In the first eight months of 2023, there were 23 separate billion-dollar climate and weather disasters in the United States, breaking the record of 22 such events in 2020. These extreme weather events include hail storms in Minnesota, severe flooding in California and Vermont, and Hurricane Idalia, which struck the Florida coast in late August. (Here is how-Idalia-ranks-among-the-most-powerful-hurricanes-of-all-time.)

To identify the states that get the worst weather damage, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed “Summary of Hazardous Weather Fatalities, Injuries, and Damage Costs by State” for 2020, 2021, and 2022 — the latest years for which this data is available — from the National Weather Service. We ranked states by the total damage over the three-year period and calculated weather-related damage per person by dividing the total damage in each state by the state’s total population.

Weather events considered by the NWS include cold, floods, heat, lightning, tornadoes, tropical cyclones, wind, and winter storms. Total population statistics are annual averages for 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey.

Certain Gulf states, including Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, suffered from the worst weather damage in the nation, largely due to the frequency of tropical storms that pass through and bring not only destructive high winds but also storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes. Oregon also recorded costly destruction during the three-year period, largely due to wind storms.

Louisiana, no stranger to devastating hurricanes and flooding, had the highest rate of damage per capita by far, with nearly $6,000 of weather-related damage per person from 2020 to 2022. In Florida — the state with the next highest rate of damage per capita — the damage was a fraction of the damage in Louisiana, at $787 per person. Meanwhile, Rhode Island, the state with the least weather-related damage, damage per capita was also the lowest, at just $3.25 per person.

While states generally experience much more property destruction than crop damage, agricultural losses can be significant in certain areas. States with the most crop damage include Florida, Texas, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. (These are the states hit by the most weather disasters in the last decade.)

Here are the states that get the worst weather damage.

50. Rhode Island

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.56 million

$3.56 million Weather-related damage per person: $3.25 per state resident – the lowest

$3.25 per state resident – the lowest Property damage: $3.56 million – the lowest

$3.56 million – the lowest Crop damage: None reported

None reported Population: 1,093,734

49. Delaware

Source: mdgmorris / Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.6 million

$3.6 million Weather-related damage per person: $3.53 per state resident – 2nd lowest

$3.53 per state resident – 2nd lowest Property damage: $3.6 million – 2nd lowest

$3.6 million – 2nd lowest Crop damage: None reported

None reported Population: 1,018,396

48. Montana

Source: Mableen / E+ via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $13.48 million

$13.48 million Weather-related damage per person: $12.07 per state resident – 10th lowest

$12.07 per state resident – 10th lowest Property damage: $13.48 million – 4th lowest

$13.48 million – 4th lowest Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest

$0.08 million – 13th lowest Population: 1,122,867

47. Vermont

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $15.28 million

$15.28 million Weather-related damage per person: $23.80 per state resident – 20th lowest

$23.80 per state resident – 20th lowest Property damage: $15.28 million – 5th lowest

$15.28 million – 5th lowest Crop damage: $0.11 million – 17th lowest

$0.11 million – 17th lowest Population: 647,064

46. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $22.53 million

$22.53 million Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 7th lowest

$7.09 per state resident – 7th lowest Property damage: $22.53 million – 7th lowest

$22.53 million – 7th lowest Crop damage: None reported

None reported Population: 3,177,772

45. Wyoming

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $28.16 million

$28.16 million Weather-related damage per person: $48.44 per state resident – 22nd highest

$48.44 per state resident – 22nd highest Property damage: $28.16 million – 8th lowest

$28.16 million – 8th lowest Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest

$0.01 million – 9th lowest Population: 581,381

44. Maryland

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $29.25 million

$29.25 million Weather-related damage per person: $4.76 per state resident – 3rd lowest

$4.76 per state resident – 3rd lowest Property damage: $29.25 million – 9th lowest

$29.25 million – 9th lowest Crop damage: $0.08 million – 13th lowest

$0.08 million – 13th lowest Population: 6,164,660

43. West Virginia

Source: BackyardProduction / Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $33.51 million

$33.51 million Weather-related damage per person: $18.98 per state resident – 16th lowest

$18.98 per state resident – 16th lowest Property damage: $33.51 million – 10th lowest

$33.51 million – 10th lowest Crop damage: $0.18 million – 19th lowest

$0.18 million – 19th lowest Population: 1,775,156

42. Idaho

Source: KevinCass / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.23 million

$38.23 million Weather-related damage per person: $19.77 per state resident – 17th lowest

$19.77 per state resident – 17th lowest Property damage: $38.23 million – 11th lowest

$38.23 million – 11th lowest Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest

$0.1 million – 16th lowest Population: 1,939,033

41. Massachusetts

Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $42.31 million

$42.31 million Weather-related damage per person: $6.09 per state resident – 5th lowest

