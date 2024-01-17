Banking & Finance

States Where the US Military Spends the Most Money: All 50 States Ranked

Kevin Moloney / Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

The United States has spent more on defense than every other country in the world each year since at least 1960, the earliest year of available data. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, American military expenditures topped $876.9 billion in fiscal 2022, about $386 billion more than the combined defense spending of all of Europe and Central Asia.

America’s massive defense budget has long been the subject of criticism. Detractors have done little to influence policy, however, as inflation-adjusted U.S. defense spending has dipped in only 14 of the last 63 years — and those cuts have been modest, with most coming in under 3%.

According to government officials, U.S. military spending is a justifiable means of deterring adversaries, conducting effective operations, modernizing weapons systems, and supporting military families. And while tax payers are on the hook for the bill, a considerable portion of American military spending goes right back into state and local economies each year.

Using data from the Department of Defense’s report Defense Spending by State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the military spends the most money. States are ranked by total Defense Department spending on contracts, grants, and personnel payroll in fiscal 2022. All supplementary data is also from the report.

Defense spending by state in the 2022 fiscal year ranges from $552 million to about $63 billion. In several states, defense spending accounts for over 5% of annual gross domestic product.

In most of the country, defense contractors account for over half of all Pentagon spending. Many of the states drawing in the most defense dollars are home to operations of some of the largest military contractors in the world, including Huntington Ingalls, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Each year, these companies receive billions of federal defense dollars building and developing new weapons systems. (These are the 35 weapons the military will spend the most on next year.)

In just over a dozen states, personnel payroll accounts for the largest share of Defense Department spending. Many of these states are home to large military bases, where thousands of troops are stationed. (Here is a look at the biggest military bases in the United States.)

50. Vermont

Vermont National Guard by The National Guard
Vermont National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $552.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 62.1% contracts; 6.9% grants, 31.0% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (19th lowest); $853 per state resident (15th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($185.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 3,802 (the lowest)

49. West Virginia

Source: virsuziglis / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $601.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 27.8% contracts; 11.5% grants, 60.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.6% of state GDP (3rd lowest); $338 per state resident (2nd lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($36.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,627 (6th lowest)

48. Wyoming

Wyoming National Guard by The National Guard
Wyoming National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $616.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 37.9% contracts; 5.4% grants, 56.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (18th lowest); $1,059 per state resident (19th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Conti Federal Services, LLC ($125.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 7,171 (3rd lowest)

47. Montana

26th MEU Force Recon Parachute... by DVIDSHUB
26th MEU Force Recon Parachute... (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $664.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 25.3% contracts; 12.0% grants, 62.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (11th lowest); $592 per state resident (8th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: S&K Aerospace ($34.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 8,708 (4th lowest)

46. Delaware

Source: Space Frontiers / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $743.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 28.9% contracts; 9.7% grants, 61.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.8% of state GDP (7th lowest); $729 per state resident (11th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: J.D. Eckman, Inc. ($46.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,816 (7th lowest)

45. Idaho

Idaho National Guard by The National Guard
Idaho National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $777.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 28.7% contracts; 8.5% grants, 62.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.7% of state GDP (6th lowest); $401 per state resident (5th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Brad Hall & Associates ($66.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 10,354 (8th lowest)

44. North Dakota

North Dakota National Guard by The National Guard
North Dakota National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $921.0 million (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 20.3% contracts; 4.4% grants, 75.3% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (16th lowest); $1,182 per state resident (22nd lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Ideal Aerosmith, Inc. ($17.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 13,490 (13th lowest)

43. South Dakota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 59.8% contracts; 2.5% grants, 37.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (24th lowest); $1,169 per state resident (20th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Federal Contracting, Inc. ($158.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,325 (5th lowest)

42. Arkansas

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 28.7% contracts; 6.3% grants, 65.0% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.7% of state GDP (5th lowest); $383 per state resident (4th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($90.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 17,997 (17th lowest)

41. Oregon

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 44.9% contracts; 7.6% grants, 47.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.4% of state GDP (the lowest); $277 per state resident (the lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. ($105.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,126 (9th lowest)

40. New Hampshire

Source: Brown / Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 79.8% contracts; 2.4% grants, 17.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (22nd lowest); $1,173 per state resident (21st lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: BAE Systems ($699.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 6,010 (2nd lowest)

39. Rhode Island

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 40.3% contracts; 3.8% grants, 55.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.3% of state GDP (16th highest); $1,497 per state resident (18th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($88.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,992 (12th lowest)

