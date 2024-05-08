Top American-Made 9mm Pistol Companies artas / iStock via Getty Images

Pistols, particularly semi-automatic handguns, have surged in popularity with American gun owners in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the number of pistols manufactured in the U.S. more than tripled between 2009 and 2022, from fewer than 1.9 million to over 6.1 million. Rising pistol sales in recent years has been largely driven by demand for 9mm firearms.

As recently as 2010, pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition accounted for less than 30% of all U.S. pistol production. Now, over 61% of all American-made pistols are chambered in 9mm. A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that 72% of American gun owners keep a firearm primarily for protection — and 9mm pistols are well suited for that purpose, both inside and outside the home.

For any type of firearm, different calibers have functional strengths and weaknesses, but of all available pistol calibers, 9mm is perhaps the most well-rounded. While smaller than many other common pistol calibers, 9mm ammunition does not necessarily sacrifice much in the way of ballistic performance as a self-defense round. The size of 9mm ammo also allows for more compact firearm designs, greater magazine capacity, and reduced recoil — making many 9mm pistols ideal concealed carry weapons.

Not only practical, 9mm ammunition is also relatively inexpensive, currently selling for as little as $0.14 per round, a fraction of the cost of other common handgun ammunition, including .45 caliber, .44 and .357 magnum. (Here is a look at the most and least expensive handgun calibers.)

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 22 companies making the most popular 9mm pistols in the United States. We reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the United States, and ranked them on total 9mm pistol production in 2022. Only companies that made at least 10,000 9mm pistols domestically in 2022 were considered.

Among the 22 companies on this list, annual 9mm pistol production ranges from about 10,100, to nearly 1.8 million. These companies dominate the industry, accounting for over 96% of all U.S. 9mm manufacturing. These companies include some of the largest arms manufacturers in the world, and for some, 9mm pistols account for only a small share of all firearms they produce. For others, meanwhile, 9mm firearms constitute over 90% of manufacturing output.

Not only popular with civilian gun owners, 9mm is also the standard sidearm caliber for the U.S. military, NATO forces, and law enforcement agencies across the country. (Here is a look at the sidearms used by the U.S. Army.)

Why It Matters

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group. In recent years, demand for specific firearms, like the 9mm pistol, have been a boon for gunmakers.

22. Masterpiece Arms Holding Company

Source: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,079 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

10,079 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DS9

DS9 Masterpiece Arms 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia

Georgia Masterpiece Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 11,850 (85.1% 9mm pistols)

21. Bond Arms, Inc

Source: thawornnurak / iStock via Getty Images

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,930 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

10,930 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9

Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9 Bond Arms 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas

Texas Bond Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 52,104 (21.0% 9mm pistols)

20. CZ-USA

Source: PopularOutcast / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 15,827 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

15,827 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B

P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B CZ-USA 9mm manufacturing location(s): Kansas and New York

Kansas and New York CZ-USA 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,286 (74.4% 9mm pistols)

19. Polymer80 Inc

Source: https://www.polymer80.com/ Wikipedia

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 16,620 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

16,620 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): PFC9, PFS9

PFC9, PFS9 Polymer80 9mm manufacturing location(s): Nevada

Nevada Polymer80 2022 total domestic firearm production: 16,620 (100% 9mm pistols)

18. Walther Manufacturing Inc

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 16,950 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

16,950 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): PDP, PPS, CCP

PDP, PPS, CCP Walther 9mm manufacturing location(s): Arkansas

Arkansas Walther 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,861 (56.8% 9mm pistols)

17. IWI US, Inc

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 17,036 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

17,036 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Jericho, Masada

Jericho, Masada IWI 9mm manufacturing location(s): Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (34.7% 9mm pistols)

16. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 19,548 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

19,548 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DB9, AM2

DB9, AM2 Diamondback 9mm manufacturing location(s): Florida

Florida Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (15.9% 9mm pistols)

15. EPP Team LLC

Source: Jonathanmallard / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,342 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

20,342 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): N/A

N/A EPP Team 9mm manufacturing location(s): New York

New York EPP Team 2022 total domestic firearm production: 22,457 (90.6% 9mm pistols)

14. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)

Source: Jack Kingsman / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 26,100 (0.7% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

26,100 (0.7% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): YC9, C9

YC9, C9 High-Point 9mm manufacturing location(s): Ohio

Ohio High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (29.7% 9mm pistols)

13. STI Firearms (Staccato)

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 30,284 (0.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

30,284 (0.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC

Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC Staccato 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas

Texas Staccato 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,390 (99.7% 9mm pistols)

12. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 75,265 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

75,265 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Dagger

Dagger Palmetto State Armory 9mm manufacturing location(s): South Carolina

South Carolina Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (13.6% 9mm pistols)

11. FN America, LLC

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,407 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

76,407 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): 509, Reflex, FNX-9

509, Reflex, FNX-9 FN America 9mm manufacturing location(s): South Carolina

South Carolina FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (55.1% 9mm pistols)

10. Shadow Systems LLC

Source: Votesmall / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,685 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

76,685 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): CR920, MR920, DR920

CR920, MR920, DR920 Shadow Systems 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas

Texas Shadow Systems 2022 total domestic firearm production: 76,685 (100% 9mm pistols)

9. Springfield Inc

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 88,137 (2.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

88,137 (2.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Hellcat, Echelon, XD

Hellcat, Echelon, XD Springfield 9mm manufacturing location(s): Illinois

Illinois Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (15.7% 9mm pistols)

8. Beretta USA

Source: Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 92,444 (2.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

92,444 (2.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): M9, 92FS, PX4

M9, 92FS, PX4 Beretta 9mm manufacturing location(s): Tennessee

Tennessee Beretta 2022 total domestic firearm production: 180,447 (51.2% 9mm pistols)

7. Kimber Mfg Inc

Source: ranna / Flickr

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 97,753 (2.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

97,753 (2.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV

LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV Kimber 9mm manufacturing location(s): Alabama

Alabama Kimber 2022 total domestic firearm production: 230,325 (42.4% 9mm pistols)

6. SCCY Industries

Source: YvesHoebeke / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 106,071 (2.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

106,071 (2.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DVG-1, CPX-1

DVG-1, CPX-1 SCCY 9mm manufacturing location(s): Florida

Florida SCCY 2022 total domestic firearm production: 113,159 (93.7% 9mm pistols)

5. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 167,871 (4.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

167,871 (4.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): G3, GX4, TS9

G3, GX4, TS9 Taurus 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia

Georgia Taurus 2022 total domestic firearm production: 287,650 (58.4% 9mm pistols)

4. Sturm, Ruger & Company

Source: Somers-all-the-time / Wikimedia Commons

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 229,177 (6.1% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

229,177 (6.1% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Max-9, Security 9, SR1911

Max-9, Security 9, SR1911 Ruger 9mm manufacturing location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina

Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (14.6% 9mm pistols)

3. Glock

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 300,506 (8.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

300,506 (8.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): G17, G19, G26

G17, G19, G26 Glock 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia

Georgia Glock 2022 total domestic firearm production: 465,117 (64.6% 9mm pistols)

2. Smith & Wesson

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 347,388 (9.2% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

347,388 (9.2% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS

M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS S&W 9mm manufacturing location(s): Missouri and Massachusetts

Missouri and Massachusetts S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (35.7% 9mm pistols)

1. Sig Sauer

9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 1,798,373 (47.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)

1,798,373 (47.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols) Popular 9mm pistol model(s): P365, P320, P226

P365, P320, P226 Sig Sauer 9mm manufacturing location(s): New Hampshire

New Hampshire Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (76.6% 9mm pistols)

