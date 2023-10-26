States With The Most People in the Army

The United States military, the most powerful in the world, totals 1.3 million in personnel. Of that total, 452,000 are in the Army as of July 31, 2023. That is a slight decline from 465,000 the previous year. Every state has an Army presence or installation, though some states have a greater presence than others. (Also see, states with the most veterans all 50 states ranked.)

To determine the states that have the most active-duty Army personnel, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed unclassified military personnel data from the Department of Defense Personnel, Workforce Reports & Publications, using data from Sept. 30, 2022 — the most recent fully updated data. We considered active-duty Army personnel serving in each state and the District of Columbia adjusted per 100,000 state population.

Six of the top 12 states with active-duty Army personnel per 100,000 are the Southern states of Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky. (Considering all branches, these are the states where the most Americans serve in the military.)

You might be surprised that the top two states with active-duty personnel per 100,000 are the states farthest west and and the most recent to join the Union. Both Alaska and Hawaii are the only states with active-duty Army personnel of 1,000 or more per 100,000. Hawaii has the second-most Army sites — 20 — behind Alabama’s 22, and it has the highest Army reserve personnel of 165 per 100,000. Three states and the District of Columbia have one Army site.

Data on the number of Army sites in each state came from the U.S. Department of Transportation/Bureau of Transportation Statistics’s National Transportation Atlas Database and are for May 2019. State populations came from the Census Bureau’s Annual Estimates of the Resident Population for July 1, 2022. Notable Army bases came from 24/7 Wall St.’s previous piece about states with the largest Army presence.

Here are the states with the most people in the army.

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 51. Minnesota

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 2.7 per 100,000 (total: 154)

> No. of Army sites: 8 — 11th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Snelling

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 47.2 per 100,000 — 24th lowest

Source: Christian Horz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 50. Connecticut

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 2.8 per 100,000 (total: 103)

> No. of Army sites: 3 — 15th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 34.3 per 100,000 — 9th lowest

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images 49. New Hampshire

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 3.1 per 100,000 (total: 43)

> No. of Army sites: 1 — 4th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 61.7 per 100,000 — 14th highest

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 48. Oregon

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 3.2 per 100,000 (total: 136)

> No. of Army sites: 8 — 11th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 10.3 per 100,000 — the lowest

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Archive Photos via Getty Images 47. Iowa

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 3.3 per 100,000 (total: 105)

> No. of Army sites: 2 — 9th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 60.3 per 100,000 — 15th highest

Source: virsuziglis / iStock via Getty Images 46. West Virginia

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 3.5 per 100,000 (total: 63)

> No. of Army sites: 5 — 23rd highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 78.8 per 100,000 — 6th highest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 45. Ohio

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 3.8 per 100,000 (total: 443)

> No. of Army sites: 8 — 11th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Columbus Def Depot

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 43.6 per 100,000 — 18th lowest

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 43. Michigan

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 4.2 per 100,000 (total: 422)

> No. of Army sites: 6 — 20th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Detroit Arsenal

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 25.3 per 100,000 — 5th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 38. Maine

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 4.9 per 100,000 (total: 68)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 22.7 per 100,000 — 4th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 36. Massachusetts

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.1 per 100,000 (total: 355)

> No. of Army sites: 5 — 23rd highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 37.9 per 100,000 — 13th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 35. Nevada

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.1 per 100,000 (total: 163)

> No. of Army sites: 3 — 15th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 43.7 per 100,000 — 20th lowest

Source: thenationalguard / Flickr 34. South Dakota

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.3 per 100,000 (total: 48)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 38.6 per 100,000 — 14th lowest

Source: delawarenationalguard / Flickr 33. Delaware

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.3 per 100,000 (total: 54)

> No. of Army sites: 2 — 9th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 50.3 per 100,000 — 24th highest

Source: George Frey / Getty Images 32. Utah

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.5 per 100,000 (total: 185)

> No. of Army sites: 6 — 20th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Dugway Proving Ground

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 77.5 per 100,000 — 7th highest

Source: ErikaMitchell / iStock via Getty Images 31. Vermont

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 5.6 per 100,000 (total: 36)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 17.0 per 100,000 — 3rd lowest

Source: Aneese / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 30. New Jersey

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 6.5 per 100,000 (total: 598)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Dix

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 42.8 per 100,000 — 17th lowest

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 29. Wisconsin

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 7.1 per 100,000 (total: 419)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort McCoy

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 60.1 per 100,000 — 16th highest

Source: EAGiven / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 27. Illinois

