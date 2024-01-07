The Number of Raising Cane's by State bluemaumau / Flickr

For a fast-food chain restaurant with a simple menu, Raising Cane’s has had phenomenal success. Found in 1996, it now has over 700 locations in nationwide and several overseas, and the company plans to double that total and become one of the top 10 U.S. restaurant brands.

The story goes that the idea for Raising Cane’s originated in a college business class but received the lowest grade in the class for being impractical. Founders Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, persevered, naming the restaurant after Graves’s dog (a yellow Labrador is the brand’s mascot). The menu focuses on what the company calls its One Love: chicken fingers made to order and a limited set of sides in box combos. For an “impractical” idea, it seems to have worked out rather well.

Raising Cane’s fans are known as Caniacs. What even some Caniacs may not know is that many of the chain’s locations have a nickname, set when each store opens, often determined by the employees. These nicknames may honor something about where these restaurants are located, and some are even puns.

Here is a look at the number of Raising Cane’s locations by state as of 2023. More are opening all the time.

Texas

Number of locations: 194

194 Per capita: 156,185

156,185 Cluster(s): near Austin (16), Dallas (65), Houston (49), San Antonio (17)

The Texas store count is about 26% of all Raising Cane’s restaurants in the United States. Houston is the American city with the most Raising Cane’s locations, and some of the chain’s highest-rated restaurants are in Texas.

California

Number of locations: 84

84 Per capita: 463,095

463,095 Cluster(s): near Los Angeles (47), San Diego (9), San Francisco (8)

The California store count is about 12% of all the chain’s restaurants in the United States. The location in Corona is known as “The Main Squeeze,” while the location in Fresno has the nickname “Caniac National Park.”

Louisiana

Number of locations: 63

63 Per capita: 71,428

71,428 Cluster(s): near Baton Rouge (19), New Orleans (25)

The very first Raising Cane’s restaurant opened in Baton Rouge in 1996, and the company is still headquartered there. “The Mallrats” is the nickname of one location in Baton Rouge. One in New Orleans is known as “Kryptonite.”

Ohio

Number of locations: 54

54 Per capita: 216,667

216,667 Cluster(s): near Cincinnati (13), Cleveland (15), Columbus (16)

The first Raising Cane’s in Ohio opened in October 2004. The chain opened a location in Amherst this past fall and plans to open another in Ontario in 2024. “Love Me Tender” is the nickname of a location in Columbus.

Arizona

Number of locations: 37

37 Per capita: 200,000

200,000 Cluster(s): near Phoenix (31)

Raising Cane’s debuted in this state in September 2011 in west Phoenix. “The Lumberjack” is a location in Flagstaff. Meanwhile, “Desert Birds” can be found in Yuma.

Illinois

Number of locations: 29

29 Per capita: 431,034

431,034 Cluster(s): near Chicago (24)

In early 2023, Raising Cane’s opened its second U.S. flagship location in downtown Chicago. It is on Michigan Avenue within sight of the famous “Bean” sculpture. Look for the “Hey Batter Batter” location in Chicago, as well as “The Log Cabin” in Springfield.

Oklahoma

Number of locations: 22

22 Per capita: 181,818

181,818 Cluster(s): near Oklahoma City (13), Tulsa (7)

The chain opened locations in Tulsa and on the University of Oklahoma campus in 2023. The “Crouching Tiger Kickin’ Chicken” is in Broken Arrow, and “Nightmare on 23rd Street” is in Oklahoma City.

Missouri

Number of locations: 21

21 Per capita: 295,238

295,238 Cluster(s): near St. Louis (15)

The first Raising Cane’s in St. Louis opened in 2016. Those opened in 2023 included Joplin and Wentzville. The “Lewis & Cluck” location is in St. Charles, and “Route 66” is in Maplewood.

Colorado

Number of locations: 19

19 Per capita: 305,263

305,263 Cluster(s): near Denver (10)

Raising Cane’s locations near the Air Force base in Colorado Springs have the nicknames “The Bird Academy” and “The Bird Barn.”

