Best Gift Baskets You Can Still Buy Before Christmas

The 2023 holiday shopping season is quickly winding down. Unfortunately, many of us find our energy and creativity cratering right along with it. Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most exhausting. The seemingly never-ending shopping list is enough to make even the merriest among us eventually say, “Bah! Humbug.” However, there is a simple option to help you finish up your shopping. A gift basket is a super easy option for a creative, thoughtful gift, especially if you are fresh out of ideas for those last few folks on your list. We found some of the very best Christmas gift baskets and boxes available this year to take the stress out of your last-minute shopping. (And thankfully, none of these gift baskets are on our list of 10 things to never buy on Amazon.)
Many of these gifts cost from $25 to $50, with a few over $100. They cover a variety of themes and interests (although chocolate is a perennial favorite in gift baskets). Whether you are shopping for a boss, coworker, or your child’s teacher, there is certain to be a gift on this list that will fit the bill. There are also more personal, intimate gift baskets on this list that would be perfect for friends, family, and romantic partners.
To compile this list of the best Christmas gift baskets, 24/7 Wall St. consulted third-party product review sites, Google Trends, and Amazon product reviews. Since the shopping season is nearly over, only gift baskets with Prime shipping were included. A great Christmas gift doesn’t mean much if it arrives too late, right?
Here are 26 gift baskets sure to please even the hardest-to-buy-for person on your list.
1. Chocolate Gift Basket
- Company: Bonnie & Pop
- Product Type: Dark, White, and Milk Chocolate
- Expected Price: $35.99
This gift basket is loaded with chocolate-covered pretzels, peppermint patties, peanut clusters, and much more.
2. Relaxing Spa Set Gift Basket
- Company: EUASOOO
- Product Type: Spa Supplies
- Expected Price: $29.99
Pamper her with this gift basket featuring a tumbler, diamond soap, bath bomb, bath salt, scented candle, and a special message card.
3. Maple Syrup Gift Box
- Company: Runamok
- Product Type: Maple Syrup Sampler
- Expected Price: $31.95
Give a sweet gift with these four sample bottles of flavor-infused organic maple syrup from Vermont.
4. Dried Fruit & Nut Gift Basket
- Company: Bonnie & Pop
- Product Type: Fruits & Nuts
- Expected Price: $36.99, $37.99, or $59.99
This gift basket is a healthy and thoughtful gift.
5. Cheese & Sausage Sampler Gift Basket
- Company: Wisconsin’s Best
- Product Type: Cheese and Sausage
- Expected Price: $44.99
Cheese and summer sausage make a super yummy gift.
6. Peanut Butter Gift Pack
- Company: Nutty Novelties
- Product Type: Peanut Butter Sampler
- Expected Price: $29.95
These four flavors (butterscotch, chocolate, honey roasted, and cinnamon) will delight any peanut butter aficionado.
7. Jerky Gift Basket
- Company: JERKY
- Product Type: Jerky Sampler
- Expected Price: $39.99
The carnivore on your list will love the gift of jerky.
8. Tea Gift Set
- Company: Tea Forte
- Product Type: Tea Supplies
- Expected Price: $45
Anytime can be tea time with this lovely gift set.
9. Gourmet Coffee Gift Set
- Company: Atlas Coffee Club
- Product Type: Coffee Sampler
- Expected Price: $39.99
This four pack of single origin coffees is perfect for any java lover.
10. Kitchen Knife Gift Box
- Company: Chef’s Vision
- Product Type: Themed Knives
- Expected Price: $59.95
These unique knives are both decorative and super useful in the kitchen.
11. Charcuterie Boards Gift Set
- Company: Bambüsi
- Product Type: Bamboo Cheese Board Set
- Expected Price: $50.99
This gift set includes a bamboo cheese board, sleek cheese knives, labels, a wine opener, markers, and charcuterie accessories.
12. Aromatherapy Candles Gift Set
- Company: LKDJR
- Product Type: Scented Candles
- Expected Price: $23.99
Help her burn the stress away with these four essential oil candles.
13. Cookie Gift Tin
- Company: David’s Cookies
- Product Type: Cookies and Brownies
- Expected Price: $36.76
These tasty cookies and brownies come in a “Merry Christmas” tin.
14. Movie Night Gift Basket
- Company: Cheshire Solutions
- Product Type: Movie Snacks & Popcorn Gift Set
- Expected Price: $44.95
This gift basket contains a Redbox gift card and lots of movies snacks such as popcorn, Sour Patch Kids, Hot Tamales, and more.
15. Mulled Wine Gift Set
- Company: Cooking Gift Set Co.
- Product Type: Mulled Wine Spice Sampler
- Expected Price: $59.99
Mulled wine is a European winter tradition. The oenophile on your list will love experimenting with the different spices in this gift set.
16. Fresh Fruit Gift Basket
- Company: A Gift Inside
- Product Type: Fresh Fruit, Crackers, Cheese, and Nuts
- Expected Price: $38
Amazon doesn’t have fresh fruit gift bask…oh.
17. Truffles & Peppermint Hot Cocoa Gift Basket
- Companies: Lindor, Ghirardelli, Starbucks, and Ferrero Rocher
- Product Type: Assorted Chocolate Gifts
- Expected Price: $27.99
Warm up on a winter evening with hot cocoa and decadent chocolate truffles.
18. Gourmet Sweet & Savory Gift Basket
- Company: Wine Country Gift Baskets
- Product Type: Gourmet Snacks
- Expected Price: $175
This giant gift basket is full of favorites from California’s wine country, including chocolates, Spanish style tapas, peppercorn crackers, garlic herb cheese wedges, and so much more.
19. Wood Smoked BBQ Grill Set
- Company: Cooking Gift Set Co.
- Product Type: All-Natural Smoker Wood Chips
- Expected Price: $54.99
This eight-piece kit includes all-natural apple, cherry, and hickory wood chips for the backyard meat smoker.
20. Berry Breakfast Gift Basket
- Company: Stonewall Kitchen
- Product Type: Gourmet Jam, Syrup, and Breakfast Food Mixes
- Expected Price: $136
With all this deliciousness, breakfast really will become the most important meal of the day.
21. Luxury Chocolate Holiday Gift Box
- Company: Ferrero Rocher
- Product Type: Hazelnut Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Coconut Chocolates
- Expected Price: $26.38
This Ferrero Rocher gift box is full of holiday indulgence.
22. Hot Sauce Gift Set
- Company: Thoughtfully Gifts
- Product Type: Hot Sauce Sampler
- Expected Price: $29.95
Some like it hot, so give them this hot sauce gift set.
23. Rum Cake Variety Pack
- Company: Tortuga Rum Cake Company
- Product Type: Assorted Rum Cakes
- Expected Price: $33.65
Rum. Cake. On their own, those two words are great. Paired together, they are utterly delightful.
24. Sunflower-Themed Gift Basket
- Company: Mollywatr
- Product Type: Blanket, Tumbler, Bath Bomb, Etc.
- Expected Price: $42.99
Brighten up her Christmas with this sunny gift basket.
25. Italian Food Gift Basket
- Company: Papa Vince
- Product Type: Italian Food Sampler
- Expected Price: $115.95
This gift basket brings a taste of Italy to any home.
26. Godiva Chocolatier Gift Basket
- Company: Godiva
- Product Type: Assorted Gourmet Chocolate Products
- Expected Price: $74.99
Godiva chocolates…it doesn’t get better than that.
