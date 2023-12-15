Special Report

States That Get the Worst Weather Damage

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Josie Green
Published:

In the first eight months of 2023, there were 23 separate billion-dollar climate and weather disasters in the United States, breaking the record of 22 such events in 2020. These extreme weather events include hail storms in Minnesota, severe flooding in California and Vermont, and Hurricane Idalia, which struck the Florida coast in late August. (Here is how-Idalia-ranks-among-the-most-powerful-hurricanes-of-all-time.)

(Read about the worst floods in American history.)

To identify the states that get the worst weather damage, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed “Summary of Hazardous Weather Fatalities, Injuries, and Damage Costs by State” for 2020, 2021, and 2022 — the latest years for which this data is available — from the National Weather Service. We ranked states by the total damage over the three-year period and calculated weather-related damage per person by dividing the total damage in each state by the state’s total population. 

Weather events considered by the NWS include cold, floods, heat, lightning, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wind, and winter storms. Total population statistics are annual averages for 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.  

Certain Gulf states, including Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, suffered from the worst weather damage in the nation, largely due to the frequency of tropical storms that pass through and bring not only destructive high winds but also storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes. Oregon also recorded costly destruction during the three-year period, largely due to wind storms.

Louisiana, no stranger to devastating hurricanes and flooding, had the highest rate of damage per capita by far, with nearly $6,000 of weather-related damage per person from 2020 to 2022. In Florida — the state with the next highest rate of damage per capita — the damage was a fraction of the damage in Louisiana, at $787 per person. Meanwhile, Rhode Island, the state with the least weather-related damage, damage per capita was also the lowest, at just $3.25 per person. 

While states generally experience much more property destruction than crop damage, agricultural losses can be significant in certain areas. States with the most crop damage include Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. (These are the states hit by the most weather disasters in the last decade.)

Here are the states that get the worst weather damage.

50. Rhode Island

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.56 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $3.25 per state resident – the lowest
  • Property damage: $3.56 million – the lowest
  • Crop damage: None reported
  • Population: 1,093,734

49. Delaware

Source: mdgmorris / Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.6 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $3.53 per state resident – 2nd lowest
  • Property damage: $3.6 million – 2nd lowest
  • Crop damage: None reported
  • Population: 1,018,396

48. Montana

Source: Mableen / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $13.48 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $12.07 per state resident – 10th lowest
  • Property damage: $13.48 million – 4th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest
  • Population: 1,122,867

47. Vermont

Heavy Rains Cause Catastrophic Flooding In Southern Vermont
Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $15.28 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $23.80 per state resident – 20th lowest
  • Property damage: $15.28 million – 5th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.11 million – 17th lowest
  • Population: 647,064

46. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $22.53 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 7th lowest
  • Property damage: $22.53 million – 7th lowest
  • Crop damage: None reported
  • Population: 3,177,772

45. Wyoming

wyoming storm by greg westfall
wyoming storm (CC BY 2.0) by greg westfall
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $28.16 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $48.44 per state resident – 22nd highest
  • Property damage: $28.16 million – 8th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
  • Population: 581,381

44. Maryland

Tropical Storm System Brings Heavy Rain And Wind To Washington, D.C. Area
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $29.25 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $4.76 per state resident – 3rd lowest
  • Property damage: $29.25 million – 9th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest
  • Population: 6,164,660

43. West Virginia

Source: BackyardProduction / Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $33.51 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $18.98 per state resident – 16th lowest
  • Property damage: $33.51 million – 10th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.18 million – 19th lowest
  • Population: 1,775,156

42. Idaho

Source: KevinCass / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.23 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $19.77 per state resident – 17th lowest
  • Property damage: $38.23 million – 11th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest
  • Population: 1,939,033

41. Massachusetts

Northeast Hit With Major Snowstorm
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $42.31 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $6.09 per state resident – 5th lowest
  • Property damage: $42.31 million – 13th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.22 million – 20th lowest
  • Population: 6,981,974

40. Maine

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.64 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $41.39 per state resident – 23rd highest
  • Property damage: $38.64 million – 12th lowest
  • Crop damage: $18.7 million – 11th highest
  • Population: 1,385,340

39. Ohio

Source: Public Domain via National Weather Service / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $59.25 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $5.08 per state resident – 4th lowest
  • Property damage: $59.25 million – 14th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.45 million – 22nd lowest
  • Population: 11,756,058

38. Alaska

Alaska Prepares To Vote In Midterm Election
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $62.31 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $84.94 per state resident – 16th highest
  • Property damage: $62.31 million – 15th lowest
  • Crop damage: None reported
  • Population: 733,583

37. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $64.3 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $17.73 per state resident – 14th lowest
  • Property damage: $64.3 million – 16th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
  • Population: 3,626,205

