Irish Slang and Phrases Americans Just Don't Understand

When traveling abroad, many Americans prefer to head to countries where English is widely spoken. Not only does it make getting around easier; it also simplifies interacting with the locals. But just as Americans use idioms and figures of speech that foreigners may not understand, English-speakers in other countries might use slang phrases that will keep tourists on their toes. (For instance, check out the Canadian slang and phrases Americans just don’t understand.)

English is the primary language in Ireland, but that doesn’t mean that Americans will understand everything an Irish person says. To find Irish words and phrases Americans might not understand, 24/7 Tempo reviewed various sources for Irish slang or usages, including YouTube videos, blogs, and Irish online news sites.

Some of these words and phrases are common throughout the U.K. and even as far as Australia and New Zealand, while many are particular to Ireland or Northern Ireland. A few are derived from Irish (also called Gaelic or Gaeilge), the island’s native language) while others are words we use in the U.S. but that have different meanings here. (These are the 35 most Irish cities in America.)

Source: Tero Vesalainen / Getty Images A ride

> Meaning: An attractive person When in Ireland, be careful asking for a ride in a taxi. A ride is a racy term for someone hot enough to tangle with; for example, “That waiter is a total ride.” It can also refer to doing the deed.

Source: spukkato / iStock via Getty Images Stone

> Meaning: A unit of measurement Widely used for measuring body weight, the stone, equaling 14 pounds, is a unit of measure that dates back hundreds of years and was once common around Northern Europe.. The actual weight varied, depending on the town, as the weight was originally associated with a literal stone and no two were identical.

Source: urbazon / iStock via Getty Images Bold

> Meaning: Naughty While bold generally means courageous in the U.S., the term takes a more negative connotation in Ireland, where calling someone bold is an accusation of bad behavior.

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images News via Getty Images Plaster

> Meaning: Adhesive bandage If you get a cut in Ireland, someone may offer you a plaster to stick on your wound. It’ll look just like a Band-Aid.

Source: PhonlamaiPhoto / iStock via Getty Images Till

> Meaning: Cash register A grocery store clerk will ring you up and place your money in the till.

Source: Courtesy of Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse Dear

> Meaning: Expensive If someone says that dinner was dear, they don’t mean that it was beloved; they mean that it was too costly.

Source: Thomas Northcut / DigitalVision via Getty Images Manky

> Meaning: Dirty, disgusting Meaning rotten, disgusting, or just plain horrible, manky can be used to describe anything from the weather to the month-old leftovers in the back of the fridge.

Source: South_agency / E+ via Getty Images Langered

> Meaning: Extremely drunk Considering that a langer is a fool or an idiot, it’s not surprising that being langered is being incredibly intoxicated.

Source: Koldunova_Anna / iStock via Getty Images Scarlet

> Meaning: Embarrassed Referring to the color of one’s cheeks when they are humiliated, scarlet means embarrassed. You can also be scarlet for a friend if they did something embarrassing and you’re feeling for them.

Source: Saturated / iStock via Getty Images Savage

> Meaning: Excellent A catch-all for anything great, savage means something is awesome, amazing, etc.

Source: Todor Tsvetkov / E+ via Getty Images Craic

> Meaning: Fun Craic roughly translates to fun or good times, as in, “Are you up for a bit of craic tonight?” Minus craic, on the other hand, is a popular phrase meaning “no fun.”

Source: Moyo Studio / E+ via Getty Images The messages

> Meaning: Shopping Getting the messages means running errands or shopping for groceries, hardware, or other sundries.

Source: Pekic / E+ via Getty Images What’s the story?

> Meaning: How is it going? While we may say “What’s up?” or “How’s it going?” in the U.S., the Irish equivalent is “What’s the story?”

Source: Nikada / E+ via Getty Images I’m after…

> Meaning: I have just… If someone in Ireland says, “I’m after eating breakfast,” they mean that they have just eaten breakfast.

Source: DjelicS / E+ via Getty Images I will in my hole

> Meaning: I will absolutely not As the word hole is an expletive for anus in Ireland, the phrase “I will in my hole,” is a snarky way of saying that you refuse to do something.

Source: SolStock / E+ via Getty Images Donkey’s years

> Meaning: A long time If someone says they haven’t seen their sister in donkey’s years, they mean they haven’t seen her ages.

Source: VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images The black stuff

> Meaning: Guinness Ask a bartender for a pint of the black stuff, and you’ll get a frothy mug of Guinness stout.

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images Shift

> Meaning: Intense kiss Getting a shift means making out or doing what some Americans might call French kissing.

Source: GaudiLab / iStock via Getty Images Jammy

> Meaning: Lucky Jammy means incredibly lucky, maybe undeservedly so. If you find an envelope of money on the sidewalk, people may call you a jammy sod.

