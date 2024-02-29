These are the States Americans are Leaving for North Carolina

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, historically high rates of interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of their office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family. Whatever the explanations may be, census data shows that some states are far more popular destinations than others — and North Carolina is drawing in more new residents from other parts of the country than nearly every other state.
An estimated 341,600 Americans relocated to North Carolina in 2022, the fourth most of any state, trailing only California, Florida, and Texas. Inbound moves to North Carolina originated from each of the 49 other states, as well as Washington, D.C. in 2022.
The number of Americans who moved to North Carolina in 2022 ranges from about 120 to more than 34,900, depending on the state. Not surprisingly, the states reporting the largest outflow of residents to North Carolina include many of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with North Carolina.
These are the states the most Americans are leaving for North Carolina.
50. North Dakota: 116 people
- People from North Dakota who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 116 (0.0% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of North Dakota in 2022: 28,359 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (0.4% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)
49. Montana: 231 people
- People from Montana who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 231 (0.1% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Montana in 2022: 38,483 — 8th fewest of 50 states (0.6% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)
48. Vermont: 550 people
- People from Vermont who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 550 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Vermont in 2022: 23,170 — the fewest of 50 states (2.4% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
47. Mississippi: 582 people
- People from Mississippi who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 582 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Mississippi in 2022: 59,596 — 14th fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)
46. Wyoming: 626 people
- People from Wyoming who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 626 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wyoming in 2022: 27,005 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (2.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)
45. Nebraska: 641 people
- People from Nebraska who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 641 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nebraska in 2022: 49,472 — 12th fewest of 50 states (1.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)
44. Idaho: 734 people
- People from Idaho who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 734 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Idaho in 2022: 70,542 — 17th fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)
43. South Dakota: 742 people
- People from South Dakota who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 742 (0.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of South Dakota in 2022: 28,803 — 4th fewest of 50 states (2.6% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)
42. New Mexico: 936 people
- People from New Mexico who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 936 (0.3% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Mexico in 2022: 58,443 — 13th fewest of 50 states (1.6% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)
41. Delaware: 1,184 people
- People from Delaware who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,184 (0.3% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Delaware in 2022: 33,691 — 6th fewest of 50 states (3.5% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)
40. District of Columbia: 1,399 people
- People from District of Columbia who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,399 (0.4% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of District of Columbia in 2022: 67,904 — (2.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 671,803
39. Iowa: 1,567 people
- People from Iowa who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,567 (0.5% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Iowa in 2022: 70,359 — 16th fewest of 50 states (2.2% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)
37. Oklahoma: 1,736 people
- People from Oklahoma who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,736 (0.5% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oklahoma in 2022: 85,782 — 20th fewest of 50 states (2.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
37. Rhode Island: 1,736 people
- People from Rhode Island who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,736 (0.5% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Rhode Island in 2022: 39,156 — 9th fewest of 50 states (4.4% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)
36. Alaska: 1,900 people
- People from Alaska who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 1,900 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alaska in 2022: 32,755 — 5th fewest of 50 states (5.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
35. Oregon: 2,019 people
- People from Oregon who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,019 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oregon in 2022: 157,729 — 19th most of 50 states (1.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)
34. Maine: 2,021 people
- People from Maine who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,021 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maine in 2022: 34,659 — 7th fewest of 50 states (5.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)
33. Arkansas: 2,057 people
- People from Arkansas who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,057 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arkansas in 2022: 74,408 — 18th fewest of 50 states (2.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)
32. Kentucky: 2,152 people
- People from Kentucky who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,152 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kentucky in 2022: 88,556 — 21st fewest of 50 states (2.4% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)
31. Louisiana: 2,191 people
- People from Louisiana who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,191 (0.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Louisiana in 2022: 105,897 — 24th fewest of 50 states (2.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)
30. Wisconsin: 2,294 people
- People from Wisconsin who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,294 (0.7% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wisconsin in 2022: 121,329 — 24th most of 50 states (1.9% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)
29. Kansas: 2,392 people
- People from Kansas who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,392 (0.7% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kansas in 2022: 84,558 — 19th fewest of 50 states (2.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)
28. New Hampshire: 2,698 people
- People from New Hampshire who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,698 (0.8% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Hampshire in 2022: 46,866 — 11th fewest of 50 states (5.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)
27. Utah: 2,942 people
