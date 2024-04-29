This American City Has Run Out Of Homes For Sale gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

The number of active housing listings in March 2024 was 23.5% higher compared to March last year, with listings growing for a fifth straight month, according to Realtor.com. With inventory growing, the median price of homes for sale remained nearly the same, increasing by only 0.2% compared to March 2023. However, homes spent 50 days on the market — two days shorter than last year and 12 days shorter than the average March from 2017 to 2019. And in some markets, homes are selling even faster.

To find the housing markets where homes sell the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed real estate listing website Realtor.com’s monthly inventory metro data. We only considered cities with a population of 10,000 or more. Here we listed the 46 cities where homes stayed no more than 33 days on market. Ties were broken by listing price. All housing data also came from Realtor.com. From the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates for 2022, we added population figures.

In the 50 largest metropolitan areas, homes spent 40 days on the market, or four days less than last March, according to Realtor.com’s March 2024 Monthly Housing Market Trends Report. In the South, with home inventory growing the most, the typical home spent the same amount of time on the market in March as last year, but in the other regions homes spent less time — Midwest (-6 days), Northeast (-6 days), and West (-5 days).

Indeed, looking at the over 800 cities with a population of at least 10,000, a similar pattern emerges. In the 46 cities with the fastest-selling homes, median days on the market grew in only two and declined in the rest. (Also see, Buying a House In These Markets Would Eat Up Most of Your Wages.)

The vast majority, 24 cities, are in the Midwest region, including Chicago. Nine are in Ohio, six in Wisconsin, and three in Indiana. The Northeast region is next with 10 cities on the list, including Boston and Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire — the city where homes sell the fastest. And although homes in this metro sell for far shorter time than March last year, the median listing price remained the same.

The West is next with seven cities, including four in California. The largest Western metro on the list is San Francisco, followed by Seattle and Denver. Finally, the South region has five cities on the list.

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

46. Charleston, Illinois

Source: Tudoran Andrei / Shutterstock.com

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -28 days

-28 days Median listing price, March 2024: $128,000 (#808 highest of 822 metros)

$128,000 (#808 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -13.5%

-13.5% Active listings, March 2024: 56 (12 fewer units compared to March 2023)

56 (12 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 17,795

45. Dayton-Kettering, Ohio

Source: Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -3 days

-3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $229,900 (#636 highest of 822 metros)

$229,900 (#636 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +1.6%

+1.6% Active listings, March 2024: 775 (108 more units compared to March 2023)

775 (108 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 812,506

44. Frankfort, Indiana

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -23 days

-23 days Median listing price, March 2024: $265,000 (#530 highest of 822 metros)

$265,000 (#530 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +29.6%

+29.6% Active listings, March 2024: 26 (2 more units compared to March 2023)

26 (2 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 15,976

43. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, Pennsylvania

Source: gsheldon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -11 days

-11 days Median listing price, March 2024: $315,000 (#397 highest of 822 metros)

$315,000 (#397 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +1.1%

+1.1% Active listings, March 2024: 179 (26 more units compared to March 2023)

179 (26 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 156,084

42. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -7 days

-7 days Median listing price, March 2024: $374,900 (#269 highest of 822 metros)

$374,900 (#269 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +6.4%

+6.4% Active listings, March 2024: 11,333 (942 fewer units compared to March 2023)

11,333 (942 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 9,566,955

41. Columbia, Missouri

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -4 days

-4 days Median listing price, March 2024: $375,000 (#264 highest of 822 metros)

$375,000 (#264 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +2.1%

+2.1% Active listings, March 2024: 364 (51 more units compared to March 2023)

364 (51 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 211,078

40. Trenton-Princeton, New Jersey

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -4 days

-4 days Median listing price, March 2024: $399,900 (#217 highest of 822 metros)

$399,900 (#217 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +3.3%

+3.3% Active listings, March 2024: 317 (15 fewer units compared to March 2023)

317 (15 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 383,732

39. Modesto, California

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -7 days

-7 days Median listing price, March 2024: $519,999 (#107 highest of 822 metros)