36. Oklahoma

Source: John Kirk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $71.34 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $17.77 per state resident – 15th lowest
  • Property damage: $71.34 million – 19th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest
  • Population: 4,019,800

35. Utah

Source: jerbarber / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $75.55 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $22.57 per state resident – 19th lowest
  • Property damage: $75.55 million – 20th lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.75 million – 24th lowest
  • Population: 3,380,800

34. Georgia

Source: mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $77.32 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 6th lowest
  • Property damage: $77.32 million – 21st lowest
  • Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
  • Population: 10,912,876

33. New Hampshire

Source: Kirkikis / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $19.18 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $57.83 per state resident – 19th highest
  • Property damage: $19.18 million – 6th lowest
  • Crop damage: $61.5 million – 8th highest
  • Population: 1,395,231

32. Hawaii

Source: donald_gruener / E+ via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $83.23 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $59.08 per state resident – 18th highest
  • Property damage: $83.23 million – 23rd lowest
  • Crop damage: $1.86 million – 20th highest
  • Population: 1,440,196

31. North Dakota

Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
Wind Turbines during a Rainsto... (CC BY 2.0) by USFWS Mountain-Prairie
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $82.15 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $112.94 per state resident – 13th highest
  • Property damage: $82.15 million – 22nd lowest
  • Crop damage: $5.87 million – 15th highest
  • Population: 779,261

30. Indiana

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $86.37 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $12.93 per state resident – 11th lowest
  • Property damage: $86.37 million – 24th lowest
  • Crop damage: $2.02 million – 19th highest
  • Population: 6,833,037

29. Wisconsin

Source: Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.82 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $17.53 per state resident – 13th lowest
  • Property damage: $101.82 million – 25th highest
  • Crop damage: $1.46 million – 21st highest
  • Population: 5,892,539

28. Illinois

Pine Tree Snapped by risingthermals
Pine Tree Snapped (CC BY-SA 2.0) by risingthermals
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.28 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $8.31 per state resident – 8th lowest
  • Property damage: $101.28 million – 25th lowest
  • Crop damage: $3.29 million – 16th highest
  • Population: 12,582,032

27. Virginia

Source: Joe_Potato / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $126.22 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $14.55 per state resident – 12th lowest
  • Property damage: $126.22 million – 24th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.14 million – 18th lowest
  • Population: 8,683,619

26. South Carolina

Source: scguard / Flickr
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $129.75 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $24.56 per state resident – 21st lowest
  • Property damage: $129.75 million – 23rd highest
  • Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
  • Population: 5,282,634

25. Minnesota

Source: LawrenceSawyer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $69.48 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $24.62 per state resident – 22nd lowest
  • Property damage: $69.48 million – 17th lowest
  • Crop damage: $71.3 million – 7th highest
  • Population: 5,717,184

24. Kansas

Source: benlankamp / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $70.08 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $51.3 per state resident – 21st highest
  • Property damage: $70.08 million – 18th lowest
  • Crop damage: $80.61 million – 6th highest
  • Population: 2,937,150

23. Arizona

Arizona Monsoon by Kevin Dooley
Arizona Monsoon (CC BY 2.0) by Kevin Dooley
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $153.43 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $20.85 per state resident – 18th lowest
  • Property damage: $153.43 million – 22nd highest
  • Crop damage: $0.04 million – 10th lowest
  • Population: 7,359,197

22. New Mexico

Santa Fe - New Mexico by C Watts
Santa Fe - New Mexico (CC BY 2.0) by C Watts
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $210.82 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $100.13 per state resident – 14th highest
  • Property damage: $210.82 million – 20th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.81 million – 25th lowest
  • Population: 2,113,344

21. Missouri

Tornado Touches Down In Glenallen, Missouri
Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $212.78 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $37.08 per state resident – 24th highest
  • Property damage: $212.78 million – 19th highest
  • Crop damage: $16.32 million – 12th highest
  • Population: 6,177,957

20. New Jersey

Source: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $227.28 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $25.94 per state resident – 23rd lowest
  • Property damage: $227.28 million – 18th highest
  • Crop damage: $13 million – 13th highest
  • Population: 9,261,699

19. North Carolina

North Carolina National Guard by The National Guard
North Carolina National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $330.66 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $31.03 per state resident – 24th lowest
  • Property damage: $330.66 million – 16th highest
  • Crop damage: $1.35 million – 23rd highest
  • Population: 10,698,973

18. Alabama

Source: philfoster440 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $353.44 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $70.06 per state resident – 17th highest
  • Property damage: $353.44 million – 15th highest
  • Crop damage: $2.08 million – 18th highest
  • Population: 5,074,296

