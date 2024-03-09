Special Report

These Are the NATO Countries with the Most Military Ships and Submarines

Latvia+navy | Sailors arrange lines after departing Riga, Latvia.
usnavy / Flickr
Chris Lange
Published:

Sweden is the newest country to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). With this addition, NATO greatly adds to its military might, especially in terms of its navy. While Sweden might not have the biggest or the most advanced military, it has a prominent coastline in Northern Europe that is patrolled by one of the largest navies on the planet.

Although Sweden does not have any aircraft carriers, it has one of the largest fleets of patrol vessels in the world. Also unlike many countries, Sweden owns a handful of submarines and corvette-class warships.

There are a number of formidable navies within NATO, not just Sweden. The United States is by far considered the strongest naval power in the world, boasting 11 aircraft carriers. Italy ranks high as well, with over 300 warships and submarines in its navy, along with two aircraft carriers. (These are all seven world powers with aircraft carriers, ranked.)

To identify the NATO countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score.

There is one country in NATO that has no military and thus no navy, and that country is Iceland. This frozen nation never established a naval force, despite being a founding member of NATO. Instead, Iceland relies on the collective defense guarantee should any need arise. A few other countries in NATO are completely landlocked and have no need for a navy as well. (These are the NATO countries with the highest military spending.)

Here is a look at the NATO countries with the most military ships and submarines:

32. Iceland

  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 3.5038 – #136 out of 145

31. North Macedonia

  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

30. Luxembourg

  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145

29. Slovakia

L-39NG | Aero L-39 Albatros, N139SR
  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

28. Hungary

  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

27. Czechia

Czechia+military+aircraft | W-3A Sokol Helicopter Czechia
  • Total ships and submarines: 0
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

26. Slovenia

Slovenia+military+aircraft | 160310-F-NH180-165
  • Total ships and submarines: 2
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 2
  • Military strength score: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

25. Belgium

  • Total ships and submarines: 9
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 2
  • Military strength score: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

24. Estonia

  • Total ships and submarines: 10
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 6
  • Military strength score: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

23. Lithuania

  • Total ships and submarines: 11
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 4
  • Military strength score: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

22. Montenegro

  • Total ships and submarines: 13
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 5
  • Military strength score: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

21. Latvia

  • Total ships and submarines: 18
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 11
  • Military strength score: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

20. Albania

  • Total ships and submarines: 19
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 19
  • Military strength score: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

19. Romania

  • Total ships and submarines: 20
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Frigates: 3
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 3
  • Military strength score: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

18. Norway

  • Total ships and submarines: 25
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 6
  • Frigates: 4
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 17
  • Military strength score: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

17. Croatia

  • Total ships and submarines: 32
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 10
  • Military strength score: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

16. Bulgaria

  • Total ships and submarines: 40
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 3
  • Frigates: 4
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 2
  • Military strength score: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

15. Poland

  • Total ships and submarines: 45
  • Total submarines: 1
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Frigates: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 3
  • Military strength score: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

14. Germany

  • Total ships and submarines: 64
  • Total submarines: 6
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 5
  • Frigates: 12
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 0
  • Military strength score: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

13. Canada

  • Total ships and submarines: 67
  • Total submarines: 4
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 12
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 14
  • Military strength score: 0.3813 – #27 out of 145

12. Denmark

  • Total ships and submarines: 91
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 9
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 45
  • Military strength score: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

11. Netherlands

  • Total ships and submarines: 112
  • Total submarines: 3
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 6
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 4
  • Military strength score: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

10. Portugal

  • Total ships and submarines: 113
  • Total submarines: 2
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Frigates: 5
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 20
  • Military strength score: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

9. United Kingdom

  • Total ships and submarines: 117
  • Total submarines: 10
  • Aircraft carriers: 2
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Destroyers: 6
  • Patrol vessels:: 26
  • Military strength score: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

8. France

  • Total ships and submarines: 128
  • Total submarines: 9
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Destroyers: 10
  • Patrol vessels:: 15
  • Military strength score: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

7. Spain

  • Total ships and submarines: 168
  • Total submarines: 3
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 23
  • Military strength score: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

6. Turkey

  • Total ships and submarines: 186
  • Total submarines: 12
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 9
  • Frigates: 16
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 34
  • Military strength score: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

5. Greece

  • Total ships and submarines: 187
  • Total submarines: 11
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 13
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 35
  • Military strength score: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

4. Finland

  • Total ships and submarines: 246
  • Total submarines: 0
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 8
  • Military strength score: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

3. Italy

  • Total ships and submarines: 309
  • Total submarines: 8
  • Aircraft carriers: 2
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Frigates: 13
  • Destroyers: 4
  • Patrol vessels:: 18
  • Military strength score: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

2. Sweden

Denmark+Black+Hawk+helicopter | Sailor observes as an SH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter prepares for take off from the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey
  • Total ships and submarines: 353
  • Total submarines: 5
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Patrol vessels:: 298
  • Military strength score: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

1. United States

  • Total ships and submarines: 472
  • Total submarines: 64
  • Aircraft carriers: 11
  • Corvettes: 23
  • Frigates: 0
  • Destroyers: 75
  • Patrol vessels:: 5
  • Military strength score: 0.0699 – #1 out of 145

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, aircraft carrier, counties with the most military members, Navy, submarine, United States, warship, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World