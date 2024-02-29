Americans are Flocking to Georgia From These States

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, historically high rates of interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of their office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family. Whatever the explanations may be, census data shows that some states are far more popular destinations than others — and Georgia is drawing in more new residents from other parts of the country than the vast majority of states.
An estimated 327,800 Americans relocated to Georgia in 2022, the fifth most of any state. Inbound moves to Georgia originated from every state and Washington, D.C in 2022, with the exception of Vermont.
The number of Americans who moved to Georgia in 2022 ranges from about 120 to nearly 51,400, depending on the state. Not surprisingly, the states reporting the largest outflow of residents to Georgia include many of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with Georgia.
These are the states the most Americans are leaving for Georgia.
50. Vermont: 0 people
- People from Vermont who moved to Georgia in 2022: 0
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Vermont in 2022: 23,170 — the fewest of 50 states (0.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
49. Rhode Island: 118 people
- People from Rhode Island who moved to Georgia in 2022: 118 (0.0% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Rhode Island in 2022: 39,156 — 9th fewest of 50 states (0.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)
48. Alaska: 210 people
- People from Alaska who moved to Georgia in 2022: 210 (0.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alaska in 2022: 32,755 — 5th fewest of 50 states (0.6% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
47. North Dakota: 218 people
- People from North Dakota who moved to Georgia in 2022: 218 (0.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of North Dakota in 2022: 28,359 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)
46. Maine: 272 people
- People from Maine who moved to Georgia in 2022: 272 (0.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maine in 2022: 34,659 — 7th fewest of 50 states (0.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)
45. Wyoming: 282 people
- People from Wyoming who moved to Georgia in 2022: 282 (0.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wyoming in 2022: 27,005 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)
44. South Dakota: 297 people
- People from South Dakota who moved to Georgia in 2022: 297 (0.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of South Dakota in 2022: 28,803 — 4th fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)
43. Iowa: 530 people
- People from Iowa who moved to Georgia in 2022: 530 (0.2% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Iowa in 2022: 70,359 — 16th fewest of 50 states (0.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)
42. Arkansas: 531 people
- People from Arkansas who moved to Georgia in 2022: 531 (0.2% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arkansas in 2022: 74,408 — 18th fewest of 50 states (0.7% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)
41. Delaware: 585 people
- People from Delaware who moved to Georgia in 2022: 585 (0.2% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Delaware in 2022: 33,691 — 6th fewest of 50 states (1.7% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)
40. Nebraska: 712 people
- People from Nebraska who moved to Georgia in 2022: 712 (0.2% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nebraska in 2022: 49,472 — 12th fewest of 50 states (1.4% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)
39. New Hampshire: 886 people
- People from New Hampshire who moved to Georgia in 2022: 886 (0.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Hampshire in 2022: 46,866 — 11th fewest of 50 states (1.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)
38. Montana: 966 people
- People from Montana who moved to Georgia in 2022: 966 (0.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Montana in 2022: 38,483 — 8th fewest of 50 states (2.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)
37. New Mexico: 1,029 people
- People from New Mexico who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,029 (0.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Mexico in 2022: 58,443 — 13th fewest of 50 states (1.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)
36. Idaho: 1,051 people
- People from Idaho who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,051 (0.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Idaho in 2022: 70,542 — 17th fewest of 50 states (1.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)
35. District of Columbia: 1,243 people
- People from District of Columbia who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,243 (0.4% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of District of Columbia in 2022: 67,904 — (1.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 671,803
34. Oregon: 1,594 people
- People from Oregon who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,594 (0.5% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oregon in 2022: 157,729 — 19th most of 50 states (1.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)
33. West Virginia: 1,635 people
- People from West Virginia who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,635 (0.5% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of West Virginia in 2022: 40,535 — 10th fewest of 50 states (4.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)
32. Arizona: 1,798 people
- People from Arizona who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,798 (0.5% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arizona in 2022: 204,734 — 15th most of 50 states (0.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)
31. Minnesota: 1,825 people
- People from Minnesota who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,825 (0.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Minnesota in 2022: 130,807 — 23rd most of 50 states (1.4% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)
30. Kansas: 1,862 people
- People from Kansas who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,862 (0.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kansas in 2022: 84,558 — 19th fewest of 50 states (2.2% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)
29. Kentucky: 1,941 people
- People from Kentucky who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,941 (0.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kentucky in 2022: 88,556 — 21st fewest of 50 states (2.2% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)
28. Mississippi: 1,986 people
- People from Mississippi who moved to Georgia in 2022: 1,986 (0.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Mississippi in 2022: 59,596 — 14th fewest of 50 states (3.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)
27. Oklahoma: 2,077 people
