Towns in Ohio With the Worst Poverty Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

More than 60 years have passed since President Lyndon Johnson declared war on poverty, and yet, poverty remains endemic in the United States. In any given year over the last three decades, anywhere from 31.6 million to 48.8 million Americans were living below the poverty line. Over that period, the annual U.S. poverty rate climbed as high as 15.9%, and never fell below 11.3%.

The effects of poverty extend far beyond economics. According to the latest Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 38% of American adults earning less than $25,000 reported feeling depressed or hopeless on most days, compared to 17% of all adults. Additionally, 27% of adults in the lowest income bracket reported not having enough to eat within the last week, three times the food insufficiency rate among all adults.

In most of the country, including Ohio, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $15,060 for individuals and $31,200 for a family of four. In Ohio, 13.3% of the population live below these thresholds — and in many towns across the state, the poverty rate is far higher.

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the towns in Ohio with the highest poverty rates. We considered all places — including cities, towns, and unincorporated communities — with populations between 5,000 and 50,000. Because the presence of colleges and universities can distort economic realities in a given area, places where 20% or more of the population are enrolled in a post-secondary institution were excluded from analysis.

Among the 35 places on this list, poverty rates range from 20.7% to nearly 40%, and in each of these places, the typical household earns less than the statewide median household income of $66,990.

Widespread financial hardship in these areas is partially attributable to a lack of economic opportunity. In most places on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is higher than the comparable 5.0% jobless rate across Ohio.

Incomes and job security tend to rise with educational attainment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns 66% more than those with no more than a high school diploma. Additionally, workers with only a high school education are far more likely to be unemployed than college graduates. In nearly every town on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree is below the 30.4% statewide bachelor’s degree attainment rate.

Why It Matters

Source: addkm / Shutterstock.com

The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, more than one in every 10 Americans have been living below the poverty line for decades. For those facing serious financial hardship, the effects are far reaching. Poverty can negatively impact mental health, social relationships, and life expectancy.

35. Warrensville Heights

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 20.7%

20.7% Median household income: $43,848

$43,848 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.6%

19.6% Population: 13,659

34. Port Clinton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 20.7%

20.7% Median household income: $55,534

$55,534 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.2%

5.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%

18.0% Population: 6,024

33. Fostoria

Source: BrandonTownley / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 21.0%

21.0% Median household income: $53,145

$53,145 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.8%

5.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.2%

11.2% Population: 12,904

32. Wilmington

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 21.1%

21.1% Median household income: $48,407

$48,407 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 22.2%

22.2% Population: 12,669

31. New Carlisle

Source: loganrickert / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 21.4%

21.4% Median household income: $56,744

$56,744 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 17.1%

17.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4%

13.4% Population: 5,579

30. Maple Heights

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 21.6%

21.6% Median household income: $49,877

$49,877 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.3%

8.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7%

15.7% Population: 23,473

29. Marion

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 21.8%

21.8% Median household income: $44,879

$44,879 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.7%

8.7% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1%

10.1% Population: 35,927

28. Garfield Heights

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $49,864

$49,864 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.8%

9.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.0%

15.0% Population: 29,497

27. Marietta

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 22.0%

22.0% Median household income: $44,401

$44,401 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 30.0%

30.0% Population: 13,366

26. Jackson

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 22.1%

22.1% Median household income: $51,864

$51,864 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8%

4.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.5%

16.5% Population: 6,222

25. Wellston

Source: Wendy Van / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 22.3%

22.3% Median household income: $51,597

$51,597 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6%

5.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 7.0%

7.0% Population: 5,420

24. Uhrichsville

Source: Roseohioresident / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 22.5%

22.5% Median household income: $42,155

$42,155 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 10.2%

10.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.5%

10.5% Population: 5,238

23. Alliance

Source: Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $51,721

$51,721 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.0%

18.0% Population: 21,603

22. Hillsboro

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $44,731

$44,731 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.0%

5.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.8%

16.8% Population: 6,492

21. Lima

Poverty rate: 23.1%

23.1% Median household income: $41,824

$41,824 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Population: 35,555

20. Circleville

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 23.2%

23.2% Median household income: $51,830

$51,830 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.3%

9.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.4%

19.4% Population: 14,017

19. Coshocton

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.2%

23.2% Median household income: $47,184

$47,184 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2%

9.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 19.8%

19.8% Population: 11,054

18. Trotwood

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.8%

23.8% Median household income: $46,442

$46,442 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.4%

8.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 18.3%

18.3% Population: 23,125

17. Shiloh

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 23.8%

23.8% Median household income: $43,256

$43,256 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.2%

8.2% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 25.9%

25.9% Population: 10,539

16. North College Hill

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 24.2%

24.2% Median household income: $51,971

$51,971 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.8%

8.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0%

17.0% Population: 9,602

15. Ironton

Source: larrybraunphotography.com / Moment via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 24.6%

24.6% Median household income: $43,702

$43,702 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.4%

6.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 20.0%

20.0% Population: 10,597

14. Mansfield

Poverty rate: 25.0%

25.0% Median household income: $40,996

$40,996 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.8%

7.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.9%

15.9% Population: 47,630

13. Zanesville

Source: weaver1234 / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 25.2%

25.2% Median household income: $40,927

$40,927 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.5%

8.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.0%

13.0% Population: 24,772

12. Moraine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 25.5%

25.5% Median household income: $40,793

$40,793 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.4%

4.4% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.5%

14.5% Population: 6,484

11. New Burlington

Source: Rcsprinter123 / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 25.6%