$6.09 per state resident – 5th lowest Property damage: $42.31 million – 13th lowest

$42.31 million – 13th lowest Crop damage: $0.22 million – 20th lowest

$0.22 million – 20th lowest Population: 6,981,974

40. Maine

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $38.64 million

$38.64 million Weather-related damage per person: $41.39 per state resident – 23rd highest

$41.39 per state resident – 23rd highest Property damage: $38.64 million – 12th lowest

$38.64 million – 12th lowest Crop damage: $18.7 million – 11th highest

$18.7 million – 11th highest Population: 1,385,340

39. Ohio

Source: Public Domain via National Weather Service / Wikimedia Commons

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $59.25 million

$59.25 million Weather-related damage per person: $5.08 per state resident – 4th lowest

$5.08 per state resident – 4th lowest Property damage: $59.25 million – 14th lowest

$59.25 million – 14th lowest Crop damage: $0.45 million – 22nd lowest

$0.45 million – 22nd lowest Population: 11,756,058

38. Alaska

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $62.31 million

$62.31 million Weather-related damage per person: $84.94 per state resident – 16th highest

$84.94 per state resident – 16th highest Property damage: $62.31 million – 15th lowest

$62.31 million – 15th lowest Crop damage: None reported

None reported Population: 733,583

37. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $64.3 million

$64.3 million Weather-related damage per person: $17.73 per state resident – 14th lowest

$17.73 per state resident – 14th lowest Property damage: $64.3 million – 16th lowest

$64.3 million – 16th lowest Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest

$0.01 million – 9th lowest Population: 3,626,205

36. Oklahoma

Source: John Kirk / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $71.34 million

$71.34 million Weather-related damage per person: $17.77 per state resident – 15th lowest

$17.77 per state resident – 15th lowest Property damage: $71.34 million – 19th lowest

$71.34 million – 19th lowest Crop damage: $0.1 million – 16th lowest

$0.1 million – 16th lowest Population: 4,019,800

35. Utah

Source: jerbarber / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $75.55 million

$75.55 million Weather-related damage per person: $22.57 per state resident – 19th lowest

$22.57 per state resident – 19th lowest Property damage: $75.55 million – 20th lowest

$75.55 million – 20th lowest Crop damage: $0.75 million – 24th lowest

$0.75 million – 24th lowest Population: 3,380,800

34. Georgia

Source: mphillips007 / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $77.32 million

$77.32 million Weather-related damage per person: $7.09 per state resident – 6th lowest

$7.09 per state resident – 6th lowest Property damage: $77.32 million – 21st lowest

$77.32 million – 21st lowest Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest

$0.01 million – 9th lowest Population: 10,912,876

33. New Hampshire

Source: Kirkikis / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $19.18 million

$19.18 million Weather-related damage per person: $57.83 per state resident – 19th highest

$57.83 per state resident – 19th highest Property damage: $19.18 million – 6th lowest

$19.18 million – 6th lowest Crop damage: $61.5 million – 8th highest

$61.5 million – 8th highest Population: 1,395,231

32. Hawaii

Source: donald_gruener / E+ via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $83.23 million

$83.23 million Weather-related damage per person: $59.08 per state resident – 18th highest

$59.08 per state resident – 18th highest Property damage: $83.23 million – 23rd lowest

$83.23 million – 23rd lowest Crop damage: $1.86 million – 20th highest

$1.86 million – 20th highest Population: 1,440,196

31. North Dakota

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $82.15 million

$82.15 million Weather-related damage per person: $112.94 per state resident – 13th highest

$112.94 per state resident – 13th highest Property damage: $82.15 million – 22nd lowest

$82.15 million – 22nd lowest Crop damage: $5.87 million – 15th highest

$5.87 million – 15th highest Population: 779,261

30. Indiana

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $86.37 million

$86.37 million Weather-related damage per person: $12.93 per state resident – 11th lowest

$12.93 per state resident – 11th lowest Property damage: $86.37 million – 24th lowest

$86.37 million – 24th lowest Crop damage: $2.02 million – 19th highest

$2.02 million – 19th highest Population: 6,833,037

29. Wisconsin

Source: Michael-Tatman / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.82 million

$101.82 million Weather-related damage per person: $17.53 per state resident – 13th lowest

$17.53 per state resident – 13th lowest Property damage: $101.82 million – 25th highest

$101.82 million – 25th highest Crop damage: $1.46 million – 21st highest

$1.46 million – 21st highest Population: 5,892,539

28. Illinois

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $101.28 million

$101.28 million Weather-related damage per person: $8.31 per state resident – 8th lowest

$8.31 per state resident – 8th lowest Property damage: $101.28 million – 25th lowest

$101.28 million – 25th lowest Crop damage: $3.29 million – 16th highest

$3.29 million – 16th highest Population: 12,582,032

27. Virginia

Source: Joe_Potato / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $126.22 million

