The Number of Raising Cane's by State

For a fast-food chain restaurant with a simple menu, Raising Cane’s has had phenomenal success. Found in 1996, it now has over 700 locations in nationwide and several overseas, and the company plans to double that total and become one of the top 10 U.S. restaurant brands.
The story goes that the idea for Raising Cane’s originated in a college business class but received the lowest grade in the class for being impractical. Founders Todd Graves and Craig Silvey, persevered, naming the restaurant after Graves’s dog (a yellow Labrador is the brand’s mascot). The menu focuses on what the company calls its One Love: chicken fingers made to order and a limited set of sides in box combos. For an “impractical” idea, it seems to have worked out rather well.
Raising Cane’s fans are known as Caniacs. What even some Caniacs may not know is that many of the chain’s locations have a nickname, set when each store opens, often determined by the employees. These nicknames may honor something about where these restaurants are located, and some are even puns.
Here is a look at the number of Raising Cane’s locations by state as of 2023. More are opening all the time.
Texas
- Number of locations: 194
- Per capita: 156,185
- Cluster(s): near Austin (16), Dallas (65), Houston (49), San Antonio (17)
The Texas store count is about 26% of all Raising Cane’s restaurants in the United States. Houston is the American city with the most Raising Cane’s locations, and some of the chain’s highest-rated restaurants are in Texas.
California
- Number of locations: 84
- Per capita: 463,095
- Cluster(s): near Los Angeles (47), San Diego (9), San Francisco (8)
The California store count is about 12% of all the chain’s restaurants in the United States. The location in Corona is known as “The Main Squeeze,” while the location in Fresno has the nickname “Caniac National Park.”
Louisiana
- Number of locations: 63
- Per capita: 71,428
- Cluster(s): near Baton Rouge (19), New Orleans (25)
The very first Raising Cane’s restaurant opened in Baton Rouge in 1996, and the company is still headquartered there. “The Mallrats” is the nickname of one location in Baton Rouge. One in New Orleans is known as “Kryptonite.”
Ohio
- Number of locations: 54
- Per capita: 216,667
- Cluster(s): near Cincinnati (13), Cleveland (15), Columbus (16)
The first Raising Cane’s in Ohio opened in October 2004. The chain opened a location in Amherst this past fall and plans to open another in Ontario in 2024. “Love Me Tender” is the nickname of a location in Columbus.
Arizona
- Number of locations: 37
- Per capita: 200,000
- Cluster(s): near Phoenix (31)
Raising Cane’s debuted in this state in September 2011 in west Phoenix. “The Lumberjack” is a location in Flagstaff. Meanwhile, “Desert Birds” can be found in Yuma.
Illinois
- Number of locations: 29
- Per capita: 431,034
- Cluster(s): near Chicago (24)
In early 2023, Raising Cane’s opened its second U.S. flagship location in downtown Chicago. It is on Michigan Avenue within sight of the famous “Bean” sculpture. Look for the “Hey Batter Batter” location in Chicago, as well as “The Log Cabin” in Springfield.
Oklahoma
- Number of locations: 22
- Per capita: 181,818
- Cluster(s): near Oklahoma City (13), Tulsa (7)
The chain opened locations in Tulsa and on the University of Oklahoma campus in 2023. The “Crouching Tiger Kickin’ Chicken” is in Broken Arrow, and “Nightmare on 23rd Street” is in Oklahoma City.
Missouri
- Number of locations: 21
- Per capita: 295,238
- Cluster(s): near St. Louis (15)
The first Raising Cane’s in St. Louis opened in 2016. Those opened in 2023 included Joplin and Wentzville. The “Lewis & Cluck” location is in St. Charles, and “Route 66” is in Maplewood.
Colorado
- Number of locations: 19
- Per capita: 305,263
- Cluster(s): near Denver (10)
Raising Cane’s locations near the Air Force base in Colorado Springs have the nicknames “The Bird Academy” and “The Bird Barn.”
Nevada
- Number of locations: 18
- Per capita: 177,778
- Cluster(s): near Las Vegas (15)
Las Vegas is tied with San Antonio as the American city with the second-highest number of locations. Raising Cane’s first Nevada store opened in Las Vegas in 2006. One location in Las Vegas is known as “The Flamingo.”
Minnesota
- Number of locations: 17
- Per capita: 335,294
- Cluster(s): near Minneapolis (12)
Raising Cane’s came to the state in 2007. Its first location outside the Twin Cities opened in St. Cloud in 2021. Two locations near Minneapolis are nicknamed “Up the River” and “The Dinkydome.”
Kentucky
- Number of locations: 16
- Per capita: 281,250
- Cluster(s): near Louisville (5)
The “Dixie Chick” location is in Louisville, and look for “Spring Chicken” in Lexington.
Nebraska
- Number of locations: 16
- Per capita: 118,750
- Cluster(s): near Omaha (8)
The first Raising Cane’s in this state opened in Lincoln in 2008. While in Lincoln, look for “The Love Shack.”
Mississippi
- Number of locations: 13
- Per capita: 223,076
- Cluster(s): near Jackson (4)
The location in Biloxi called “Chicken of the Sea” was the first Raising Cane’s on a beach. It opened in 2013. In Tupelo, the birthplace of Elvis Presley, a location is nicknamed “The Blue Suede Birds.”
Florida
- Number of locations: 10
- Per capita: 220,000
- Cluster(s): near Miami (4)
The first Raising Cane’s in Florida was a flagship store in South Beach that opened in 2022. The chain opened its first Orlando store last year. Look for “The Salty Life” in Clearwater and “Vice City” in Miami Beach.
