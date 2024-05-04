Towns in California With the Worst Poverty frank_peters / Shutterstock.com

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including California, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In California, 12.1% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in California with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 23.3% to 46.5%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $91,905.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.4% jobless rate across California.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 35.9% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty Images

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Oroville

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 23.3%

23.3% Median household income: $46,362

$46,362 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%

14.1% Population: 20,283

34. Bell

Source: Justefrain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $56,685

$56,685 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%

6.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%

8.8% Population: 33,377

33. West Modesto

Source: Hike395 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.4%

23.4% Median household income: $55,500

$55,500 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%

9.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.1%

7.1% Population: 5,438

32. Brawley

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $56,229

$56,229 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.1%

18.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%

15.2% Population: 26,509

31. Bell Gardens

Poverty rate: 23.6%

23.6% Median household income: $53,935

$53,935 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%

5.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.1%

6.1% Population: 39,263

30. Holtville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.7%

23.7% Median household income: $44,939

$44,939 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%

11.6% Population: 5,620

29. Marysville

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 24.2%

24.2% Median household income: $52,012

$52,012 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%

7.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%

14.7% Population: 12,681

28. Potomac Park

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 24.5%

24.5% Median household income: $51,739

$51,739 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.2%

4.2% Population: 10,697

27. Woodlake

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 24.5%

24.5% Median household income: $44,719

$44,719 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%

9.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Population: 7,495

26. Farmersville

Source: Raymondcmacareno / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $52,714

$52,714 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.5%

4.5% Population: 10,393

25. Clearlake

Source: lovefishn / Getty Images

Poverty rate: 24.7%

24.7% Median household income: $41,047

$41,047 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 16.7%

16.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%

7.8% Population: 16,612

24. Willows

Source: JeffGoulden / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 25.3%

25.3% Median household income: $61,806

$61,806 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%

16.8% Population: 6,201

23. Orosi

Source: Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 25.9%

25.9% Median household income: $52,692

$52,692 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.6%

10.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.7%

5.7% Population: 9,100

22. Cudahy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 26.7%

26.7% Median household income: $49,596

$49,596 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3%

5.3% Population: 22,657

21. McFarland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 26.8%

26.8% Median household income: $42,641

$42,641 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.0%

4.0% Population: 13,971

20. Parlier

Source: Fruitianslip / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 27.4%

27.4% Median household income: $50,026

$50,026 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%

6.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.9%

4.9% Population: 14,625

19. Guadalupe

Source: Geographer / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income: $66,026

$66,026 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%

8.8% Population: 8,272

18. Corcoran

Poverty rate: 27.6%

27.6% Median household income: $53,103

$53,103 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%

11.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 22,808

17. Keyes

Source: Wisler42 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 27.7%

27.7% Median household income: $57,710

$57,710 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%

8.9% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.0%

6.0% Population: 5,827

16. Dinuba

Source: Topographic map(OTM) / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 27.8%

27.8% Median household income: $54,590

$54,590 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.0%

11.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%

12.3% Population: 24,713

15. East Niles

Source: adamkaz / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.3%

28.3% Median household income: $50,668

$50,668 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.6%

7.6% Population: 29,981

14. Calipatria

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 28.6%

28.6% Median household income: $43,095

$43,095 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.5%

14.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 1.4%

1.4% Population: 6,579

13. Arvin

Source: DakotaSmith / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $47,997

$47,997 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%

11.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 19,613

12. Oildale

Source: Antandrus / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 29.1%

29.1% Median household income: $45,976

$45,976 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%

11.4% Population: 34,796

11. Lemon Hill

Source: Dicklyon / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 29.3%

29.3% Median household income: $47,080

$47,080 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%

9.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.5%

8.5% Population: 14,824

10. Huron

Poverty rate: 32.1%

32.1% Median household income: $43,664

$43,664 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.4%

12.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9%

2.9% Population: 6,260

9. Lamont

Source: By GeorgeLouis at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=32927920 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $37,164

