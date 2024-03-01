Americans are Flocking to South Carolina From These States

Americans are more likely to move to a new state than they have been in years. According to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 8.2 million people moved between states in 2022, more than in any year in over a decade.
While reasons for moving vary from person to person, historically high rates of interstate mobility may be tied to recent changes in the labor market — specifically, the sweeping adoption of remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Census data shows that more than 24 million Americans worked from home in 2022, compared to fewer than 9 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
Without needing to be within commuting distance of their office, larger shares of the population are free to choose a place to live based on other factors, including housing, climate, cost of living, and family. Whatever the explanations may be, census data shows that some states are far more popular destinations than others — and South Carolina is drawing in more new residents from other parts of the country than most other states.
An estimated 219,700 Americans relocated to South Carolina in 2022, the 14th most of any state. Inbound moves to South Carolina originated from each of the 49 other states, as well as Washington, D.C. in 2022.
The number of Americans who moved to South Carolina in 2022 ranges from 30 to more than 36,300, depending on the state. Not surprisingly, the states reporting the largest outflow of residents to South Carolina include many of the most populous states in the country, as well as several states that share a border with South Carolina.
These are the states the most Americans are leaving for South Carolina.
50. South Dakota: 30 people
- People from South Dakota who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 30 (0.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of South Dakota in 2022: 28,803 — 4th fewest of 50 states (0.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)
49. Nebraska: 54 people
- People from Nebraska who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 54 (0.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nebraska in 2022: 49,472 — 12th fewest of 50 states (0.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)
48. Hawaii: 191 people
- People from Hawaii who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 191 (0.1% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Hawaii in 2022: 67,257 — 15th fewest of 50 states (0.3% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)
47. Alaska: 332 people
- People from Alaska who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 332 (0.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alaska in 2022: 32,755 — 5th fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)
46. Idaho: 387 people
- People from Idaho who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 387 (0.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Idaho in 2022: 70,542 — 17th fewest of 50 states (0.5% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)
45. Nevada: 388 people
- People from Nevada who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 388 (0.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Nevada in 2022: 114,131 — 25th most of 50 states (0.3% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)
44. Wyoming: 429 people
- People from Wyoming who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 429 (0.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wyoming in 2022: 27,005 — 2nd fewest of 50 states (1.6% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)
43. North Dakota: 653 people
- People from North Dakota who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 653 (0.3% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of North Dakota in 2022: 28,359 — 3rd fewest of 50 states (2.3% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)
42. Rhode Island: 720 people
- People from Rhode Island who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 720 (0.3% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Rhode Island in 2022: 39,156 — 9th fewest of 50 states (1.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)
41. Montana: 778 people
- People from Montana who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 778 (0.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Montana in 2022: 38,483 — 8th fewest of 50 states (2.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)
40. New Mexico: 804 people
- People from New Mexico who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 804 (0.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Mexico in 2022: 58,443 — 13th fewest of 50 states (1.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)
39. Arkansas: 819 people
- People from Arkansas who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 819 (0.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arkansas in 2022: 74,408 — 18th fewest of 50 states (1.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)
38. Kansas: 914 people
- People from Kansas who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 914 (0.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kansas in 2022: 84,558 — 19th fewest of 50 states (1.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)
37. Iowa: 973 people
- People from Iowa who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 973 (0.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Iowa in 2022: 70,359 — 16th fewest of 50 states (1.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)
36. Wisconsin: 989 people
- People from Wisconsin who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 989 (0.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Wisconsin in 2022: 121,329 — 24th most of 50 states (0.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)
35. Maine: 1,080 people
- People from Maine who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,080 (0.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maine in 2022: 34,659 — 7th fewest of 50 states (3.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)
34. Utah: 1,118 people
- People from Utah who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,118 (0.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Utah in 2022: 109,290 — 25th fewest of 50 states (1.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)
33. West Virginia: 1,195 people
- People from West Virginia who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,195 (0.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of West Virginia in 2022: 40,535 — 10th fewest of 50 states (2.9% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)
32. Vermont: 1,206 people
- People from Vermont who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,206 (0.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Vermont in 2022: 23,170 — the fewest of 50 states (5.2% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)
30. District of Columbia: 1,234 people
- People from District of Columbia who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,234 (0.6% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of District of Columbia in 2022: 67,904 — (1.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 671,803
30. Minnesota: 1,234 people
- People from Minnesota who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,234 (0.6% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Minnesota in 2022: 130,807 — 23rd most of 50 states (0.9% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)
29. Oklahoma: 1,338 people
- People from Oklahoma who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,338 (0.6% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oklahoma in 2022: 85,782 — 20th fewest of 50 states (1.6% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)
28. Alabama: 1,438 people
