Amazon trucks are common sights on U.S. roads throughout the year, but even more so during the holidays. It seems Santa has traded in his reindeer and sleigh for thousands upon thousands of these bluish-gray vans with the arrow-shaped smile. While it would be impossible to list every single thing occupying space inside these delivery trucks, we do know some of the most popular gifts on Amazon this year. (Online shopping is expected to reach $221.8 billion this holiday season. Check out the full story here.)
24/7 Wall St. consulted Amazon’s “Most Gifted” page to compile this list of the 31 most popular gifts on Amazon. The online retailer lists 36 different gift categories on this page. The “Digital Educational Resources” category contained no gifts at the time of publication. Three of the gifts listed below occupied the top spot in multiple categories. Amazon’s “Most Gifted” page is updated daily.
The gifts on this list range from around $5 to $225, with many costing around $20 to $30. There will almost certainly be some items on this list that can help you finish your last-minute shopping, whatever your budget.
1. Echo Dot
- Amazon Gift Categories: Amazon Devices & Accessories; Climate Pledge Friendly; Electronics
- Company: Amazon
- Product type: Smart Speaker
- Expected price: $22.99
A smart speaker is always a smart gift!
2. Apple iPad (Late 2019)
This late 2019 iPad is well over $100 less than a new comparable model, which certainly helps your gift-giving budget.
3. Countertop Ice Maker
Your New Year’s Eve party will need lots of ice, and this countertop ice maker will ensure you don’t run out.
4. Clay Beads Bracelet Making Kit
- Amazon Gift Category: Arts, Crafts & Sewing
- Company: Redtwo
- Product type: Bracelet Making Kit
- Expected price: $9.99
Got a crafty DIYer on your list? This bracelet-making kit is a super thoughtful kit that is easy on your wallet.
5. The Dictionary of Lost Words
- Amazon Gift Category: Audible Books & Originals
- Company: Pip Williams (author)
- Product type: Book
- Expected price: Kindle: $5.73, Hardcover: $8.18, Audiobook: $12.60, MP3 CD: $25.76
The bookworm in your life will love this!
6. Car Cleaning Gel Kit
- Amazon Gift Category: Automotive
- Company: PULIDIKI
- Product type: Car Cleaning Gel
- Expected price: $8.49
Car interiors have tons of crevices that are impossible to clean…until you try this cleaning gel.
7. Pampers Swaddlers Diapers
Know someone who has welcomed a new arrival in 2023? There is no more practical gift than this.
8. Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
- Amazon Gift Category: Beauty & Personal Care
- Company: SOL DE JANEIRO
- Product type: Body Spray
- Expected price: $24
Give a hint of the tropics this Christmas.
9. Interesting Facts For Curious Minds
- Amazon Gift Category: Books
- Company: Jordan Moore (author)
- Product type: Book
- Expected price: Kindle Unlimited: $0, Paperback: $12.79, Audiobook: $12.96, Hardcover: $23.81
This book contains over 1,500 random facts about history, science, pop culture, and much more.
10. Telescope
- Amazon Gift Category: Camera & Photo Products
- Company: Gskyer
- Product type: Telescope
- Expected price: $69.99
The Wise Men followed a star, meaning a telescope might just be the most Christmasy gift ever.
11. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) [2 LP]
- Amazon Gift Category: CDs & Vinyl
- Company: Taylor Swift (artist)
- Product type: Album
- Expected price: MP3: $13.49, Audio CD: $13.97, Audio Cassette: $29.98, Vinyl: $37.97
Looking for the perfect gift for all the Swifties in your life? Look no further.
12. Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie
- Amazon Gift Category: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
- Company: Carhartt
- Product type: Hat
- Expected price: $29.98
He’ll be warm and stylish this winter in this Carhartt beanie.
13. World Coin Grab Bag (Over 50 Coins)
- Amazon Gift Category: Collectible Coins
- Company: N/A
- Product type: World Coins
- Expected price: $18.38
Got a coin collector on your list? This gift is money! (Literally.)
14. Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet
- Amazon Gift Category: Computers & Accessories
- Company: Amazon
- Product type: Children’s Tablet
- Expected price: $59.99
This is a great deal on a quality children’s tablet.