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 7.8 per 100,000 (total: 976)

> No. of Army sites: 7 — 17th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 43.6 per 100,000 — 19th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 26. Nebraska

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 8.1 per 100,000 (total: 159)

> No. of Army sites: 6 — 20th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 53.3 per 100,000 — 21st highest

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 25. Indiana

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 9.0 per 100,000 (total: 614)

> No. of Army sites: 8 — 11th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 35.4 per 100,000 — 11th lowest

Source: Javier Alvarez / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 24. Rhode Island

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 9.5 per 100,000 (total: 104)

> No. of Army sites: 1 — 4th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 48.5 per 100,000 — 25th highest

Source: drnadig / iStock via Getty Images 23. Mississippi

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 14.6 per 100,000 (total: 428)

> No. of Army sites: 3 — 15th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: N/A

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 51.2 per 100,000 — 22nd highest

Source: JannHuizenga / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 22. New Mexico

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 16.1 per 100,000 (total: 340)

> No. of Army sites: 5 — 23rd highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: White Sands Missile Range

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 30.3 per 100,000 — 7th lowest

Source: DrewsPhotos / iStock via Getty Images 21. California

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 17.8 per 100,000 (total: 6,948)

> No. of Army sites: 10 — 8th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Presidio of Monterey

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 39.6 per 100,000 — 15th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 20. Florida

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 26.2 per 100,000 (total: 5,818)

> No. of Army sites: 2 — 9th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: U.S. Southern Command

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 44.6 per 100,000 — 22nd lowest

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images 19. Arizona

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 46.5 per 100,000 (total: 3,422)

> No. of Army sites: 8 — 11th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Huachuca

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 44.7 per 100,000 — 23rd lowest

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 18. Alabama

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 80.7 per 100,000 (total: 4,096)

> No. of Army sites: 22 — the highest

> Notable Army base: Fort Rucker

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 82.8 per 100,000 — 4th highest

Source: coastalpics / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 16. Maryland

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 132.3 per 100,000 (total: 8,156)

> No. of Army sites: 10 — 8th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort George G. Meade

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 92.2 per 100,000 — 2nd highest

Source: tedpagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. Missouri

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 138.2 per 100,000 (total: 8,536)

> No. of Army sites: 9 — 10th highest

> Notable Army base: Fort Leonard Wood

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 66.7 per 100,000 — 11th highest

Source: joeynick / iStock via Getty Images 14. Louisiana

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 163.5 per 100,000 (total: 7,506)

> No. of Army sites: 11 — 6th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Polk

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 36.5 per 100,000 — 12th lowest

Source: AdShooter / iStock via Getty Images 13. South Carolina

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 194.4 per 100,000 (total: 10,270)

> No. of Army sites: 2 — 9th lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Jackson

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 70.3 per 100,000 — 9th highest

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Virginia

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 226.2 per 100,000 (total: 19,646)

> No. of Army sites: 12 — 4th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Story

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 82.3 per 100,000 — 5th highest

Source: RonBailey / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 11. Texas

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 229.1 per 100,000 (total: 68,792)

> No. of Army sites: 16 — 3rd highest

> Notable Army base: Fort Hood

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 59.6 per 100,000 — 18th highest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 9. Oklahoma

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 293.8 per 100,000 (total: 11,809)

> No. of Army sites: 7 — 17th highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Sill

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 42.3 per 100,000 — 16th lowest

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 8. Washington

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 351.4 per 100,000 (total: 27,356)

> No. of Army sites: 5 — 23rd highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Lewis

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 59.7 per 100,000 — 17th highest

Source: chapin31 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 5. Colorado

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 460.0 per 100,000 (total: 26,865)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Carson

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 64.4 per 100,000 — 12th highest

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 4. Kansas

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 589.6 per 100,000 (total: 17,317)

> No. of Army sites: 4 — 22nd lowest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Riley

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 72.7 per 100,000 — 8th highest

Source: JillianCain / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 3. Kentucky

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 755.4 per 100,000 (total: 34,085)

> No. of Army sites: 5 — 23rd highest (tied)

> Notable Army base: Fort Campbell

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 85.7 per 100,000 — 3rd highest

Source: NNehring / iStock via Getty Images 2. Hawaii

> Active-duty personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 1,071.2 per 100,000 (total: 15,428)

> No. of Army sites: 20 — 2nd highest

> Notable Army base: Schofield Barracks

> Army reserve personnel (as of Sept. 30, 2022): 165.0 per 100,000 — the highest