17. Arkansas

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $371.88 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $122.57 per state resident – 11th highest
  • Property damage: $371.88 million – 13th highest
  • Crop damage: $1.44 million – 22nd highest
  • Population: 3,045,637

16. Iowa

Source: Daniel Acker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $250.94 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $120.08 per state resident – 12th highest
  • Property damage: $250.94 million – 17th highest
  • Crop damage: $133.38 million – 4th highest
  • Population: 3,200,517

15. Mississippi

U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfp... by Commander U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area
U.S. Coast Guard Station Gulfp... (CC BY 2.0) by Commander U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $359.96 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $131.96 per state resident – 10th highest
  • Property damage: $359.96 million – 14th highest
  • Crop damage: $28 million – 10th highest
  • Population: 2,940,057

14. Pennsylvania

Hurricane Isaias tornado... by Dough4872
Hurricane Isaias tornado... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dough4872
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $415.69 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $32.66 per state resident – 25th lowest
  • Property damage: $415.69 million – 12th highest
  • Crop damage: $7.95 million – 14th highest
  • Population: 12,972,008

13. California

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $425.91 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $10.97 per state resident – 9th lowest
  • Property damage: $425.91 million – 11th highest
  • Crop damage: $2.29 million – 17th highest
  • Population: 39,029,342

12. Kentucky

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $448.87 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $99.74 per state resident – 15th highest
  • Property damage: $448.87 million – 10th highest
  • Crop damage: $1.17 million – 24th highest
  • Population: 4,512,310

11. Michigan

Last Limb,,, Full Story by LadyDragonflyCC - u003E;u003C
Last Limb,,, Full Story (CC BY 2.0) by LadyDragonflyCC - u003E;u003C
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $538.02 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $53.62 per state resident – 20th highest
  • Property damage: $538.02 million – 9th highest
  • Crop damage: None reported
  • Population: 10,034,118

10. South Dakota

Source: EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $9.7 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $692.83 per state resident – 4th highest
  • Property damage: $9.7 million – 3rd lowest
  • Crop damage: $620.65 million – 2nd highest
  • Population: 909,824

9. Nebraska

Trees Down Everywhere! by Carol VanHook
Trees Down Everywhere! (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Carol VanHook
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $158.72 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $326.28 per state resident – 6th highest
  • Property damage: $158.72 million – 21st highest
  • Crop damage: $483.38 million – 3rd highest
  • Population: 1,967,923

8. New York

Source: HaraldEWeiss / iStock via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $650.44 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $33.07 per state resident – 25th highest
  • Property damage: $650.44 million – 8th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.26 million – 21st lowest
  • Population: 19,677,151

7. Washington

Stormy white edge of the world... by Wonderlane
Stormy white edge of the world... (CC BY 2.0) by Wonderlane
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,783.54 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $229.17 per state resident – 8th highest
  • Property damage: $1,783.54 million – 7th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.74 million – 23rd lowest
  • Population: 7,785,786

6. Tennessee

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,832.38 million
  • Weather-related damage per person: $259.98 per state resident – 7th highest
  • Property damage: $1,832.38 million – 6th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.83 million – 25th highest
  • Population: 7,051,339

5. Colorado

East Troublesome Fire damage by Western Area Power
East Troublesome Fire damage (CC BY 2.0) by Western Area Power
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $2.46 billion
  • Weather-related damage per person: $426.02 per state resident – 5th highest
  • Property damage: $2,457.35 million – 5th highest
  • Crop damage: $30.61 million – 9th highest
  • Population: 5,839,926

4. Oregon

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.70 billion
  • Weather-related damage per person: $872.84 per state resident – 2nd highest
  • Property damage: $3,700.91 million – 4th highest
  • Crop damage: $0.05 million – 11th lowest
  • Population: 4,240,137

3. Texas

Source: Montinique Monroe / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $5.53 billion
  • Weather-related damage per person: $207.3 per state resident – 9th highest
  • Property damage: $5,529.23 million – 3rd highest
  • Crop damage: $695.99 million – the highest
  • Population: 30,029,572

2. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $17.41 billion
  • Weather-related damage per person: $786.92 per state resident – 3rd highest
  • Property damage: $17,414.31 million – 2nd highest
  • Crop damage: $90.53 million – 5th highest
  • Population: 22,244,823

1. Louisiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total weather damage 2020-2022: $27.52 billion
  • Weather-related damage per person: $5,995.45 per state resident – the highest
  • Property damage: $27,520.49 million – the highest
  • Crop damage: $0.09 million – 14th lowest
  • Population: 4,590,241

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Special Report, climate change, extreme weather, floods, heat wave, hurricanes, natural disasters, storms, tropical storms, weather, winter storms

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

These Americans Own the Most Guns: Every State Ranked

25 Famous People Who Drank Themselves to Death