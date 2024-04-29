This American City Has Run Out Of Homes For Sale

The number of active housing listings in March 2024 was 23.5% higher compared to March last year, with listings growing for a fifth straight month, according to Realtor.com. With inventory growing, the median price of homes for sale remained nearly the same, increasing by only 0.2% compared to March 2023. However, homes spent 50 days on the market — two days shorter than last year and 12 days shorter than the average March from 2017 to 2019. And in some markets, homes are selling even faster.
To find the housing markets where homes sell the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed real estate listing website Realtor.com’s monthly inventory metro data. We only considered cities with a population of 10,000 or more. Here we listed the 46 cities where homes stayed no more than 33 days on market. Ties were broken by listing price. All housing data also came from Realtor.com. From the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2022, we added population figures.
In the 50 largest metropolitan areas, homes spent 40 days on the market, or four days less than last March, according to Realtor.com’s March 2024 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report. In the South, with home inventory growing the most, the typical home spent the same amount of time on the market in March as last year, but in the other regions homes spent less time — Midwest (-6 days), Northeast (-6 days), and West (-5 days).
Indeed, looking at the over 800 cities with a population of at least 10,000, a similar pattern emerges. In the 46 cities with the fastest-selling homes, median days on the market grew in only two and declined in the rest. (Also see, Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages.)
The vast majority, 24 cities, are in the Midwest region, including Chicago. Nine are in Ohio, six in Wisconsin, and three in Indiana. The Northeast region is next with 10 cities on the list, including Boston and Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire — the city where homes sell the fastest. And although homes in this metro sell for far shorter time than March last year, the median listing price remained the same.
The West is next with seven cities, including four in California. The largest Western metro on the list is San Francisco, followed by Seattle and Denver. Finally, the South region has five cities on the list.
Why Are We Covering ThisThe housing market has been in turmoil in recent years. During the first two-three pandemic years, housing inventory generally dropped and home prices in many markets soared. That is, until inflation hit, and the Federal Reserve began hiking rates. The ensuing high mortgage rates inevitably had an impact on the U.S. housing market. Importantly, city housing markets are often also driven by local forces and may not necessarily follow the national pattern. Here we aim to see in which markets homes still sell for considerably shorter time than the national market.
46. Charleston, Illinois
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -28 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $128,000 (#808 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -13.5%
- Active listings, March 2024: 56 (12 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 17,795
45. Dayton-Kettering, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $229,900 (#636 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +1.6%
- Active listings, March 2024: 775 (108 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 812,506
44. Frankfort, Indiana
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -23 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $265,000 (#530 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +29.6%
- Active listings, March 2024: 26 (2 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 15,976
43. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, Pennsylvania
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -11 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $315,000 (#397 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +1.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 179 (26 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 156,084
42. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -7 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $374,900 (#269 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +6.4%
- Active listings, March 2024: 11,333 (942 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 9,566,955
41. Columbia, Missouri
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -4 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $375,000 (#264 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +2.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 364 (51 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 211,078
40. Trenton-Princeton, New Jersey
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -4 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $399,900 (#217 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +3.3%
- Active listings, March 2024: 317 (15 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 383,732
39. Modesto, California
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -7 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $519,999 (#107 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +4.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 448 (85 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 552,063
38. California-Lexington Park, Maryland
- Median days on market, March 2024: 33
- Change in median days YoY: -11 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $520,000 (#106 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +7.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 132 (9 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 113,814
37. Mansfield, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $220,000 (#656 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +37.6%
- Active listings, March 2024: 86 (16 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 125,008
36. Bloomsburg-Berwick, Pennsylvania
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -29 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $269,250 (#525 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +8.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 80 (14 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 83,089
35. Hastings, Nebraska
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -38 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $277,000 (#508 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +17.5%
- Active listings, March 2024: 31 (3 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 25,098
34. Janesville-Beloit, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -5 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $329,450 (#378 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -0.4%
- Active listings, March 2024: 169 (37 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 163,817
33. Sheboygan, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: 0 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $334,900 (#360 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -6.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 123 (34 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 117,741
32. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tennessee
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $558,990 (#84 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +6.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 6,166 (523 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 1,990,873
31. Boulder, Colorado
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -4 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $940,000 (#23 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -2.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 701 (169 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 328,658
30. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
- Median days on market, March 2024: 32
- Change in median days YoY: -5 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $998,000 (#19 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +5.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 2,611 (544 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 3,289,701
29. Albany, Georgia
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: -18 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $177,500 (#743 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -11.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 334 (134 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 147,716
28. Alpena, Michigan
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: -61 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $179,900 (#741 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -14.7%
