The 25 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

With fall in full swing, it’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch and stream some great movies. From heart-wrenching dramas to pulse-pounding thrillers, with some lighter fare along the way, Netflix has an expansive lineup of new releases and classics that are worth watching this October. (The platform produces its own films as well as curating others. Here’s a list of the 25 best original Netflix movies.)

To determine the best movies to stream on Netflix this October, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of early October 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on streaming availability, also current as of early October, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Leading the pack of must-see films is Christopher Nolan’s critical and commercial success “The Dark Night.” This action thriller, which is the second installment of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, features stunning visuals and a star-studded cast including Christian Bale and Heath Ledger.

Those looking for a gripping drama should check out “Missing” about a young woman using online tools to find her missing mother. For a fun family watch, on the other hand, tune into the animated adventure “Paddington,” named for a lovable bear that goes to London searching for a home.

The list continues with cinematic brilliance like “The Big Short,” Adam McKay’s eye-opening exposé of the 2008 financial crisis, and Denis Villeneuve’s mind-bending sci-fi drama “Arrival.” Luc Besson’s iconic hitman story, “Léon: The Professional,” offers a thrilling and emotionally charged experience.

Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and its Oscar-worthy performances brilliantly captures a pivotal moment in American history. And for fans of romance, Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” delicately unfolds a tale of love and self-discovery. (For love stories of a lighter kind, check out our list of the 50 best rom-coms of the past 50 years.)

> Directed by: Taylor Sheridan

> Directed by: Dee Rees

> Directed by: Jérémy Clapin

> Directed by: Adam McKay

> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

> Directed by: Luc Besson

> Directed by: Aaron Sorkin

> Directed by: Sofia Coppola

> Directed by: Noah Baumbach

> Directed by: Ron Howard

> Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

> Directed by: Ashutosh Gowariker

> Directed by: Paul Greengrass

> Directed by: Morten Tyldum

> Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

> Directed by: Christopher Nolan

> Directed by: Michael Mann

> Directed by: Sam Mendes

> Directed by: Harold Ramis

> Directed by: Rob Reiner

5. RRR (2022)
> Directed by: S.S. Rajamouli

> Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

> Directed by: Sergio Pablos

> Directed by: Steven Spielberg

> Directed by: Christopher Nolan