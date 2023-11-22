Special Report

The Most Famous Celebrities From Small Towns

Heartland rocker John Mellencamp sang about the comforts and confines of growing up in a small town (he hails from Seymour, Indiana, population 21,569). Celebrities from small communities might recognize themselves in his lyrics. They might be from Small Town, USA, but that didn’t prevent these stars from thinking big. (These are the best American small towns for the arts.)

To determine the most famous American celebrities born in small towns, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on fame, based on metrics drawn from Wikipedia pages, from the June 2022 paper “A cross-verified database of notable people, 3500BC-2018AD.” published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Data.  

Of the 50 celebrities on the list, 36 are actors and eight are singers. The remainder are a film director, a comedian, a martial arts expert, a former NBA star, a writer, and an Olympic champion turned reality-show performer. They come from places like Canandaigua, New York; Meadville, Pennsylvania; Kalispell, Montana; Duncan, Oklahoma; and Tappahannock, Virginia.

Eight of the celebrities hail from small towns in New York, the state represented the most on the list. Texas and Pennsylvania each boast five, and Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Minnesota have three apiece.

While our list is evenly divided between men and women, eight of the top 10 celebrities are female. Based on the number of pageviews, Taylor Swift tops the list with 8.1 million, well ahead of actors Jennifer Connelly and Jennifer Lawrence. However, Swift is not the top person on our list; that distinction goes to another pop princess.

Here is a list of the most famous American celebrities born in small towns.

50. Kristen Wiig
> Visibility score: 34.4
> Birthplace: Canandaigua, New York
> Population, 2021: 10,563
> Birth year: 1973

 

49. Lionel Richie
> Visibility score: 34.5
> Birthplace: Tuskegee, Alabama
> Population, 2021: 9,125
> Birth year: 1949

 

48. John Malkovich
> Visibility score: 34.7
> Birthplace: Christopher, Illinois
> Population, 2021: 2,459
> Birth year: 1953

47. Larry Bird
> Visibility score: 34.7
> Birthplace: West Baden Springs, Indiana
> Population, 2021: 485
> Birth year: 1956

 

Jason Momoa

46. Jason Momoa
> Visibility score: 34.7
> Birthplace: Nanakuli, Hawaii
> Population, 2021: 12,587
> Birth year: 1979

 

45. John Carpenter
> Visibility score: 34.7
> Birthplace: Carthage, New York
> Population, 2021: 3,398
> Birth year: 1948

 

Dan Brown bookjacket cropped

44. Dan Brown
> Visibility score: 34.8
> Birthplace: Exeter, New Hampshire
> Population, 2021: 9,908
> Birth year: 1964

 

43. Jeff Goldblum
> Visibility score: 34.8
> Birthplace: West Homestead, Pennsylvania
> Population, 2021: 1,826
> Birth year: 1952

42. Carrie Underwood
> Visibility score: 34.8
> Birthplace: Checotah, Oklahoma
> Population, 2021: 3,034
> Birth year: 1983

 

41. Matthew Perry
> Visibility score: 34.9
> Birthplace: Williamstown, Massachusetts
> Population, 2021: 4,565
> Birth year: 1969

 

40. Viola Davis
> Visibility score: 34.9
> Birthplace: St. Matthews, South Carolina
> Population, 2021: 2,038
> Birth year: 1965

 

39. Ron Howard
> Visibility score: 34.9
> Birthplace: Duncan, Oklahoma
> Population, 2021: 22,664
> Birth year: 1954

 

38. Frances McDormand
> Visibility score: 34.9
> Birthplace: Gibson City, Illinois
> Population, 2021: 3,593
> Birth year: 1957

37. Michael Keaton
> Visibility score: 35.0
> Birthplace: Coraopolis, Pennsylvania
> Population, 2021: 5,539
> Birth year: 1951

 

36. Casey Affleck
> Visibility score: 35.0
> Birthplace: Falmouth, Massachusetts
> Population, 2021: 3,895
> Birth year: 1975

 

35. Sarah Jessica Parker
> Visibility score: 35.1
> Birthplace: Nelsonville, Ohio
> Population, 2021: 4,319
> Birth year: 1965

 

34. Glenn Close
> Visibility score: 35.1
> Birthplace: Greenwich, Connecticut
> Population, 2021: 13,978
> Birth year: 1947

 

33. Jessica Biel
> Visibility score: 35.2
> Birthplace: Ely, Minnesota
> Population, 2021: 3,280
> Birth year: 1982

John Cena and Brock Lesnar

32. Brock Lesnar
> Visibility score: 35.2
> Birthplace: Webster, South Dakota
> Population, 2021: 1,772
> Birth year: 1977

 

31. Willie Nelson
> Visibility score: 35.2
> Birthplace: Abbott, Texas
> Population, 2021: 300
> Birth year: 1933

 

30. Peter Dinklage
> Visibility score: 35.2
> Birthplace: Morristown, New Jersey
> Population, 2021: 20,003
> Birth year: 1969

 

29. Jason Bateman
> Visibility score: 35.2
> Birthplace: Rye, New York
> Population, 2021: 16,459
> Birth year: 1969

 

28. Donald Glover
> Visibility score: 35.3
> Birthplace: Edwards AFB, California
> Population, 2021: 2,721
> Birth year: 1983

