In the first eight months of 2023, there were 23 separate billion-dollar climate and weather disasters in the United States, breaking the record of 22 such events in 2020. These extreme weather events include hail storms in Minnesota, severe flooding in California and Vermont, and Hurricane Idalia, which struck the Florida coast in late August. (Here is how-Idalia-ranks-among-the-most-powerful-hurricanes-of-all-time.)
To identify the states that get the worst weather damage, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed “Summary of Hazardous Weather Fatalities, Injuries, and Damage Costs by State” for 2020, 2021, and 2022 — the latest years for which this data is available — from the National Weather Service. We ranked states by the total damage over the three-year period and calculated weather-related damage per person by dividing the total damage in each state by the state’s total population.
Weather events considered by the NWS include cold, floods, heat, lightning, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wind, and winter storms. Total population statistics are annual averages for 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.
Certain Gulf states, including Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, suffered from the worst weather damage in the nation, largely due to the frequency of tropical storms that pass through and bring not only destructive high winds but also storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes. Oregon also recorded costly destruction during the three-year period, largely due to wind storms.
Louisiana, no stranger to devastating hurricanes and flooding, had the highest rate of damage per capita by far, with nearly $6,000 of weather-related damage per person from 2020 to 2022. In Florida — the state with the next highest rate of damage per capita — the damage was a fraction of the damage in Louisiana, at $787 per person. Meanwhile, Rhode Island, the state with the least weather-related damage, damage per capita was also the lowest, at just $3.25 per person.
While states generally experience much more property destruction than crop damage, agricultural losses can be significant in certain areas. States with the most crop damage include Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. (These are the states hit by the most weather disasters in the last decade.)
50. Rhode Island
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.56 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $3.25 per state resident – the lowest
- Property damage: $3.56 million – the lowest
- Crop damage: None reported
- Population: 1,093,734
49. Delaware
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.6 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $3.53 per state resident – 2nd lowest
- Property damage: $3.6 million – 2nd lowest
- Crop damage: None reported
- Population: 1,018,396
48. Montana
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $13.48 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $12.07 per state resident – 10th lowest
- Property damage: $13.48 million – 4th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest
- Population: 1,122,867
47. Vermont
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $15.28 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $23.80 per state resident – 20th lowest
- Property damage: $15.28 million – 5th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.11 million – 17th lowest
- Population: 647,064
46. Nevada
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $22.53 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 7th lowest
- Property damage: $22.53 million – 7th lowest
- Crop damage: None reported
- Population: 3,177,772
45. Wyoming
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $28.16 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $48.44 per state resident – 22nd highest
- Property damage: $28.16 million – 8th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
- Population: 581,381
44. Maryland
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $29.25 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $4.76 per state resident – 3rd lowest
- Property damage: $29.25 million – 9th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest
- Population: 6,164,660
43. West Virginia
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $33.51 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $18.98 per state resident – 16th lowest
- Property damage: $33.51 million – 10th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.18 million – 19th lowest
- Population: 1,775,156
42. Idaho
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.23 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $19.77 per state resident – 17th lowest
- Property damage: $38.23 million – 11th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest
- Population: 1,939,033
41. Massachusetts
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $42.31 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $6.09 per state resident – 5th lowest
- Property damage: $42.31 million – 13th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.22 million – 20th lowest
- Population: 6,981,974
40. Maine
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.64 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $41.39 per state resident – 23rd highest
- Property damage: $38.64 million – 12th lowest
- Crop damage: $18.7 million – 11th highest
- Population: 1,385,340
39. Ohio
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $59.25 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $5.08 per state resident – 4th lowest
- Property damage: $59.25 million – 14th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.45 million – 22nd lowest
- Population: 11,756,058
38. Alaska
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $62.31 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $84.94 per state resident – 16th highest
- Property damage: $62.31 million – 15th lowest
- Crop damage: None reported
- Population: 733,583
37. Connecticut
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $64.3 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $17.73 per state resident – 14th lowest
- Property damage: $64.3 million – 16th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
- Population: 3,626,205
36. Oklahoma
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $71.34 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $17.77 per state resident – 15th lowest
- Property damage: $71.34 million – 19th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest
- Population: 4,019,800
35. Utah
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $75.55 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $22.57 per state resident – 19th lowest
- Property damage: $75.55 million – 20th lowest
- Crop damage: $0.75 million – 24th lowest
- Population: 3,380,800
34. Georgia
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $77.32 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 6th lowest
- Property damage: $77.32 million – 21st lowest
- Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
- Population: 10,912,876
33. New Hampshire
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $19.18 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $57.83 per state resident – 19th highest
- Property damage: $19.18 million – 6th lowest
- Crop damage: $61.5 million – 8th highest
- Population: 1,395,231
32. Hawaii
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $83.23 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $59.08 per state resident – 18th highest
- Property damage: $83.23 million – 23rd lowest
- Crop damage: $1.86 million – 20th highest
- Population: 1,440,196
31. North Dakota
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $82.15 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $112.94 per state resident – 13th highest
- Property damage: $82.15 million – 22nd lowest
- Crop damage: $5.87 million – 15th highest
- Population: 779,261
30. Indiana
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $86.37 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $12.93 per state resident – 11th lowest
- Property damage: $86.37 million – 24th lowest
- Crop damage: $2.02 million – 19th highest
