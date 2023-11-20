25 Brands Customers Are Flocking To Missvain / Wikimedia Commons

“Barbie,” Greta Gerwig’s color-splashed comedy about gender roles inside and outside the matriarchal fantasy world of Barbieland, became a blockbuster smash and the highest grossing film solely directed by a woman. (Here are the highest grossing movies directed by women.)

The film, however, is not without its critics, who object to what they consider the film’s “woke” feminist propaganda or overt promotion of consumerism — specifically the consumption of plastics.

Still, for Mattel, which spent $150 million in a global tie-in marketing campaign with the “Barbie” film release, according to estimates Variety magazine, the investment and the movie paid off. Mattel’s stock price surged 15% in the month ahead of the film’s release, and, according to Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Leaders List 2023, the brand’s loyalty ranking jumped from 88th place in 2022 to 42nd place this year. Only Tito’s brand vodka outperformed the toymaker by rising from 87th place No. 34. (These are companies with the best reputations.)



To find other brands customers are flocking to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Brand Keys’s list, which provides the loyalty rankings for 100 brands. (These are the top brands out of the 987 assessed in 110 industry categories in its Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.) We ranked brands by the number of spots they increased in the ranking from 2022 to 2023. To break ties, we used the 2023 rank.

We also added revenue for the brand’s company in its most recent fiscal year and one-year revenue change, using data from Yahoo! Finance. For private companies we used the companies’ own reports or noted the source. For foreign companies we converted their revenue figures into U.S. dollars.

A dozen of the brands that customers are flocking to are makers of consumer products, including Samsung’s computers and smartphones, L’Oreal cosmetics, Chobani yogurt, and Subaru cars. Coors Light beer from Molson Coors Beverage Company jumped to 84th place from 93rd place in a year, when competing brand Bud Light, brewed by Anheuser-Busch, was the target of a brief boycott by conservatives for its sponsorship arrangement with TikTok transgender personality Dylan Mulvaney



Six of the brands on this list are retailers like Walmart, eBay, and Trader Joe’s, and two are restaurant chains — McDonald’s and Chipotle.

Despite the rising popularity of these brands, four brand owners on this list experienced revenue declines since 2022. Revenue of Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Acer fell the most, by nearly 14%, followed by a 6% revenue drop at eBay. McDonald’s revenue was almost flat, with a slight 0.2% decline.

Here are the brands customers are flocking to in 2023.

25. Impossible Foods

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 5 spots, from 90 to 85

5 spots, from 90 to 85 Category: Plant – based meat substitute

Plant – based meat substitute Company: Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods Company revenue for year ended: Private

24. eBay

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 5 spots, from 33 to 28

5 spots, from 33 to 28 Category: Online Retail

Online Retail Company: eBay

eBay Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $9.8 billion — 6.0% decline from previous year

23. iMessage

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 7 spots, from 79 to 72

7 spots, from 79 to 72 Category: Instant Messaging

Instant Messaging Company: Apple

Apple Company revenue for year ended 9/30/2022: $394.3 billion — 7.8% growth from previous year

22. Dollar Tree

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 7 spots, from 63 to 56

7 spots, from 63 to 56 Category: Discount Retail

Discount Retail Company: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $28.3 billion — 7.6% growth from previous year

21. Subaru

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 8 spots, from 76 to 68

8 spots, from 76 to 68 Category: Automotive

Automotive Company: Subaru

Subaru Company revenue for year ended 3/31/2023: 3,774.5 billion yen (est. $28.3 billion) — 37.5% growth from previous year

20. Chobani

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 8 spots, from 38 to 30

8 spots, from 38 to 30 Category: Yogurt

Yogurt Company: Chobani

Chobani Company revenue for year ended: Private — estimated $2 billion (according to CEO, CNN Business)

19. Trader Joes

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 8 spots, from 28 to 20

8 spots, from 28 to 20 Category: Natural Foods

Natural Foods Company: Trader Joes

Trader Joes Company revenue for year ended: Private — estimated $16.5 billion (BusinessInsider)

18. Coors Light

Source: bmcent1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 9 spots, from 93 to 84

