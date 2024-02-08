This is Biden's Approval Rating in Every State

At the outset of his fourth year in office, Joe Biden stands out as one of the least popular American presidents of the last century. With the November 2024 presidential election only months away, gaining ground with American voters will be an uphill battle for the Biden campaign.

According to Gallup polling data, Biden's average approval rating stood at just 39.8% in 2023, the lowest third-year average of any elected post-World War II president, with the exception of Jimmy Carter. Though the current administration's approval rating inched up in the first month of 2024, at just 41%, it remains well below the 52% average among all presidents since 1938.

Public opinion regarding the Biden administration is not uniform across the country, however, and in some states, the president is viewed far more favorably than in others.

Using data from Race to the WH, an election forecasting and political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s approval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected approval rating, and in the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Approval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of Feb. 2, 2024.

Biden’s popularity has fluctuated throughout his presidency, with approval ratings swinging between 37% and 57%, according to Gallup. But at the state level, approval of the president often reflects historical partisan voting patterns.

Depending on the state, the share of voters who approve of the Biden administration ranges from 50% down to just 16% — and in the 2020 presidential election, Biden won all but three of the 25 states where his support among voters remains the highest. Conversely, Biden won only three of the 25 states where his approval ratings are now the lowest in 2020.

While public perceptions of the president are mostly negative in nearly every state, popularity polls are not necessarily an indicator of how Biden will fare in November. Much will likely hinge on progress — real or perceived — in several key policy areas in the coming months, including the economy and immigration. But even if the president's approval rating remains low, a victory in 2024 may still be in reach if a larger share of voters disapprove of his Republican opponent.