$519,999 (#107 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +4.0%

+4.0% Active listings, March 2024: 448 (85 more units compared to March 2023)

448 (85 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 552,063

38. California-Lexington Park, Maryland

Median days on market, March 2024: 33

33 Change in median days YoY: -11 days

-11 days Median listing price, March 2024: $520,000 (#106 highest of 822 metros)

$520,000 (#106 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +7.1%

+7.1% Active listings, March 2024: 132 (9 fewer units compared to March 2023)

132 (9 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 113,814

37. Mansfield, Ohio

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -3 days

-3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $220,000 (#656 highest of 822 metros)

$220,000 (#656 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +37.6%

+37.6% Active listings, March 2024: 86 (16 more units compared to March 2023)

86 (16 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 125,008

36. Bloomsburg-Berwick, Pennsylvania

Source: gsheldon / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -29 days

-29 days Median listing price, March 2024: $269,250 (#525 highest of 822 metros)

$269,250 (#525 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +8.1%

+8.1% Active listings, March 2024: 80 (14 more units compared to March 2023)

80 (14 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 83,089

35. Hastings, Nebraska

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -38 days

-38 days Median listing price, March 2024: $277,000 (#508 highest of 822 metros)

$277,000 (#508 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +17.5%

+17.5% Active listings, March 2024: 31 (3 fewer units compared to March 2023)

31 (3 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 25,098

34. Janesville-Beloit, Wisconsin

Source: BergmannD / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -5 days

-5 days Median listing price, March 2024: $329,450 (#378 highest of 822 metros)

$329,450 (#378 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -0.4%

-0.4% Active listings, March 2024: 169 (37 more units compared to March 2023)

169 (37 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 163,817

33. Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: 0 days

0 days Median listing price, March 2024: $334,900 (#360 highest of 822 metros)

$334,900 (#360 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -6.0%

-6.0% Active listings, March 2024: 123 (34 fewer units compared to March 2023)

123 (34 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 117,741

32. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tennessee

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -3 days

-3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $558,990 (#84 highest of 822 metros)

$558,990 (#84 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +6.0%

+6.0% Active listings, March 2024: 6,166 (523 more units compared to March 2023)

6,166 (523 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 1,990,873

31. Boulder, Colorado

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -4 days

-4 days Median listing price, March 2024: $940,000 (#23 highest of 822 metros)

$940,000 (#23 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -2.0%

-2.0% Active listings, March 2024: 701 (169 more units compared to March 2023)

701 (169 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 328,658

30. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 32

32 Change in median days YoY: -5 days

-5 days Median listing price, March 2024: $998,000 (#19 highest of 822 metros)

$998,000 (#19 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +5.1%

+5.1% Active listings, March 2024: 2,611 (544 more units compared to March 2023)

2,611 (544 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 3,289,701

29. Albany, Georgia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: -18 days

-18 days Median listing price, March 2024: $177,500 (#743 highest of 822 metros)

$177,500 (#743 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -11.1%

-11.1% Active listings, March 2024: 334 (134 more units compared to March 2023)

334 (134 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 147,716

28. Alpena, Michigan

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: -61 days

-61 days Median listing price, March 2024: $179,900 (#741 highest of 822 metros)

$179,900 (#741 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -14.7%

-14.7% Active listings, March 2024: 31 (2 more units compared to March 2023)

31 (2 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 10,200

27. Springfield, Ohio

Source: Rob Hat / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: -6 days

-6 days Median listing price, March 2024: $187,900 (#730 highest of 822 metros)

$187,900 (#730 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +9.2%

+9.2% Active listings, March 2024: 95 (1 fewer units compared to March 2023)

95 (1 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 135,877

26. Manitowoc, Wisconsin

Source: cweimer4 / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: -5 days

-5 days Median listing price, March 2024: $254,900 (#556 highest of 822 metros)

$254,900 (#556 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +2.0%

+2.0% Active listings, March 2024: 129 (56 more units compared to March 2023)

129 (56 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 34,500

25. Wooster, Ohio

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: +2 days

+2 days Median listing price, March 2024: $282,500 (#487 highest of 822 metros)

