The Institutions Americans Have Lost the Most Faith In

Public confidence in American institutions is plummeting. Across both the public and private sectors – from banks and big business to public schools and the military – Americans are less likely to trust the organizations and systems that fundamentally shape their world compared to only a few years ago.

These findings, as reflected in a recent Gallup survey, come on the heels of some of the most tumultuous years for the United States in recent memory. The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, the COVID-19 pandemic, the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan, surging inflation, mass labor strikes across multiple industries, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and two presidential impeachments have all happened in the last half-decade.

These and other events – as well as the controversies and upheaval that surrounded them – may help explain the erosion of confidence in the pillars of American society.

Using Gallup polling data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the institutions Americans are losing confidence in the most. All 16 public and private institutions included in the Gallup survey are ranked by the percentage point decline in the share of Americans with either a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in them since 2018.

The share of Americans with a high degree of confidence in the institutions on this list fell by anywhere from 1 percentage point to 14 percentage points between 2018 and 2023.

The institutions reporting the largest decline in public confidence are not necessarily the least trusted. Faith in the U.S. military, for example, fell by 14 percentage points since 2018. Still, the military is one of only two institutions included in the survey in which over half of all Americans have a high level of confidence. (Here is a look at Joe Biden’s disapproval rating in every state.)

Meanwhile, the least trusted institutions include the U.S. Congress, television news, and the criminal justice system, all of which reported a single-digit percentage point decline in public confidence since 2018. (Here is a look at the U.S. Senators who lost the most popularity.)

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images 16. Organized labor

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 1 ppt.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 26%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 25%

Source: rez-art / iStock via Getty Images 15. Small business

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 2 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 67%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 65%

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 14. The medical system

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 2 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 36%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 34%

Source: BanksPhotos / iStock via Getty Images 13. The public schools

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 3 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 29%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 26%

Source: Douglas Rissing / iStock via Getty Images 12. Congress

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 3 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 11%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 8%

TD Bank ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Mike Mozart 11. Banks

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 4 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 30%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 26%

Source: borabajk / Getty Images 10. Newspapers

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 5 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 23%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 18%

Source: SPmemory / iStock via Getty Images 9. The criminal justice system

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 5 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 22%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 17%

Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images 8. The church or organized religion

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 6 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 38%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 32%

Source: Tashi-Delek / E+ via Getty Images 7. Television news

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 6 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 20%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 14%

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images 6. The Supreme Court

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 10 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 37%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 27%

Source: StefanSTUDIO / iStock via Getty Images 5. The police

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 11 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 54%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 43%

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 3. Big business

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 11 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 25%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 14%

Source: uschools / E+ via Getty Images 2. Higher education

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 12 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 48%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 36%

Source: DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images 1. The military

> Decline in Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence, 2018 to 2023: 14 ppts.

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2018: 74%

> Americans with a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in institution, 2023: 60%