$126.22 million Weather-related damage per person: $14.55 per state resident – 12th lowest

$14.55 per state resident – 12th lowest Property damage: $126.22 million – 24th highest

$126.22 million – 24th highest Crop damage: $0.14 million – 18th lowest

$0.14 million – 18th lowest Population: 8,683,619

26. South Carolina

Source: scguard / Flickr

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $129.75 million

$129.75 million Weather-related damage per person: $24.56 per state resident – 21st lowest

$24.56 per state resident – 21st lowest Property damage: $129.75 million – 23rd highest

$129.75 million – 23rd highest Crop damage: $0.01 million – 9th lowest

$0.01 million – 9th lowest Population: 5,282,634

25. Minnesota

Source: LawrenceSawyer / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $69.48 million

$69.48 million Weather-related damage per person: $24.62 per state resident – 22nd lowest

$24.62 per state resident – 22nd lowest Property damage: $69.48 million – 17th lowest

$69.48 million – 17th lowest Crop damage: $71.3 million – 7th highest

$71.3 million – 7th highest Population: 5,717,184

24. Kansas

Source: benlankamp / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $70.08 million

$70.08 million Weather-related damage per person: $51.3 per state resident – 21st highest

$51.3 per state resident – 21st highest Property damage: $70.08 million – 18th lowest

$70.08 million – 18th lowest Crop damage: $80.61 million – 6th highest

$80.61 million – 6th highest Population: 2,937,150

23. Arizona

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $153.43 million

$153.43 million Weather-related damage per person: $20.85 per state resident – 18th lowest

$20.85 per state resident – 18th lowest Property damage: $153.43 million – 22nd highest

$153.43 million – 22nd highest Crop damage: $0.04 million – 10th lowest

$0.04 million – 10th lowest Population: 7,359,197

22. New Mexico

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $210.82 million

$210.82 million Weather-related damage per person: $100.13 per state resident – 14th highest

$100.13 per state resident – 14th highest Property damage: $210.82 million – 20th highest

$210.82 million – 20th highest Crop damage: $0.81 million – 25th lowest

$0.81 million – 25th lowest Population: 2,113,344

21. Missouri

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $212.78 million

$212.78 million Weather-related damage per person: $37.08 per state resident – 24th highest

$37.08 per state resident – 24th highest Property damage: $212.78 million – 19th highest

$212.78 million – 19th highest Crop damage: $16.32 million – 12th highest

$16.32 million – 12th highest Population: 6,177,957

20. New Jersey

Source: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $227.28 million

$227.28 million Weather-related damage per person: $25.94 per state resident – 23rd lowest

$25.94 per state resident – 23rd lowest Property damage: $227.28 million – 18th highest

$227.28 million – 18th highest Crop damage: $13 million – 13th highest

$13 million – 13th highest Population: 9,261,699

19. North Carolina

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $330.66 million

$330.66 million Weather-related damage per person: $31.03 per state resident – 24th lowest

$31.03 per state resident – 24th lowest Property damage: $330.66 million – 16th highest

$330.66 million – 16th highest Crop damage: $1.35 million – 23rd highest

$1.35 million – 23rd highest Population: 10,698,973

18. Alabama

Source: philfoster440 / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $353.44 million

$353.44 million Weather-related damage per person: $70.06 per state resident – 17th highest

$70.06 per state resident – 17th highest Property damage: $353.44 million – 15th highest

$353.44 million – 15th highest Crop damage: $2.08 million – 18th highest

$2.08 million – 18th highest Population: 5,074,296

17. Arkansas

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $371.88 million

$371.88 million Weather-related damage per person: $122.57 per state resident – 11th highest

$122.57 per state resident – 11th highest Property damage: $371.88 million – 13th highest

$371.88 million – 13th highest Crop damage: $1.44 million – 22nd highest

$1.44 million – 22nd highest Population: 3,045,637

16. Iowa

Source: Daniel Acker / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $250.94 million

$250.94 million Weather-related damage per person: $120.08 per state resident – 12th highest

$120.08 per state resident – 12th highest Property damage: $250.94 million – 17th highest

$250.94 million – 17th highest Crop damage: $133.38 million – 4th highest

$133.38 million – 4th highest Population: 3,200,517

15. Mississippi

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $359.96 million

$359.96 million Weather-related damage per person: $131.96 per state resident – 10th highest

$131.96 per state resident – 10th highest Property damage: $359.96 million – 14th highest

$359.96 million – 14th highest Crop damage: $28 million – 10th highest

$28 million – 10th highest Population: 2,940,057

14. Pennsylvania

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $415.69 million

$415.69 million Weather-related damage per person: $32.66 per state resident – 25th lowest