Nevada

Number of locations: 18

18 Per capita: 177,778

177,778 Cluster(s): near Las Vegas (15)

Las Vegas is tied with San Antonio as the American city with the second-highest number of locations. Raising Cane’s first Nevada store opened in Las Vegas in 2006. One location in Las Vegas is known as “The Flamingo.”

Minnesota

Number of locations: 17

17 Per capita: 335,294

335,294 Cluster(s): near Minneapolis (12)

Raising Cane’s came to the state in 2007. Its first location outside the Twin Cities opened in St. Cloud in 2021. Two locations near Minneapolis are nicknamed “Up the River” and “The Dinkydome.”

Kentucky

Number of locations: 16

16 Per capita: 281,250

281,250 Cluster(s): near Louisville (5)

The “Dixie Chick” location is in Louisville, and look for “Spring Chicken” in Lexington.

Nebraska

Number of locations: 16

16 Per capita: 118,750

118,750 Cluster(s): near Omaha (8)

The first Raising Cane’s in this state opened in Lincoln in 2008. While in Lincoln, look for “The Love Shack.”

Mississippi

Number of locations: 13

13 Per capita: 223,076

223,076 Cluster(s): near Jackson (4)

The location in Biloxi called “Chicken of the Sea” was the first Raising Cane’s on a beach. It opened in 2013. In Tupelo, the birthplace of Elvis Presley, a location is nicknamed “The Blue Suede Birds.”

Florida

Number of locations: 10

Number of locations: 10

10 Per capita: 220,000

220,000 Cluster(s): near Miami (4)

The first Raising Cane’s in Florida was a flagship store in South Beach that opened in 2022. The chain opened its first Orlando store last year. Look for “The Salty Life” in Clearwater and “Vice City” in Miami Beach.

Hawaii

Source: jhorrocks / iStock via Getty Images

Number of locations: 9

9 Per capita: 155,556

155,556 Cluster(s): near Honolulu (8)

Last year, Raising Cane’s celebrated five years in Hawaii and donated a portion of its profits to Maui wildfire relief. The “Sugacane’s” location is in Kahalui, and “Hurricane’s” can be found in Kapolei.

Virginia

Number of locations: 9

9 Per capita: 966,667

966,667 Cluster(s): near Norfolk (4)

In 2023, the chain opened a restaurant in Fredericksburg, as well as its Midlothian location, which is known as “The Beast From the East.” Look for “The Chicken Dominion” store in Sterling or “Hooville” in Charlottesville.

Arkansas

Number of locations: 8

8 Per capita: 375,000

375,000 Cluster(s): none

The Bentonville store “Another Brick in the Wall” is less than two miles away from Walmart headquarters. The First Arkansas location is in Fayetteville and is known as “The Razorback Caniac,” as it is a partner of the Arkansas Razorbacks college sports teams.

Utah

Number of locations: 7

7 Per capita: 485,714

485,714 Cluster(s): near Salt Lake City (6)

The location in Midvale called “The Motley Crew” is famous for being designed by award-winning singer-songwriter Post Malone. The location includes unique decor and a special “Posty Way” combo available only there.

Indiana

Number of locations: 6

6 Per capita: 1.1 million

1.1 million Cluster(s): none

Indiana got its first Raising Cane’s in late 2020 when one opened in Mishawaka. Locations opened in Indianapolis and Muncie in 2023, and more are coming in Kokomo and Westfield in 2024.

Iowa

Number of locations: 6

6 Per capita: 533,333

533,333 Cluster(s): near Des Moines (3)

A Raising Cane’s location opened in Cedar Rapids last year. The first one in Iowa opened in Council Bluffs in 2016 and is nicknamed, perhaps not surprisingly, “The Bluffs.”

Kansas

Number of locations: 6

6 Per capita: 483,333

483,333 Cluster(s): none

Raising Cane’s has a location in Manhattan known as “The Wild One.” In Olathe, look for the “Chicken of Champions” location.

