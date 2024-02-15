Where People From Florida are Moving to the Most

Even in the best possible circumstances, moving to a new home can be stressful. Perhaps in no small part for this reason, in recent decades Americans have become increasingly likely to stay put. Fewer than 30 million people moved within the U.S. in each of the last three years, compared to over 40 million per year for much of the 1980s and throughout the 1990s, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
While a small minority of moves in the U.S. are necessitated by an eviction or natural disaster, most are voluntary — most often for reasons related to housing. These include wanting a larger home, a more affordable home, or a home in a better neighborhood. Other commonly cited explanations include work and family.
No matter the reason, most Americans do not have to go far to get what they want. Since record keeping began in 1948, over 60% of movers remained in the same county, and over 80% in the same state. Lately, however, a larger share of American movers are crossing state lines.
According to estimates from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the number of Americans who moved to a different state has been steadily rising for over a decade. More than 8.2 million Americans moved to a different state in 2022, the most of any year since at least 2010.
The historic number of moves across state lines in 2022 was driven largely by moves out of Florida. An estimated 489,900 Americans left Florida in 2022 for a different part of the country, the fourth most of any state.
While reasons any given individual or family may decide to move are often personal, some circumstances unique to Florida may have pushed many out. For one, the overall cost of living in Florida is about 2% higher than the national average. Additionally, the typical home in Florida is worth $354,100, about $33,200 more than the national median — and proceeds from a home sale in the state would likely go much further in other housing markets.
Some states are much more popular destinations for Floridians than others. Across all 49 other states and Washington D.C., the influx of former-Florida residents in 2022 ranged from about 330 to over 50,000. Notably, many of the most popular destinations for outbound Floridians were states with a much lower cost of living and more affordable housing.
50. South Dakota: 328 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 328 (0.07% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Dakota in 2022: 31,300 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (1.05% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)
49. North Dakota: 675 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 675 (0.14% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Dakota in 2022: 34,536 — 4th fewest of 50 states (1.95% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)
48. Vermont: 873 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Vermont in 2022: 873 (0.18% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Vermont in 2022: 26,151 — the fewest of 50 states (3.34% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
47. Wyoming: 1,063 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 1,063 (0.22% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wyoming in 2022: 28,948 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (3.67% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)
46. Idaho: 1,109 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Idaho in 2022: 1,109 (0.23% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Idaho in 2022: 87,949 — 19th fewest of 50 states (1.26% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)
45. Nebraska: 1,203 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 1,203 (0.25% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nebraska in 2022: 49,159 — 11th fewest of 50 states (2.45% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)
44. Delaware: 1,339 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Delaware in 2022: 1,339 (0.27% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Delaware in 2022: 46,162 — 9th fewest of 50 states (2.90% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)
43. Hawaii: 1,442 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 1,442 (0.29% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Hawaii in 2022: 56,209 — 13th fewest of 50 states (2.57% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)
42. Alaska: 1,575 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Alaska in 2022: 1,575 (0.32% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alaska in 2022: 36,563 — 5th fewest of 50 states (4.31% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
41. New Hampshire: 1,938 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 1,938 (0.40% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Hampshire in 2022: 49,782 — 12th fewest of 50 states (3.89% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)
40. Montana: 1,993 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Montana in 2022: 1,993 (0.41% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Montana in 2022: 48,165 — 10th fewest of 50 states (4.14% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)
39. New Mexico: 2,164 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 2,164 (0.44% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Mexico in 2022: 72,095 — 15th fewest of 50 states (3.00% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)
38. Nevada: 2,360 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Nevada in 2022: 2,360 (0.48% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Nevada in 2022: 127,406 — 25th most of 50 states (1.85% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)
37. Maine: 2,911 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Maine in 2022: 2,911 (0.59% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maine in 2022: 41,618 — 7th fewest of 50 states (6.99% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)
36. District of Columbia: 2,932 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 2,932 (0.60% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to District of Columbia in 2022: 64,506 (4.55% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 671,803
35. Utah: 3,025 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Utah in 2022: 3,025 (0.62% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Utah in 2022: 91,341 — 20th fewest of 50 states (3.31% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)
34. West Virginia: 3,418 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 3,418 (0.70% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to West Virginia in 2022: 43,493 — 8th fewest of 50 states (7.86% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)
33. Oklahoma: 3,478 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 3,478 (0.71% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oklahoma in 2022: 117,788 — 24th fewest of 50 states (2.95% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
32. Oregon: 3,501 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Oregon in 2022: 3,501 (0.71% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Oregon in 2022: 128,359 — 24th most of 50 states (2.73% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)
31. Iowa: 3,546 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Iowa in 2022: 3,546 (0.72% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Iowa in 2022: 72,231 — 16th fewest of 50 states (4.91% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)
30. Rhode Island: 3,951 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 3,951 (0.81% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Rhode Island in 2022: 40,311 — 6th fewest of 50 states (9.80% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)
