The 11 Worst Dog Food Brands in America

Dog food is dog food, so buy whatever is cheap and easy to find, right? The truth is, the worst dog food brands may be wallet-friendly but leave plenty of room for improvement. Poor-quality ingredients in some pet foods can lead to weakened immune systems and chronic diseases. So, for pet lovers, it is important to take a good look at the dog food labels before picking up the next bag of kibble.

Ingredients to avoid include empty fillers. These are often grains, especially corn and soybeans, which are low in nutritional value and may be allergens. Other empty fillers include beet pulp, peas and potatoes. Grains as the first listed ingredient in dog food should be a red flag. (These dog breeds have the shortest lifespans.)

Dog foods should be high in proteins, with meat ideally the first ingredient on the list. But not all proteins are equal. Dog food buyers will want to avoid those containing unidentified or poorly identified meat meals and byproducts. These byproducts may include meat from dead, dying, diseased or disabled animals, and even slaughterhouse waste, euthanized animals and roadkill.

Other ingredients to avoid:

Artificial flavors: May include monosodium glutamate (MSG), which is linked to obesity, diabetes and seizures in dogs.

Artificial colors: These dyes include titanium dioxide, caramel color, yellow #5, red #40 and many others.

Artificial preservatives: Especially suspected carcinogens butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT).

Corn syrup: A form of sugar that may cause such health issues as diabetes, obesity and hyperactivity.

Corn gluten meal: A corn milling byproduct even less digestible by dogs than whole corn.

Wheat middlings: A wheat milling byproduct sometimes referred to as “floor sweepings.”

Propylene glycol: A moistening agent linked to kidney damage, depression, seizures and more.

With all that in mind, here are some of the worst dog food brands that dog owners may want to avoid.

Alpo

Owner/parent: Nestlé

Nestlé Established: 1936

1936 Objectionable ingredients: Corn, corn gluten meal, soybean meal, unidentified bone meal, artificial colors

Over the years, Alpo’s TV marketing has featured Lorne Greene, Ed McMahon and Garfield the cat. Yet the company has among the most contentious reputations in its industry. After many reports about dogs getting sick and dying after eating Alpo’s products, the FDA investigated and issued warnings for consumers. There were even some recalls. The products may still include a controversial form of vitamin K linked to liver toxicity, allergies and the breakdown of red blood cells. Alpo products contain below-average protein and fat but above-average carbs when compared to other dry dog foods.

Beneful

Owner/parent: Nestlé

Nestlé Established: 2001

2001 Objectionable ingredients: Corn and soy, unidentified byproducts and animal digest, sugar, salt, propylene glycol, BHA, artificial colors

This popular dog food brand is marketed as being healthy and nutritious, with advertisements that claim to have “real meats.” However, its products contain a large number of artificial preservatives, colors and flavors; cheap grain fillers like corn and soy; and unidentified sources of meat. Beneful products have been linked to several cases of kidney failure in dogs, and there was a recall of some of its products in 2016.

Cesar

Owner/parent: Mars

Mars Established: 1936

1936 Objectionable ingredients: Meat byproducts, unidentified bone meal, whole grain corn, corn gluten meal, ground wheat, salt, sugar, BHA and artificial colors

Cesar Filets are marketed as an indulgent food for small dog breeds. Beef is the first ingredient on the list, but the products are very high in sodium. They may be above-average in protein, but they are also below-average in fat and near-average in carbs when compared to a typical dry dog food. The brand was known as Kal Kan when it began in the 1930s, and the Cesar brand was established in 1981. Note that there were reports in 2017 of roaches, plastic and other foreign debris appearing in some products. Yet, Cesar remains one of the most popular wet dog food brands in the world. (These are the newest dog breeds you probably have never heard of before.)

Gravy Train

Owner/parent: Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands Established: 1959

1959 Objectionable ingredients: Corn, soybean meal, meat byproducts, unidentified meat and bone meal, wheat middlings, animal digest, BHA and artificial colors

This is another popular dog food brand well known for its TV advertising. Gravy Train is a dry food that makes its own “gravy” with the addition of water. Unfortunately, it contains low-quality ingredients that can be difficult for dogs to digest. It has also been linked to several cases of vitamin D toxicity. The products rank below average in protein and fat and above average in carbs when compared with competing products. Note that this was one of the dog food brands recalled in 2018 for containing pentobarbital, a sedative and anticonvulsant medication.