$282,500 (#487 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +10.3%

+10.3% Active listings, March 2024: 57 (19 fewer units compared to March 2023)

57 (19 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 27,021

24. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Source: Marvin Bowser / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 31

31 Change in median days YoY: -3 days

-3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $604,300 (#65 highest of 822 metros)

$604,300 (#65 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +0.8%

+0.8% Active listings, March 2024: 6,335 (136 more units compared to March 2023)

6,335 (136 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 6,346,083

23. New Philadelphia, Ohio

Median days on market, March 2024: 30

30 Change in median days YoY: -8 days

-8 days Median listing price, March 2024: $200,000 (#687 highest of 822 metros)

$200,000 (#687 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -11.1%

-11.1% Active listings, March 2024: 77 (16 more units compared to March 2023)

77 (16 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 17,602

22. Kokomo, Indiana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 30

30 Change in median days YoY: -8 days

-8 days Median listing price, March 2024: $212,300 (#670 highest of 822 metros)

$212,300 (#670 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +48.0%

+48.0% Active listings, March 2024: 74 (2 more units compared to March 2023)

74 (2 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 83,452

21. Mount Vernon, Ohio

Median days on market, March 2024: 30

30 Change in median days YoY: -8 days

-8 days Median listing price, March 2024: $362,000 (#290 highest of 822 metros)

$362,000 (#290 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +14.0%

+14.0% Active listings, March 2024: 67 (10 more units compared to March 2023)

67 (10 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 16,861

20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 30

30 Change in median days YoY: +3 days

+3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $619,900 (#63 highest of 822 metros)

$619,900 (#63 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -5.4%

-5.4% Active listings, March 2024: 5,077 (1648 more units compared to March 2023)

5,077 (1648 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 2,959,386

19. Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -39 days

-39 days Median listing price, March 2024: $239,900 (#601 highest of 822 metros)

$239,900 (#601 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +14.0%

+14.0% Active listings, March 2024: 87 (0 fewer units compared to March 2023)

87 (0 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 114,022

18. Lafayette-West Lafayette, Indiana

Source: akrassel / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -9 days

-9 days Median listing price, March 2024: $329,950 (#371 highest of 822 metros)

$329,950 (#371 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +14.2%

+14.2% Active listings, March 2024: 145 (33 more units compared to March 2023)

145 (33 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 224,515

17. Hutchinson, Minnesota

Source: dougtone / Flickr

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -10 days

-10 days Median listing price, March 2024: $339,900 (#347 highest of 822 metros)

$339,900 (#347 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -2.5%

-2.5% Active listings, March 2024: 31 (6 more units compared to March 2023)

31 (6 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 14,588

16. Oshkosh-Neenah, Wisconsin

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -17 days

-17 days Median listing price, March 2024: $349,500 (#328 highest of 822 metros)

$349,500 (#328 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -6.4%

-6.4% Active listings, March 2024: 115 (23 more units compared to March 2023)

115 (23 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 171,197

15. Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -4 days

-4 days Median listing price, March 2024: $365,000 (#284 highest of 822 metros)

$365,000 (#284 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -0.3%

-0.3% Active listings, March 2024: 2,173 (196 more units compared to March 2023)

2,173 (196 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 1,568,940

14. Watertown, Wisconsin

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -11 days

-11 days Median listing price, March 2024: $369,450 (#277 highest of 822 metros)

$369,450 (#277 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +4.8%

+4.8% Active listings, March 2024: 105 (6 more units compared to March 2023)

105 (6 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 22,978

13. Columbus, Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -1 days

-1 days Median listing price, March 2024: $379,900 (#254 highest of 822 metros)

$379,900 (#254 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +0.8%

+0.8% Active listings, March 2024: 1,927 (323 more units compared to March 2023)

1,927 (323 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 2,137,223

12. Concord, New Hampshire

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -6 days

-6 days Median listing price, March 2024: $569,950 (#80 highest of 822 metros)

$569,950 (#80 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +11.8%

+11.8% Active listings, March 2024: 114 (31 more units compared to March 2023)

114 (31 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 44,049

11. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Source: roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 29

