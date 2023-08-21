Can Apple Sell $200 Billion Worth of iPhones?

Investors who think Apple's best days are behind it usually use slowing iPhone sales as the basis of their argument. Apple has had over a dozen generations of the world's best-known smartphones. However, in Apple's most recently reported quarter, revenue from iPhone sales dropped to $39.7 billion from $40.7 billion in the same quarter a year ago.



Many Apple optimists think Apple’s financial fortunes will be saved by the new iPhone 15. Apple releases a new iPhone every September. Each has a new suite of hardware and software improvements. Apple gambles that there are enough upgrades to keep people rushing to Apple stores or those run by Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.



There are rumors that the iPhone 15 will have a new charging port compatible with most other smartphones. People will no longer be annoyed about the need to keep two charging systems. The iPhone’s port will be the same as the ones used on most PCs and competing smartphones.



Other improvements and changes include a thinner case. The iPhone 15 may also have a titanium shell, which will replace the one on current models that is made of steel. Apple always adds a more powerful chip. The new one is known as the 3-nanometer A17. Each generation of iPhone gets a “better” camera too. According to Mac Rumors, this will be a “telephoto lens technology as part of their standard three-camera array.”



One risk Apple worries about is that the upgrades on its new iPhones will not improve enough to drive huge sales.

For the iPhone to succeed, Apple will need to sell $200 billion of them from its launch next month until the same date next year. Otherwise, the pace will be too slow to support the optimist’s view of iPhone demand. Apple’s financial success depends on it.