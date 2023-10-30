Special Report

How Much Exercise It Takes to Burn Off Your Favorite Halloween Candy

mediaphotos / Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

Halloween is the one day of the year when everyone can appreciate a good fright. But for many, the scariest part of Halloween is actually what comes next. Eating several pounds of candy in a short period of time can have unpleasant effects on your physical health, including waistline.

It can be easy to lose track of just how unhealthy candy is, especially during times like Halloween, when candy companies roll out themed editions of their sweet treats. And it can be especially hard to resist candy in coronavirus times, when food can provide some much needed comfort.

24/7 Tempo compiled a list of popular Halloween candy and their caloric content, and what it would take to burn these calories off. We used data from Nutritionix, a food and nutrition database, with activity duration based on a person weighing 140 lbs. People who weigh more may burn calories in less time because it takes them more energy to perform the same activity. Conversely, people who weigh less may need more time.

The main concern with candy, and the reason it is so bad for you, is that it is full of sugar. Sugar has little nutritional value and packs on a lot of calories. If you want to reduce your sugar intake — after Halloween, of course — here are 27 top ways to cut sugar and boost your health.

An additional concern, especially for parents, is how to keep children safe during the spooky festivities. According to a survey from Insight to Action, a marketing research company, 46% of parents plan to go trick-or-treating.

orange life saver by gosheshe
orange life saver (CC BY 2.0) by gosheshe

Life Savers
> Size: 1 piece (2.9 g)
> Calories: 11 (calories from fat: 0.1)
> Walking: 3 minutes
> Running: 1 minutes
> Biking: 2 minutes

Kisses! by Bev Sykes
Kisses! (CC BY 2.0) by Bev Sykes

Hershey’s Kisses
> Size: 1 piece (4.6 g)
> Calories: 22 (calories from fat: 12)
> Walking: 6 minutes
> Running: 2 minutes
> Biking: 3 minutes

Source: memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

Jolly Ranchers
> Size: 1 piece (6 g)
> Calories: 24 (calories from fat: 0.1)
> Walking: 6 minutes
> Running: 2 minutes
> Biking: 3 minutes

Source: nkbimages / Getty Images

Lemonheads
> Size: 5 pieces (7 g)
> Calories: 25 (calories from fat: 0)
> Walking: 7 minutes
> Running: 2 minutes
> Biking: 3 minutes

Source: NoDerog / Getty Images

Smarties
> Size: 1 roll (7.6 g)
> Calories: 30 (calories from fat: 0.1)
> Walking: 8 minutes
> Running: 3 minutes
> Biking: 4 minutes

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Hershey’s Mini Bars
> Size: 1 piece (7 g)
> Calories: 37 (calories from fat: 19)
> Walking: 10 minutes
> Running: 4 minutes
> Biking: 5 minutes

Source: Stratol / Getty Images

Twix mini
> Size: 1 piece (10 g)
> Calories: 50 (calories from fat: 22)
> Walking: 14 minutes
> Running: 5 minutes
> Biking: 7 minutes

Source: pamela_d_mcadams / Getty Images

Salt water taffy
> Size: 1 piece (15 g)
> Calories: 60 (calories from fat: 4.5)
> Walking: 16 minutes
> Running: 6 minutes
> Biking: 8 minutes

Source: jfmdesign / Getty Images

Tootsie Pops
> Size: 1 piece (17 g)
> Calories: 67 (calories from fat: 0.3)
> Walking: 18 minutes
> Running: 6 minutes
> Biking: 9 minutes

Source: memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

Snickers fun size
> Size: 1 bar (15 g)
> Calories: 74 (calories from fat: 36)
> Walking: 20 minutes
> Running: 7 minutes
> Biking: 10 minutes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Candy corn
> Size: Half a cup (100 g)
> Calories: 373 (calories from fat: 0.2)
> Walking: 100 minutes
> Running: 36 minutes
> Biking: 52 minutes

