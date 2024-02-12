This Is The Most Dependable Car In America: Every Major Brand Ranked

Beyond a house or a college education, a new car is one of the most expensive purchases many Americans will ever make. According to the research and consulting firm Cox Automotive, the average new-vehicle sale price hit $48,759 in December 2023, nearly 82% of what the typical full-time worker earns annually in the United States. But as car prices have surged in the U.S. in the last few years, a new study from J.D. Power shows that overall vehicle reliability appears to have declined.
J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study calculated the average number of problems reported for every 100 vehicles after the first three years of ownership. According to the report, there were an average of 190 problems per 100 vehicles in 2024, up 2.2% from 2023. The most commonly reported problems were tech related, particularly with vehicle infotainment systems. These include connectivity issues with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as failures with voice recognition software. Other more serious problems were related to vehicle controls, driving assistance features, and the powertrain.
Using data from J.D. Power, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most dependable cars in America in 2024. We ranked all major auto brands in the U.S. on the average number of problems reported in the first three years of ownership for every 100 vehicles.
The 30 brands on this list are owned by 16 different companies. Among the brands on this list, the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles ranges from 135 to over 300. Overall vehicle dependability, meanwhile, declined for 21 of the 30 makes on this list between 2023 and 2024.
Toyota and Lexus, the two highest ranking brands on this list, are both owned by the Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation. Along with Buick, a division of Detroit automaker General Motors Company, they are among the only three brands with fewer than 150 problems for every 100 vehicles after the first three years of ownership. According to data compiled by GoodCarBadCar, Toyota also ranked as the second best selling vehicle brand in the U.S. in 2023.
The least reliable make, include an iconic, formerly-British that is now owned by a Mumbai-based conglomerate, as well a make that once ranked among the largest American brands, but was recently bought by an automaker headquartered in the Netherlands. (Here is a look at the most dangerous cars on the road today.)
30. Chrysler
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 310
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 226
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +84 (+37.2%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 133,839 units (23rd highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
29. Audi
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 275
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 252
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +23 (+9.1%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 227,158 units (18th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
28. Land Rover
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 268
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 273
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -5 (-1.8%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 66,039 units (28th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Tata Motors
- Parent company global headquarters: Mumbai, India
27. Volkswagen
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 267
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 216
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +51 (+23.6%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 329,025 units (16th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
26. Tesla
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 252
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 242
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +10 (+4.1%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 654,888 units (8th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Tesla Inc.
- Parent company global headquarters: Austin, Texas
25. Lincoln
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 251
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 259
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -8 (-3.1%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 81,444 units (25th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan
24. Volvo
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 245
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 215
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +30 (+14.0%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 128,701 units (24th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Hangzhou, China
23. Ford
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 239
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 249
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -10 (-4.0%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,904,038 units (the highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Dearborn, Michigan
22. Infiniti
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 219
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 205
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +14 (+6.8%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 65,316 units (29th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Nissan Motor Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Yokohama, Japan
21. Mercedes-Benz
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 218
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 240
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -22 (-9.2%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 351,746 units (15th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Stuttgart, Germany
20. Acura
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 216
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 211
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +5 (+2.4%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 145,655 units (22nd highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
19. GMC
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 206
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 175
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +31 (+17.7%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 563,692 units (11th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
18. Honda
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 206
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 205
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +1 (+0.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,156,591 units (4th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
17. Ram
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 201
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 189
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +12 (+6.3%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 539,477 units (12th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
16. Genesis
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 200
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 144
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +56 (+38.9%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 68,798 units (27th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
15. Nissan
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 199
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 170
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +29 (+17.1%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 834,091 units (5th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Nissan Motor Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Yokohama, Japan
14. Hyundai
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 198
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 170
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +28 (+16.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 796,506 units (6th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
13. Subaru
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 198
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 214
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -16 (-7.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 632,083 units (10th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Subaru Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
12. Cadillac
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 196
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 173
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +23 (+13.3%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 147,215 units (21st highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
11. BMW
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 190
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 184
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +6 (+3.3%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 361,654 units (14th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: BMW Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Munich, Germany
10. Dodge
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 190
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 172
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +18 (+10.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 199,453 units (19th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
9. Jeep
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 190
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 196
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -6 (-3.1%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 641,166 units (9th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company global headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
8. Kia
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 187
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 152
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +35 (+23.0%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 782,468 units (7th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Kia Motors Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Seoul, South Korea
7. Mazda
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 185
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 174
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +11 (+6.3%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 365,044 units (13th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Mazda Motor Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Hiroshima, Japan
6. Porsche
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 175
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 208
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -33 (-15.9%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 75,427 units (26th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Wolfsburg, Germany
5. Chevrolet
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 174
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 162
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +12 (+7.4%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,702,700 units (3rd highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
4. MINI
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 174
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 170
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +4 (+2.4%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 33,497 units (the highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: BMW Group
- Parent company global headquarters: Munich, Germany
3. Buick
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 149
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 159
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -10 (-6.3%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 166,852 units (20th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: General Motors Company
- Parent company global headquarters: Detroit, Michigan
2. Toyota
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 147
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 168
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: -21 (-12.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 1,888,941 units (2nd highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Toyota, Japan
1. Lexus
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2024: 135
- Problems per 100 vehicles after 3-yrs. of ownership, 2023: 133
- 1-yr. change in problems per 100 vehicles: +2 (+1.5%)
- U.S. sales volume in 2023: 320,249 units (17th highest of 30 brands)
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company global headquarters: Toyota, Japan
