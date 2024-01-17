States Where the US Military Spends the Most Money: All 50 States Ranked

The United States has spent more on defense than every other country in the world each year since at least 1960, the earliest year of available data. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, American military expenditures topped $876.9 billion in fiscal 2022, about $386 billion more than the combined defense spending of all of Europe and Central Asia.
America’s massive defense budget has long been the subject of criticism. Detractors have done little to influence policy, however, as inflation-adjusted U.S. defense spending has dipped in only 14 of the last 63 years — and those cuts have been modest, with most coming in under 3%.
According to government officials, U.S. military spending is a justifiable means of deterring adversaries, conducting effective operations, modernizing weapons systems, and supporting military families. And while tax payers are on the hook for the bill, a considerable portion of American military spending goes right back into state and local economies each year.
Using data from the Department of Defense’s report Defense Spending by State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the military spends the most money. States are ranked by total Defense Department spending on contracts, grants, and personnel payroll in fiscal 2022. All supplementary data is also from the report.
Defense spending by state in the 2022 fiscal year ranges from $552 million to about $63 billion. In several states, defense spending accounts for over 5% of annual gross domestic product.
In most of the country, defense contractors account for over half of all Pentagon spending. Many of the states drawing in the most defense dollars are home to operations of some of the largest military contractors in the world, including Huntington Ingalls, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. Each year, these companies receive billions of federal defense dollars building and developing new weapons systems. (These are the 35 weapons the military will spend the most on next year.)
In just over a dozen states, personnel payroll accounts for the largest share of Defense Department spending. Many of these states are home to large military bases, where thousands of troops are stationed. (Here is a look at the biggest military bases in the United States.)
50. Vermont
- Military spending in state, 2022: $552.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 62.1% contracts; 6.9% grants, 31.0% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (19th lowest); $853 per state resident (15th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($185.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 3,802 (the lowest)
49. West Virginia
- Military spending in state, 2022: $601.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 27.8% contracts; 11.5% grants, 60.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.6% of state GDP (3rd lowest); $338 per state resident (2nd lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($36.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,627 (6th lowest)
48. Wyoming
- Military spending in state, 2022: $616.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 37.9% contracts; 5.4% grants, 56.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (18th lowest); $1,059 per state resident (19th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Conti Federal Services, LLC ($125.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 7,171 (3rd lowest)
47. Montana
- Military spending in state, 2022: $664.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 25.3% contracts; 12.0% grants, 62.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (11th lowest); $592 per state resident (8th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: S&K Aerospace ($34.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 8,708 (4th lowest)
46. Delaware
- Military spending in state, 2022: $743.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 28.9% contracts; 9.7% grants, 61.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.8% of state GDP (7th lowest); $729 per state resident (11th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: J.D. Eckman, Inc. ($46.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,816 (7th lowest)
45. Idaho
- Military spending in state, 2022: $777.0 million (0.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 28.7% contracts; 8.5% grants, 62.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.7% of state GDP (6th lowest); $401 per state resident (5th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Brad Hall & Associates ($66.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 10,354 (8th lowest)
44. North Dakota
- Military spending in state, 2022: $921.0 million (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 20.3% contracts; 4.4% grants, 75.3% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (16th lowest); $1,182 per state resident (22nd lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Ideal Aerosmith, Inc. ($17.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 13,490 (13th lowest)
43. South Dakota
- Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 59.8% contracts; 2.5% grants, 37.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (24th lowest); $1,169 per state resident (20th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Federal Contracting, Inc. ($158.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 9,325 (5th lowest)
42. Arkansas
- Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 28.7% contracts; 6.3% grants, 65.0% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.7% of state GDP (5th lowest); $383 per state resident (4th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($90.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 17,997 (17th lowest)
41. Oregon
- Military spending in state, 2022: $1.0 billion (0.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 44.9% contracts; 7.6% grants, 47.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.4% of state GDP (the lowest); $277 per state resident (the lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: StandardAero Aviation Holdings, Inc. ($105.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,126 (9th lowest)
40. New Hampshire
- Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 79.8% contracts; 2.4% grants, 17.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (22nd lowest); $1,173 per state resident (21st lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: BAE Systems ($699.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 6,010 (2nd lowest)
39. Rhode Island
- Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 40.3% contracts; 3.8% grants, 55.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.3% of state GDP (16th highest); $1,497 per state resident (18th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($88.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,992 (12th lowest)
38. Nebraska
- Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.3% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 37.1% contracts; 4.5% grants, 58.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.1% of state GDP (12th lowest); $870 per state resident (16th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Veritas Capital Fund Management, LLC ($105.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 16,558 (15th lowest)
37. Minnesota
- Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 60.1% contracts; 6.5% grants, 33.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.4% of state GDP (2nd lowest); $345 per state resident (3rd lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($352.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 20,499 (18th lowest)
36. Iowa
- Military spending in state, 2022: $2.0 billion (0.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 80.0% contracts; 3.0% grants, 17.0% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (9th lowest); $698 per state resident (9th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,814 (11th lowest)
35. Nevada
- Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.5% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 52.6% contracts; 1.5% grants, 45.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (21st lowest); $932 per state resident (17th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: AECOM ($325.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 23,086 (20th lowest)
34. Tennessee
- Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 59.2% contracts; 3.7% grants, 37.1% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.6% of state GDP (4th lowest); $437 per state resident (6th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Bechtel Group ($300.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 26,134 (23rd lowest)
33. Louisiana
- Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 43.9% contracts; 1.8% grants, 54.2% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.2% of state GDP (14th lowest); $719 per state resident (10th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Placid Refining Co. ($247.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 36,419 (22nd highest)
32. Wisconsin
- Military spending in state, 2022: $3.0 billion (0.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 79.6% contracts; 3.3% grants, 17.1% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 0.9% of state GDP (8th lowest); $581 per state resident (7th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Oshkosh Corp. ($935.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 16,599 (16th lowest)
31. Maine
- Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 74.8% contracts; 1.6% grants, 23.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 4.3% of state GDP (8th highest); $2,625 per state resident (8th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 12,480 (10th lowest)
30. Kansas
- Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 40.1% contracts; 2.0% grants, 57.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.7% of state GDP (25th lowest); $1,248 per state resident (25th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Electric ($273.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 37,263 (21st highest)
29. Alaska
- Military spending in state, 2022: $4.0 billion (0.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 49.9% contracts; 1.8% grants, 48.2% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 6.3% of state GDP (4th highest); $5,460 per state resident (4th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Arctic Slope Regional Corp. ($253.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 28,452 (24th lowest)
28. New Mexico
- Military spending in state, 2022: $5.0 billion (0.8% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 64.5% contracts; 2.0% grants, 33.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 3.8% of state GDP (10th highest); $2,173 per state resident (11th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Honeywell ($888.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 24,575 (21st lowest)
27. Mississippi
- Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.0% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 68.1% contracts; 1.7% grants, 30.1% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 4.1% of state GDP (9th highest); $1,928 per state resident (14th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Huntington Ingalls ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 34,747 (23rd highest)
26. Utah
- Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 67.1% contracts; 1.4% grants, 31.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.5% of state GDP (15th highest); $1,801 per state resident (16th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 31,843 (25th highest)
25. South Carolina
- Military spending in state, 2022: $6.0 billion (1.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 50.5% contracts; 1.5% grants, 48.0% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.1% of state GDP (20th highest); $1,186 per state resident (23rd lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Scientific Research Corp. ($139.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 65,493 (10th highest)
24. Oklahoma
- Military spending in state, 2022: $7.0 billion (1.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 50.6% contracts; 1.0% grants, 48.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.9% of state GDP (12th highest); $1,730 per state resident (17th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,376 (13th highest)
23. Michigan
- Military spending in state, 2022: $8.0 billion (1.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 71.9% contracts; 9.5% grants, 18.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.2% of state GDP (15th lowest); $756 per state resident (12th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 25,032 (22nd lowest)
22. Indiana
- Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.5% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 80.5% contracts; 2.1% grants, 17.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.9% of state GDP (23rd highest); $1,264 per state resident (24th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Eli Lilly and Co. ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 29,952 (25th lowest)
21. Hawaii
- Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 37.0% contracts; 2.1% grants, 60.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 8.9% of state GDP (2nd highest); $6,081 per state resident (3rd highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Holdco Sands, LLC ($225.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 68,754 (9th highest)
20. Missouri
- Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 80.9% contracts; 0.7% grants, 18.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.3% of state GDP (17th highest); $1,437 per state resident (20th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 39,952 (20th highest)
19. Ohio
- Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 57.6% contracts; 2.3% grants, 40.1% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.1% of state GDP (13th lowest); $759 per state resident (13th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Electric ($752.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,470 (12th highest)
18. New Jersey