15. 2020 FORTNITE Series 2 Trading Cards
- Amazon Gift Category: Entertainment Collectibles
- Company: Superior Sports Investments
- Product type: Trading Cards
- Expected price: $16.95
The Fortnite online game took the world by storm in 2017 and it remains popular today.
16. Amazon Gift Card
- Amazon Gift Category: Gift Cards
- Company: Amazon
- Product type: Gift Card
- Expected price: $50 and up
Stop stressing over that hard-to-buy-for person. Give them an Amazon gift card and let them pick out their own gift.
17. Assorted Pralines
- Amazon Gift Category: Grocery & Gourmet Food
- Company: Ferrero Rocher
- Product type: Confections
- Expected price: $7.89
These hazelnut and chocolate confections are a wonderfully decadent holiday treat.
18. Personalized Pillow
- Amazon Gift Category: Handmade Products
- Company: CANARY ROAD
- Product type: Pillow
- Expected price: $23.95
Remind them that, though the miles may keep you separate, love brings you together.
19. Batteries
- Amazon Gift Category: Health & Household
- Company: Amazon
- Product type: Batteries
- Expected price: $7.67 (8 pack)
Nothing puts a damper on a gift like “batteries not included.” Don’t let it happen to you!
20. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
- Amazon Gift Categories: Home & Kitchen; Kitchen & Dining
- Company: Stanley
- Product type: Tumbler
- Expected price: $20
This tumbler features double wall vacuum insulation, keeping your drink hot or cold for hours.
21. Oppenheimer
- Amazon Gift Category: Movies & TV
- Company: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
- Product type: Movie
- Expected price: DVD: $19.96, Blue-ray: $24.96, 4K: $29.96
This blockbuster movie makes a great gift.
22. Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone
- Amazon Gift Category: Musical Instruments
- Company: BONAOK
- Product type: Microphone
- Expected price: $25.59
Who’s ready to belt out “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on this karaoke mic?
23. Pop-Up Poinsettia Bouquet
- Amazon Gift Category: Office Products
- Company: FreshCut Paper
- Product type: Greeting Card Display
- Expected price: $15
This unique greeting card doubles as a poinsettia bouquet.
24. Instant Read Meat Thermometer
- Amazon Gift Category: Patio, Lawn & Garden
- Company: Alpha Grillers
- Product type: Digital Probe Food Thermometer
- Expected price: $12.78
This is a perfect gift for the grill master on your list.
25. Plush Dog Toy
- Amazon Gift Category: Pet Supplies
- Company: Best Pet Supplies
- Product type: Dog Toy
- Expected price: $5.99
Don’t forget your furry best friend this holiday season!
26. TurboTax 2023 Software
- Amazon Gift Category: Software
- Company: TurboTax
- Product type: Tax Software
- Expected price: $55.99
No one wants to think about it during the holidays, but tax season is right around the corner.
27. LED Flying Disc
- Amazon Gift Category: Sports & Outdoors
- Company: TOSY
- Product type: Flying Disc Toy
- Expected price: $62.99
Remember when we used to toss unlit frisbees like we were cavemen or something? Those days are over.
28.Football Trading Cards
- Amazon Gift Category: Sports Collectibles
- Company: Panini
- Product type: Sports Trading Cards
- Expected price: $19.20
The collector your list would love to receive this 30-pack of football trading cards.
29. Ring Video Doorbell
- Amazon Gift Category: Tools & Home Improvement
- Company: Ring
- Product type: Video Doorbell
- Expected price: $54.99
Give convenience and security with a Ring video doorbell this holiday season.
30. Magnetic Fidget Cube
- Amazon Gift Categories: Toys & Games; Unique Finds
- Company: SHASHIBO
- Product type: Sensory Box
- Expected price: $25
This is a wonderful gift for the fidgety puzzle-solver on your list.
31. Super Mario Bros Wonder – Nintendo Switch
- Amazon Gift Category: Video Games
- Company: Nintendo
- Product type: Video Game
- Expected price: $54.95
Gamers have loved Super Mario Brothers since 1983. They still do today.