38. Nebraska

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... by Alan Wilson
Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 37.1% contracts; 4.5% grants, 58.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.1% of state GDP (12th lowest); $870 per state resident (16th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Veritas Capital Fund Management, LLC ($105.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 16,558 (15th lowest)

37. Minnesota

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 60.1% contracts; 6.5% grants, 33.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.4% of state GDP (2nd lowest); $345 per state resident (3rd lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($352.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 20,499 (18th lowest)

36. Iowa

Source: in / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 80.0% contracts; 3.0% grants, 17.0% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (9th lowest); $698 per state resident (9th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,814 (11th lowest)

35. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.5% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 52.6% contracts; 1.5% grants, 45.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (21st lowest); $932 per state resident (17th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: AECOM ($325.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 23,086 (20th lowest)

34. Tennessee

Source: Scott Nelson / Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 59.2% contracts; 3.7% grants, 37.1% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.6% of state GDP (4th lowest); $437 per state resident (6th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Bechtel Group ($300.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 26,134 (23rd lowest)

33. Louisiana

Louisiana National Guard by The National Guard
Louisiana National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 43.9% contracts; 1.8% grants, 54.2% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.2% of state GDP (14th lowest); $719 per state resident (10th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Placid Refining Co. ($247.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 36,419 (22nd highest)

32. Wisconsin

Source: Barbara Davidson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 79.6% contracts; 3.3% grants, 17.1% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.9% of state GDP (8th lowest); $581 per state resident (7th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Oshkosh Corp. ($935.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 16,599 (16th lowest)

31. Maine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 74.8% contracts; 1.6% grants, 23.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 4.3% of state GDP (8th highest); $2,625 per state resident (8th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,480 (10th lowest)

30. Kansas

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 40.1% contracts; 2.0% grants, 57.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.7% of state GDP (25th lowest); $1,248 per state resident (25th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Electric ($273.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 37,263 (21st highest)

29. Alaska

Alaska National Guard by The National Guard
Alaska National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 49.9% contracts; 1.8% grants, 48.2% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 6.3% of state GDP (4th highest); $5,460 per state resident (4th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Arctic Slope Regional Corp. ($253.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 28,452 (24th lowest)

28. New Mexico

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $5.0 billion (0.8% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 64.5% contracts; 2.0% grants, 33.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 3.8% of state GDP (10th highest); $2,173 per state resident (11th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Honeywell ($888.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 24,575 (21st lowest)

27. Mississippi

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.0% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 68.1% contracts; 1.7% grants, 30.1% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 4.1% of state GDP (9th highest); $1,928 per state resident (14th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Huntington Ingalls ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 34,747 (23rd highest)

26. Utah

Source: Photo by George Frey / Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 67.1% contracts; 1.4% grants, 31.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.5% of state GDP (15th highest); $1,801 per state resident (16th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 31,843 (25th highest)

25. South Carolina

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 50.5% contracts; 1.5% grants, 48.0% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.1% of state GDP (20th highest); $1,186 per state resident (23rd lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Scientific Research Corp. ($139.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 65,493 (10th highest)

24. Oklahoma

Helmets and body armor by The U.S. Army
Helmets and body armor (CC BY 2.0) by The U.S. Army
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $7.0 billion (1.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 50.6% contracts; 1.0% grants, 48.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.9% of state GDP (12th highest); $1,730 per state resident (17th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,376 (13th highest)

23. Michigan

Sherman Crab Mk.II u00e2u0080u0098T-148090... by Alan Wilson
Sherman Crab Mk.II u00e2u0080u0098T-148090... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $8.0 billion (1.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 71.9% contracts; 9.5% grants, 18.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.2% of state GDP (15th lowest); $756 per state resident (12th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 25,032 (22nd lowest)

22. Indiana

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.5% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 80.5% contracts; 2.1% grants, 17.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.9% of state GDP (23rd highest); $1,264 per state resident (24th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Eli Lilly and Co. ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 29,952 (25th lowest)

21. Hawaii

Source: NNehring / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 37.0% contracts; 2.1% grants, 60.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 8.9% of state GDP (2nd highest); $6,081 per state resident (3rd highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Holdco Sands, LLC ($225.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 68,754 (9th highest)

20. Missouri

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 80.9% contracts; 0.7% grants, 18.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.3% of state GDP (17th highest); $1,437 per state resident (20th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 39,952 (20th highest)

19. Ohio

New construction at Wright-Pat... by LouisvilleUSACE
New construction at Wright-Pat... (CC BY 2.0) by LouisvilleUSACE
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 57.6% contracts; 2.3% grants, 40.1% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.1% of state GDP (13th lowest); $759 per state resident (13th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Electric ($752.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,470 (12th highest)