29. Arizona: 4,471 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Arizona in 2022: 4,471 (0.91% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arizona in 2022: 282,729 — 7th most of 50 states (1.58% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)
28. Minnesota: 4,521 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 4,521 (0.92% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Minnesota in 2022: 117,016 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (3.86% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)
27. Kansas: 4,694 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Kansas in 2022: 4,694 (0.96% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kansas in 2022: 94,208 — 21st fewest of 50 states (4.98% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)
26. Louisiana: 5,089 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 5,089 (1.04% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Louisiana in 2022: 75,330 — 17th fewest of 50 states (6.76% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)
25. Mississippi: 6,611 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 6,611 (1.35% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Mississippi in 2022: 69,948 — 14th fewest of 50 states (9.45% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)
24. Wisconsin: 6,762 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 6,762 (1.38% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Wisconsin in 2022: 120,434 — 25th fewest of 50 states (5.61% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)
23. Arkansas: 7,065 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 7,065 (1.44% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Arkansas in 2022: 86,375 — 18th fewest of 50 states (8.18% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)
22. Indiana: 7,474 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Indiana in 2022: 7,474 (1.53% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Indiana in 2022: 149,331 — 20th most of 50 states (5.00% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)
21. Connecticut: 7,476 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 7,476 (1.53% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Connecticut in 2022: 145,315 — 21st most of 50 states (5.14% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
20. Kentucky: 8,062 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 8,062 (1.65% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Kentucky in 2022: 113,197 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (7.12% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)
19. Washington: 8,368 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Washington in 2022: 8,368 (1.71% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Washington in 2022: 248,355 — 10th most of 50 states (3.37% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)
18. Maryland: 8,425 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Maryland in 2022: 8,425 (1.72% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Maryland in 2022: 139,784 — 22nd most of 50 states (6.03% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)
17. New Jersey: 9,627 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 9,627 (1.97% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New Jersey in 2022: 175,023 — 16th most of 50 states (5.50% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)
16. Missouri: 9,758 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Missouri in 2022: 9,758 (1.99% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Missouri in 2022: 163,254 — 18th most of 50 states (5.98% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)
15. Massachusetts: 11,098 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 11,098 (2.27% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Massachusetts in 2022: 171,077 — 17th most of 50 states (6.49% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)
14. Colorado: 11,107 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Colorado in 2022: 11,107 (2.27% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Colorado in 2022: 229,876 — 11th most of 50 states (4.83% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)
13. Illinois: 14,078 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Illinois in 2022: 14,078 (2.87% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Illinois in 2022: 228,308 — 12th most of 50 states (6.17% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)
12. South Carolina: 14,769 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 14,769 (3.01% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 219,707 — 14th most of 50 states (6.72% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 5,282,634 (23rd largest of 50 states)
11. Pennsylvania: 16,014 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 16,014 (3.27% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Pennsylvania in 2022: 262,700 — 9th most of 50 states (6.10% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)
10. Ohio: 16,831 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Ohio in 2022: 16,831 (3.44% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Ohio in 2022: 200,809 — 15th most of 50 states (8.38% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)
9. Michigan: 17,557 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Michigan in 2022: 17,557 (3.58% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Michigan in 2022: 157,955 — 19th most of 50 states (11.12% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)
8. Alabama: 18,236 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Alabama in 2022: 18,236 (3.72% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Alabama in 2022: 139,263 — 23rd most of 50 states (13.09% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)
7. New York: 21,300 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to New York in 2022: 21,300 (4.35% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to New York in 2022: 301,461 — 6th most of 50 states (7.07% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 19,677,151 (4th largest of 50 states)
6. Virginia: 23,766 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Virginia in 2022: 23,766 (4.85% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Virginia in 2022: 266,970 — 8th most of 50 states (8.90% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)
5. Tennessee: 25,318 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 25,318 (5.17% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Tennessee in 2022: 225,969 — 13th most of 50 states (11.20% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)
4. California: 28,557 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to California in 2022: 28,557 (5.83% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to California in 2022: 475,803 — 3rd most of 50 states (6.00% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)
3. North Carolina: 34,920 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 34,920 (7.13% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 341,582 — 4th most of 50 states (10.22% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 10,698,973 (9th largest of 50 states)
2. Texas: 41,747 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Texas in 2022: 41,747 (8.52% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Texas in 2022: 668,338 — 2nd most of 50 states (6.25% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)
1. Georgia: 51,380 people from Florida
- People from Florida who moved to Georgia in 2022: 51,380 (10.49% of outbound moves from Florida)
- Total num. of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022: 327,795 — 5th most of 50 states (15.67% from Florida)
- Total population in 2022: 10,912,876 (8th largest of 50 states)
