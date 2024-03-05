9 Irish Whiskey Brands to Avoid cagkansayin / iStock via Getty Images

Not everyone who chooses to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is inclined to do so with a vividly green beer or even a Guinness. For many who imbibe, the appropriate choice is an Irish whiskey instead.

This whiskey variety is distilled and matured on the island of Ireland, as well as meeting some other requirements. It was believed to be the most popular spirit in the world at one time, but the industry declined until there were just two distilleries left in Ireland in the 1960s. However, the popularity of Irish whiskey has seen a resurgence since the 1990s, and it may now be the fastest-growing spirit in the world. (See which are the 20 best whiskey brands in the world.)

Barley is the primary ingredient of Irish whiskey, so it is not as sweet as bourbon, which generally has corn as a main ingredient. Moreover, it typically is distilled three times, making it smoother than scotch. Irish whiskey is considered a good sipping whiskey, either neat or on the rocks. And it makes a great mixer too, in coffee, with ginger ale, or in any number of cocktails. For those new to this whiskey experience, or just wanting to try something different for St. Patrick’s Day, we offer nine brands it may be best to avoid. Note though that’s not because any of the brands featured here are of poor quality or unpalatable. In fact, these brands are, by and large, solid, affordable choices. It’s just that it isn’t hard to do better. Of course, tastes and preferences will vary.

Here are nine Irish whiskey brands to avoid, for St. Patrick’s Day or every day.

Bushmills

Distilled in: Bushmills, Northern Ireland

Bushmills, Northern Ireland By: Old Bushmills Distillery

Old Bushmills Distillery Website: Bushmills

Bushmills Note: Established in 1608, it is the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world.

Jameson

Distilled in: Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland By: Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Website: Jameson Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey Note: The world’s best-selling Irish whiskey.

Kinahan’s

Distilled in: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland By: Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey

Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey Website: Kinahan’s Whiskey

Kinahan’s Whiskey Note: Established in 1779 and relaunched in 2014.

Paddy’s Old Irish

Distilled in: Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland By: Sazerac

Sazerac Website: Paddy Whiskey

Paddy Whiskey Note: The fourth largest-selling Irish whiskey in the world.

Proper No. Twelve

Distilled in: Bushmills, Northern Ireland

Bushmills, Northern Ireland By: Proper Whiskey

Proper Whiskey Website: Proper Whiskey

Proper Whiskey Note: Established in 2018 by UFC champion and Dublin native, Connor McGregor.

Redbreast

Distilled in: Cork, Ireland

Cork, Ireland By: Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard Website: Redbreast Whiskey

Redbreast Whiskey Note: The largest-selling single pot still Irish whiskey in the world.

The Sexton

Distilled in: Bushmills, Northern Ireland

Bushmills, Northern Ireland By: Proximo Spirits

Proximo Spirits Website: The Sexton

The Sexton Note: Distilled in copper pots and aged in sherry casks.

Tullamore Dew

Distilled in: Tullamore, Ireland

Tullamore, Ireland By: William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Website: Tullamore Dew

Tullamore Dew Note: The second-largest-selling brand of Irish whiskey globally.

West Cork

Distilled in: Skibbereen, Ireland

Skibbereen, Ireland By: West Cork Distillers

West Cork Distillers Website: West Cork Distillers

West Cork Distillers Note: Founded in 2003, now one of the largest distilleries in Ireland.

ALERT: 5.25% Yield Is 8x National Average (Sponsored) Robinhood Gold just rolled out a wild 5.25% APY yield for members, a whopping 8x the national average and way better than treasuries. Earn an eye watering amount of money while you sleep. Sign up using the link below or click here to start earning today.