- Population: 6,833,037
29. Wisconsin
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.82 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $17.53 per state resident – 13th lowest
- Property damage: $101.82 million – 25th highest
- Crop damage: $1.46 million – 21st highest
- Population: 5,892,539
28. Illinois
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.28 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $8.31 per state resident – 8th lowest
- Property damage: $101.28 million – 25th lowest
- Crop damage: $3.29 million – 16th highest
- Population: 12,582,032
27. Virginia
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $126.22 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $14.55 per state resident – 12th lowest
- Property damage: $126.22 million – 24th highest
- Crop damage: $0.14 million – 18th lowest
- Population: 8,683,619
26. South Carolina
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $129.75 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $24.56 per state resident – 21st lowest
- Property damage: $129.75 million – 23rd highest
- Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest
- Population: 5,282,634
25. Minnesota
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $69.48 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $24.62 per state resident – 22nd lowest
- Property damage: $69.48 million – 17th lowest
- Crop damage: $71.3 million – 7th highest
- Population: 5,717,184
24. Kansas
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $70.08 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $51.3 per state resident – 21st highest
- Property damage: $70.08 million – 18th lowest
- Crop damage: $80.61 million – 6th highest
- Population: 2,937,150
23. Arizona
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $153.43 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $20.85 per state resident – 18th lowest
- Property damage: $153.43 million – 22nd highest
- Crop damage: $0.04 million – 10th lowest
- Population: 7,359,197
22. New Mexico
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $210.82 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $100.13 per state resident – 14th highest
- Property damage: $210.82 million – 20th highest
- Crop damage: $0.81 million – 25th lowest
- Population: 2,113,344
21. Missouri
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $212.78 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $37.08 per state resident – 24th highest
- Property damage: $212.78 million – 19th highest
- Crop damage: $16.32 million – 12th highest
- Population: 6,177,957
20. New Jersey
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $227.28 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $25.94 per state resident – 23rd lowest
- Property damage: $227.28 million – 18th highest
- Crop damage: $13 million – 13th highest
- Population: 9,261,699
19. North Carolina
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $330.66 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $31.03 per state resident – 24th lowest
- Property damage: $330.66 million – 16th highest
- Crop damage: $1.35 million – 23rd highest
- Population: 10,698,973
18. Alabama
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $353.44 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $70.06 per state resident – 17th highest
- Property damage: $353.44 million – 15th highest
- Crop damage: $2.08 million – 18th highest
- Population: 5,074,296
17. Arkansas
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $371.88 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $122.57 per state resident – 11th highest
- Property damage: $371.88 million – 13th highest
- Crop damage: $1.44 million – 22nd highest
- Population: 3,045,637
16. Iowa
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $250.94 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $120.08 per state resident – 12th highest
- Property damage: $250.94 million – 17th highest
- Crop damage: $133.38 million – 4th highest
- Population: 3,200,517
15. Mississippi
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $359.96 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $131.96 per state resident – 10th highest
- Property damage: $359.96 million – 14th highest
- Crop damage: $28 million – 10th highest
- Population: 2,940,057
14. Pennsylvania
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $415.69 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $32.66 per state resident – 25th lowest
- Property damage: $415.69 million – 12th highest
- Crop damage: $7.95 million – 14th highest
- Population: 12,972,008
13. California
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $425.91 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $10.97 per state resident – 9th lowest
- Property damage: $425.91 million – 11th highest
- Crop damage: $2.29 million – 17th highest
- Population: 39,029,342
12. Kentucky
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $448.87 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $99.74 per state resident – 15th highest
- Property damage: $448.87 million – 10th highest
- Crop damage: $1.17 million – 24th highest
- Population: 4,512,310
11. Michigan
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $538.02 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $53.62 per state resident – 20th highest
- Property damage: $538.02 million – 9th highest
- Crop damage: None reported
- Population: 10,034,118
10. South Dakota
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $9.7 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $692.83 per state resident – 4th highest
- Property damage: $9.7 million – 3rd lowest
- Crop damage: $620.65 million – 2nd highest
- Population: 909,824
9. Nebraska
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $158.72 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $326.28 per state resident – 6th highest
- Property damage: $158.72 million – 21st highest
- Crop damage: $483.38 million – 3rd highest
- Population: 1,967,923
8. New York
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $650.44 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $33.07 per state resident – 25th highest
- Property damage: $650.44 million – 8th highest
- Crop damage: $0.26 million – 21st lowest
- Population: 19,677,151
7. Washington
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,783.54 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $229.17 per state resident – 8th highest
- Property damage: $1,783.54 million – 7th highest
- Crop damage: $0.74 million – 23rd lowest
- Population: 7,785,786
6. Tennessee
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,832.38 million
- Weather-related damage per person: $259.98 per state resident – 7th highest
- Property damage: $1,832.38 million – 6th highest
- Crop damage: $0.83 million – 25th highest
- Population: 7,051,339
5. Colorado
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $2.46 billion
- Weather-related damage per person: $426.02 per state resident – 5th highest
- Property damage: $2,457.35 million – 5th highest
- Crop damage: $30.61 million – 9th highest
- Population: 5,839,926
4. Oregon
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.70 billion
- Weather-related damage per person: $872.84 per state resident – 2nd highest
- Property damage: $3,700.91 million – 4th highest
- Crop damage: $0.05 million – 11th lowest
- Population: 4,240,137
3. Texas
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $5.53 billion
- Weather-related damage per person: $207.3 per state resident – 9th highest
- Property damage: $5,529.23 million – 3rd highest
- Crop damage: $695.99 million – the highest
- Population: 30,029,572
2. Florida
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $17.41 billion
- Weather-related damage per person: $786.92 per state resident – 3rd highest
- Property damage: $17,414.31 million – 2nd highest
- Crop damage: $90.53 million – 5th highest
- Population: 22,244,823
1. Louisiana
- Total weather damage 2020-2022: $27.52 billion
- Weather-related damage per person: $5,995.45 per state resident – the highest
- Property damage: $27,520.49 million – the highest
- Crop damage: $0.09 million – 14th lowest
- Population: 4,590,241
