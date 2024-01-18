The Biggest Shotgun Manufacturers in America

Consumer demand for firearms — and shotguns in particular — has surged in the U.S. in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, total domestic firearm production climbed by 25% from 2020 to 2021. Meanwhile, domestic shotgun production climbed by 42% over the same period.
Given the nature of the market for firearms in the United States, the recent rise in shotgun sales should come as no surprise. According to a recent study published by the Pew Research Center, the three most commonly cited explanations for gun ownership in the U.S. are protection, hunting, and sport shooting — and most modern shotguns are well-suited to each of these purposes.
While there are a wide variety of shotgun gauges and action-types available, ranging in price from only a few hundred dollars to several thousand, the U.S. market for shotguns is dominated by just a small handful of companies.
Using data from the ATF’s Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top shotgun companies. The 17 companies on this list are ranked by the number of shotguns manufactured in the U.S. in 2021, the latest year of available data. Production totals by company include separate shotgun-specific components, such as frames, receivers, and actions.
Each company on this list manufactured between 1,300 and 293,000 shotguns in 2021. Together, they accounted for nearly 98% of all domestic shotgun manufacturing that year. (Here is a look at America’s largest gun makers.)
These companies include some of the largest gun makers in the world as well as some manufacturing companies that offer a wide range of machining services beyond firearm and firearm component production. (These are the companies making the most guns in each state.)
Here are America’s top shotgun companies.
17. Armsco
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 1,396 (0.2% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 1,396 (100.0% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Orthos Raider, Otus SMX 12, Hatfield USP12W, McCoy Decker
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Des Plaines, IL
16. Smith & Wesson
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 2,774 (0.4% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,079,837 (0.1% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): M&P 12
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Columbia, MO and Springfield, MA
15. Accord Manufacturing
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 2,833 (0.4% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 2,844 (99.6% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): N/A
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Jackson, WI
14. Nevada Gun Works
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 3,097 (0.5% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 3,097 (100.0% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): N/A
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Pahrump, NV
13. Keystone Sporting Arms
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 3,951 (0.6% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 81,897 (4.8% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Cricket 410
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Milton, PA
12. Outdoor Colors
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 5,296 (0.8% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 18,571 (28.5% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): N/A
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Rutherfordton, NC
11. RWC Group
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 5,999 (0.9% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 20,197 (29.7% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Kalashnikov USA KALI-12
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Pompano Beach, FL
10. 3rd Gen Machine Inc.
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 6,907 (1.0% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 9,074 (76.1% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): N/A
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Logan, UT
9. International Firearm Corporation
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 11,423 (1.7% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 11,423 (100.0% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): IFC Radical Bullpup, IFC Maximus
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Midwest City, OK
8. Savage Arms
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 13,352 (2.0% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 406,867 (3.3% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): 555 Sporting, 320 Field Grade, 212 Slug
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Westfield, MA
7. Henry RAC
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 15,878 (2.4% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 316,050 (5.0% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Single Shot Shotgun, Lever Action X Model
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Bayonne, NJ and Rice Lake, WI
6. IWI US
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 15,965 (2.4% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 96,662 (16.5% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Tavor TS12
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Middletown, PA
5. Beretta USA
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 24,210 (3.6% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 155,352 (15.6% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): A300 Ultima, A400, 686 Silver Pigeon I
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Gallatin, TN
4. Remarms (Remington)
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 45,277 (6.7% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 70,076 (64.6% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Model 1100, Model 870 Fieldmaster, V3 Tactical
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Ilion, NY
3. Kel Tec CNC Industries
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 46,737 (6.9% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 215,804 (21.7% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): KS7 Bullpup, KSG Bullpup
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Cocoa, FL
2. Legacy Sports International
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 161,099 (23.9% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 214,258 (75.2% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Pointer Field Tek 3, Pointer Sport Tek 5, Pointer Acrius
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Reno, NV
1. Maverick Arms (Mossberg)
- Domestic shotgun production in 2021: 293,089 (43.4% of all U.S. made shotguns)
- Total domestic firearm production in 2021: 388,171 (75.5% shotguns)
- Popular shotgun model(s): Maverick 88, Mossberg 500
- 2021 manufacturing location(s): Eagle Pass, TX and North Haven, CT
