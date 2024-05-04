Towns in California With the Worst Poverty

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.
The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.
In most of the country, including California, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In California, 12.1% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.
Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in California with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.
Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 23.3% to 46.5%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $91,905.
Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 6.4% jobless rate across California.
Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 35.9% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.
Why It Matters
The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.
35. Oroville
- Poverty rate: 23.3%
- Median household income: $46,362
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.1%
- Population: 20,283
34. Bell
- Poverty rate: 23.4%
- Median household income: $56,685
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%
- Population: 33,377
33. West Modesto
- Poverty rate: 23.4%
- Median household income: $55,500
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.1%
- Population: 5,438
32. Brawley
- Poverty rate: 23.6%
- Median household income: $56,229
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%
- Population: 26,509
31. Bell Gardens
- Poverty rate: 23.6%
- Median household income: $53,935
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.1%
- Population: 39,263
30. Holtville
- Poverty rate: 23.7%
- Median household income: $44,939
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%
- Population: 5,620
29. Marysville
- Poverty rate: 24.2%
- Median household income: $52,012
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.7%
- Population: 12,681
28. Potomac Park
- Poverty rate: 24.5%
- Median household income: $51,739
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.2%
- Population: 10,697
27. Woodlake
- Poverty rate: 24.5%
- Median household income: $44,719
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Population: 7,495
26. Farmersville
- Poverty rate: 24.6%
- Median household income: $52,714
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.5%
- Population: 10,393
25. Clearlake
- Poverty rate: 24.7%
- Median household income: $41,047
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 16.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.8%
- Population: 16,612
24. Willows
- Poverty rate: 25.3%
- Median household income: $61,806
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%
- Population: 6,201
23. Orosi
- Poverty rate: 25.9%
- Median household income: $52,692
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.7%
- Population: 9,100
22. Cudahy
- Poverty rate: 26.7%
- Median household income: $49,596
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 5.3%
- Population: 22,657
21. McFarland
- Poverty rate: 26.8%
- Median household income: $42,641
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.0%
- Population: 13,971
20. Parlier
- Poverty rate: 27.4%
- Median household income: $50,026
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.9%
- Population: 14,625
19. Guadalupe
- Poverty rate: 27.6%
- Median household income: $66,026
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.8%
- Population: 8,272
18. Corcoran
- Poverty rate: 27.6%
- Median household income: $53,103
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.2%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%
- Population: 22,808
17. Keyes
- Poverty rate: 27.7%
- Median household income: $57,710
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.9%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.0%
- Population: 5,827
16. Dinuba
- Poverty rate: 27.8%
- Median household income: $54,590
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 12.3%
- Population: 24,713
15. East Niles
- Poverty rate: 28.3%
- Median household income: $50,668
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.6%
- Population: 29,981
14. Calipatria
- Poverty rate: 28.6%
- Median household income: $43,095
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 14.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 1.4%
- Population: 6,579
13. Arvin
- Poverty rate: 28.7%
- Median household income: $47,997
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%
- Population: 19,613
12. Oildale
- Poverty rate: 29.1%
- Median household income: $45,976
