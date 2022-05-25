This Is the Fastest Car in History

Americans are obsessed with fast cars. Whether they are measured by how quickly they go from zero to 60 miles per hour, big V8s, V10s and V12s power fast cars consumers can buy. Cars with horsepower over 1,000 dominate races. Electric engine cars have changed this trend. Their batteries now drive them faster than gasoline-powered engines.

To determine the fastest car in history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed automotive outlets such as Top Speed, Motortrend and MotorBiscuit to compile a list of the available production cars with the highest top speed capabilities.

We are still not sure exactly how fast the fastest car in the world can go. It should be able to hit speeds well over 300 miles per hour, but its full capability has not yet been unleashed on the test track.



Though the thought of having a supercar is appealing, it is only attainable for the super-wealthy. These cars are impressive feats of engineering and are generally incredibly limited in supply. This often pushes their price tags into the millions. Even the priciest mass-market cars are nowhere near as expensive.

The fastest car in the world is the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut, which has a top speed of over 310 mph.



