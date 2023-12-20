Best Gift Baskets You Can Still Buy Before Christmas

Consumer Products

The 2023 holiday shopping season is quickly winding down. Unfortunately, many of us find our energy and creativity cratering right along with it. Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most exhausting. The seemingly never-ending shopping list is enough to make even the merriest among us eventually say, “Bah! Humbug.” However, there is a simple option to help you finish up your shopping. A gift basket is a super easy option for a creative, thoughtful gift, especially if you are fresh out of ideas for those last few folks on your list. We found some of the very best Christmas gift baskets and boxes available this year to take the stress out of your last-minute shopping. (And thankfully, none of these gift baskets are on our list of 10 things to never buy on Amazon.)

Many of these gifts cost from $25 to $50, with a few over $100. They cover a variety of themes and interests (although chocolate is a perennial favorite in gift baskets). Whether you are shopping for a boss, coworker, or your child’s teacher, there is certain to be a gift on this list that will fit the bill. There are also more personal, intimate gift baskets on this list that would be perfect for friends, family, and romantic partners.

To compile this list of the best Christmas gift baskets, 24/7 Wall St. consulted third-party product review sites, Google Trends, and Amazon product reviews. Since the shopping season is nearly over, only gift baskets with Prime shipping were included. A great Christmas gift doesn’t mean much if it arrives too late, right?

Here are 26 gift baskets sure to please even the hardest-to-buy-for person on your list.

1. Chocolate Gift Basket

This gift basket is loaded with chocolate-covered pretzels, peppermint patties, peanut clusters, and much more.

2. Relaxing Spa Set Gift Basket

Pamper her with this gift basket featuring a tumbler, diamond soap, bath bomb, bath salt, scented candle, and a special message card.

3. Maple Syrup Gift Box

Give a sweet gift with these four sample bottles of flavor-infused organic maple syrup from Vermont.

4. Dried Fruit & Nut Gift Basket

This gift basket is a healthy and thoughtful gift.

5. Cheese & Sausage Sampler Gift Basket

Cheese and summer sausage make a super yummy gift.

6. Peanut Butter Gift Pack

These four flavors (butterscotch, chocolate, honey roasted, and cinnamon) will delight any peanut butter aficionado.

7. Jerky Gift Basket

The carnivore on your list will love the gift of jerky.

8. Tea Gift Set

Anytime can be tea time with this lovely gift set.

9. Gourmet Coffee Gift Set

This four pack of single origin coffees is perfect for any java lover.

10. Kitchen Knife Gift Box

These unique knives are both decorative and super useful in the kitchen.

11. Charcuterie Boards Gift Set

This gift set includes a bamboo cheese board, sleek cheese knives, labels, a wine opener, markers, and charcuterie accessories.

12. Aromatherapy Candles Gift Set

Help her burn the stress away with these four essential oil candles.

13. Cookie Gift Tin

These tasty cookies and brownies come in a “Merry Christmas” tin.

14. Movie Night Gift Basket

This gift basket contains a Redbox gift card and lots of movies snacks such as popcorn, Sour Patch Kids, Hot Tamales, and more.

15. Mulled Wine Gift Set

Mulled wine is a European winter tradition. The oenophile on your list will love experimenting with the different spices in this gift set.

16. Fresh Fruit Gift Basket

Amazon doesn’t have fresh fruit gift bask…oh.

17. Truffles & Peppermint Hot Cocoa Gift Basket

Warm up on a winter evening with hot cocoa and decadent chocolate truffles.

18. Gourmet Sweet & Savory Gift Basket

This giant gift basket is full of favorites from California’s wine country, including chocolates, Spanish style tapas, peppercorn crackers, garlic herb cheese wedges, and so much more.

19. Wood Smoked BBQ Grill Set

This eight-piece kit includes all-natural apple, cherry, and hickory wood chips for the backyard meat smoker.

20. Berry Breakfast Gift Basket

With all this deliciousness, breakfast really will become the most important meal of the day.

21. Luxury Chocolate Holiday Gift Box

This Ferrero Rocher gift box is full of holiday indulgence.

22. Hot Sauce Gift Set

Some like it hot, so give them this hot sauce gift set.

23. Rum Cake Variety Pack

Rum. Cake. On their own, those two words are great. Paired together, they are utterly delightful.

24. Sunflower-Themed Gift Basket

Brighten up her Christmas with this sunny gift basket.

25. Italian Food Gift Basket

This gift basket brings a taste of Italy to any home.

26. Godiva Chocolatier Gift Basket

Godiva chocolates…it doesn’t get better than that.

