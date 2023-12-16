Who Owns Dave & Busters? JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to going out, there aren’t many places that are better for the whole family than Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY). Even with local places we love, there’s nothing like Dave & Buster’s. The combination of a restaurant and an entire arcade is what sets them apart. There are amazing deals to be had when you combine your meal with a certain amount of credits that can be used towards games. It’s also one of the best places to date, regardless of your age.

Competing and having fun for a reasonable price will never go out of style. It helps that the food and drinks they serve are good as well. You don’t have to sacrifice one for the other. The popularity of this restaurant and arcade has many wondering why this wasn’t ever a thing earlier in time. Who owns Dave & Buster’s and is the mastermind behind it?

Who Owns Dave & Buster’s?

Source: ilbusca / Getty Images

Dave & Buster’s is currently sold on Wall Street, meaning anyone who wants to can purchase it. That’s right. If you frequent Dave & Buster’s with your family and loved ones, it would make sense for you to own part of it. The reason companies like going public on the stock market is because it creates an easier way to make money and raise funds. This way, they don’t have to go to the bank to pay back a loan that they might have otherwise had to take out to expand and get going.

Since there’s not one sole owner at the top, the company has a board of people who make the decisions. Chris Morris is the CEO of Dave & Buster’s today. He’s one of the main reasons why Dave & Buster’s has stayed so successful over the years. But what exactly has happened during the storied history of Dave & Buster’s and how was it created?

What’s the History of Dave & Buster’s?

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Back in 1982, David Corrivean and James “Buster” Corley opened the first restaurant. Buster got the idea from working at a bar in Arkansas that had a gaming area next door. He figured why not combine the two, so the men did just that. The idea quickly became profitable, so much so that in 1989, the Edison Brothers Stores bought out most of the company to help finance the expansion of the now-popular chain in other markets around the United States.

Andy Newman took the company public back in 1995, which helped the chain spread even quicker. Even though there were only ten different franchises by 1997, it was clear this idea was working and that people were excited to try it out, regardless of where they lived. This also was around the time pinball machines, video games, and other arcade games were truly taking off. Families were easily able to go and enjoy a night out for cheap, which is what they did.

The company tried to take its product international by going to the United Kingdom. For whatever reason, the restaurant didn’t do as well over there in the late 1990s. There have been talks of taking the franchise to the Middle East for countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Sadly, both founders have passed away and aren’t around anymore to see the joy they bring to the faces of those who go to Dave & Buster’s.

What Could the Stock Price of Dave & Buster’s Get to?

Source: monsitj / iStock via Getty Images

As of December 2023, Dave & Buster’s stock is selling for $47 per share. Over the last five years, other than during COVID-19, the stock has stayed mostly between the $30 and $55 per share value. This appears to be one of the higher points for the stock. It’s also worth noting how quickly the stock recovered after people deemed it safe to go back out into the world and to restaurants. All of this being said, the stats appear to show that the stock is going to fall in the coming months.

This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just looking at the pattern of where the stock has been over the last couple of years. People are far more likely to want to go out during the summer months to restaurants. This is thanks to the warmer weather and longer amount of daylight we get during these months.

If you’re thinking about buying some Dave & Buster’s stock, it might be a good idea to wait it out until the price fully drops. When it does, then pounce. You can also feel good about putting a good amount of money into it, thanks to the patterns we have seen over the last half-decade. Dave & Buster’s is synonymous with fun in almost every household you visit. It’s no wonder they’ve been around for so long and will continue to be.

