Top American-Made 9mm Pistol Companies

Pistols, particularly semi-automatic handguns, have surged in popularity with American gun owners in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the number of pistols manufactured in the U.S. more than tripled between 2009 and 2022, from fewer than 1.9 million to over 6.1 million. Rising pistol sales in recent years has been largely driven by demand for 9mm firearms.
As recently as 2010, pistols chambered for 9mm ammunition accounted for less than 30% of all U.S. pistol production. Now, over 61% of all American-made pistols are chambered in 9mm. A recent survey from the Pew Research Center found that 72% of American gun owners keep a firearm primarily for protection — and 9mm pistols are well suited for that purpose, both inside and outside the home.
For any type of firearm, different calibers have functional strengths and weaknesses, but of all available pistol calibers, 9mm is perhaps the most well-rounded. While smaller than many other common pistol calibers, 9mm ammunition does not necessarily sacrifice much in the way of ballistic performance as a self-defense round. The size of 9mm ammo also allows for more compact firearm designs, greater magazine capacity, and reduced recoil — making many 9mm pistols ideal concealed carry weapons.
Not only practical, 9mm ammunition is also relatively inexpensive, currently selling for as little as $0.14 per round, a fraction of the cost of other common handgun ammunition, including .45 caliber, .44 and .357 magnum. (Here is a look at the most and least expensive handgun calibers.)
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 22 companies making the most popular 9mm pistols in the United States. We reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the United States, and ranked them on total 9mm pistol production in 2022. Only companies that made at least 10,000 9mm pistols domestically in 2022 were considered.
Among the 22 companies on this list, annual 9mm pistol production ranges from about 10,100, to nearly 1.8 million. These companies dominate the industry, accounting for over 96% of all U.S. 9mm manufacturing. These companies include some of the largest arms manufacturers in the world, and for some, 9mm pistols account for only a small share of all firearms they produce. For others, meanwhile, 9mm firearms constitute over 90% of manufacturing output.
Not only popular with civilian gun owners, 9mm is also the standard sidearm caliber for the U.S. military, NATO forces, and law enforcement agencies across the country. (Here is a look at the sidearms used by the U.S. Army.)
Why It Matters
Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry advocacy group. In recent years, demand for specific firearms, like the 9mm pistol, have been a boon for gunmakers.
22. Masterpiece Arms Holding Company
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,079 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DS9
- Masterpiece Arms 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Masterpiece Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 11,850 (85.1% 9mm pistols)
21. Bond Arms, Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,930 (0.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Honey B, Roughneck, Stinger, Bullpup 9
- Bond Arms 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas
- Bond Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 52,104 (21.0% 9mm pistols)
20. CZ-USA
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 15,827 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): P-10, Shadow 2, 75 B
- CZ-USA 9mm manufacturing location(s): Kansas and New York
- CZ-USA 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,286 (74.4% 9mm pistols)
19. Polymer80 Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 16,620 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): PFC9, PFS9
- Polymer80 9mm manufacturing location(s): Nevada
- Polymer80 2022 total domestic firearm production: 16,620 (100% 9mm pistols)
18. Walther Manufacturing Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 16,950 (0.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): PDP, PPS, CCP
- Walther 9mm manufacturing location(s): Arkansas
- Walther 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,861 (56.8% 9mm pistols)
17. IWI US, Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 17,036 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Jericho, Masada
- IWI 9mm manufacturing location(s): Pennsylvania
- IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (34.7% 9mm pistols)
16. Diamondback Firearms LLC
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 19,548 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DB9, AM2
- Diamondback 9mm manufacturing location(s): Florida
- Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (15.9% 9mm pistols)
15. EPP Team LLC
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,342 (0.5% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): N/A
- EPP Team 9mm manufacturing location(s): New York
- EPP Team 2022 total domestic firearm production: 22,457 (90.6% 9mm pistols)
14. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 26,100 (0.7% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): YC9, C9
- High-Point 9mm manufacturing location(s): Ohio
- High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (29.7% 9mm pistols)
13. STI Firearms (Staccato)
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 30,284 (0.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Staccato CS, Staccato P, Staccato XC
- Staccato 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas
- Staccato 2022 total domestic firearm production: 30,390 (99.7% 9mm pistols)
12. Palmetto State Armory, LLC
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 75,265 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Dagger
- Palmetto State Armory 9mm manufacturing location(s): South Carolina
- Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (13.6% 9mm pistols)
11. FN America, LLC
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,407 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): 509, Reflex, FNX-9
- FN America 9mm manufacturing location(s): South Carolina
- FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (55.1% 9mm pistols)
10. Shadow Systems LLC
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 76,685 (2.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): CR920, MR920, DR920
- Shadow Systems 9mm manufacturing location(s): Texas
- Shadow Systems 2022 total domestic firearm production: 76,685 (100% 9mm pistols)
9. Springfield Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 88,137 (2.3% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Hellcat, Echelon, XD
- Springfield 9mm manufacturing location(s): Illinois
- Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (15.7% 9mm pistols)
8. Beretta USA
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 92,444 (2.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): M9, 92FS, PX4
- Beretta 9mm manufacturing location(s): Tennessee
- Beretta 2022 total domestic firearm production: 180,447 (51.2% 9mm pistols)
7. Kimber Mfg Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 97,753 (2.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): LW Nightstar, Aegis Elite, Pro CDP, Micro 9 ESV
- Kimber 9mm manufacturing location(s): Alabama
- Kimber 2022 total domestic firearm production: 230,325 (42.4% 9mm pistols)
6. SCCY Industries
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 106,071 (2.8% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): DVG-1, CPX-1
- SCCY 9mm manufacturing location(s): Florida
- SCCY 2022 total domestic firearm production: 113,159 (93.7% 9mm pistols)
5. Taurus International Manufacturing, Inc
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 167,871 (4.4% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): G3, GX4, TS9
- Taurus 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Taurus 2022 total domestic firearm production: 287,650 (58.4% 9mm pistols)
4. Sturm, Ruger & Company
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 229,177 (6.1% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): Max-9, Security 9, SR1911
- Ruger 9mm manufacturing location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina
- Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (14.6% 9mm pistols)
3. Glock
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 300,506 (8.0% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): G17, G19, G26
- Glock 9mm manufacturing location(s): Georgia
- Glock 2022 total domestic firearm production: 465,117 (64.6% 9mm pistols)
2. Smith & Wesson
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 347,388 (9.2% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): M&P 9, SD9, Equalizer TS
- S&W 9mm manufacturing location(s): Missouri and Massachusetts
- S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (35.7% 9mm pistols)
1. Sig Sauer
- 9mm pistols manufactured domestically in 2022: 1,798,373 (47.6% of all U.S.-made 9mm pistols)
- Popular 9mm pistol model(s): P365, P320, P226
- Sig Sauer 9mm manufacturing location(s): New Hampshire
- Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (76.6% 9mm pistols)
