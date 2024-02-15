People Are Fleeing New York for These States

Even in the best possible circumstances, moving to a new home can be stressful. Perhaps in no small part for this reason, in recent decades Americans have become increasingly likely to stay put. Fewer than 30 million people moved within the U.S. in each of the last three years, compared to over 40 million per year for much of the 1980s and throughout the 1990s, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
While a small minority of moves in the U.S. are necessitated by an eviction or natural disaster, most are voluntary — most often for reasons related to housing. These include wanting a larger home, a more affordable home, or a home in a better neighborhood. Other commonly cited explanations include work and family.
No matter the reason, most Americans do not have to go far to get what they want. Since record keeping began in 1948, over 60% of movers remained in the same county, and over 80% in the same state. Lately, however, a larger share of American movers are crossing state lines.
According to estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the number of Americans who moved to a different state has been steadily rising for over a decade. More than 8.2 million Americans moved to a different state in 2022, the most of any year since at least 2010.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven largely by moves out of New York. An estimated 545,600 Americans left New York in 2022 for a different part of the country, the most of any state with the exception of California.
While reasons any given individual or family may decide to move are often personal, some circumstances unique to New York may have pushed many out. For one, the overall cost of living in New York is about 8% higher than the national average. Additionally, the typical home in New York is worth $400,400, about $79,500 more than the national median — and proceeds from a home sale in the state would likely go much further in other housing markets.
Some states are much more popular destinations for New Yorkers than others. Across all 49 other states and Washington D.C., the influx of former-New York residents in 2022 ranged from about 50 to over 90,000. Notably, many of the most popular destinations for outbound New Yorkers were states with a much lower cost of living and more affordable housing.
These are the states the most people from New York are moving to.
50. South Dakota: 52 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 52 (0.01% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.17% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)
49. Mississippi: 113 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 113 (0.02% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (0.16% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)
48. Iowa: 381 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Iowa in 2022: 381 (0.07% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.53% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)
47. Montana: 441 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Montana in 2022: 441 (0.08% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (0.92% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)
46. Wyoming: 463 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 463 (0.08% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (1.60% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)
45. North Dakota: 526 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 526 (0.10% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (1.52% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)
44. Nebraska: 554 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 554 (0.10% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (1.13% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)
43. Arkansas: 666 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 666 (0.12% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.77% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)
42. Idaho: 880 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Idaho in 2022: 880 (0.16% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (1.00% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)
41. West Virginia: 949 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 949 (0.17% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (2.18% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)
40. Hawaii: 982 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 982 (0.18% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (1.75% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)
39. Wisconsin: 1,626 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 1,626 (0.30% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.35% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)
38. Oklahoma: 1,840 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 1,840 (0.34% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (1.56% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
37. Kansas: 1,865 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Kansas in 2022: 1,865 (0.34% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (1.98% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)
36. New Hampshire: 1,939 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 1,939 (0.36% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (3.89% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)
35. Kentucky: 2,200 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 2,200 (0.40% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (1.94% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)
34. Utah: 2,236 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Utah in 2022: 2,236 (0.41% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (2.45% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)
33. Rhode Island: 2,324 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 2,324 (0.43% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (5.77% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)
32. Alaska: 2,430 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Alaska in 2022: 2,430 (0.45% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (6.65% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
31. New Mexico: 2,467 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 2,467 (0.45% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (3.42% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)
30. Missouri: 2,742 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Missouri in 2022: 2,742 (0.50% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (1.68% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)
29. Maine: 2,885 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Maine in 2022: 2,885 (0.53% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (6.93% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)
28. Louisiana: 2,946 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 2,946 (0.54% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (3.91% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)
27. Vermont: 3,196 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Vermont in 2022: 3,196 (0.59% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (12.22% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
26. Minnesota: 3,196 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 3,196 (0.59% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (2.73% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)
25. Oregon: 3,712 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Oregon in 2022: 3,712 (0.68% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (2.89% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)
24. Nevada: 3,795 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Nevada in 2022: 3,795 (0.70% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (2.98% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)
23. Alabama: 3,827 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Alabama in 2022: 3,827 (0.70% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (2.75% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)
22. Indiana: 4,124 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Indiana in 2022: 4,124 (0.76% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (2.76% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)
21. Delaware: 4,603 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Delaware in 2022: 4,603 (0.84% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (9.97% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)
20. Washington: 4,732 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Washington in 2022: 4,732 (0.87% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (1.91% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)
19. Arizona: 5,071 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Arizona in 2022: 5,071 (0.93% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (1.79% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)
18. District of Columbia: 5,647 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 5,647 (1.04% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (8.75% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 671,803
17. Tennessee: 5,821 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 5,821 (1.07% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (2.58% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)
16. Michigan: 6,161 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Michigan in 2022: 6,161 (1.13% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (3.90% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)
15. Ohio: 8,431 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Ohio in 2022: 8,431 (1.55% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (4.20% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)
14. Colorado: 8,526 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Colorado in 2022: 8,526 (1.56% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (3.71% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)
13. Maryland: 9,453 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Maryland in 2022: 9,453 (1.73% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (6.76% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)
12. Illinois: 12,072 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Illinois in 2022: 12,072 (2.21% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (5.29% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)
11. South Carolina: 15,537 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 15,537 (2.85% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (7.07% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 5,282,634 (23rd largest of 50 states)
10. Georgia: 16,535 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Georgia in 2022: 16,535 (3.03% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (5.04% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 10,912,876 (8th largest of 50 states)
9. Virginia: 17,516 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Virginia in 2022: 17,516 (3.21% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (6.56% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)
8. Massachusetts: 21,186 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 21,186 (3.88% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (12.38% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)
7. North Carolina: 25,024 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 25,024 (4.59% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (7.33% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 10,698,973 (9th largest of 50 states)
6. Texas: 30,890 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Texas in 2022: 30,890 (5.66% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (4.62% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)
5. California: 31,255 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to California in 2022: 31,255 (5.73% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (6.57% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)
4. Pennsylvania: 44,807 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 44,807 (8.21% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (17.06% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)
3. Connecticut: 50,670 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 50,670 (9.29% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (34.87% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
2. New Jersey: 75,103 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 75,103 (13.77% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (42.91% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)
1. Florida: 91,201 people from New York
- People from New York who moved to Florida in 2022: 91,201 (16.72% of outbound moves from New York)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Florida in 2022: 738,969 — the most of 50 states (12.34% from New York)
- Total population in 2022: 22,244,823 (3rd largest of 50 states)
