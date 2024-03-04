The 25 Biggest Landowners in America

The United States spans 3.8 million square miles, and every inch of it is owned by someone. The federal government ranks as the single largest landowner in the country by a wide margin, controlling approximately 640 million acres, or about 1 million square miles, through various departments and agencies.

An inherently limited resource, land is a valuable asset — and as demand for real estate has surged in recent years, it has only become more valuable. The median new home sale price more than doubled between mid-2012 and late 2022, according to data from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, the average per-acre value of farmland in the U.S. surged by nearly 30% between 2020 and 2023. (These are the states where saving enough to buy a house takes the longest.)

With land values soaring, it should come as little surprise that many of the wealthiest Americans are also some of the country’s biggest landowners. The 25 largest private landowners in the United States own a combined 24.1 million acres, nearly as much as National Park Service’s combined holdings in the lower 48 states.

Using data from The Land Report, a quarterly publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 25 largest landowners in the United States. The landowners on this list are ranked by total acres of land in their possession.

Among the 25 individuals and families on this list, land ownership ranges from 420,000 acres, roughly half the size of Yosemite National Park, to over 2.4 million acres, more than three times the size of Rhode Island. Many of these landowners are billionaires, and some, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, rank among the wealthiest people in the world. (This is where America’s 25 richest billionaires went to college.)

In many cases, land holdings among the people on this list are used, at least in part, for business purposes. Bezos, for example, uses his 165,000 acre West Texas ranch as a rocket launch site for his aerospace company Blue Origin. Other common uses include ranching, farming, and resource extraction.

These are America’s biggest landowners.