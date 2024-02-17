17 Cookie Brands to Avoid Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

We all love cookies. They’re tasty, crumbly, and delicious. Some cookies are as big as your head. Other cookies are tiny, like your thumb. There are chocolate chip cookies. Also, there are shortbread cookies. Peanut butter is also a popular flavor. Then, there are chocolate-covered cookies. Cookies are a popular snack in our culture, and you have probably eaten one at one point.

With all this in mind, we decided to look at some cookie brands that you have seen in your local supermarket at some point or another and rate how appealing they are. The goal is to have the best cookie possible when eating one. Certain brands from the grocery store do not always provide the flavor or zest you are looking for. Moreover, some don’t even last in the packaging. Some brands even put way too much sugar or extra ingredients. With that said, let’s take a look at 17 cookie brands to avoid.

To create this list, we looked at reviews across the spectrum from customers who purchased the products across Amazon, Wal-Mart, and other retail stores. We also checked out some food critics who tried the products. We looked at several factors, such as taste, texture, and ingredients. Lastly, we also looked at ratings and reviews by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit that looks at store-brand cookies and rates them based on health factors.

17. Grandma’s Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

The problem with Grandma’s Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies is the inconsistent texture. Some customers complained about the cookies being hard when they were supposed to be soft cookies. Others complained about the bland taste. Many others noted that the cookies were stale when they attempted to eat them. But the main complaint was about the added ingredients that took away from what was supposed to be a chocolate chip cookie.

Grandma’s Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies have hydrogenated oil in them. A thesis submitted to the National Library of Medicine showcased how hydrogenated trans fats can have a negative effect on your body, with the potential for rising plasma lipid levels. The artificial ingredients and preservatives make this a tough product to buy, knowing you may not get the cookie flavors without the extra additives. Grandma’s Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies is one of the cookie brands to avoid based on those sentiments and the other factors that go into this cookie.

16. Newtons Soft & Chewy Strawberry

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

If you are looking for a great strawberry flavor, you may have thought about buying Newton’s Soft and Cherry Strawberry. You believe you will get a bar that tastes like strawberries. In this case, you get a little more, too. In addition to the Strawberry Puree, you will also get a dose of corn syrup and canola oil. Corn syrup can raise your blood sugar and canola oil can cause obesity, according to numerous health experts. Having too much in large doses can cause these health issues.

Customers who tried this product alleged that it did not taste good. A few others noted the lack of freshness in the cookies. The number one complaint among consumers was that these cookies do not last long after opening.

15. Keebler Coconut Dreams: Fudge, Coconut & Caramel

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

You probably know the Keebler elves. They are popular brand characters that have sold cookies for a long time. In this scenario, their Coconut Dreams Fudge Coconut & Caramel are among the worst cookie brands to avoid. They overload it with fudge. That takes away from the coconut and caramel flavors. If you are looking for a cookie with all three flavors meshed into one without the added ingredients, this isn’t it.

You also have to remember that these cookies are also packed with things that are not good for you. In fact, just two cookies contain a total of 19 grams of sugar, which is about 38 percent of the daily sugar intake level (which is 50 grams), according to the FDA and Nutrition Label. You can make these cookies at home without the added sugars.

14. Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies

Source: Oksana_S / Getty Images

Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies are the only shortbread cookies you will see on this list and are one of the cookie brands to avoid. The main complaints about these shortbread cookies are the taste and texture. Some customers alleged that the cookies were crumbly and broken. Others stated it did not taste like shortbread. When you eat a good shortbread cookie, it should have a good mix of butter and sweetness. But this cookie doesn’t have any of that.

The main problem with Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies is that they often do not taste fresh and do not stay intact, according to certain reviews. If you are looking for a good shortbread to try, Madeleines gives you the fresh bakery flavor you are missing with Lorna Doone Shortbread.

13. Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

Source: jfmdesign / Getty Images

Not many people know that Famous Amos changed their recipe. The old cookie crumbled a lot when you opened the pack and ate some. You would think they would have changed that when they created the new recipe. Instead, the new Famous Amos Belgium Chocolate version also crumbles when you open the packaging and eat it. The old Famous Amos was relatively affordable. The new packages are expensive. But are they worth the price?

