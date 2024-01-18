The Biggest Shotgun Manufacturers in America

Consumer demand for firearms — and shotguns in particular — has surged in the U.S. in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, total domestic firearm production climbed by 25% from 2020 to 2021. Meanwhile, domestic shotgun production climbed by 42% over the same period.

Given the nature of the market for firearms in the United States, the recent rise in shotgun sales should come as no surprise. According to a recent study published by the Pew Research Center, the three most commonly cited explanations for gun ownership in the U.S. are protection, hunting, and sport shooting — and most modern shotguns are well-suited to each of these purposes.

While there are a wide variety of shotgun gauges and action-types available, ranging in price from only a few hundred dollars to several thousand, the U.S. market for shotguns is dominated by just a small handful of companies.

Using data from the ATF’s Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s top shotgun companies. The 17 companies on this list are ranked by the number of shotguns manufactured in the U.S. in 2021, the latest year of available data. Production totals by company include separate shotgun-specific components, such as frames, receivers, and actions.

Each company on this list manufactured between 1,300 and 293,000 shotguns in 2021. Together, they accounted for nearly 98% of all domestic shotgun manufacturing that year. (Here is a look at America’s largest gun makers.)

These companies include some of the largest gun makers in the world as well as some manufacturing companies that offer a wide range of machining services beyond firearm and firearm component production. (These are the companies making the most guns in each state.)

Here are America’s top shotgun companies.