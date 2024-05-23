Guns and Hunting

Most Popular American-Made Rifle Companies

For much of the last four decades, rifles have been the best-selling firearm type in the United States. Based on domestic manufacturing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, consumer demand for rifles exceeded every other type of firearm — including pistols, revolvers, and shotguns — in 20 of the last 37 years.

Though pistols have outsold rifles in recent years, rifles are seeing a resurgence in popularity among American gun owners. Over the 10 years between 2013 and 2022, more than 32.9 million rifles were manufactured in the United States, an 77% increase over the preceding 10-year period. Rising demand has been driven, in large part, by assault-style, modern sporting rifles, or MSRs. (Here is a look at America’s most popular semi-automatic rifles.)

MSRs are civilian firearms built on military rifle platforms, like the AR-15 or AK-47. According to the latest estimates from the industry advocacy group National Shooting Sports Foundation, nearly 70% of the 28.1 million MSRs in circulation since 1990 were sold within the last 10 years.

While MSRs are driving rifle sales in the United States, there is still a large consumer market for more traditional semi-automatic, bolt-action, and lever-action rifles. And dozens of U.S.-based gunmakers are catering to that demand, producing thousands of rifles every year.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 33 companies making the best-selling American-made rifles. We reviewed manufacturing figures for thousands of federally licensed gunmakers in the United States and ranked them on total rifle production in 2022.

The 33 companies on this list account for over 92% of the nearly 3.6 million rifles manufactured in the U.S. in 2022. Given the surge in popularity of civilian versions of AR-15, AK-47, and M-4 style rifles over the last decade, it is perhaps no surprise that nearly every company on this list manufactures some version of an MSR. Still, some of the top American rifle companies — including RemArms, maker of the popular bolt-action Model 700, and Henry Repeating Arms, a brand built almost entirely on lever-action rifles — focus on more traditional platforms. (Here is a look at the most versatile hunting rifle cartridges.)

Why It Matters

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Firearm sales in the U.S. hit historic highs during and after the pandemic. Both directly and indirectly, the U.S. arms and ammunition industry generated over $90 billion in economic output in 2023, and employed over 384,000 Americans, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. In recent years, surging demand for firearms, particularly MSRs, has been a boon for American gunmakers.

33. Pioneer Arms Corp.

Source: serikbaib / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,274 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Sporter AKM-46, Hellpup AKM-47
  • Pioneer Arms rifle production location(s): Florida
  • Pioneer Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 10,274 (100% rifles)

32. Stag Arms LLC

Stag+Arms+rifle | File:Extra parts carbine (18712089780).jpg
Source: File:Extra parts carbine (18712089780).jpg by Mitch Barrie from Reno, NV, USA / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 10,779 (0.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): STAG 15, STAG 10
  • Stag Arms rifle production location(s): Washington and Wyoming
  • Stag Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 20,601 (52.3% rifles)

31. LWRC International

LWRC+rifle | File:LWRCI R.E.P.R.20 Display in Armor School Museum 20130302.jpg
Source: File:LWRCI R.E.P.R.20 Display in Armor School Museum 20130302.jpg by 玄史生 / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 13,251 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): IC-9, IC-A5, SIX8 PSD
  • LWRC rifle production location(s): Maryland
  • LWRC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,066 (62.9% rifles)

30. RWC Group

Source: SKapl / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 14,062 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Kali 103, Kalashnikov KR103
  • RWC rifle production location(s): Florida
  • RWC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 23,837 (59.0% rifles)

29. Riley Defense Inc.

Source: angad84 / Flickr

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 15,408 (0.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): RAK-47-P, RAK308-C, RAK74-P
  • Riley Defense rifle production location(s): North Carolina
  • Riley Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 15,408 (100% rifles)

28. Great Lakes Firearms and Ammunition

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 17,147 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): GLFA .350 Legend, GLFA .450 Bushmaster, GLFA .223 Wylde Rifle
  • Great Lakes Firearms rifle production location(s): Michigan
  • Great Lakes Firearms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 21,198 (80.9% rifles)