Some customers reviewed the Famous Amos Belgium Chocolate Chip. The main takeaway from these reviews was that the taste was awful. Many stated that the taste and texture were awful. They also noted that these cookies crumble just as much as the original brand. The Famous Amos brand has hard cookies that are better to avoid if you are looking for a tasty chocolate chip cookie.

12. Chips Ahoy! with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Many people enjoy Chips Ahoy! with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups because it blends two of their favorite things in the world: chocolate chips and peanut butter cups. It is a good idea. But unfortunately, it falls flat with this product. In this case, you are better off baking your own chocolate chip peanut butter cup cookie to avoid the extra additives.

Many of the people who bought this product shared their displeasure at the mixture of the flavors. One person stated that the cookie dough in the cookies felt dry. Others noted that it was too sweet. Another review stated that the peanut butter taste was lacking in these cookies. There were other reviews that alleged that these cookies were soft and mushy. You have better cookie options out there.

11. Mini Nilla Wafers

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Vanilla might be a better option than chocolate. When you go to your local Smart & Final, you spot a box of mini Vanilla wafers. But you will get a lot of high fructose corn syrup instead when you get mini Nilla wafers. This will dissolve the vanilla flavor you are looking for when trying this cookie. In fact, some of these cookies can be stale and not provide great flavor at all.

If you are looking for legitimate vanilla in your cookies, Country Choice Organic Snacking Cookies can give you what you need. It has organic vanilla in it that is that gives you more of the taste you are looking for in a vanilla cookie. It also does not have all the extra additives that you don’t want in your cookies while giving you the best vanilla wafers possible.

10. Oreos Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Oreo has a distinct taste. You taste the creme inside the two chocolate cookies. When you bite into it, you taste the cocoa for the most part, along with a slight ting of creme filling. Of course, mixing in peanut butter pie seems like a good idea. But in this case, you also get a poor blending of flavors. Think about it. You offer a product that claims they will offer half of each. The majority of the time, there is an inconsistent mix.

One food critic related that they taste the peanut butter more than the chocolate when they bite into these. Another critic noted that this was very heavy on the graham flavor. They also noted that the chocolate was underwhelming. If you are searching for a cookie with the perfect blend of chocolate and peanut butter, there are better options.

9. Chips Ahoy!

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

You probably will see more bags of Chips Ahoy! in your local Albertsons store than any other cookie brand. It is probably the Coke of the cookie world. But having something in abundance doesn’t mean it’s good. Remember, you see a lot of Chips Ahoy! products, but it is not particularly the best cookie for you. Or, these cookies don’t always stay in the best shape when you open the package.

Many of the reviews about Chips Ahoy! on Chick Advisor related that they were often dry and crumbly. Others stated that they could barely taste the chocolate chip flavors. Another stated that these cookies were too dry. If you are looking for a better alternative, Simple Mills Chocolate Chip Cookies can give you that. It is organic and will give you a better texture than Chips Ahoy! would.

8 Oreos

Source: DanielBendjy / Getty Images

To put it into perspective, EWG gave Oreo a 9 rating out of 10 (with 10 being among the unhealthiest). The health website also noted that there was an incredibly high processing concern. There are also no solid ingredients or health benefits. The chocolate you get in it is mainly cocoa powder. Oreos are also not good for your gut and kills off good bacteria that your body needs. Remember, the FDA does not allow Oreo to call the filing in the center cream. That’s because it is instead made from hydrogenated vegetable oil.

But it isn’t even just the health detriments. Oreo just flat-out doesn’t taste good. Often, the creme is not as flavorful as you would like. Annie’s Organic Grabbits Chocolate Sandwich Cookies is an alternative option for you. If you buy this product, you will get a product that is organic and vegan, reducing the artificial ingredients you get in most cookies. Plus, you will be able to taste the filling better.

7. Pepperidge Farm Milk Chocolate Milano

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Pepperidge Farm Milano Milk Chocolate offers a unique cookie. There aren’t many cookies on the market that are in this distinct style. But it also has some of the same issues as other cookies on this. For one thing, the taste and texture of this cookie is inconsistent. Some customers have noted that there were too many crumbs in the packaging of these cookies.

Other customers noticed that the cookies were dry. A common complaint among reviewers was the lack of chocolate in these cookies. For a cookie that promotes itself as milk chocolate, you want to taste it. In this case, Pepperidge Farm Milano Milk Chocolate fails to deliver.