$37,164 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%

9.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.7%

2.7% Population: 13,715

8. Lucerne Valley

Source: Jared Quentin / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $45,444

$45,444 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 21.7%

21.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%

16.3% Population: 6,212

7. Mendota

Poverty rate: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $43,315

$43,315 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.4%

11.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.6%

3.6% Population: 12,603

6. Fruitridge Pocket

Source: DemocraticLuntz / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 33.1%

33.1% Median household income: $47,604

$47,604 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%

18.6% Population: 5,596

5. Lindsay

Source: Tatyler / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 33.9%

33.9% Median household income: $44,816

$44,816 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 17.1%

17.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.7%

4.7% Population: 12,581

4. East Porterville

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 41.8%

41.8% Median household income: $31,816

$31,816 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 25.4%

25.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.1%

2.1% Population: 5,424

3. Firebaugh

Source: Cavan Images / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 43.3%

43.3% Median household income: $36,078

$36,078 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.3%

18.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%

3.9% Population: 8,139

2. East Bakersfield

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 45.6%

45.6% Median household income: $31,323

$31,323 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.8%

13.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.4%

2.4% Population: 10,754

1. Orange Cove

Poverty rate: 46.5%

46.5% Median household income: $33,671

$33,671 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.7%

13.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.7%

6.7% Population: 9,635

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 Orange Cove, California 46.5 33,671 13.7 6.7 9,635 2 East Bakersfield, California 45.6 31,323 13.8 2.4 10,754 3 Firebaugh, California 43.3 36,078 18.3 3.9 8,139 4 East Porterville, California 41.8 31,816 25.4 2.1 5,424 5 Lindsay, California 33.9 44,816 17.1 4.7 12,581 6 Fruitridge Pocket, California 33.1 47,604 6.4 18.6 5,596 7 Mendota, California 32.7 43,315 11.4 3.6 12,603 8 Lucerne Valley, California 32.4 45,444 21.7 16.3 6,212 9 Lamont, California 32.4 37,164 9.5 2.7 13,715 10 Huron, California 32.1 43,664 12.4 2.9 6,260 11 Lemon Hill, California 29.3 47,080 9.0 8.5 14,824 12 Oildale, California 29.1 45,976 11.4 11.4 34,796 13 Arvin, California 28.7 47,997 11.1 3.9 19,613 14 Calipatria, California 28.6 43,095 14.5 1.4 6,579 15 East Niles, California 28.3 50,668 8.6 7.6 29,981 16 Dinuba, California 27.8 54,590 11.0 12.3 24,713 17 Keyes, California 27.7 57,710 8.9 6.0 5,827 18 Corcoran, California 27.6 53,103 11.2 3.9 22,808 19 Guadalupe, California 27.6 66,026 9.5 8.8 8,272 20 Parlier, California 27.4 50,026 6.9 4.9 14,625 21 McFarland, California 26.8 42,641 6.4 4.0 13,971 22 Cudahy, California 26.7 49,596 9.2 5.3 22,657 23 Orosi, California 25.9 52,692 10.6 5.7 9,100 24 Willows, California 25.3 61,806 9.2 16.8 6,201 25 Clearlake, California 24.7 41,047 16.7 7.8 16,612 26 Farmersville, California 24.6 52,714 9.8 4.5 10,393 27 Woodlake, California 24.5 44,719 9.1 11.4 7,495 28 Potomac Park, California 24.5 51,739 13.7 4.2 10,697 29 Marysville, California 24.2 52,012 7.5 14.7 12,681 30 Holtville, California 23.7 44,939 11.2 11.6 5,620 31 Bell Gardens, California 23.6 53,935 5.7 6.1 39,263 32 Brawley, California 23.6 56,229 18.1 15.2 26,509 33 West Modesto, California 23.4 55,500 9.7 7.1 5,438 34 Bell, California 23.4 56,685 6.5 8.8 33,377 35 Oroville, California 23.3 46,362 7.5 14.1 20,283