- People from Oklahoma who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,077 (0.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oklahoma in 2022: 85,782 — 20th fewest of 50 states (2.4% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
26. Wisconsin: 2,177 people
- People from Wisconsin who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,177 (0.7% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wisconsin in 2022: 121,329 — 24th most of 50 states (1.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)
25. Connecticut: 2,526 people
- People from Connecticut who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,526 (0.8% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Connecticut in 2022: 88,733 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (2.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
24. Hawaii: 2,642 people
- People from Hawaii who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,642 (0.8% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Hawaii in 2022: 67,257 — 15th fewest of 50 states (3.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)
23. Utah: 2,753 people
- People from Utah who moved to Georgia in 2022: 2,753 (0.8% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Utah in 2022: 109,290 — 25th fewest of 50 states (2.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)
22. Massachusetts: 3,299 people
- People from Massachusetts who moved to Georgia in 2022: 3,299 (1.0% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Massachusetts in 2022: 214,644 — 13th most of 50 states (1.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)
21. Nevada: 3,357 people
- People from Nevada who moved to Georgia in 2022: 3,357 (1.0% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nevada in 2022: 114,131 — 25th most of 50 states (2.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)
20. Missouri: 4,341 people
- People from Missouri who moved to Georgia in 2022: 4,341 (1.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Missouri in 2022: 156,845 — 20th most of 50 states (2.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)
19. Louisiana: 4,426 people
- People from Louisiana who moved to Georgia in 2022: 4,426 (1.4% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Louisiana in 2022: 105,897 — 24th fewest of 50 states (4.2% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)
18. Indiana: 4,937 people
- People from Indiana who moved to Georgia in 2022: 4,937 (1.5% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Indiana in 2022: 137,624 — 22nd most of 50 states (3.6% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)
17. Ohio: 5,221 people
- People from Ohio who moved to Georgia in 2022: 5,221 (1.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Ohio in 2022: 196,766 — 16th most of 50 states (2.7% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)
16. Colorado: 5,419 people
- People from Colorado who moved to Georgia in 2022: 5,419 (1.7% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Colorado in 2022: 239,200 — 12th most of 50 states (2.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)
15. Michigan: 5,816 people
- People from Michigan who moved to Georgia in 2022: 5,816 (1.8% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Michigan in 2022: 167,885 — 18th most of 50 states (3.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)
14. Maryland: 6,706 people
- People from Maryland who moved to Georgia in 2022: 6,706 (2.0% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maryland in 2022: 205,406 — 14th most of 50 states (3.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)
13. New Jersey: 8,295 people
- People from New Jersey who moved to Georgia in 2022: 8,295 (2.5% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Jersey in 2022: 267,106 — 8th most of 50 states (3.1% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)
12. Washington: 8,761 people
- People from Washington who moved to Georgia in 2022: 8,761 (2.7% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Washington in 2022: 257,785 — 10th most of 50 states (3.4% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)
11. Pennsylvania: 9,223 people
- People from Pennsylvania who moved to Georgia in 2022: 9,223 (2.8% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Pennsylvania in 2022: 278,699 — 7th most of 50 states (3.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)
10. Illinois: 11,096 people
- People from Illinois who moved to Georgia in 2022: 11,096 (3.4% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Illinois in 2022: 344,027 — 5th most of 50 states (3.2% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)
9. Virginia: 14,204 people
- People from Virginia who moved to Georgia in 2022: 14,204 (4.3% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Virginia in 2022: 282,050 — 6th most of 50 states (5.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)
8. New York: 16,535 people
- People from New York who moved to Georgia in 2022: 16,535 (5.0% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New York in 2022: 545,598 — 2nd most of 50 states (3.0% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 19,677,151 (4th largest of 50 states)
7. South Carolina: 18,328 people
- People from South Carolina who moved to Georgia in 2022: 18,328 (5.6% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of South Carolina in 2022: 154,398 — 21st most of 50 states (11.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 5,282,634 (23rd largest of 50 states)
6. Tennessee: 18,785 people
- People from Tennessee who moved to Georgia in 2022: 18,785 (5.7% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Tennessee in 2022: 182,669 — 17th most of 50 states (10.3% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)
5. Alabama: 21,031 people
- People from Alabama who moved to Georgia in 2022: 21,031 (6.4% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alabama in 2022: 102,894 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (20.4% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)
4. North Carolina: 23,175 people
- People from North Carolina who moved to Georgia in 2022: 23,175 (7.1% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of North Carolina in 2022: 259,422 — 9th most of 50 states (8.9% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 10,698,973 (9th largest of 50 states)
3. Texas: 23,754 people
- People from Texas who moved to Georgia in 2022: 23,754 (7.2% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Texas in 2022: 494,077 — 3rd most of 50 states (4.8% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)
2. California: 25,960 people
- People from California who moved to Georgia in 2022: 25,960 (7.9% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of California in 2022: 817,669 — the most of 50 states (3.2% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)
1. Florida: 51,380 people
- People from Florida who moved to Georgia in 2022: 51,380 (15.7% of Americans who moved to Georgia)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Florida in 2022: 489,905 — 4th most of 50 states (10.5% moved to Georgia)
- Total population in 2022: 22,244,823 (3rd largest of 50 states)