25.6% Median household income: $58,092

$58,092 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.0%

2.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 27.0%

27.0% Population: 5,321

10. Logan

Source: 140641142@N05 / Flickr / Public Domain

Poverty rate: 25.7%

25.7% Median household income: $46,762

$46,762 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.3%

13.3% Population: 7,168

9. Steubenville

Poverty rate: 27.9%

27.9% Median household income: $42,725

$42,725 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 7.6%

7.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 28.4%

28.4% Population: 18,175

8. Campbell

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 28.7%

28.7% Median household income: $43,176

$43,176 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.5%

13.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.2%

17.2% Population: 7,819

7. Cambridge

Source: Henryk Sadura / Tetra images via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 30.2%

30.2% Median household income: $39,589

$39,589 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 13.4%

13.4% Population: 10,087

6. East Liverpool

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 31.6%

31.6% Median household income: $34,560

$34,560 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1%

6.1% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 8.1%

8.1% Population: 9,969

5. Martins Ferry

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 32.4%

32.4% Median household income: $39,195

$39,195 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 20.8%

20.8% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.7%

10.7% Population: 6,283

4. Ashtabula

Source: benkrut / iStock via Getty Images

Poverty rate: 32.7%

32.7% Median household income: $39,053

$39,053 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.6%

13.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 11.6%

11.6% Population: 18,003

3. Warren

Source: Jack Pearce from Boardman, OH, USA / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 35.0%

35.0% Median household income: $33,296

$33,296 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 8.6%

8.6% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.2%

15.2% Population: 39,204

2. Portsmouth

Poverty rate: 35.4%

35.4% Median household income: $36,051

$36,051 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 11.5%

11.5% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 16.7%

16.7% Population: 18,130

1. East Cleveland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Poverty rate: 39.5%

39.5% Median household income: $23,004

$23,004 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 19.3%

19.3% Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 14.9%

14.9% Population: 13,926

Rank Place Poverty rate (%) Median household income ($) Unemployment rate (%) Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher (%) Total population 1 East Cleveland, Ohio 39.5 23,004 19.3 14.9 13,926 2 Portsmouth, Ohio 35.4 36,051 11.5 16.7 18,130 3 Warren, Ohio 35.0 33,296 8.6 15.2 39,204 4 Ashtabula, Ohio 32.7 39,053 13.6 11.6 18,003 5 Martins Ferry, Ohio 32.4 39,195 20.8 10.7 6,283 6 East Liverpool, Ohio 31.6 34,560 6.1 8.1 9,969 7 Cambridge, Ohio 30.2 39,589 2.5 13.4 10,087 8 Campbell, Ohio 28.7 43,176 13.5 17.2 7,819 9 Steubenville, Ohio 27.9 42,725 7.6 28.4 18,175 10 Logan, Ohio 25.7 46,762 3.0 13.3 7,168 11 New Burlington, Ohio 25.6 58,092 2.0 27.0 5,321 12 Moraine, Ohio 25.5 40,793 4.4 14.5 6,484 13 Zanesville, Ohio 25.2 40,927 8.5 13.0 24,772 14 Mansfield, Ohio 25.0 40,996 7.8 15.9 47,630 15 Ironton, Ohio 24.6 43,702 6.4 20.0 10,597 16 North College Hill, Ohio 24.2 51,971 8.8 17.0 9,602 17 Shiloh, Ohio 23.8 43,256 8.2 25.9 10,539 18 Trotwood, Ohio 23.8 46,442 8.4 18.3 23,125 19 Coshocton, Ohio 23.2 47,184 9.2 19.8 11,054 20 Circleville, Ohio 23.2 51,830 9.3 19.4 14,017 21 Lima, Ohio 23.1 41,824 8.6 10.7 35,555 22 Hillsboro, Ohio 23.1 44,731 5.0 16.8 6,492 23 Alliance, Ohio 23.1 51,721 4.0 18.0 21,603 24 Uhrichsville, Ohio 22.5 42,155 10.2 10.5 5,238 25 Wellston, Ohio 22.3 51,597 5.6 7.0 5,420 26 Jackson, Ohio 22.1 51,864 4.8 16.5 6,222 27 Marietta, Ohio 22.0 44,401 5.6 30.0 13,366 28 Garfield Heights, Ohio 22.0 49,864 9.8 15.0 29,497 29 Marion, Ohio 21.8 44,879 8.7 10.1 35,927 30 Maple Heights, Ohio 21.6 49,877 8.3 15.7 23,473 31 New Carlisle, Ohio 21.4 56,744 17.1 13.4 5,579 32 Wilmington, Ohio 21.1 48,407 5.0 22.2 12,669 33 Fostoria, Ohio 21.0 53,145 5.8 11.2 12,904 34 Port Clinton, Ohio 20.7 55,534 5.2 18.0 6,024 35 Warrensville Heights, Ohio 20.7 43,848 10.2 19.6 13,659

Smart Investors Are Quietly Loading Up on These “Dividend Legends” (Sponsored) If you want your portfolio to pay you cash like clockwork, it’s time to stop blindly following conventional wisdom like relying on Dividend Aristocrats. There’s a better option, and we want to show you. We’re offering a brand-new report on 2 stocks we believe offer the rare combination of a high dividend yield and significant stock appreciation upside. If you’re tired of feeling one step behind in this market, this free report is a must-read for you. Click here to download your FREE copy of “2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever” and start improving your portfolio today.