- Military spending in state, 2022: $9.0 billion (1.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 74.2% contracts; 4.3% grants, 21.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.3% of state GDP (17th lowest); $1,013 per state resident (18th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 33,430 (24th highest)
17. Illinois
- Military spending in state, 2022: $10.0 billion (1.8% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 73.9% contracts; 2.2% grants, 23.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.0% of state GDP (10th lowest); $811 per state resident (14th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: BP ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 58,423 (14th highest)
16. Colorado
- Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.3% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 68.2% contracts; 1.6% grants, 30.2% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.7% of state GDP (13th highest); $2,215 per state resident (9th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 59,917 (11th highest)
15. Georgia
- Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 45.0% contracts; 1.2% grants, 53.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.8% of state GDP (25th highest); $1,226 per state resident (24th lowest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 124,079 (6th highest)
14. North Carolina
- Military spending in state, 2022: $13.0 billion (2.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 41.8% contracts; 1.9% grants, 56.3% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.8% of state GDP (24th highest); $1,255 per state resident (25th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: GlaxoSmithKline ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 137,146 (4th highest)
13. Kentucky
- Military spending in state, 2022: $14.0 billion (2.5% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 75.9% contracts; 0.6% grants, 23.5% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.3% of state GDP (6th highest); $3,084 per state resident (6th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Humana ($8.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 56,290 (16th highest)
12. Alabama
- Military spending in state, 2022: $14.0 billion (2.5% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 73.6% contracts; 1.7% grants, 24.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.0% of state GDP (7th highest); $2,750 per state resident (7th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Austal ($748.0 million in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 49,895 (18th highest)
11. Washington
- Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.6% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 47.0% contracts; 2.2% grants, 50.8% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.0% of state GDP (21st highest); $1,874 per state resident (15th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Boeing ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 108,542 (7th highest)
10. Arizona
- Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 84.1% contracts; 0.9% grants, 15.0% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 3.3% of state GDP (11th highest); $2,033 per state resident (12th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($8.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 41,502 (19th highest)
9. Massachusetts
- Military spending in state, 2022: $15.0 billion (2.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 89.1% contracts; 3.0% grants, 7.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.2% of state GDP (18th highest); $2,184 per state resident (10th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Raytheon Technologies ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 22,076 (19th lowest)
8. Pennsylvania
- Military spending in state, 2022: $18.0 billion (3.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 79.8% contracts; 2.8% grants, 17.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.9% of state GDP (22nd highest); $1,382 per state resident (22nd highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Bechtel Group ($2.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 54,181 (17th highest)
7. Connecticut
- Military spending in state, 2022: $22.0 billion (4.0% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 95.8% contracts; 0.5% grants, 3.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 6.9% of state GDP (3rd highest); $6,150 per state resident (2nd highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: General Dynamics ($10.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 14,785 (14th lowest)
6. Maryland
- Military spending in state, 2022: $26.0 billion (4.7% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 66.0% contracts; 2.4% grants, 31.6% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 5.6% of state GDP (5th highest); $4,289 per state resident (5th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Northrop Grumman ($1.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 93,930 (8th highest)
5. New York
- Military spending in state, 2022: $28.0 billion (5.0% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 87.2% contracts; 2.5% grants, 10.3% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.4% of state GDP (20th lowest); $1,430 per state resident (21st highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Pfizer, Inc. ($17.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 57,965 (15th highest)
4. Florida
- Military spending in state, 2022: $30.0 billion (5.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 71.0% contracts; 0.8% grants, 28.1% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.2% of state GDP (19th highest); $1,359 per state resident (23rd highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 132,265 (5th highest)
3. California
- Military spending in state, 2022: $56.0 billion (10.1% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 67.8% contracts; 1.5% grants, 30.7% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 1.6% of state GDP (23rd lowest); $1,440 per state resident (19th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Centene Corp. ($4.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 272,971 (the highest)
2. Texas
- Military spending in state, 2022: $58.0 billion (10.4% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 78.6% contracts; 0.6% grants, 20.9% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 2.5% of state GDP (14th highest); $1,932 per state resident (13th highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Lockheed Martin ($23.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 214,865 (3rd highest)
1. Virginia
- Military spending in state, 2022: $63.0 billion (11.2% of U.S. defense spending)
- Military spending by category, 2022: 66.9% contracts; 0.6% grants, 32.4% personnel payroll
- Military spending economic impact, 2022: 9.7% of state GDP (the highest); $7,223 per state resident (the highest)
- Largest defense contractor in state: Huntington Ingalls ($3.0 billion in 2022 contracts)
- Military and civilian Defense Dept. personnel in state, 2022: 247,314 (2nd highest)
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.