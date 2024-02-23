These States Pay Air Traffic Controllers the Most Comstock / Getty Images

The job of an air traffic controller carries immense responsibility—directing take-offs, landings, and aircraft in flight requires precision, quick decisions, and grace under pressure. But along with the demanding role comes competitive pay that outpaces many other occupations. When adjusted for cost of living, some states stand out for the highest salaries for air traffic controllers. The range is wide. Read on for the top 15 states where air traffic controllers can expect the largest paychecks compared to living costs.

Using data from the BLS’ May 2022 Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program, 24/7 Wall St. identified how much air traffic controllers make in each state. States were ranked on the median annual wage for all air traffic controllers in 2022. Data on cost of living is from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and is based on regional price parity in 2022 (Most recent data).

Across all 50 states, the median annual wage for air traffic controllers ranges from about $77,580 to $169,940.

15. California

Median annual salary for occupation: $133,640.00

$133,640.00 Cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 50

50 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $116,975.09

$116,975.09 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -12.47% less than U.S. average

14. Tennessee

Median annual salary for occupation: $138,670.00

$138,670.00 Cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 17

17 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $150,045.10

$150,045.10 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.20% greater than U.S. average

13. Indiana

Median annual salary for occupation: $139,940.00

$139,940.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest) : 18

: 18 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $151,391.29

$151,391.29 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.18% greater than U.S. average

12. Utah

Median annual salary for occupation: $140,230.00

$140,230.00 Cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest) : 10

: 10 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $150,045.10

$150,045.10 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -12.47% less than U.S. average

11. Hawaii

Median annual salary for occupation: $141,250.00

$141,250.00 Cost of living rank (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 49

49 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $125,939.91

$125,939.91 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -10.84% less than U.S. average

10. Kansas

Median annual salary for occupation: $143,830.00

$143,830.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 11

11 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $158,269.09

$158,269.09 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 10.04% greater than U.S. average

9. Ohio

Median annual salary for occupation: $146,020.00

$146,020.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 16

16 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $158,504.71

$158,504.71 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 8.55% greater than U.S. average

8. New Jersey

Median annual salary for occupation: $147,620.00

$147,620.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 48

48 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $133,080.91

$133,080.91 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -9.85% less than U.S. average

7. Minnesota

Median annual salary for occupation: $156,870.00

$156,870.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 30

30 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $160,443.50

$160,443.50 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 2.28% greater than U.S. average

6. Texas

Median annual salary for occupation: $157,310.00

$157,310.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 29

29 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $161,223.87

$161,223.87 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: 2.49% greater than U.S. average

5. New York

Median annual salary for occupation: $159,200.00

$159,200.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 44

44 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $147,102.39

$147,102.39 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -7.60% less than U.S. average

4. Colorado

Median annual salary for occupation: $159,580.00

$159,580.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 39

39 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $155,920.83

$155,920.83 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -2.29% less than U.S. average

3. Georgia

Median annual salary for occupation: $163,550.00

$163,550.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 26

26 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $170,366.76

$170,366.76 Cost of Living compared to U.S. average: 4.17% greater than U.S. average

2. New Hampshire

Median annual salary for occupation: $166,570.00

$166,570.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 45

45 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $153,837.39

$153,837.39 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -7.64% less than U.S. average

1. Virginia

Median annual salary for occupation: $169,940.00

$169,940.00 Cost of living (#1 is the lowest and #50 is the highest): 37

37 Cost-of-living-adjusted median annual salary for occupation: $166,308.38

$166,308.38 Cost of living compared to U.S. average: -2.14% less than U.S. average

It's fascinating how the compensation for air traffic controllers can vary so widely from state to state, painting a vivid picture of each state's economic landscape.