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.4%
- Population: 34,796
11. Lemon Hill
- Poverty rate: 29.3%
- Median household income: $47,080
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.0%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.5%
- Population: 14,824
10. Huron
- Poverty rate: 32.1%
- Median household income: $43,664
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 12.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.9%
- Population: 6,260
9. Lamont
- Poverty rate: 32.4%
- Median household income: $37,164
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.5%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.7%
- Population: 13,715
8. Lucerne Valley
- Poverty rate: 32.4%
- Median household income: $45,444
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 21.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.3%
- Population: 6,212
7. Mendota
- Poverty rate: 32.7%
- Median household income: $43,315
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.6%
- Population: 12,603
6. Fruitridge Pocket
- Poverty rate: 33.1%
- Median household income: $47,604
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.6%
- Population: 5,596
5. Lindsay
- Poverty rate: 33.9%
- Median household income: $44,816
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 17.1%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 4.7%
- Population: 12,581
4. East Porterville
- Poverty rate: 41.8%
- Median household income: $31,816
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 25.4%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.1%
- Population: 5,424
3. Firebaugh
- Poverty rate: 43.3%
- Median household income: $36,078
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 18.3%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 3.9%
- Population: 8,139
2. East Bakersfield
- Poverty rate: 45.6%
- Median household income: $31,323
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.8%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 2.4%
- Population: 10,754
1. Orange Cove
- Poverty rate: 46.5%
- Median household income: $33,671
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.7%
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 6.7%
- Population: 9,635
|Rank
|Place
|Poverty rate (%)
|Median household income ($)
|Unemployment rate (%)
|Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%)
|Total population
|1
|Orange Cove, California
|46.5
|33,671
|13.7
|6.7
|9,635
|2
|East Bakersfield, California
|45.6
|31,323
|13.8
|2.4
|10,754
|3
|Firebaugh, California
|43.3
|36,078
|18.3
|3.9
|8,139
|4
|East Porterville, California
|41.8
|31,816
|25.4
|2.1
|5,424
|5
|Lindsay, California
|33.9
|44,816
|17.1
|4.7
|12,581
|6
|Fruitridge Pocket, California
|33.1
|47,604
|6.4
|18.6
|5,596
|7
|Mendota, California
|32.7
|43,315
|11.4
|3.6
|12,603
|8
|Lucerne Valley, California
|32.4
|45,444
|21.7
|16.3
|6,212
|9
|Lamont, California
|32.4
|37,164
|9.5
|2.7
|13,715
|10
|Huron, California
|32.1
|43,664
|12.4
|2.9
|6,260
|11
|Lemon Hill, California
|29.3
|47,080
|9.0
|8.5
|14,824
|12
|Oildale, California
|29.1
|45,976
|11.4
|11.4
|34,796
|13
|Arvin, California
|28.7
|47,997
|11.1
|3.9
|19,613
|14
|Calipatria, California
|28.6
|43,095
|14.5
|1.4
|6,579
|15
|East Niles, California
|28.3
|50,668
|8.6
|7.6
|29,981
|16
|Dinuba, California
|27.8
|54,590
|11.0
|12.3
|24,713
|17
|Keyes, California
|27.7
|57,710
|8.9
|6.0
|5,827
|18
|Corcoran, California
|27.6
|53,103
|11.2
|3.9
|22,808
|19
|Guadalupe, California
|27.6
|66,026
|9.5
|8.8
|8,272
|20
|Parlier, California
|27.4
|50,026
|6.9
|4.9
|14,625
|21
|McFarland, California
|26.8
|42,641
|6.4
|4.0
|13,971
|22
|Cudahy, California
|26.7
|49,596
|9.2
|5.3
|22,657
|23
|Orosi, California
|25.9
|52,692
|10.6
|5.7
|9,100
|24
|Willows, California
|25.3
|61,806
|9.2
|16.8
|6,201
|25
|Clearlake, California
|24.7
|41,047
|16.7
|7.8
|16,612
|26
|Farmersville, California
|24.6
|52,714
|9.8
|4.5
|10,393
|27
|Woodlake, California
|24.5
|44,719
|9.1
|11.4
|7,495
|28
|Potomac Park, California
|24.5
|51,739
|13.7
|4.2
|10,697
|29
|Marysville, California
|24.2
|52,012
|7.5
|14.7
|12,681
|30
|Holtville, California
|23.7
|44,939
|11.2
|11.6
|5,620
|31
|Bell Gardens, California
|23.6
|53,935
|5.7
|6.1
|39,263
|32
|Brawley, California
|23.6
|56,229
|18.1
|15.2
|26,509
|33
|West Modesto, California
|23.4
|55,500
|9.7
|7.1
|5,438
|34
|Bell, California
|23.4
|56,685
|6.5
|8.8
|33,377
|35
|Oroville, California
|23.3
|46,362
|7.5
|14.1
|20,283
Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” (Sponsored)
If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you.
Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.