Short Sellers Pile Into One Alt Energy Stock, Mixed on Solar

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mixed during the two-week reporting period that ended on October 30. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on two solar stocks and soared on one of five alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest rose to 8.3 million shares. That represents about 9.2% of the company’s float. In the two-week short interest period, the share price increased by about 5.8%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $97.93, and shares traded at $84.55 on Wednesday.

SunPower Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest dropped by 8.4% to 38.2 million shares, or 47.2% of the company’s float. In the short interest period, the share price fell by about 5.8%. Its 52-week range is $2.64 to $20.30, and shares traded at $18.57 on Wednesday.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest rise by 0.4% during the two-week period. Some 10.9% of the total float, or about 4.9 million shares, were short. The share price decreased by around 6.6% over the two weeks and traded Wednesday at $40.90, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $44.86.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) short interest decreased by 6.1% during the two-week period. Some 44.3 million shares were short as of October 30, or about 16% of the total float. The share price dropped by 18% in the period, and the stock traded at $2.65 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $0.48 to $3.50.

Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PLUG) short interest fell by 8.8% to 65.8 million shares. About 16.62% of the shares were short. In the latter half of October, the share price tumbled by 17.8%. Its 52-week range is $2.53 to $22.46, and the high was posted Wednesday morning.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) short interest decreased by 6.3% to 2.6 million shares. About 1.8% of the company’s float was short. The share price slipped by about 8.8% in the two-week period. The stock traded at $2.80 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.75.

Bloom Energy Corp.’s (NYSE: BE) short interest dropped by 11% in the two weeks. Some 16.4 million shares were short, representing about 17.3% of the company’s total float. The stock price plunged by more than 33% during the period. Shares traded Wednesday at $16.85, in a 52-week range of $3.00 to $23.38.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) saw short interest for the two-week period soar by about 101% to 4.2 million shares. About 6.6% of the company’s float was short. Shares traded at $5.90 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $0.22 to $11.44.