- Active listings, March 2024: 31 (2 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 10,200
27. Springfield, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: -6 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $187,900 (#730 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +9.2%
- Active listings, March 2024: 95 (1 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 135,877
26. Manitowoc, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: -5 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $254,900 (#556 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +2.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 129 (56 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 34,500
25. Wooster, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: +2 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $282,500 (#487 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +10.3%
- Active listings, March 2024: 57 (19 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 27,021
24. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Median days on market, March 2024: 31
- Change in median days YoY: -3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $604,300 (#65 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +0.8%
- Active listings, March 2024: 6,335 (136 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 6,346,083
23. New Philadelphia, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 30
- Change in median days YoY: -8 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $200,000 (#687 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -11.1%
- Active listings, March 2024: 77 (16 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 17,602
22. Kokomo, Indiana
- Median days on market, March 2024: 30
- Change in median days YoY: -8 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $212,300 (#670 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +48.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 74 (2 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 83,452
21. Mount Vernon, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 30
- Change in median days YoY: -8 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $362,000 (#290 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +14.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 67 (10 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 16,861
20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
- Median days on market, March 2024: 30
- Change in median days YoY: +3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $619,900 (#63 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -5.4%
- Active listings, March 2024: 5,077 (1648 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 2,959,386
19. Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -39 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $239,900 (#601 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +14.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 87 (0 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 114,022
18. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -9 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $329,950 (#371 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +14.2%
- Active listings, March 2024: 145 (33 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 224,515
17. Hutchinson, Minnesota
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -10 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $339,900 (#347 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -2.5%
- Active listings, March 2024: 31 (6 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 14,588
16. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -17 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $349,500 (#328 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -6.4%
- Active listings, March 2024: 115 (23 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 171,197
15. Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -4 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $365,000 (#284 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -0.3%
- Active listings, March 2024: 2,173 (196 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 1,568,940
14. Watertown, Wisconsin
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -11 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $369,450 (#277 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +4.8%
- Active listings, March 2024: 105 (6 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 22,978
13. Columbus, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -1 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $379,900 (#254 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +0.8%
- Active listings, March 2024: 1,927 (323 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 2,137,223
12. Concord, New Hampshire
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -6 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $569,950 (#80 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +11.8%
- Active listings, March 2024: 114 (31 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 44,049
11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Median days on market, March 2024: 29
- Change in median days YoY: -3 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $767,875 (#34 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -2.7%
- Active listings, March 2024: 3,737 (631 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 4,001,701
10. Winchester, VA-WV
- Median days on market, March 2024: 28
- Change in median days YoY: -20 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $450,000 (#155 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +7.2%
- Active listings, March 2024: 218 (21 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 143,385
9. Springfield, Massachusetts
- Median days on market, March 2024: 27
- Change in median days YoY: -8 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $350,000 (#311 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +1.2%
- Active listings, March 2024: 382 (44 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 689,486
8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
- Median days on market, March 2024: 27
- Change in median days YoY: -7 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $999,000 (#17 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -7.6%
- Active listings, March 2024: 3,587 (424 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 4,692,242
7. Defiance, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 25
- Change in median days YoY: -13 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $199,950 (#693 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +8.2%
- Active listings, March 2024: 25 (11 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 16,852
6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Median days on market, March 2024: 24
- Change in median days YoY: -4 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $879,950 (#25 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +6.9%
- Active listings, March 2024: 3,737 (32 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 4,912,449
5. Worcester, MA-CT
- Median days on market, March 2024: 23
- Change in median days YoY: -8 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $499,999 (#117 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +1.4%
- Active listings, March 2024: 640 (58 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 975,551
4. Rochester, New York
- Median days on market, March 2024: 22
- Change in median days YoY: -2 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $279,900 (#495 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +8.7%
- Active listings, March 2024: 666 (28 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 1,086,859
3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
- Median days on market, March 2024: 22
- Change in median days YoY: -5 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $1,481,397 (#8 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: -0.9%
- Active listings, March 2024: 889 (19 more units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 1,981,584
2. Ashland, Ohio
- Median days on market, March 2024: 20
- Change in median days YoY: -16 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $295,000 (#456 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: +38.9%
- Active listings, March 2024: 32 (2 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 19,270
1. Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire
- Median days on market, March 2024: 19
- Change in median days YoY: -9 days
- Median listing price, March 2024: $549,900 (#88 highest of 822 metros)
- Change in median list price YoY: 0.0%
- Active listings, March 2024: 209 (25 fewer units compared to March 2023)
- Population, 2022: 422,733