Iams Dog Food

Owner/parent: Mars/Spectrum Brands

Mars/Spectrum Brands Established: 1946

1946 Objectionable ingredients: Unidentified meat byproducts, corn, brewers yeast and beet pulp

This brand is named after its founder, Paul Iams, an animal nutritionist. At one time it had a reputation as a producer of high-quality dog food. However, in 2013, the brand had to recall several varieties of its dog food due to potential mold growth. Also note that beet pulp is a cheap byproduct of sugar beet production and has been linked to dilated cardiomyopathy. Moreover, brewers yeast is not suitable for dogs with weakened immune systems. Procter & Gamble was a former owner. Now Mars owns the brand, except in Europe, where it is a Spectrum Brands brand.

Kal Kan

Owner/parent: Mars

Mars Established: 1936

1936 Objectionable ingredients: Corn, corn gluten meal, soybean meal, wheat middlings, unidentified bone meal and BHA.

Current products of this venerable brand contain a large number of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, as well as cheap fillers. Several cases of kidney failure in dogs have been reported. And the company’s offerings also may include a controversial form of vitamin K that has been linked to liver toxicity, allergies and the abnormal breakdown of red blood cells. The company was established during the Great Depression as a horse-kill enterprise. Mars acquired it in 1968 and rebranded most of its dog food offerings to Pedigree.

Kibbles ‘n Bits

Owner/parent: Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands Established: 1981

1981 Objectionable ingredients: Corn, soybean meal, wheat, unidentified bone meal, animal digest, corn syrup, artificial colors and BHA

Former owners of this brand include Quaker Oats, Heinz and Smucker. Here too, dog owners will find a large number of empty fillers and artificial flavors and colors. In fact, these products may contain up to six artificial food dyes. There have been reports of vitamin D toxicity as well. The first ingredient listed is corn, which as noted above is a red flag. The offerings are below average in protein and above average in carbs, compared to other dry dog foods. And the company was included in the 2018 recall due to pentobarbital.

Ol’ Roy

Owner/parent: Walmart

Walmart Established: 1983

1983 Objectionable ingredients: Corn, corn gluten meal, soybean meal, wheat middlings, unidentified meat byproducts and artificial color

Walmart’s store brand of dog food was named after Sam Walton’s dog. Though sold exclusively at Walmart stores, it is one of the best-selling brands of dog food in the United States, as well as one of the cheapest on the market. But that comes at a cost. Ol’ Roy includes low-quality ingredients that many consider unsuitable for canine consumption. This brand has been linked to several health issues in dogs, including kidney disease and liver failure. The brand was also included in the 2018 pentobarbital recalls.

Pedigree

Owner/parent: Mars

Mars Established: 1957

1957 Objectionable ingredients: Grains, corn gluten meal, chicken byproducts, unidentified meat and bone meal, salt and artificial color

This well-known dog food brand includes a large line of products marketed toward puppies, grown and senior dogs. Those products are widely available in grocery stores. Yet, they contain a high amount of corn, wheat and soy, which can cause digestive issues and allergies in some dogs. In fact, whole grain corn is the first ingredient on the list. Note that the brand was included in a string of recalls between 2012 and 2014. (Check out 18 of the ugliest dogs of all time.)

Purina Dog Chow

Owner/parent: Nestlé

Nestlé Established: 2001

2001 Objectionable ingredients: Corn; unidentified byproducts, bone meal and animal digest; soybeans; salt; and artificial colors

The predecessor of this brand was established in 1894. Here too, corn is the main ingredient, though it is a cheap filler that provides little nutritional value to dogs. As mentioned, animal byproducts are low-quality protein sources that can be difficult for dogs to digest. Note that earlier this year, Purina voluntarily recalled one of its products due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D. Vitamin D toxicity can result in vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and eventually kidney failure.

Twin Pet Dog Food

Owner/parent: Simmons Pet Foods

Simmons Pet Foods Established: 1954

1954 Objectionable ingredients: Ground corn, unidentified meat byproducts, wheat middlings, BHA and BHT

Twin Pet primarily uses plants in its dog foods. However, a fully plant-based diet is not good for dogs. Free of any plant-based protein boosters, this company’s products have below-average protein and fat. They are also above average in carbs, when compared to a typical dry dog food. Also note that Twin Pet manufactures wet pet foods for private-label brands of many large retailers. Furthermore, Simmons has come under scrutiny in recent years for its labor and pricing practices.