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Swedish Fish
> Size: 20 pieces (37 g)
> Calories: 147 (calories from fat: 0)
> Walking: 40 minutes
> Running: 14 minutes
> Biking: 20 minutes

Source: joshblake / Getty Images

Sugar cookie
> Size: 1 3-inch cookie (30 g)
> Calories: 147 (calories from fat: 62)
> Walking: 40 minutes
> Running: 14 minutes
> Biking: 20 minutes

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty Images

Sour Patch Kids
> Size: 16 pieces (40 g)
> Calories: 158 (calories from fat: 0)
> Walking: 43 minutes
> Running: 15 minutes
> Biking: 22 minutes

Source: DebbiSmirnoff / Getty Images

M&M’s
> Size: 1 package (48 g)
> Calories: 236 (calories from fat: 72)
> Walking: 64 minutes
> Running: 23 minutes
> Biking: 33 minutes

Source: robtek / Getty Images

Kit Kat
> Size: 1 package (42 g)
> Calories: 210 (calories from fat: 99)
> Walking: 57 minutes
> Running: 20 minutes
> Biking: 29 minutes

Source: robtek / Getty Images

Reese’s Cups
> Size: 1 package (42 g)
> Calories: 210 (calories from fat: 117)
> Walking: 57 minutes
> Running: 20 minutes
> Biking: 29 minutes

24/7 Wall St.
The Best Horror Movies of All Time

 

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Hershey Bar
> Size: 1 bar (43 g)
> Calories: 220 (calories from fat: 117)
> Walking: 59 minutes
> Running: 21 minutes
> Biking: 31 minutes

Source: memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

Almond Joy
> Size: 1 package (49 g)
> Calories: 235 (calories from fat: 119)
> Walking: 63 minutes
> Running: 23 minutes
> Biking: 33 minutes

Source: robtek / Getty Images

Peanut M&M’s
> Size: 1 package (49 g)
> Calories: 250 (calories from fat: 117)
> Walking: 67 minutes
> Running: 24 minutes
> Biking: 35 minutes

Source: Ekaterina79 / Getty Images

Skittles
> Size: 1 package (62 g)
> Calories: 251 (calories from fat: 24)
> Walking: 68 minutes
> Running: 24 minutes
> Biking: 35 minutes

Source: memoriesarecaptured / Getty Images

3 Musketeers
> Size: 1 bar (60 g)
> Calories: 260 (calories from fat: 72)
> Walking: 70 minutes
> Running: 25 minutes
> Biking: 36 minutes

Source: SchulteProductions / Getty Images

Milky Way
> Size: 1 bar (58 g)
> Calories: 264 (calories from fat: 90)
> Walking: 71 minutes
> Running: 25 minutes
> Biking: 37 minutes

Source: robtek / Getty Images

Baby Ruth
> Size: 1 bar (60 g)
> Calories: 275 (calories from fat: 117)
> Walking: 74 minutes
> Running: 26 minutes
> Biking: 38 minutes

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Butterfinger
> Size: 1 bar (60 g)
> Calories: 275 (calories from fat: 102)
> Walking: 74 minutes
> Running: 26 minutes
> Biking: 38 minutes

Source: Sjo / Getty Images

Snickers
> Size: 1 bar (57 g)
> Calories: 280 (calories from fat: 122)
> Walking: 75 minutes
> Running: 27 minutes
> Biking: 39 minutes

Source: robtek / Getty Images

Twix
> Size: 2 bars (58 g)
> Calories: 291 (calories from fat: 130)
> Walking: 78 minutes
> Running: 28 minutes
> Biking: 40 minutes

Source: VeselovaElena / Getty Images

Cupcake
> Size: 1 cupcake (75 g)
> Calories: 292 (calories from fat: 135)
> Walking: 79 minutes
> Running: 28 minutes
> Biking: 40 minutes

Source: margouillatphotos / Getty Images

Candy apple
> Size: 1 apple (283 g)
> Calories: 304 (calories from fat: 3.7)
> Walking: 82 minutes
> Running: 29 minutes
> Biking: 42 minutes

