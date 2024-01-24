The Tanks of WWII, Ranked from Slowest to Fastest

Famed German general Erwin Rommel, nicknamed “the Desert Fox,” is considered one of the greatest tank commanders to ever live thanks to his campaigns in North Africa in World War II. Rommel proved the effectiveness of tanks in combat through their maneuverability, hit-and-run attacks, and tactical retreat. This was not lost on the Allied Forces, namely Gen. Patton, who also would strategically use American tanks to march across Europe and claim victory for the Allies. (These are the 23 countries with the most tanks. )

For tanks to operate effectively in the battlefield they have to be able to strike and maneuver. Speed is a necessary component of these maneuvers in a tactical sense, but it also plays a role when tanks are covering great distances and time is a factor.

American tanks proved to be some of the fastest on the battlefield in World War II, making them a formidable force, striking and quickly maneuvering across battlefields in Europe and North Africa.

To determine the fastest and slowest U.S. tanks of World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of American tanks from Military Factory. We ranked these tanks based on their top speed. We included supplementary information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year introduced, manufacturer, number of tanks produced, and armament. We also included some tanks that did not see combat and some prototypes to give the full picture of what U.S. tanks were capable of in the World War II era.

The M3 Stuart was one of the fastest tanks in the U.S. arsenal, entering service in 1941. Over 22,000 of these tanks were produced over its service life. It was outfitted with a Continental W-670-9A 7-cylinder gasoline engine, capable of outputting 262 horsepower and of reaching a top speed of 36 miles per hour. (This is the most powerful U.S. Army vehicle engine.)

Although the M3 Stuart was one of the fastest tanks, it was also not as heavily armed as others. The main gun only measured 37mm, which pales in comparison to the 105mm main gun on the M4 Sherman. Even though these tanks might vary in speed or armament, they played an instrumental role in deciding the fate of World War II.

Here are the fastest and slowest U.S. tanks from World War II: