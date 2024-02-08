This is Biden's Approval Rating in Every State

At the outset of his fourth year in office, Joe Biden stands out as one of the least popular American presidents of the last century. With the November 2024 presidential election only months away, gaining ground with American voters will be an uphill battle for the Biden campaign.
According to Gallup polling data, Biden’s average approval rating stood at just 39.8% in 2023, the lowest third-year average of any elected post-World War II president, with the exception of Jimmy Carter. Though the current administration’s approval rating inched up in the first month of 2024, at just 41%, it remains well below the 52% average among all presidents since 1938. (Here is a look at the most disliked world leaders.)
Public opinion regarding the Biden administration is not uniform across the country, however, and in some states, the president is viewed far more favorably than in others.
Using data from Race to the WH, an election forecasting and political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s approval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected approval rating, and in the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Approval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of Feb. 2, 2024.
Biden’s popularity has fluctuated throughout his presidency, with approval ratings swinging between 37% and 57%, according to Gallup. But at the state level, approval of the president often reflects historical partisan voting patterns.
Depending on the state, the share of voters who approve of the Biden administration ranges from 50% down to just 16% — and in the 2020 presidential election, Biden won all but three of the 25 states where his support among voters remains the highest. Conversely, Biden won only three of the 25 states where his approval ratings are now the lowest in 2020.
While public perceptions of the president are mostly negative in nearly every state, popularity polls are not necessarily an indicator of how Biden will fare in November. Much will likely hinge on progress — real or perceived — in several key policy areas in the coming months, including the economy and immigration. But even if the president’s approval rating remains low, a victory in 2024 may still be in reach if a larger share of voters disapprove of his Republican opponent. (Here is a look at the U.S. senators doing the least in office.)
50. Wyoming
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 16%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 83%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (18th highest of 50 states)
- Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
49. North Dakota
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 19%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 77%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states)
- North Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
48. Idaho
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 21%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 66%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Idaho’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
47. Kentucky
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 22%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Kentucky’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
46. Montana
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 64%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 80.9% (11th highest of 50 states)
- Montana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
45. Oklahoma
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 67%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Oklahoma’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
44. Nebraska
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 72%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Nebraska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
43. Tennessee
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Tennessee’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
42. Utah
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 28%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.4% (15th highest of 50 states)
- Utah’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
41. South Dakota
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.3% (24th highest of 50 states)
- South Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
40. Minnesota
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.3% (7th highest of 50 states)
- Minnesota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
39. West Virginia
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 69%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 61.3% (the lowest of 50 states)
- West Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
38. Alabama
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Alabama’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
37. Indiana
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 68%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Indiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
36. Kansas
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 60%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (19th highest of 50 states)
- Kansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
35. Arkansas
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 65%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Arkansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
34. South Carolina
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states)
- South Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
33. Iowa
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Iowa’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
32. Louisiana
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Louisiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
31. Colorado
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 46%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 85.0% (the highest of 50 states)
- Colorado’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
30. Missouri
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Missouri’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
29. Ohio
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 34%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Ohio’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes
28. Mississippi
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 35%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Mississippi’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
27. Maine
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Maine’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
26. North Carolina
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states)
- North Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
25. Texas
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Texas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes
24. Rhode Island
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 37%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 73.2% (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Rhode Island’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
23. Nevada
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (16th highest of 50 states)
- Nevada’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
22. Wisconsin
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.2% (4th highest of 50 states)
- Wisconsin’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
21. New Jersey
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states)
- New Jersey’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes
20. Florida
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 77.5% (20th highest of 50 states)
- Florida’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes
19. New Mexico
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.7% (13th highest of 50 states)
- New Mexico’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
18. Virginia
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes
17. Georgia
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.0% (9th highest of 50 states)
- Georgia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
16. Alaska
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.6% (25th highest of 50 states)
- Alaska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
15. Michigan
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 49%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.1% (8th highest of 50 states)
- Michigan’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes
14. Vermont
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.4% (6th highest of 50 states)
- Vermont’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
13. Arizona
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.9% (12th highest of 50 states)
- Arizona’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
12. Pennsylvania
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 83.4% (5th highest of 50 states)
- Pennsylvania’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
11. New Hampshire
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 81.3% (10th highest of 50 states)
- New Hampshire’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
10. Oregon
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Oregon’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
9. Hawaii
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (17th highest of 50 states)
- Hawaii’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
8. Washington
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.5% (14th highest of 50 states)
- Washington’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes
7. California
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states)
- California’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes
6. Connecticut
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Connecticut’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
5. Illinois
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 47%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Illinois’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
4. New York
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 45%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- New York’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes
3. Delaware
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 46%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Delaware’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
2. Massachusetts
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 48%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.7% (21st highest of 50 states)
- Massachusetts’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
1. Maryland
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 50%
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 45%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Maryland’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