6. Golden Oreo

You would think that a Golden Oreo would be a good idea. You are using vanilla creme instead of chocolate with a wonderful mixing of flavors. When Nabisco created this cookie, that was the intent. Ultimately, it falls flat because it doesn’t hit the mark when it comes to a vanilla creme cookie. The cookie got a 74 percent rating on the official Oreo website.

Some of the complaints about the Golden Oreo included the lack of taste. They noted that the cookie crumbles too easily. Another person cited the lack of creme filling in these specific cookies. This makes it a cookie brand that you should avoid if you see it on the shelves.

5. Oreo Mint Flavor Creme

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Adding peppermint to Oreo cookies is a subtle way to compete with Girl Scout Cookies. But it is very difficult to top a cookie that is beloved by many people across the country. Oreo Mint Flavor Creme attempts to do just that as they produced this offering as a member of the Oreo family. But in this case, it does not nearly match the quality of the Girl Scouts of America.

Many cookie reviewers related that the taste was average at best, ranking 2.75 out of 5. They also gave it a 3 out of 5 for texture. In comparison, Girl Scout’s Thin Mints got a 4.25 out of 5. The irony here was that the Oreo Mint Flavor Creme had a better appearance, while Thin Mints had a better taste. Therefore, Oreo Mint Flavor Creme is one of the cookie brands to avoid because you won’t get the same great minty taste.

4. Chips Ahoy Candy Blasts

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

You have seen a few Chips Ahoy! cookies on this list already. But you haven’t seen anything like Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts. Some things should not be mixed. In this case, Nabisco thought it was a good idea to combine the flavors of chocolate chip and M&Ms. When you mix two strong sweet elements, you often will get some inconsistent flavors. It often can affect the way the cookie comes out.

Many people who tried this product stated that it was dry and crumbly with not much taste. Another customer stated that the candy flavor did not mesh well with the chocolate chips. There were other reviews from people who felt they were loaded with sugar and did not offer anything new to the Chips Ahoy! brand. Others stated the cookie was too hard. It is definitely something you can skip.

3. Oreo Mega Stuf

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Adding even more cream to Oreo makes it one of the worst cookie brands to avoid on the market today. Imagine Oreo. This is the sandwich cookie with creme in the middle of two cookies. Adding more cream to it does you no favors. It is comparable to adding cheese to cheese. You are not really enhancing the food you are attempting to eat but rather just diluting the flavor and adding more of the same food.

In this case, the Oreo Megastuf is too sweet for some people. The cookie also does not hold up and often breaks. If you bite into the Oreo Megastuf, you will also get an inconsistent taste that leaves you wishing you were eating something else. Sometimes, adding more creme to the product does not add anything you would already get if you already liked Oreo.

2. BelVita Cranberry Orange Crunchy Breakfast Biscuits

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Of all the brands that start with B, belVita is one you are probably familiar with because you have probably seen many of their commercials. They are popular. But they are not a good breakfast option. Consider the fact that these biscuits can often be stale or flavorless, which is not a good way to start the day. If you are looking for a good breakfast bar that offers great taste and is a good health option for you.

It also does not fill you up in the way you need. In other words, you will be hungry again after eating a bar or two. And it is even worse when the taste is bad. Snickerdoodle Protein Cookies is a good alternative. Not only do you have the good taste of the snickerdoodle, you also get 15 grams of protein in each bar. That is enough to fill you up and keep you content until your next meal. In the meantime, skip belVita Crunchy Cranberry Orange.

1. Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies

Source: Publc Domain

You have finally made it to the single worst cookie on our list. It was once a legendary cookie that many people applauded. Currently, there have been complaints about the size of the cookie. Many have complained about the bland flavor. Some indicated that the texture was not great, and it could have been better.

There were other reviews that indicated that there was too much grease in these cookies. A common complaint among consumers was the size of the creme pies, with many noticing that these were a lot smaller than they remembered. Ultimately, it is best to skip this cookie and look for similar products that have retained their quality.

URGENT – New Seats Available (sponsored) Top financial advisors are now accepting new clients for 2024! Finding the right advisor can be the difference between retiring early, or working forever. Don’t waste a moment matching with the right advisor for you. Every moment today can mean riches tomorrow, with the right advisor by your side. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!