Source: FotoSpeedy / Getty Images Crisps

> Meaning: Potato chips Ask for chips and you’ll get a serving of thick-cut fried potatoes that are not quite as crispy as American French fries. If what you actually want is potato chips, then ask for crisps.

Source: nathanaparise / iStock via Getty Images Minted

> Meaning: Rich Minted means wealthy. For example, “Can’t your mum just pay for it? She’s minted!”

Source: industryview / iStock / Getty Images Plus A chancer

> Meaning: An opportunist A chancer is a risk-taking person who may try to get away with something or fool others in order to get ahead.

Source: Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images Bad dose

> Meaning: Severe illness Having a bad dose generally means having a severe bout of the flu or a stomach bug.

Source: dusanpetkovic / iStock via Getty Images Runners

> Meaning: Sneakers Sneakers are often called runners in Ireland, but they are also referred to as tackies in certain areas.

Source: djiledesign / Getty Images Cheers

> Meaning: Thank you From riders departing from the bus to bar patrons receiving their pint from the bartender, you’ll often hear people saying “cheers” in the place of “thanks.”

Source: nicoletaionescu / Getty Images Yoke

> Meaning: That thing Like a thingamajig, a yoke is an item a person can’t remember the name of.

Source: Diamond Dogs / iStock via Getty Images That’s class

> Meaning: That’s cool Class is a word used to compliment someone or something, or express a favorable opinion about it.

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images Gas

> Meaning: Funny “A gas” can refer to a person or a situation that is funny. It is also used to express amazement or disbelief, as in, “You got struck by lightning? That’s gas!”

Source: atherts / iStock via Getty Images Garda

> Meaning: The police The Irish police force is called “An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na,” which means “Guardians of the Peace.” It is shortened to garda when people are referring to police officers.

Source: Doucefleur / iStock via Getty Images Half three

> Meaning: The time is 3:30 While we may say it’s half past three, Irish folks may just say it’s half three and mean the same thing.

Source: fstop123 / E+ via Getty Images The boot

> Meaning: The trunk of a car Irish parents may tell their children to go “pop the boot,” meaning to go open the trunk of the car.

Source: CoffeeAndMilk / E+ via Getty Images Now we’re sucking diesel

> Meaning: Things are going very well Sucking diesel means things are going extraordinarily well, or are getting back on track after an obstacle.

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images Wrecked

> Meaning: Tired Usually after spending a long night out, if someone says they’re wrecked, they’re exhausted.

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images To give out

> Meaning: To complain While giving out means complaining or going off on a rant, giving out to someone means scolding them or telling them off.

Source: smiltena / Getty Images Leg it

> Meaning: Move quickly Legging it means heading somewhere quickly, often on foot.

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images On the lash

> Meaning: To go out drinking While lash can refer to hard rain, going on the lash means heading out for a round of boozing.

Source: DeRepente / iStock via Getty Images Slagging

> Meaning: To make fun of Slagging someone is a way of teasing or poking fun at them that is considered affectionate rather than malicious.

Source: e55evu / iStock via Getty Images Culchie

> Meaning: Country person Similar to the term hillbilly, a culchie can refer to a person who is from a rural area and is considered to be unsophisticated; in Dublin, it can mean anybody who isn’t from Dublin.

Source: Lazy_Bear / iStock via Getty Images Jacks

> Meaning: Toilet If you overhear someone say, “Where’s the jacks?” they are referring to the toilet.

Source: urbazon / E+ via Getty Images Banjaxed

> Meaning: Broken Banjaxed can be used to mean someone or something that is ruined, destroyed, tired, or drunk.

Source: PrathanChorruangsak / iStock via Getty Images Like

> Meaning: Used to end a sentence Just as Americans may overuse the word “like” as a filler in the middle of sentences or thoughts, the Irish will often end sentences with “like” as a way to accentuate the story.

Source: KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images Quare

> Meaning: Very Quare can mean a range of things, from very, as in, “The kids were quare noisy today,” to terrific, to odd.

Source: Drazen Zigic / iStock via Getty Images Up to 90

> Meaning: Very busy Up to 90 can mean flat out busy, as well as incredibly agitated, or having reached your limit.

Source: michaelpuche / iStock via Getty Images Deadly

> Meaning: Very cool, fantastic Deadly can mean fantastic, brilliant, or just plain awesome, as in, “That cake was deadly!”

Source: kali9 / E+ via Getty Images Stall the ball!

> Meaning: Wait a second! Someone might say, “Stall the ball,” when they mean, “Hold on a minute.”

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images Fair play

> Meaning: Well done Fair play is used as a congratulatory statement, as in, “I heard you passed the bar. Fair play!”