27. Black Rain Ordnance Inc.

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 18,049 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): BRO-Fusion, BRO-PCC, Fallout15
  • Black Rain Ordnance rifle production location(s): Missouri
  • Black Rain Ordnance 2022 total domestic firearm production: 50,835 (35.5% rifles)

26. Outdoor Colors

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 19,553 (0.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): N/A
  • Outdoor Colors rifle production location(s): North Carolina
  • Outdoor Colors 2022 total domestic firearm production: 51,527 (37.9% rifles)

25. Heritage Manufacturing

Source: Jenniveve84 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,757 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Rancher Carbine
  • Heritage rifle production location(s): Georgia
  • Heritage 2022 total domestic firearm production: 308,040 (6.7% rifles)

24. Colt’s Manufacturing

Colt AR-15 Sporter Lightweight rifle - upper lower break (8378298627) by Steve Rainwater from Irving, US
Colt AR-15 Sporter Lightweight rifle - upper lower break (8378298627) (BY-SA 2.0) by Steve Rainwater from Irving, US
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 20,832 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): CBX, M5 Carbine, Magpul
  • Colt rifle production location(s): Connecticut
  • Colt 2022 total domestic firearm production: 158,797 (13.1% rifles)

23. IWI US, Inc

File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg by MathKnight
File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg (BY 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 21,140 (0.6% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Carmel, Galil ACE, Zion-15, Tavor X95
  • IWI rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania
  • IWI 2022 total domestic firearm production: 49,122 (43.0% rifles)

22. Del-Ton, Inc.

Arkansas gun show gun shop | Gun wall rack with rifles and pistol.
Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 24,448 (0.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Echo 316L, DT Scout, DT Sport, Sierra 316L
  • Del-Ton rifle production location(s): North Carolina
  • Del-Ton 2022 total domestic firearm production: 27,830 (87.8% rifles)

21. Bear Creek Arsenal LLC

Source: TKN / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 27,914 (0.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): BC-15
  • Bear Creek Arsenal rifle production location(s): North Carolina
  • Bear Creek Arsenal 2022 total domestic firearm production: 29,541 (94.5% rifles)

20. American Tactical Inc.

Source: American Tactical Imports Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 32,077 (0.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): TRX Bronco, Omni Hybrid Maxx
  • American Tactical rifle production location(s): South Carolina
  • American Tactical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 64,562 (49.7% rifles)

19. FN America, LLC

Mama Bear and Papa Bear by simonov
Mama Bear and Papa Bear (BY-SA 2.0) by simonov
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 35,144 (1.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): FN Scar, FN 15
  • FN America rifle production location(s): South Carolina
  • FN America 2022 total domestic firearm production: 138,595 (25.4% rifles)

18. Legacy Sports International

Source: Thinkstock / Stockbyte via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 41,564 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Stalker, Elevate, Gamepro
  • Legacy Sports rifle production location(s): Nevada
  • Legacy Sports 2022 total domestic firearm production: 75,310 (55.2% rifles)

17. Century Arms Inc.

Source: Bobbobarebob / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 43,146 (1.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): VSKA, BFT-47
  • Century Arms rifle production location(s): Vermont
  • Century Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 106,970 (40.3% rifles)

16. Strassells Machine Inc (High-Point)

Major Gun Show Held In Virginia
Source: 2016 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 45,900 (1.3% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): 995, 1095, 4095, 3895
  • High-Point rifle production location(s): Ohio
  • High-Point 2022 total domestic firearm production: 87,800 (52.3% rifles)

15. RemArms

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 48,697 (1.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): 700, 783
  • RemArms rifle production location(s): Georgia and New York
  • RemArms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 155,999 (31.2% rifles)

