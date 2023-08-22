Highest-Grossing Movies Directed by Women

Just three weeks after its release, Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” had already raked in over $1 billion at the box office, making it not only the highest-grossing film ever directed by a woman, but one of the top 25 highest-grossing films in history. Only two other woman-directed films have surpassed the $1 billion mark (adjusted for inflation) at the global box office – “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003) and “Captain Marvel” (2019). (Sadly, there are just three women on our list of the 50 most bankable directors.)

Still, a good number of such films have done very well.

To determine the highest-grossing movies directed by women, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on ticket sales from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. Movies directed (or, in six cases here, co-directed) by women were ranked based on inflation-adjusted worldwide box office receipts as of August 2023, adjusted for inflation using historical ticket prices from the National Association of Theatre Owners. Documentaries were not considered. User ratings on IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and critics’ Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, are current as of August 2023 Director and cast information is from IMDb.

The spread of films includes action, adventure, sci-fi, comedy, and drama, with seven animated films making the list, including “Shrek” and “The Prince of Egypt.” Nora Ephron, known as a writer and director of romantic comedies, is featured three times on the list, as are Lana and Lilly Wachowski, with the first three “Matrix” films.

Writer and director Nancy Meyers has five films on the list, including “What Women Want” and “Something’s Gotta Give.” While romantic comedies do appear numerous times, the list also features other comedies including “Wayne’s World,” “Dr. Dolittle,” and “A League of Their Own.” (See this list of the 50 best movies directed by women.)