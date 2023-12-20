Best Gift Baskets You Can Still Buy Before Christmas Amazon.com

The 2023 holiday shopping season is quickly winding down. Unfortunately, many of us find our energy and creativity cratering right along with it. Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most exhausting. The seemingly never-ending shopping list is enough to make even the merriest among us eventually say, “Bah! Humbug.” However, there is a simple option to help you finish up your shopping. A gift basket is a super easy option for a creative, thoughtful gift, especially if you are fresh out of ideas for those last few folks on your list. We found some of the very best Christmas gift baskets and boxes available this year to take the stress out of your last-minute shopping. (And thankfully, none of these gift baskets are on our list of 10 things to never buy on Amazon.)

Many of these gifts cost from $25 to $50, with a few over $100. They cover a variety of themes and interests (although chocolate is a perennial favorite in gift baskets). Whether you are shopping for a boss, coworker, or your child’s teacher, there is certain to be a gift on this list that will fit the bill. There are also more personal, intimate gift baskets on this list that would be perfect for friends, family, and romantic partners.

To compile this list of the best Christmas gift baskets, 24/7 Wall St. consulted third-party product review sites, Google Trends, and Amazon product reviews. Since the shopping season is nearly over, only gift baskets with Prime shipping were included. A great Christmas gift doesn’t mean much if it arrives too late, right?

Here are 26 gift baskets sure to please even the hardest-to-buy-for person on your list.

This gift basket is loaded with chocolate-covered pretzels, peppermint patties, peanut clusters, and much more.

Company: EUASOOO

EUASOOO Product Type: Spa Supplies

Spa Supplies Expected Price: $29.99

Pamper her with this gift basket featuring a tumbler, diamond soap, bath bomb, bath salt, scented candle, and a special message card.

Give a sweet gift with these four sample bottles of flavor-infused organic maple syrup from Vermont.

This gift basket is a healthy and thoughtful gift.

Cheese and summer sausage make a super yummy gift.

Company: Nutty Novelties

Nutty Novelties Product Type: Peanut Butter Sampler

Peanut Butter Sampler Expected Price: $29.95

These four flavors (butterscotch, chocolate, honey roasted, and cinnamon) will delight any peanut butter aficionado.

Company: JERKY

JERKY Product Type: Jerky Sampler

Jerky Sampler Expected Price: $39.99

The carnivore on your list will love the gift of jerky.

Company: Tea Forte

Tea Forte Product Type: Tea Supplies

Tea Supplies Expected Price: $45

Anytime can be tea time with this lovely gift set.

Company: Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club Product Type: Coffee Sampler

Coffee Sampler Expected Price: $39.99

This four pack of single origin coffees is perfect for any java lover.

Company: Chef’s Vision

Chef’s Vision Product Type: Themed Knives

Themed Knives Expected Price: $59.95

These unique knives are both decorative and super useful in the kitchen.

This gift set includes a bamboo cheese board, sleek cheese knives, labels, a wine opener, markers, and charcuterie accessories.

Company: LKDJR

LKDJR Product Type: Scented Candles

Scented Candles Expected Price: $23.99

Help her burn the stress away with these four essential oil candles.

These tasty cookies and brownies come in a “Merry Christmas” tin.

This gift basket contains a Redbox gift card and lots of movies snacks such as popcorn, Sour Patch Kids, Hot Tamales, and more.

Company: Cooking Gift Set Co.

Cooking Gift Set Co. Product Type: Mulled Wine Spice Sampler

Mulled Wine Spice Sampler Expected Price: $59.99

Mulled wine is a European winter tradition. The oenophile on your list will love experimenting with the different spices in this gift set.

Companies: Lindor, Ghirardelli, Starbucks, and Ferrero Rocher

Lindor, Ghirardelli, Starbucks, and Ferrero Rocher Product Type: Assorted Chocolate Gifts

Assorted Chocolate Gifts Expected Price: $27.99

Warm up on a winter evening with hot cocoa and decadent chocolate truffles.

Company: Wine Country Gift Baskets

Wine Country Gift Baskets Product Type: Gourmet Snacks

Gourmet Snacks Expected Price: $175

This giant gift basket is full of favorites from California’s wine country, including chocolates, Spanish style tapas, peppercorn crackers, garlic herb cheese wedges, and so much more.

This eight-piece kit includes all-natural apple, cherry, and hickory wood chips for the backyard meat smoker.

With all this deliciousness, breakfast really will become the most important meal of the day.

This Ferrero Rocher gift box is full of holiday indulgence.

Company: Thoughtfully Gifts

Thoughtfully Gifts Product Type: Hot Sauce Sampler

Hot Sauce Sampler Expected Price: $29.95

Some like it hot, so give them this hot sauce gift set.

Company: Tortuga Rum Cake Company

Tortuga Rum Cake Company Product Type: Assorted Rum Cakes

Assorted Rum Cakes Expected Price: $33.65

Rum. Cake. On their own, those two words are great. Paired together, they are utterly delightful.

Brighten up her Christmas with this sunny gift basket.

Company: Papa Vince

Papa Vince Product Type: Italian Food Sampler

Italian Food Sampler Expected Price: $115.95

This gift basket brings a taste of Italy to any home.

Godiva chocolates…it doesn’t get better than that.

