The switch to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on academic performance in the United States. Students in grades K-12 fell behind by an average of five months in math and four months in reading during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a report from the consulting firm McKinsey & Company. But even before the pandemic, America’s education system was falling short.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, a U.S. Department of Education program, found that in 2019, just 37% of high school seniors were proficient in reading, and only 24% were proficient in math.

Still, despite the apparent deficiencies of the education system at large, there are public schools across the country that have distinguished themselves through exceptional student outcomes.

Using data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best public high schools in America for 2024. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, AP enrollment, student-teacher ratios, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here. Charter and magnet schools were excluded from analysis.

The largest share of the best public high schools are in the Northeast, including 11 in New York state alone. California and Illinois are each home to six of these schools, and Florida and New Jersey each have four schools on this list. (Here is a look at the states with the best and worst schools.)

Among the 50 top-ranking public high schools in the United States, graduation rates range from 93% to 100%. Additionally, in each school on this list with available standardized test data, average ACT and SAT scores exceed the national averages of 20.3 out of 36 and 1050 out of 1600, respectively.

In many of these schools, students likely benefit from smaller class sizes, which allow for more individualized instruction and closer student-teacher and parent-teacher relationships. According to the latest data from the Department of Education, there are an average of about 16 students per teacher in American public schools. In most schools on this list, the student-teacher ratio is either below or in line with the national average. (Here is a look at the best places for teachers in America.)

Here are the 50 best public high schools in America.