- People from Utah who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 2,942 (0.9% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Utah in 2022: 109,290 — 25th fewest of 50 states (2.7% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)
26. West Virginia: 3,016 people
- People from West Virginia who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 3,016 (0.9% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of West Virginia in 2022: 40,535 — 10th fewest of 50 states (7.4% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)
25. Minnesota: 3,518 people
- People from Minnesota who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 3,518 (1.0% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Minnesota in 2022: 130,807 — 23rd most of 50 states (2.7% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)
24. Hawaii: 3,685 people
- People from Hawaii who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 3,685 (1.1% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Hawaii in 2022: 67,257 — 15th fewest of 50 states (5.5% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)
23. Alabama: 3,872 people
- People from Alabama who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 3,872 (1.1% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alabama in 2022: 102,894 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (3.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)
22. Washington: 3,962 people
- People from Washington who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 3,962 (1.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Washington in 2022: 257,785 — 10th most of 50 states (1.5% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)
21. Nevada: 4,196 people
- People from Nevada who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,196 (1.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nevada in 2022: 114,131 — 25th most of 50 states (3.7% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)
20. Connecticut: 4,250 people
- People from Connecticut who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,250 (1.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Connecticut in 2022: 88,733 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (4.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
19. Michigan: 4,295 people
- People from Michigan who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,295 (1.3% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Michigan in 2022: 167,885 — 18th most of 50 states (2.6% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)
18. Missouri: 4,786 people
- People from Missouri who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,786 (1.4% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Missouri in 2022: 156,845 — 20th most of 50 states (3.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)
17. Indiana: 4,829 people
- People from Indiana who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 4,829 (1.4% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Indiana in 2022: 137,624 — 22nd most of 50 states (3.5% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)
16. Arizona: 5,619 people
- People from Arizona who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 5,619 (1.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arizona in 2022: 204,734 — 15th most of 50 states (2.7% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)
15. Massachusetts: 6,781 people
- People from Massachusetts who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 6,781 (2.0% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Massachusetts in 2022: 214,644 — 13th most of 50 states (3.2% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)
14. Colorado: 7,298 people
- People from Colorado who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 7,298 (2.1% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Colorado in 2022: 239,200 — 12th most of 50 states (3.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)
13. Illinois: 7,931 people
- People from Illinois who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 7,931 (2.3% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Illinois in 2022: 344,027 — 5th most of 50 states (2.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)
12. Tennessee: 9,049 people
- People from Tennessee who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 9,049 (2.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Tennessee in 2022: 182,669 — 17th most of 50 states (5.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)
11. Ohio: 10,094 people
- People from Ohio who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 10,094 (3.0% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Ohio in 2022: 196,766 — 16th most of 50 states (5.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)
10. New Jersey: 10,750 people
- People from New Jersey who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 10,750 (3.1% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Jersey in 2022: 267,106 — 8th most of 50 states (4.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)
9. Pennsylvania: 11,683 people
- People from Pennsylvania who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 11,683 (3.4% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Pennsylvania in 2022: 278,699 — 7th most of 50 states (4.2% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)
8. Maryland: 12,924 people
- People from Maryland who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 12,924 (3.8% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maryland in 2022: 205,406 — 14th most of 50 states (6.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)
7. Texas: 16,332 people
- People from Texas who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 16,332 (4.8% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Texas in 2022: 494,077 — 3rd most of 50 states (3.3% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)
6. Georgia: 22,551 people
- People from Georgia who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 22,551 (6.6% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Georgia in 2022: 253,275 — 11th most of 50 states (8.9% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 10,912,876 (8th largest of 50 states)
5. California: 22,891 people
- People from California who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 22,891 (6.7% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of California in 2022: 817,669 — the most of 50 states (2.8% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)
4. New York: 25,024 people
- People from New York who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 25,024 (7.3% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New York in 2022: 545,598 — 2nd most of 50 states (4.6% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 19,677,151 (4th largest of 50 states)
3. South Carolina: 27,961 people
- People from South Carolina who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 27,961 (8.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of South Carolina in 2022: 154,398 — 21st most of 50 states (18.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,282,634 (23rd largest of 50 states)
2. Virginia: 33,919 people
- People from Virginia who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 33,919 (9.9% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Virginia in 2022: 282,050 — 6th most of 50 states (12.0% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)
1. Florida: 34,920 people
- People from Florida who moved to North Carolina in 2022: 34,920 (10.2% of Americans who moved to North Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Florida in 2022: 489,905 — 4th most of 50 states (7.1% moved to North Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 22,244,823 (3rd largest of 50 states)