29 Change in median days YoY: -3 days

-3 days Median listing price, March 2024: $767,875 (#34 highest of 822 metros)

$767,875 (#34 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -2.7%

-2.7% Active listings, March 2024: 3,737 (631 more units compared to March 2023)

3,737 (631 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 4,001,701

10. Winchester, VA-WV

Source: NicolasMcComber / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 28

28 Change in median days YoY: -20 days

-20 days Median listing price, March 2024: $450,000 (#155 highest of 822 metros)

$450,000 (#155 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +7.2%

+7.2% Active listings, March 2024: 218 (21 fewer units compared to March 2023)

218 (21 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 143,385

9. Springfield, Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 27

27 Change in median days YoY: -8 days

-8 days Median listing price, March 2024: $350,000 (#311 highest of 822 metros)

$350,000 (#311 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +1.2%

+1.2% Active listings, March 2024: 382 (44 fewer units compared to March 2023)

382 (44 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 689,486

8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 27

27 Change in median days YoY: -7 days

-7 days Median listing price, March 2024: $999,000 (#17 highest of 822 metros)

$999,000 (#17 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -7.6%

-7.6% Active listings, March 2024: 3,587 (424 more units compared to March 2023)

3,587 (424 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 4,692,242

7. Defiance, Ohio

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 25

25 Change in median days YoY: -13 days

-13 days Median listing price, March 2024: $199,950 (#693 highest of 822 metros)

$199,950 (#693 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +8.2%

+8.2% Active listings, March 2024: 25 (11 fewer units compared to March 2023)

25 (11 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 16,852

6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

Source: benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 24

24 Change in median days YoY: -4 days

-4 days Median listing price, March 2024: $879,950 (#25 highest of 822 metros)

$879,950 (#25 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +6.9%

+6.9% Active listings, March 2024: 3,737 (32 more units compared to March 2023)

3,737 (32 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 4,912,449

5. Worcester, MA-CT

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 23

23 Change in median days YoY: -8 days

-8 days Median listing price, March 2024: $499,999 (#117 highest of 822 metros)

$499,999 (#117 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +1.4%

+1.4% Active listings, March 2024: 640 (58 more units compared to March 2023)

640 (58 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 975,551

4. Rochester, New York

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 22

22 Change in median days YoY: -2 days

-2 days Median listing price, March 2024: $279,900 (#495 highest of 822 metros)

$279,900 (#495 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +8.7%

+8.7% Active listings, March 2024: 666 (28 fewer units compared to March 2023)

666 (28 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 1,086,859

3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Source: Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 22

22 Change in median days YoY: -5 days

-5 days Median listing price, March 2024: $1,481,397 (#8 highest of 822 metros)

$1,481,397 (#8 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: -0.9%

-0.9% Active listings, March 2024: 889 (19 more units compared to March 2023)

889 (19 more units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 1,981,584

2. Ashland, Ohio

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Median days on market, March 2024: 20

20 Change in median days YoY: -16 days

-16 days Median listing price, March 2024: $295,000 (#456 highest of 822 metros)

$295,000 (#456 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: +38.9%

+38.9% Active listings, March 2024: 32 (2 fewer units compared to March 2023)

32 (2 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 19,270

1. Manchester-Nashua, New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Median days on market, March 2024: 19

19 Change in median days YoY: -9 days

-9 days Median listing price, March 2024: $549,900 (#88 highest of 822 metros)

$549,900 (#88 highest of 822 metros) Change in median list price YoY: 0.0%

0.0% Active listings, March 2024: 209 (25 fewer units compared to March 2023)

209 (25 fewer units compared to March 2023) Population, 2022: 422,733

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

The housing market has been in turmoil in recent years. During the first two-three pandemic years, housing inventory generally dropped and home prices in many markets soared. That is, until inflation hit, and the Federal Reserve began hiking rates. The ensuing high mortgage rates inevitably had an impact on the U.S. housing market. Importantly, city housing markets are often also driven by local forces and may not necessarily follow the national pattern. Here we aim to see in which markets homes still sell for considerably shorter time than the national market.