Texas: 11.5%)
> Median home value: N/A (Texas: $202,600)
> Population: 1,076
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 874

Source: fotoneurotic / iStock via Getty Images

Utah: East Carbon
> Median household income: $39,583 (Utah: $79,133)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.1% (Utah: 35.4%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 25.9% (Utah: 5.9%)
> Median home value: $64,200 (Utah: $339,700)
> Population: 1,524
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 134

West Brattleboro, Vermont by Doug Kerr
West Brattleboro, Vermont (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr

Vermont: West Brattleboro
> Median household income: $36,618 (Vermont: $67,674)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 31.9% (Vermont: 40.9%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 26.8% (Vermont: 10.3%)
> Median home value: $178,500 (Vermont: $240,600)
> Population: 2,770
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 42

 

Source: Nyttend / Public Domain / Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

Virginia: Jonesville
> Median household income: $17,344 (Virginia: $80,615)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.3% (Virginia: 40.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 48.0% (Virginia: 8.0%)
> Median home value: $117,200 (Virginia: $295,500)
> Population: 1,313
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 319

Source: forestservicenw / Flickr

Washington: Oroville
> Median household income: $32,083 (Washington: $82,400)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 9.1% (Washington: 37.3%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 30.3% (Washington: 11.2%)
> Median home value: $142,700 (Washington: $397,600)
> Population: 1,694
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 342

Willamson, West Virginia. by Rodrigo Paredes
Willamson, West Virginia. (CC BY 2.0) by Rodrigo Paredes

West Virginia: Williamson
> Median household income: $18,640 (West Virginia: $50,884)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.6% (West Virginia: 21.8%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 37.9% (West Virginia: 16.4%)
> Median home value: $81,800 (West Virginia: $128,800)
> Population: 3,054
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 138

Lac du Flambeau wetlands, WI by Ron Frazier
Lac du Flambeau wetlands, WI (CC BY 2.0) by Ron Frazier

Wisconsin: Lac du Flambeau
> Median household income: $26,076 (Wisconsin: $67,080)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.6% (Wisconsin: 31.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 18.1% (Wisconsin: 10.2%)
> Median home value: $77,500 (Wisconsin: $200,400)
> Population: 1,776
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 354

Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washa... by Dan Nevill
Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washa... (CC BY 2.0) by Dan Nevill

Wyoming: Fort Washakie
> Median household income: $41,944 (Wyoming: $68,002)
> Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8% (Wyoming: 28.5%)
> Households receiving SNAP benefits: 20.6% (Wyoming: 5.2%)
> Median home value: $116,100 (Wyoming: $237,900)
> Population: 1,647
> No. of towns considered in ranking: 52

 

Methodology

To identify America’s poorest towns, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of median household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey five-year estimates.

We used census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. We defined towns based on population thresholds — having at least 1,000 people and less than 25,000 people.

Towns were excluded if median household income was not available in the 2021 ACS or if the sampling error associated with a town’s data was deemed too high. The presence of a major college or university can also distort economic realities of a given area, and as a result, places where 25% or more of the population are enrolled in college or graduate school were excluded. 

Additional data on the median home values, educational attainment, SNAP recipiency rate, and population are also from the ACS five-year estimates. 

