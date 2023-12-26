The World's Fastest Tesla Courtesy of Tesla

Most of the ten fastest cars in America are EVs. At least, that is what the auto media claim. Many speed tests involve how quickly a vehicle moves from a standing stop of 60 MPH. Five seconds is impressive. Four seconds means the car is among the fastest people can buy from a dealership. Under three seconds is insane. The fastest street-legal car people can buy in the US is the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid. According to the Tesla, “Model S Plaid has the quickest acceleration of any vehicle in production.” The Plaid can go from zero to 60 in 2.1 seconds. This is the best-selling car in America.

The Model S Plaid has a base price of just under $110,000. While expensive, it is much less expensive than many superfast gas-powered cars. A Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS can cost $240,000. It runs on a Twin-turbo six-cylinder horizontally opposed engine. It will go from zero to 60 in 3.1 seconds, according to MotorTrend. It also gets about 16 MPG. A full tank of gas for the Porsche costs about $70. People can charge a Tesla Plaid in their garages for about $15. This car has the worst gas mileage.

Why is the Plaid so fast? It is primarily because of how EVs are configured. The Plaid has three fairly small electric engines (gas-powered cars have one). These generate an extraordinary 1,020 HP. Another reason is based on torque. Car and Driver writes, “Electric motors’ inherent advantage in their ability to quickly deliver maximum torque from rest is the major reason so many EVs are quick. “ The power of engine rotation is defined as “torque.” The Plaid is also AWD, meaning the engines can engage all four wheels.

When Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk introduced the Model S Plaid in 2021, he spoke about the nine years that the Model S had been produced at one of Tesla’s earliest plants. He talked about the ongoing improvements of the Model S. Ultimately, his answer about why Tesla produced the Plaid was simple. His company produced the fastest car because it could. It was simply part of the evolution of America’s largest EV company.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.