14. Keystone Sporting Arms

Source: JackF / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 54,200 (1.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Precision 6061, Precision Compact 722
  • Keystone Sporting Arms rifle production location(s): Pennsylvania
  • Keystone Sporting Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 60,269 (89.9% rifles)

13. TDJ Buyer, LLC

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 60,270 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): N/A
  • TDJ Buyer rifle production location(s): Utah
  • TDJ Buyer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 63,053 (95.6% rifles)

12. Daniel Defense LLC

Source: Mitch Barrie / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 61,923 (1.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Delta 5, DD4 RIII, MK12
  • Daniel Defense rifle production location(s): Georgia
  • Daniel Defense 2022 total domestic firearm production: 81,435 (76.0% rifles)

11. Kel Tec CNC Industries

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 69,874 (2.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): SU16, SUB2000, RFB
  • Kel Tec rifle production location(s): Florida
  • Kel Tec 2022 total domestic firearm production: 196,118 (35.6% rifles)

10. Maverick Arms, Inc. (Mossberg)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 74,309 (2.1% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): 715T, Patriot, MVP, 817
  • Maverick rifle production location(s): Connecticut and Texas
  • Maverick 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,404,697 (5.3% rifles)

9. Diamondback Firearms LLC

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 78,036 (2.2% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): DB10, DB9R
  • Diamondback rifle production location(s): Florida
  • Diamondback 2022 total domestic firearm production: 123,025 (63.4% rifles)

8. Palmetto State Armory, LLC

Source: Kristover / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 101,358 (2.8% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): PA-15 M4 Carbine
  • Palmetto State Armory rifle production location(s): South Carolina
  • Palmetto State Armory 2022 total domestic firearm production: 551,448 (18.4% rifles)

7. Radical Firearms

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 102,537 (2.9% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): RF-10
  • Radical rifle production location(s): Texas
  • Radical 2022 total domestic firearm production: 121,600 (84.3% rifles)

6. Smith & Wesson

Source: Coldbolt / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 130,681 (3.7% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): M&P 15 Sport, Model 1854, Volunteer XV Pro, Response
  • S&W rifle production location(s): Massachusetts and Missouri
  • S&W 2022 total domestic firearm production: 973,994 (13.4% rifles)

5. Sig Sauer

Source: Sig Sauer M400 rifle by Sig Sauer company / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en)
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 144,329 (4.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): M400,MCX-Regulator, Cross Magnum
  • Sig Sauer rifle production location(s): New Hampshire
  • Sig Sauer 2022 total domestic firearm production: 2,346,752 (6.2% rifles)

4. Springfield Inc.

The National Rifle Association Holds Annual Convention in Indianapolis
Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 304,365 (8.5% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Saint AR-15, SA-16, M1A
  • Springfield rifle production location(s): Illinios
  • Springfield 2022 total domestic firearm production: 562,466 (54.1% rifles)

3. Henry Repeating Arms

Source: Picanox / Wikimedia Commons

  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 334,805 (9.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): Frontier, Varmint Express, American Eagle, Golden Boy
  • Henry RAC rifle production location(s): New Jersey and Wisconsin
  • Henry RAC 2022 total domestic firearm production: 365,867 (91.5% rifles)

2. Savage Arms

Source: Cory Charlton / 500px via Getty Images
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 608,579 (17.0% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): AXIS, Mark II, 110, Hunter
  • Savage Arms rifle production location(s): Massachusetts
  • Savage Arms 2022 total domestic firearm production: 719,641 (84.6% rifles)

1. Sturm, Ruger & Company

Ingrid's Ruger 10/22 rifle by simonov
Ingrid's Ruger 10/22 rifle (BY-SA 2.0) by simonov
  • Rifles manufactured domestically in 2022: 694,397 (19.4% of all U.S.-made rifles)
  • Popular rifle model(s): 10/22, Hawkeye, 77-Series, American, AR-556
  • Ruger rifle production location(s): Arizona, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and North Carolina
  • Ruger 2022 total domestic firearm production: 1,565,743 (44.3% rifles)