Pennsylvania

Number of locations: 6

6 Per capita: 2.1 million

2.1 million Cluster(s): none

The first drive-thru Raising Cane’s location in Philadelphia opened in 2023. Also in Philadelphia is a location nicknamed “The Hidden Temple.”

South Carolina

Number of locations: 4

4 Per capita: 1.3 million

1.3 million Cluster(s): near Charleston (3)

In the Palmetto State, the Raising Cane’s location in Mt. Pleasant is known as “The Beach House.” When in Charleston, check out the store nicknamed “Da Bomb.”

Tennessee

Number of locations: 4

4 Per capita: 1.8 million

1.8 million Cluster(s): none

Raising Cane’s opened its first Nashville store in 2022 and plans on opening a flagship store in the area soon. When in Smyrna, be sure to check out “The Great Chicken Show” location.

Massachusetts

Number of locations: 4

4 Per capita: 1.8 million

1.8 million Cluster(s): none

The chain’s Massachusetts debut was in 2009 and in Boston. The first Raising Cane’s in the state outside of the Boston area opened in 2023, with more planned, including one in Framingham. One Boston location is called “The Dog House.”

Alaska

Number of locations: 3

3 Per capita: 244,467

244,467 Cluster(s): none

The theme is easy to spot: the Raising Cane’s location in Wasilla is nicknamed “Midnight Sun,” while in Anchorage you can visit “Midnight Aurora” and “Midnight Dimond.”

New Mexico

Number of locations: 3

3 Per capita: 700,000

700,000 Cluster(s): none

The first Raising Cane’s in this state opened in Las Cruces in 2018, which is why it is called “Los Primeros.” The chain opened two stores in Albuquerque in 2023.

Maryland

Number of locations: 3

3 Per capita: 2.1 million

2.1 million Cluster(s): none

Raising Cane’s arrived in this state in 2023. Soon it will have five locations there, and the company has plans to double that number.

Georgia

Number of locations: 3

3 Per capita: 3.7 million

3.7 million Cluster(s): none

Athens was the site of the first Raising Cane’s in Georgia. That location is nicknamed “Classic Cane’s.” One of two locations near Atlanta is called “Innovation Station.”

Alabama

Number of locations: 2

2 Per capita: 2.5 million

2.5 million Cluster(s): none

“Alabama Slammers” is the nickname of the Mobile location, the first in the state. The other Raising Cane’s location is in Tuscaloosa.

North Carolina

Number of locations: 2

2 Per capita: 5.4 million

5.4 million Cluster(s): none

Note that the Raising Cane’s restaurant near Camp Lejeune is known as “First Division Chicken.”

Delaware

Number of locations: 1

1 Per capita: 1.0 million

1.0 million Cluster(s): none

Delaware was Raising Cane’s 36th state. In addition to the location near Wilmington, watch for more locations coming soon.

Michigan

Number of locations: 1

1 Per capita: 10.0 million

10.0 million Cluster(s): none

As it is near Michigan State University, this Raising Cane’s location has called itself “1 Grand Spartan.” Watch for a location near Detroit coming soon.

New York

Number of locations: 1

1 Per capita: 19.5 million

19.5 million Cluster(s): none

The Times Square flagship store measures over 8,000 square feet and opened in 2023. Watch for more Raising Cane’s locations in the Big Apple coming soon.

Oregon

Number of locations: 1

1 Per capita: 4.2 million

4.2 million Cluster(s): none

The Raising Cane’s in Pioneer Place in Portland is one of the northernmost in the continental United States, but not for much longer. Two stores are planned for the Seattle area.

Wisconsin

Number of locations: 1

1 Per capita: 5.9 million

5.9 million Cluster(s): none

The current location is in Madison, but a second one in Kenosha coming soon. Raising Cane’s has announced plans for six locations in Wisconsin by 2025, as well as 10 near Milwaukee in time.