9 spots, from 93 to 84 Category: Beer ( Lt. )

Beer ( Lt. ) Company: Molson Coors Brewing Company

Molson Coors Brewing Company Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $10.7 billion — 4.1% growth from previous year

17. Samsung

Source: Woodkern / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 9 spots, from 17 to 8

9 spots, from 17 to 8 Category: Smartphones

Smartphones Company: Samsung

Samsung Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 302,231 billion South Korean won (est. $240 billion) — 8.1% growth from previous year

16. Samsung

Source: georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 10 spots, from 37 to 27

10 spots, from 37 to 27 Category: Computers

Computers Company: Samsung

Samsung Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 302,231 billion South Korean won (est. $240 billion) — 8.1% growth from previous year

15. YouTube

Source: 5./15 WEST / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 10 spots, from 21 to 11

10 spots, from 21 to 11 Category: Social Networking

Social Networking Company: Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet (Google) Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $282.8 billion — 9.8% growth from previous year

14. Chipotle

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 11 spots, from 66 to 55

11 spots, from 66 to 55 Category: Fast Casual Restaurants

Fast Casual Restaurants Company: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $8.6 billion — 14.4% growth from previous year

13. Uber

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 13 spots, from 99 to 86

13 spots, from 99 to 86 Category: Rideshare

Rideshare Company: Uber

Uber Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $31.9 billion — 82.6% growth from previous year

12. Walmart.com

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 13 spots, from 49 to 36

13 spots, from 49 to 36 Category: Online Retail

Online Retail Company: Walmart

Walmart Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $611.3 billion — 6.7% growth from previous year

11. Dick’s

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 14 spots, from 67 to 53

14 spots, from 67 to 53 Category: Sporting Goods Retail

Sporting Goods Retail Company: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $12.4 billion — 0.6% growth from previous year

10. Lululemon

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 16 spots, from 83 to 67

16 spots, from 83 to 67 Category: Apparel Retailers

Apparel Retailers Company: Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $8.1 billion — 29.6% growth from previous year

9. Acer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 16 spots, from 57 to 41

16 spots, from 57 to 41 Category: Tablets

Tablets Company: Acer

Acer Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: NT$275.42 billion (est. $9 billion) — 13.7% decline from previous year

8. Crest

Source: NoDerog / Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 17 spots, from 60 to 43

17 spots, from 60 to 43 Category: Toothpaste

Toothpaste Company: Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company revenue for year ended 6/30/2023: $82.0 billion — 2.3% growth from previous year

7. McDonald’s

Source: Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 17 spots, from 55 to 38

17 spots, from 55 to 38 Category: Quick Serve

Quick Serve Company: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $23.2 billion — 0.2% decline from previous year

6. Ford

Source: fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 19 spots, from 59 to 40

19 spots, from 59 to 40 Category: Automotive

Automotive Company: Ford

Ford Company revenue for year ended 9/30/2022: $42.3 billion — 8.5% growth from previous year

5. American Express

Source: adamdodd / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 19 spots, from 54 to 35

19 spots, from 54 to 35 Category: Credit Cards

Credit Cards Company: American Express

American Express Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $52.9 billion — 24.7% growth from previous year

4. L’Oreal

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 27 spots, from 97 to 70

27 spots, from 97 to 70 Category: Cosmetics

Cosmetics Company: L’Oreal

L’Oreal Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 38.3 billion euro (est. $40.8 billion) — 18.5% growth from previous year

3. T.J. Maxx

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 32 spots, from 86 to 54

32 spots, from 86 to 54 Category: Department Stores

Department Stores Company: TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $49.9 billion — 2.9% growth from previous year

2. Mattel

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 46 spots, from 88 to 42

46 spots, from 88 to 42 Category: Toys

Toys Company: Mattel

Mattel Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $5.4 billion — 0.4% decline from previous year

1. Tito’s

Increase in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 53 spots, from 87 to 34

53 spots, from 87 to 34 Category: Vodka

Vodka Company: Fifth Generation

Fifth Generation Company revenue for year ended: Private — estimated $1.9 billion (Bloomberg)