18. New Jersey

Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... by Alan Wilson
Boeing C-17A Globemaster III u00e2... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 74.2% contracts; 4.3% grants, 21.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (17th lowest); $1,013 per state resident (18th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 33,430 (24th highest)

17. Illinois

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $10.0 billion (1.8% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 73.9% contracts; 2.2% grants, 23.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (10th lowest); $811 per state resident (14th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: BP ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 58,423 (14th highest)

16. Colorado

Source: Marc Piscotty / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.3% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 68.2% contracts; 1.6% grants, 30.2% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.7% of state GDP (13th highest); $2,215 per state resident (9th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,917 (11th highest)

15. Georgia

Hurricane Matthew by Georgia National Guard
Hurricane Matthew (CC BY 2.0) by Georgia National Guard
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 45.0% contracts; 1.2% grants, 53.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.8% of state GDP (25th highest); $1,226 per state resident (24th lowest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 124,079 (6th highest)

14. North Carolina

Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion by Paul VanDerWerf
Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion (CC BY 2.0) by Paul VanDerWerf
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 41.8% contracts; 1.9% grants, 56.3% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.8% of state GDP (24th highest); $1,255 per state resident (25th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: GlaxoSmithKline ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 137,146 (4th highest)

13. Kentucky

Source: Luke Sharrett / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $14.0 billion (2.5% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 75.9% contracts; 0.6% grants, 23.5% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.3% of state GDP (6th highest); $3,084 per state resident (6th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Humana ($8.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 56,290 (16th highest)

12. Alabama

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $14.0 billion (2.5% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 73.6% contracts; 1.7% grants, 24.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.0% of state GDP (7th highest); $2,750 per state resident (7th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Austal ($748.0 million in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 49,895 (18th highest)

11. Washington

Source: camacho9999 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.6% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 47.0% contracts; 2.2% grants, 50.8% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.0% of state GDP (21st highest); $1,874 per state resident (15th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 108,542 (7th highest)

10. Arizona

Source: Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 84.1% contracts; 0.9% grants, 15.0% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 3.3% of state GDP (11th highest); $2,033 per state resident (12th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($8.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 41,502 (19th highest)

9. Massachusetts

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 89.1% contracts; 3.0% grants, 7.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.2% of state GDP (18th highest); $2,184 per state resident (10th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 22,076 (19th lowest)

8. Pennsylvania

Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... by @USArmy
Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $18.0 billion (3.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 79.8% contracts; 2.8% grants, 17.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.9% of state GDP (22nd highest); $1,382 per state resident (22nd highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Bechtel Group ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 54,181 (17th highest)

7. Connecticut

USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $22.0 billion (4.0% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 95.8% contracts; 0.5% grants, 3.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 6.9% of state GDP (3rd highest); $6,150 per state resident (2nd highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($10.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 14,785 (14th lowest)

6. Maryland

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $26.0 billion (4.7% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 66.0% contracts; 2.4% grants, 31.6% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.6% of state GDP (5th highest); $4,289 per state resident (5th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 93,930 (8th highest)

5. New York

Springtime at Fort Drum by DVIDSHUB
Springtime at Fort Drum (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $28.0 billion (5.0% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 87.2% contracts; 2.5% grants, 10.3% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (20th lowest); $1,430 per state resident (21st highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Pfizer, Inc. ($17.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 57,965 (15th highest)

4. Florida

Source: USAF / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $30.0 billion (5.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 71.0% contracts; 0.8% grants, 28.1% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.2% of state GDP (19th highest); $1,359 per state resident (23rd highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 132,265 (5th highest)

3. California

Source: DrewsPhotos / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $56.0 billion (10.1% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 67.8% contracts; 1.5% grants, 30.7% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (23rd lowest); $1,440 per state resident (19th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Centene Corp. ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 272,971 (the highest)

2. Texas

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $58.0 billion (10.4% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 78.6% contracts; 0.6% grants, 20.9% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.5% of state GDP (14th highest); $1,932 per state resident (13th highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($23.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 214,865 (3rd highest)

1. Virginia

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pu... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pu... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Military spending in state, 2022: $63.0 billion (11.2% of U.S. defense spending)
  • Military spending by category, 2022: 66.9% contracts; 0.6% grants, 32.4% personnel payroll
  • Military spending economic impact, 2022: 9.7% of state GDP (the highest); $7,223 per state resident (the highest)
  • Largest defense contractor in state: Huntington Ingalls ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
  • Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 247,314 (2nd highest)