27. Tommy Lee Jones
> Visibility score: 35.3
> Birthplace: San Saba, Texas
> Population, 2021: 3,121
> Birth year: 1946

 

26. Emma Roberts
> Visibility score: 35.3
> Birthplace: Rhinebeck, New York
> Population, 2021: 2,684
> Birth year: 1991

 

25. Renée Zellweger
> Visibility score: 35.3
> Birthplace: Katy, Texas
> Population, 2021: 21,926
> Birth year: 1969

 

24. Jennifer Connelly
> Visibility score: 35.4
> Birthplace: Cairo, New York
> Population, 2021: 1,195
> Birth year: 1970

 

23. Sharon Stone
> Visibility score: 35.4
> Birthplace: Meadville, Pennsylvania
> Population, 2021: 12,999
> Birth year: 1958

22. Caitlyn Jenner
> Visibility score: 35.5
> Birthplace: Mount Kisco, New York
> Population, 2021: 10,904
> Birth year: 1949

 

21. Channing Tatum
> Visibility score: 35.5
> Birthplace: Cullman, Alabama
> Population, 2021: 17,892
> Birth year: 1980

 

20. Jessica Lange
> Visibility score: 35.5
> Birthplace: Cloquet, Minnesota
> Population, 2021: 12,563
> Birth year: 1949

 

19. Dakota Fanning
> Visibility score: 35.5
> Birthplace: Conyers, Georgia
> Population, 2021: 17,101
> Birth year: 1994

 

18. Michelle Williams
> Visibility score: 35.6
> Birthplace: Kalispell, Montana
> Population, 2021: 24,260
> Birth year: 1980

17. Jamie Foxx
> Visibility score: 35.6
> Birthplace: Terrell, Texas
> Population, 2021: 17,083
> Birth year: 1967

 

16. Pink (Alecia Beth Moore)
> Visibility score: 35.7
> Birthplace: Doylestown, Pennsylvania
> Population, 2021: 8,275
> Birth year: 1979

 

15. Kristen Bell
> Visibility score: 35.7
> Birthplace: Huntington Woods, Michigan
> Population, 2021: 6,382
> Birth year: 1980

 

14. Alec Baldwin
> Visibility score: 35.7
> Birthplace: Amityville, New York
> Population, 2021: 9,542
> Birth year: 1958

 

13. Chuck Norris
> Visibility score: 35.8
> Birthplace: Ryan, Oklahoma
> Population, 2021: 765
> Birth year: 1940

12. Matthew McConaughey
> Visibility score: 36.0
> Birthplace: Uvalde, Texas
> Population, 2021: 15,374
> Birth year: 1969

 

11. Chris Brown
> Visibility score: 36.1
> Birthplace: Tappahannock, Virginia
> Population, 2021: 1,945
> Birth year: 1989

 

10. Kirsten Dunst
> Visibility score: 36.1
> Birthplace: Point Pleasant, New Jersey
> Population, 2021: 18,839
> Birth year: 1982

 

9. Dolly Parton
> Visibility score: 36.2
> Birthplace: Pittman Center, Tennessee
> Population, 2021: 654
> Birth year: 1946

 

8. Oprah Winfrey
> Visibility score: 36.2
> Birthplace: Kosciusko, Mississippi
> Population, 2021: 7,128
> Birth year: 1954

7. Chris Pratt
> Visibility score: 36.5
> Birthplace: Virginia, Minnesota
> Population, 2021: 8,444
> Birth year: 1979

 

6. Jack Nicholson
> Visibility score: 36.8
> Birthplace: Neptune City, New Jersey
> Population, 2021: 4,637
> Birth year: 1937

 

5. Jennifer Lawrence
> Visibility score: 37.7
> Birthplace: Indian Hills, Kentucky
> Population, 2021: 2,878
> Birth year: 1990

 

4. Mariah Carey
> Visibility score: 37.8
> Birthplace: Huntington, New York
> Population, 2021: 19,397
> Birth year: 1970

 

3. Meryl Streep
> Visibility score: 38.0
> Birthplace: Summit, New Jersey
> Population, 2021: 22,598
> Birth year: 1949

2. Taylor Swift
> Visibility score: 38.1
> Birthplace: West Reading, Pennsylvania
> Population, 2021: 4,496
> Birth year: 1989

 

1. Britney Spears
> Visibility score: 38.2
> Birthplace: McComb, Mississippi
> Population, 2021: 12,400
> Birth year: 1981

Methodology

To determine the most famous celebrities from small towns, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on fame from the June 2022 paper “A cross-verified database of notable people, 3500BC-2018AD,” published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Data. Celebrities born in cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places with fewer than 25,000 residents were ranked based on a visibility index composed of five factors: the number of different editions of an individual’s Wikipedia page; the length in words of an individual’s WIkipedia page; the average number of pageviews for an individual’s Wikipedia page from 2015 to 2018; the number of standard biographical data points (birth date, gender, and domain of influence) included in an individual’s Wikipedia page; and the number of external links on an individual’s Wikipedia page. Only living celebrities in cultural or sports-related domains of influence were considered. Birthplace data was matched to Census place geographies using shapefile boundary definitions for 2022. Data on population is from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey and is five-year data.

