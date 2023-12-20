The 31 Most Popular Gifts on Amazon kasinv / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon trucks are common sights on U.S. roads throughout the year, but even more so during the holidays. It seems Santa has traded in his reindeer and sleigh for thousands upon thousands of these bluish-gray vans with the arrow-shaped smile. While it would be impossible to list every single thing occupying space inside these delivery trucks, we do know some of the most popular gifts on Amazon this year. (Online shopping is expected to reach $221.8 billion this holiday season. Check out the full story here.)

24/7 Wall St. consulted Amazon’s “Most Gifted” page to compile this list of the 31 most popular gifts on Amazon. The online retailer lists 36 different gift categories on this page. The “Digital Educational Resources” category contained no gifts at the time of publication. Three of the gifts listed below occupied the top spot in multiple categories. Amazon’s “Most Gifted” page is updated daily.

The gifts on this list range from around $5 to $225, with many costing around $20 to $30. There will almost certainly be some items on this list that can help you finish your last-minute shopping, whatever your budget.

Editor’s Note: We picked these items exclusively based on the stated methodology. This article includes affiliate links, and 24/7 Wall St. could get a share of the revenue from sales if you buy something, at no extra cost to you!

Amazon Gift Categories: Amazon Devices & Accessories; Climate Pledge Friendly; Electronics

Amazon Devices & Accessories; Climate Pledge Friendly; Electronics Company: Amazon

Amazon Product type: Smart Speaker

Smart Speaker Expected price: $22.99

A smart speaker is always a smart gift!

Amazon Gift Category: Amazon Renewed

Amazon Renewed Company: Apple

Apple Product type: Tablet

Tablet Expected price: $225

$225

This late 2019 iPad is well over $100 less than a new comparable model, which certainly helps your gift-giving budget.

Amazon Gift Category: Appliances

Appliances Company: Silonn

Silonn Product type: Ice Maker

Ice Maker Expected price: $89.99

Your New Year’s Eve party will need lots of ice, and this countertop ice maker will ensure you don’t run out.

Amazon Gift Category: Arts, Crafts & Sewing

Arts, Crafts & Sewing Company: Redtwo

Redtwo Product type: Bracelet Making Kit

Bracelet Making Kit Expected price: $9.99

Got a crafty DIYer on your list? This bracelet-making kit is a super thoughtful kit that is easy on your wallet.

The bookworm in your life will love this!

Amazon Gift Category: Automotive

Automotive Company: PULIDIKI

PULIDIKI Product type: Car Cleaning Gel

Car Cleaning Gel Expected price: $8.49

Car interiors have tons of crevices that are impossible to clean…until you try this cleaning gel.

Amazon Gift Category: Baby

Baby Company: Pampers

Pampers Product type: Diapers

Diapers Expected price: $28.22

Know someone who has welcomed a new arrival in 2023? There is no more practical gift than this.

Amazon Gift Category: Beauty & Personal Care

Beauty & Personal Care Company: SOL DE JANEIRO

SOL DE JANEIRO Product type: Body Spray

Body Spray Expected price: $24

Give a hint of the tropics this Christmas.

This book contains over 1,500 random facts about history, science, pop culture, and much more.

Amazon Gift Category: Camera & Photo Products

Camera & Photo Products Company: Gskyer

Gskyer Product type: Telescope

Telescope Expected price: $69.99

The Wise Men followed a star, meaning a telescope might just be the most Christmasy gift ever.

Looking for the perfect gift for all the Swifties in your life? Look no further.

Amazon Gift Category: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry Company: Carhartt

Carhartt Product type: Hat

Hat Expected price: $29.98

He’ll be warm and stylish this winter in this Carhartt beanie.

Amazon Gift Category: Collectible Coins

Collectible Coins Company: N/A

N/A Product type: World Coins

World Coins Expected price: $18.38

Got a coin collector on your list? This gift is money! (Literally.)

Amazon Gift Category: Computers & Accessories

Computers & Accessories Company: Amazon

Amazon Product type: Children’s Tablet

Children’s Tablet Expected price: $59.99

This is a great deal on a quality children’s tablet.

