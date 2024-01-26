America's Worst Airline cityswift / Flickr

Some media and research firms rate the best and worst airlines. One released by The Wall Street Journal is particularly visible because of the paper’s 3.9 million subscribers.

The Wall Street Journal’s “The Best and Worst Airlines of 2023” includes nine major U.S. airlines. Its metrics include on-time arrivals, canceled flights, extreme delays, two-hour tarmac delays, mishandled baggage and involuntary bumping. The data came from Pulse, a data platform owned by Anuvu, and DOT data for 12 months before the publication of the rating. Based on how this DOT data is collected, some measurements started in October 2022, while others were from data that started in November of the same year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) was the worst of the nine carriers again, as it was in 2022 and 2021 as well. The analysts wrote: “JetBlue finished last in four categories: on-time arrivals, canceled flights, delays longer than 45 minutes and tarmac delays.” JetBlue defended its performance by saying that its large operation at New York’s busy airports hurt perceptions of its service. The company told the paper, “We have the highest level of exposure to New York of any airline, and that continues to make an apples-to-apples comparison with other carriers difficult.” (Are you flying out of one of the 10 airports with the most cancellations?)

JetBlue has other problems. It is trying to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. A federal judge blocked the deal because it would cut into the consumer choice of carriers. This could be appealed, so the buyout fight may not be over.

The Wall Street Journal did not take into account JetBlue’s merger problems or its exposure to New York airports. The airline stayed in last place as it has now for three years.

