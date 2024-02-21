States Where the Most People are Giving up Their Guns

The number of Americans who were either killed or injured by a firearm climbed nearly every year from 2014 to 2021. Total firearm deaths and injuries rose from 34,221 to nearly 59,000 over that period, a more than 70% increase according to the Gun Violence Archive. Some experts link the recent surge in gun violence to rising gun sales. Americans bought a record-breaking 22.8 million firearms in 2020, and though sales fell to 19.9 million the following year, 2021 ranks as the industry’s second-best sales year on record.

In an effort to take guns off the street and reduce the likelihood of deadly violence, municipalities and law enforcement agencies across the country have implemented gun buyback programs. These initiatives allow gun owners to turn their firearms over to local authorities, often in exchange for cash or gift cards. In the absence of a gun buyback event, gun owners can often relinquish unwanted firearms to local police departments or sheriff’s offices.

According to one report, there were at least 550 gun buyback programs across 37 states between 1988 and 2021. In New York alone, more than 7,000 firearms were voluntarily relinquished between 2019 and early 2023, according to the state’s Attorney General Letitia James. While many other states do not publish specific numbers, firearm tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives offers some insight.

The ATF assists local law enforcement agencies in criminal investigations by tracing firearms back to their original point of sale. While most traced firearms were recovered from a crime scene or taken from a suspect, according to the ATF, some portion of them were turned over to law enforcement voluntarily, often through buybacks.

While not all voluntarily relinquished firearms go through the federal tracing system, ATF data provides a minimum estimate of the number of guns that have been turned in to local authorities in each state.

Using 2022 ATF data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people are giving up their guns. Figures were calculated by taking the difference between the total number of firearms traced and the number of traced guns less those that were voluntarily relinquished, as reported by the ATF. States are ranked by the estimated number of guns that were turned in for every 10,000 people with data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. It is important to note that in some cases, estimates may include duplicate traces. Supplemental data on the estimated share of households that own a gun are from a 2020 study published by the RAND Corporation.

Depending on the state, the estimated number of guns that were voluntarily relinquished in 2022 ranges from fewer than 100 to nearly 23,000. The population-adjusted gun buyback rate among states ranges from about 1 for every 10,000 people to 6.5 per 10,000.

While gun buybacks are generally implemented to reduce gun violence, there appears to be little correlation between gun violence and buyback participation. In fact, several of the states with the highest annual gun death rates, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also have some of the highest population- adjusted voluntary firearm relinquishment rates. These states include Louisiana and New Mexico. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun crime.)

This disconnect highlights some of the most common criticisms of gun buybacks — namely, that these programs generally do not attract criminals, and the gun owners who do participate are generally at low-risk of firearm homicide. (These gun calibers are used the most to commit crime.)

These are the states where the most people are giving up their guns.