$32.66 per state resident – 25th lowest Property damage: $415.69 million – 12th highest

$415.69 million – 12th highest Crop damage: $7.95 million – 14th highest

$7.95 million – 14th highest Population: 12,972,008

13. California

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $425.91 million

$425.91 million Weather-related damage per person: $10.97 per state resident – 9th lowest

$10.97 per state resident – 9th lowest Property damage: $425.91 million – 11th highest

$425.91 million – 11th highest Crop damage: $2.29 million – 17th highest

$2.29 million – 17th highest Population: 39,029,342

12. Kentucky

Source: alexeys / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $448.87 million

$448.87 million Weather-related damage per person: $99.74 per state resident – 15th highest

$99.74 per state resident – 15th highest Property damage: $448.87 million – 10th highest

$448.87 million – 10th highest Crop damage: $1.17 million – 24th highest

$1.17 million – 24th highest Population: 4,512,310

11. Michigan

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $538.02 million

$538.02 million Weather-related damage per person: $53.62 per state resident – 20th highest

$53.62 per state resident – 20th highest Property damage: $538.02 million – 9th highest

$538.02 million – 9th highest Crop damage: None reported

None reported Population: 10,034,118

10. South Dakota

Source: EunikaSopotnicka / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $9.7 million

$9.7 million Weather-related damage per person: $692.83 per state resident – 4th highest

$692.83 per state resident – 4th highest Property damage: $9.7 million – 3rd lowest

$9.7 million – 3rd lowest Crop damage: $620.65 million – 2nd highest

$620.65 million – 2nd highest Population: 909,824

9. Nebraska

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $158.72 million

$158.72 million Weather-related damage per person: $326.28 per state resident – 6th highest

$326.28 per state resident – 6th highest Property damage: $158.72 million – 21st highest

$158.72 million – 21st highest Crop damage: $483.38 million – 3rd highest

$483.38 million – 3rd highest Population: 1,967,923

8. New York

Source: HaraldEWeiss / iStock via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $650.44 million

$650.44 million Weather-related damage per person: $33.07 per state resident – 25th highest

$33.07 per state resident – 25th highest Property damage: $650.44 million – 8th highest

$650.44 million – 8th highest Crop damage: $0.26 million – 21st lowest

$0.26 million – 21st lowest Population: 19,677,151

7. Washington

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,783.54 million

$1,783.54 million Weather-related damage per person: $229.17 per state resident – 8th highest

$229.17 per state resident – 8th highest Property damage: $1,783.54 million – 7th highest

$1,783.54 million – 7th highest Crop damage: $0.74 million – 23rd lowest

$0.74 million – 23rd lowest Population: 7,785,786

6. Tennessee

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $1,832.38 million

$1,832.38 million Weather-related damage per person: $259.98 per state resident – 7th highest

$259.98 per state resident – 7th highest Property damage: $1,832.38 million – 6th highest

$1,832.38 million – 6th highest Crop damage: $0.83 million – 25th highest

$0.83 million – 25th highest Population: 7,051,339

5. Colorado

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $2.46 billion

$2.46 billion Weather-related damage per person: $426.02 per state resident – 5th highest

$426.02 per state resident – 5th highest Property damage: $2,457.35 million – 5th highest

$2,457.35 million – 5th highest Crop damage: $30.61 million – 9th highest

$30.61 million – 9th highest Population: 5,839,926

4. Oregon

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $3.70 billion

$3.70 billion Weather-related damage per person: $872.84 per state resident – 2nd highest

$872.84 per state resident – 2nd highest Property damage: $3,700.91 million – 4th highest

$3,700.91 million – 4th highest Crop damage: $0.05 million – 11th lowest

$0.05 million – 11th lowest Population: 4,240,137

3. Texas

Source: Montinique Monroe / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $5.53 billion

$5.53 billion Weather-related damage per person: $207.3 per state resident – 9th highest

$207.3 per state resident – 9th highest Property damage: $5,529.23 million – 3rd highest

$5,529.23 million – 3rd highest Crop damage: $695.99 million – the highest

$695.99 million – the highest Population: 30,029,572

2. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $17.41 billion

$17.41 billion Weather-related damage per person: $786.92 per state resident – 3rd highest

$786.92 per state resident – 3rd highest Property damage: $17,414.31 million – 2nd highest

$17,414.31 million – 2nd highest Crop damage: $90.53 million – 5th highest

$90.53 million – 5th highest Population: 22,244,823

1. Louisiana

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total weather damage 2020-2022: $27.52 billion

$27.52 billion Weather-related damage per person: $5,995.45 per state resident – the highest

$5,995.45 per state resident – the highest Property damage: $27,520.49 million – the highest

$27,520.49 million – the highest Crop damage: $0.09 million – 14th lowest

$0.09 million – 14th lowest Population: 4,590,241