Hawaii
- Number of locations: 9
- Per capita: 155,556
- Cluster(s): near Honolulu (8)
Last year, Raising Cane’s celebrated five years in Hawaii and donated a portion of its profits to Maui wildfire relief. The “Sugacane’s” location is in Kahalui, and “Hurricane’s” can be found in Kapolei.
Virginia
- Number of locations: 9
- Per capita: 966,667
- Cluster(s): near Norfolk (4)
In 2023, the chain opened a restaurant in Fredericksburg, as well as its Midlothian location, which is known as “The Beast From the East.” Look for “The Chicken Dominion” store in Sterling or “Hooville” in Charlottesville.
Arkansas
- Number of locations: 8
- Per capita: 375,000
- Cluster(s): none
The Bentonville store “Another Brick in the Wall” is less than two miles away from Walmart headquarters. The First Arkansas location is in Fayetteville and is known as “The Razorback Caniac,” as it is a partner of the Arkansas Razorbacks college sports teams.
Utah
- Number of locations: 7
- Per capita: 485,714
- Cluster(s): near Salt Lake City (6)
The location in Midvale called “The Motley Crew” is famous for being designed by award-winning singer-songwriter Post Malone. The location includes unique decor and a special “Posty Way” combo available only there.
Indiana
- Number of locations: 6
- Per capita: 1.1 million
- Cluster(s): none
Indiana got its first Raising Cane’s in late 2020 when one opened in Mishawaka. Locations opened in Indianapolis and Muncie in 2023, and more are coming in Kokomo and Westfield in 2024.
Iowa
- Number of locations: 6
- Per capita: 533,333
- Cluster(s): near Des Moines (3)
A Raising Cane’s location opened in Cedar Rapids last year. The first one in Iowa opened in Council Bluffs in 2016 and is nicknamed, perhaps not surprisingly, “The Bluffs.”
Kansas
- Number of locations: 6
- Per capita: 483,333
- Cluster(s): none
Raising Cane’s has a location in Manhattan known as “The Wild One.” In Olathe, look for the “Chicken of Champions” location.
Pennsylvania
- Number of locations: 6
- Per capita: 2.1 million
- Cluster(s): none
The first drive-thru Raising Cane’s location in Philadelphia opened in 2023. Also in Philadelphia is a location nicknamed “The Hidden Temple.”
South Carolina
- Number of locations: 4
- Per capita: 1.3 million
- Cluster(s): near Charleston (3)
In the Palmetto State, the Raising Cane’s location in Mt. Pleasant is known as “The Beach House.” When in Charleston, check out the store nicknamed “Da Bomb.”
Tennessee
- Number of locations: 4
- Per capita: 1.8 million
- Cluster(s): none
Raising Cane’s opened its first Nashville store in 2022 and plans on opening a flagship store in the area soon. When in Smyrna, be sure to check out “The Great Chicken Show” location.
Massachusetts
- Number of locations: 4
- Per capita: 1.8 million
- Cluster(s): none
The chain’s Massachusetts debut was in 2009 and in Boston. The first Raising Cane’s in the state outside of the Boston area opened in 2023, with more planned, including one in Framingham. One Boston location is called “The Dog House.”
Alaska
- Number of locations: 3
- Per capita: 244,467
- Cluster(s): none
The theme is easy to spot: the Raising Cane’s location in Wasilla is nicknamed “Midnight Sun,” while in Anchorage you can visit “Midnight Aurora” and “Midnight Dimond.”
New Mexico
- Number of locations: 3
- Per capita: 700,000
- Cluster(s): none
The first Raising Cane’s in this state opened in Las Cruces in 2018, which is why it is called “Los Primeros.” The chain opened two stores in Albuquerque in 2023.
Maryland
- Number of locations: 3
- Per capita: 2.1 million
- Cluster(s): none
Raising Cane’s arrived in this state in 2023. Soon it will have five locations there, and the company has plans to double that number.
Georgia
- Number of locations: 3
- Per capita: 3.7 million
- Cluster(s): none
Athens was the site of the first Raising Cane’s in Georgia. That location is nicknamed “Classic Cane’s.” One of two locations near Atlanta is called “Innovation Station.”
Alabama
- Number of locations: 2
- Per capita: 2.5 million
- Cluster(s): none
“Alabama Slammers” is the nickname of the Mobile location, the first in the state. The other Raising Cane’s location is in Tuscaloosa.
North Carolina
- Number of locations: 2
- Per capita: 5.4 million
- Cluster(s): none
Note that the Raising Cane’s restaurant near Camp Lejeune is known as “First Division Chicken.”
Delaware
- Number of locations: 1
- Per capita: 1.0 million
- Cluster(s): none
Delaware was Raising Cane’s 36th state. In addition to the location near Wilmington, watch for more locations coming soon.
Michigan
- Number of locations: 1
- Per capita: 10.0 million
- Cluster(s): none
As it is near Michigan State University, this Raising Cane’s location has called itself “1 Grand Spartan.” Watch for a location near Detroit coming soon.
New York
- Number of locations: 1
- Per capita: 19.5 million
- Cluster(s): none
The Times Square flagship store measures over 8,000 square feet and opened in 2023. Watch for more Raising Cane’s locations in the Big Apple coming soon.
Oregon
- Number of locations: 1
- Per capita: 4.2 million
- Cluster(s): none
The Raising Cane’s in Pioneer Place in Portland is one of the northernmost in the continental United States, but not for much longer. Two stores are planned for the Seattle area.
Wisconsin
- Number of locations: 1
- Per capita: 5.9 million
- Cluster(s): none
The current location is in Madison, but a second one in Kenosha coming soon. Raising Cane’s has announced plans for six locations in Wisconsin by 2025, as well as 10 near Milwaukee in time.
