Most Popular Halloween-Themed Songs of All Time

When you think of songs associated with a special event on the calendar, you’ll probably think of Christmas most of all, and maybe some patriotic offerings around the Fourth of July. But there are also a number of tunes referencing the macabre that you’re liable to hear often around Halloween. Such songs aren’t necessarily about Halloween, it should be noted, but they do deal with subjects associated with the holiday.

To determine the most popular Halloween-themed songs of all time, 24/7 Tempo reviewed song performance data from the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Songs were ranked based on an inverse scoring system wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 100 points, a week at No. 2 is worth 99 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 100 worth one point. Chart data is current through Sept. 23, 2023.

Besides simply appearing in the Billboard Hot 100, eight of these songs topped the charts – among them Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” “Ghostbusters” from Ray Parker Jr., and of course, “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers. The latter song was one of 29 tunes on our list that were released in the 20th century.

Our list includes songs about spells (“Castin’ My Spell,” by The Johnny Otis Show; “I Put A Spell On You” by Creedence Clearwater Revival), magic (“Black Magic Woman,” by Santanta; “Black Magic” by Little Mix), and witches (“Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead,” by the Fifth Estate; “Witchy Woman,” by Eagles), among other subjects. (If ghosts are your thing, these are the 20 most haunted cities in America.)

The top three songs on our list had real staying power, each remaining in the Hot 100 for more than 30 weeks. “Demons,” from Imagine Dragons, had by far the greatest longevity, remaining on the chart for 61 weeks. (Here’s a list of the 40 songs that stayed in the Top 100 for the longest time.)

Source: Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 35. Little Mix, “Black Magic”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 67 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 8 weeks

> Debut date: Aug. 29, 2015

Source: vzphotos / iStock via Getty Images 34. The Johnny Otis Show, “Castin’ My Spell”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 52 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 5 weeks

> Debut date: April 27, 1959

Source: Evening Standard / Getty Images 30. Creedence Clearwater Revival, “I Put a Spell on You”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 58 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 9 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 9, 1968

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 29. AC/DC, “Highway To Hell”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 47 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 10 weeks

> Debut date: Oct. 13, 1979

Source: Cole Bennetts / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 28. Adam Lambert, “Ghost Town”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 64 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: July 4, 2015

Source: Central Press / Getty Images 27. The Doors, “People Are Strange”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 12 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 9 weeks

> Debut date: Sept. 23, 1967

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. The Fifth Estate, “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 11 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 10 weeks

> Debut date: May 20, 1967

Source: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis Historical via Getty Images 25. Warren Zevon, “Werewolves of London”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 21 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 12 weeks

> Debut date: March 25, 1978

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty Images 23. Radiohead, “Creep”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 34 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: June 26, 1993

Source: Jim Steinfeldt / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 22. D.J. Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, “A Nightmare on My Street”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 15 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: July 30, 1988

Source: RB / Getty Images 21. Eagles, “Witchy Woman”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 9 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 13 weeks

> Debut date: Sept. 9, 1972

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty Images 20. Redbone, “The Witch Queen of New Orleans”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 21 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 17 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 20, 1971

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 19. Sam The Sham and the Pharaohs, “Lil’ Red Riding Hood”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 2 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 14 weeks

> Debut date: June 11, 1966

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 18. The Searchers, “Love Potion Number Nine”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 14 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 28, 1964

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images 17. Santana, “Black Magic Woman”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 13 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 14, 1970

Source: Rich Polk / Getty Images 16. M.C. Hammer, “Addams Groove”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 7 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 7, 1991

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images 15. Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Bad Moon Rising”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 2 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 14 weeks

> Debut date: May 3, 1969

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 14. Classics IV, “Spooky”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 3 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 15 weeks

> Debut date: Dec. 23, 1967

Source: Michael Putland / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 13. The Charlie Daniels Band, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 3 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 18 weeks

> Debut date: June 23, 1979

Source: Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images 12. Stevie Wonder, “Superstition”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 16 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 18, 1972

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 11. Blue Öyster Cult, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 12 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: July 31, 1976

Source: Michael Putland / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 10. Edgar Winter Group, “Frankenstein”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: March 10, 1973

Source: Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images 9. Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 4 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 22 weeks

> Debut date: Feb. 11, 1984

Source: Aaron Rapoport / Corbis Historical via Getty Images 8. Rockwell, “Somebody’s Watching Me”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 2 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 20 weeks

> Debut date: Jan. 28, 1984

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 7. KC And The Sunshine Band, “I’m Your Boogie Man”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 1 week)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 23 weeks

> Debut date: Feb. 26, 1977

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images 6. Ray Parker Jr., “Ghostbusters”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 3 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 23 weeks

> Debut date: June 16, 1984

Source: RB / Redferns via Getty Images 5. The Steve Miller Band, “Abracadabra”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 25 weeks

> Debut date: May 29, 1982

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images 4. Eminem feat. Rihanna, “The Monster”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 4 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 29 weeks

> Debut date: Nov. 16, 2013

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Images 2. Rihanna, “Disturbia”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 1 (for 2 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 37 weeks

> Debut date: July 5, 2008

Source: Rich Lam / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 1. Imagine Dragons, “Demons”

> Peak position on Hot 100: No. 6 (for 4 weeks)

> Total time spent on Hot 100: 61 weeks

> Debut date: Jan. 26, 2013