- People from Alabama who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,438 (0.7% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Alabama in 2022: 102,894 — 23rd fewest of 50 states (1.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)
27. Oregon: 1,561 people
- People from Oregon who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,561 (0.7% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Oregon in 2022: 157,729 — 19th most of 50 states (1.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)
26. Michigan: 1,829 people
- People from Michigan who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,829 (0.8% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Michigan in 2022: 167,885 — 18th most of 50 states (1.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)
25. Kentucky: 1,832 people
- People from Kentucky who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 1,832 (0.8% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Kentucky in 2022: 88,556 — 21st fewest of 50 states (2.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)
24. Delaware: 2,007 people
- People from Delaware who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,007 (0.9% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Delaware in 2022: 33,691 — 6th fewest of 50 states (6.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)
23. New Hampshire: 2,191 people
- People from New Hampshire who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,191 (1.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Hampshire in 2022: 46,866 — 11th fewest of 50 states (4.7% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)
22. Louisiana: 2,225 people
- People from Louisiana who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,225 (1.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Louisiana in 2022: 105,897 — 24th fewest of 50 states (2.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)
21. Missouri: 2,362 people
- People from Missouri who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,362 (1.1% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Missouri in 2022: 156,845 — 20th most of 50 states (1.5% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)
20. Colorado: 2,472 people
- People from Colorado who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,472 (1.1% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Colorado in 2022: 239,200 — 12th most of 50 states (1.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)
19. Mississippi: 2,505 people
- People from Mississippi who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,505 (1.1% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Mississippi in 2022: 59,596 — 14th fewest of 50 states (4.2% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)
18. Arizona: 2,628 people
- People from Arizona who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 2,628 (1.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Arizona in 2022: 204,734 — 15th most of 50 states (1.3% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)
17. Indiana: 3,136 people
- People from Indiana who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 3,136 (1.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Indiana in 2022: 137,624 — 22nd most of 50 states (2.3% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)
16. Tennessee: 4,374 people
- People from Tennessee who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 4,374 (2.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Tennessee in 2022: 182,669 — 17th most of 50 states (2.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)
15. Connecticut: 4,437 people
- People from Connecticut who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 4,437 (2.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Connecticut in 2022: 88,733 — 22nd fewest of 50 states (5.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)
14. Washington: 5,097 people
- People from Washington who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 5,097 (2.3% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Washington in 2022: 257,785 — 10th most of 50 states (2.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)
13. Massachusetts: 5,109 people
- People from Massachusetts who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 5,109 (2.3% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Massachusetts in 2022: 214,644 — 13th most of 50 states (2.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)
12. Illinois: 5,342 people
- People from Illinois who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 5,342 (2.4% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Illinois in 2022: 344,027 — 5th most of 50 states (1.6% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)
11. Ohio: 6,059 people
- People from Ohio who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 6,059 (2.8% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Ohio in 2022: 196,766 — 16th most of 50 states (3.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)
10. Maryland: 7,891 people
- People from Maryland who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 7,891 (3.6% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Maryland in 2022: 205,406 — 14th most of 50 states (3.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)
9. New Jersey: 7,926 people
- People from New Jersey who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 7,926 (3.6% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New Jersey in 2022: 267,106 — 8th most of 50 states (3.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)
8. Texas: 8,811 people
- People from Texas who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 8,811 (4.0% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Texas in 2022: 494,077 — 3rd most of 50 states (1.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)
7. Pennsylvania: 9,377 people
- People from Pennsylvania who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 9,377 (4.3% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Pennsylvania in 2022: 278,699 — 7th most of 50 states (3.4% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)
6. Virginia: 11,446 people
- People from Virginia who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 11,446 (5.2% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Virginia in 2022: 282,050 — 6th most of 50 states (4.1% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)
5. Florida: 14,769 people
- People from Florida who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 14,769 (6.7% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Florida in 2022: 489,905 — 4th most of 50 states (3.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 22,244,823 (3rd largest of 50 states)
4. California: 15,035 people
- People from California who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 15,035 (6.8% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of California in 2022: 817,669 — the most of 50 states (1.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)
3. New York: 15,537 people
- People from New York who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 15,537 (7.1% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of New York in 2022: 545,598 — 2nd most of 50 states (2.8% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 19,677,151 (4th largest of 50 states)
2. Georgia: 19,121 people
- People from Georgia who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 19,121 (8.7% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of Georgia in 2022: 253,275 — 11th most of 50 states (7.5% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 10,912,876 (8th largest of 50 states)
1. North Carolina: 36,324 people
- People from North Carolina who moved to South Carolina in 2022: 36,324 (16.5% of Americans who moved to South Carolina)
- Total num. of Americans who moved out of North Carolina in 2022: 259,422 — 9th most of 50 states (14.0% moved to South Carolina)
- Total population in 2022: 10,698,973 (9th largest of 50 states)