Amazon Gift Category: Entertainment Collectibles

Entertainment Collectibles Company: Superior Sports Investments

Superior Sports Investments Product type: Trading Cards

Trading Cards Expected price: $16.95

The Fortnite online game took the world by storm in 2017 and it remains popular today.

Amazon Gift Category: Gift Cards

Gift Cards Company: Amazon

Amazon Product type: Gift Card

Gift Card Expected price: $50 and up

Stop stressing over that hard-to-buy-for person. Give them an Amazon gift card and let them pick out their own gift.

Amazon Gift Category: Grocery & Gourmet Food

Grocery & Gourmet Food Company: Ferrero Rocher

Ferrero Rocher Product type: Confections

Confections Expected price: $7.89

These hazelnut and chocolate confections are a wonderfully decadent holiday treat.

Amazon Gift Category: Handmade Products

Handmade Products Company: CANARY ROAD

CANARY ROAD Product type: Pillow

Pillow Expected price: $23.95

Remind them that, though the miles may keep you separate, love brings you together.

Amazon Gift Category: Health & Household

Health & Household Company: Amazon

Amazon Product type: Batteries

Batteries Expected price: $7.67 (8 pack)

Nothing puts a damper on a gift like “batteries not included.” Don’t let it happen to you!

Amazon Gift Categories: Home & Kitchen; Kitchen & Dining

Home & Kitchen; Kitchen & Dining Company: Stanley

Stanley Product type: Tumbler

Tumbler Expected price: $20

This tumbler features double wall vacuum insulation, keeping your drink hot or cold for hours.

This blockbuster movie makes a great gift.

Amazon Gift Category: Musical Instruments

Musical Instruments Company: BONAOK

BONAOK Product type: Microphone

Microphone Expected price: $25.59

Who’s ready to belt out “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on this karaoke mic?

Amazon Gift Category: Office Products

Office Products Company: FreshCut Paper

FreshCut Paper Product type: Greeting Card Display

Greeting Card Display Expected price: $15

This unique greeting card doubles as a poinsettia bouquet.

Amazon Gift Category: Patio, Lawn & Garden

Patio, Lawn & Garden Company: Alpha Grillers

Alpha Grillers Product type: Digital Probe Food Thermometer

Digital Probe Food Thermometer Expected price: $12.78

This is a perfect gift for the grill master on your list.

Amazon Gift Category: Pet Supplies

Pet Supplies Company: Best Pet Supplies

Best Pet Supplies Product type: Dog Toy

Dog Toy Expected price: $5.99

Don’t forget your furry best friend this holiday season!

Amazon Gift Category: Software

Software Company: TurboTax

TurboTax Product type: Tax Software

Tax Software Expected price: $55.99

No one wants to think about it during the holidays, but tax season is right around the corner.

Amazon Gift Category: Sports & Outdoors

Sports & Outdoors Company: TOSY

TOSY Product type: Flying Disc Toy

Flying Disc Toy Expected price: $62.99

Remember when we used to toss unlit frisbees like we were cavemen or something? Those days are over.

Amazon Gift Category: Sports Collectibles

Sports Collectibles Company: Panini

Panini Product type: Sports Trading Cards

Sports Trading Cards Expected price: $19.20

The collector your list would love to receive this 30-pack of football trading cards.

Amazon Gift Category: Tools & Home Improvement

Tools & Home Improvement Company: Ring

Ring Product type: Video Doorbell

Video Doorbell Expected price: $54.99

Give convenience and security with a Ring video doorbell this holiday season.

Amazon Gift Categories: Toys & Games; Unique Finds

Toys & Games; Unique Finds Company: SHASHIBO

SHASHIBO Product type: Sensory Box

Sensory Box Expected price: $25

This is a wonderful gift for the fidgety puzzle-solver on your list.

Amazon Gift Category: Video Games

Video Games Company: Nintendo

Nintendo Product type: Video Game

Video Game Expected price: $54.95

Gamers have loved Super Mario Brothers since 1983. They still do today.

