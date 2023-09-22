Newest Dog Breeds You've Probably Never Heard of Before

Almost annually, the American Kennel Club (AKC), the official purebred dog registry in the United States, grants recognition to one or more “new” breeds, even if some of these breeds have centuries-old histories, adding them to the AKC’s official roster. The vetting process is notably thorough, considering that there are over 340 known dog breeds globally, but as of 2022, the AKC has formally acknowledged approximately 200 of them.

To compile a list of dog breeds newly recognized by the American Kennel Club, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on the registration of all new breeds since 2000 on the AKC website. Details regarding breed groups, temperaments, and life expectancies were sourced from the AKC.

Achieving official recognition as a breed is a multifaceted procedure. A prospective breed must demonstrate a substantial following in the U.S., meaning there must be a national club dedicated to it with a minimum of 100 members. Moreover, there must be a considerable population of the breed in the country, comprising at least 300 to 400 dogs, all possessing pedigrees spanning three generations. Additionally, the breed must be present in 20 or more states. Other factors taken into account include evaluations by AKC field personnel, participation in competitions, and specialty shows. This comprehensive process often spans several years.

These stringent criteria help elucidate why the AKC has officially recognized just 55 new breeds since the start of the 21st century, with no new recognitions in 2002, 2005, and 2017.

