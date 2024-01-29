Participation in outdoor recreation surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans sought safe ways to spend their free time. For certain government-regulated outdoor sports, particularly fishing, renewed public interest was a boon for state coffers. Wildlife and environmental agencies at the state level reported a cumulative total of $903.8 million in fishing license sales in 2021, up from $751.4 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The 20% increase in license sale revenue came as interest in the sport hit all-time high. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there were 32.2 million paid fishing license holders in the U.S. in 2021, more than in any other year going back to the mid-1960s, when record keeping began.

Adjusting for population, there are about 10 licensed anglers for every 100 people in the United States. Participation rates vary by state, however, and in some parts of the country, fishing is a far more popular pastime than in others.

Using 2021 data on paid fishing license holders from the FWS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people fish. States are ranked by the number of paid fishing license holders for every 100 people, calculated using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. Average fishing license cost by state was calculated using FWS data on total fishing license expenditures and fishing license holders.

Among the 50 states, the number of paid fishing license holders ranges from about 4,400 to more than 2 million. Adjusting for population, the concentration of license holders is less than 5 for every 100 people in some states, and more than 40 per 100 in others.

There are many different styles of fishing, and not all of them require access to large bodies of water. While trolling — a method that involves dragging a baited line through the water from a moving boat — is often done in a lake or at sea, fly fishing is typically done by anglers standing in or beside a river or stream. (Here is a look at the largest fish ever caught in the U.S.)

Perhaps counterintuitively, many of the states where fishing is most popular have no coastline, and a relatively small portion of their total surface area covered by water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Meanwhile, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, each of the five lowest ranking states on this list has at least 1,000 miles of coastline along either oceans or Great Lakes.

It is important to note that fishing regulations vary at the state and local level, and in some states, such as Hawaii, fishing does not necessarily require a license. As a result, the number of paid license holders in a given state can be a reflection of both the regulatory environment and public interest in the sport.